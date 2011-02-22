Trending

Sagan powers to victory in Porto Cervo

Slovak talent tops Ballan and Oss in Sardinia

Image 1 of 62

Peter Sagan claims victory on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna.

Peter Sagan claims victory on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 62

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was prominent on the front in the finale.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was prominent on the front in the finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 62

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives at the front of the bunch.

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is shadowed by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the climb of the San Pantaleo.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is shadowed by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the climb of the San Pantaleo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 62

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) in the bunch.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) in the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 62

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the pack away from the coast.

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the pack away from the coast.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) put in a searing attack near the finish.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) put in a searing attack near the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 62

Stefan Schumacher (Miche) was another controversial rider on show in Sardinia.

Stefan Schumacher (Miche) was another controversial rider on show in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was ecstatic to take the win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was ecstatic to take the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was ominously comfortable in victory.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was ominously comfortable in victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) suffers in the finale.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) suffers in the finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) attempts to power clear.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) attempts to power clear.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) has Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) keeping a close eye on him.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) has Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) keeping a close eye on him.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 62

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looked comfortable on his first day back in the saddle.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looked comfortable on his first day back in the saddle.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 62

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) put in a great stint in the service of Peter Sagan.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) put in a great stint in the service of Peter Sagan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) reports for duty in Sardinia.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) reports for duty in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is back from suspension.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is back from suspension.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 62

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) at the start.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 62

The sweeping drag to the finish.

The sweeping drag to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 62

BMC and Liquigas-Cannondale lift the pace.

BMC and Liquigas-Cannondale lift the pace.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 62

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) cuts a distinctive figure in the peloton.

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) cuts a distinctive figure in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 62

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) has had a delayed start to the season.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) has had a delayed start to the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 62

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) will be back in Italy for Milan-San Remo.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) will be back in Italy for Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 62

Andrea Noe (Farnese Vini-Neri) is the oldest rider in the Giro di Sardegna peloton.

Andrea Noe (Farnese Vini-Neri) is the oldest rider in the Giro di Sardegna peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 62

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) built up a lead of almost eight minutes.

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) built up a lead of almost eight minutes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 62

Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli ready for the start of the Giro di Sardegna.

Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli ready for the start of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 62

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is looking towards the Ardennes.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is looking towards the Ardennes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 62

Liquigas-Cannondale were the strongest team on day one.

Liquigas-Cannondale were the strongest team on day one.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 62

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) in full flight.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) in full flight.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 62

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the start in Olbia.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the start in Olbia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 62

The Miche team before the off.

The Miche team before the off.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 62

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is building towards the Giro d'Italia.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is building towards the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 62

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was comfortable on stage one.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was comfortable on stage one.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the overall leader.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the overall leader.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 62

Sardinia's distinctive Four Moors flag.

Sardinia's distinctive Four Moors flag.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 62

Ora Hotels-Carrera will be aiming to shine in Sardinia.

Ora Hotels-Carrera will be aiming to shine in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 62

Ora Hotels-Carrera ride to the start in Olbia.

Ora Hotels-Carrera ride to the start in Olbia.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) looked ominously strong in Sardinia.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) looked ominously strong in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 62

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his teammate Peter Sagan's win while Alessandro Ballan (BMC) take second place.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his teammate Peter Sagan's win while Alessandro Ballan (BMC) take second place.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 62

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was always racing for second place.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was always racing for second place.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 62

The evergreen Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone).

The evergreen Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 62

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) completes his first race day of a big season in Sardinia.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) completes his first race day of a big season in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took the spoils on day one of the Giro di Sardegna.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took the spoils on day one of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 62

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) is aiming to be a player in the northern classics.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) is aiming to be a player in the northern classics.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 62

Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium.

Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 62

Stunning scenery greeted the riders on stage one of the Tour of Sardinia.

Stunning scenery greeted the riders on stage one of the Tour of Sardinia.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 62

The bunch in the early part of stage one.

The bunch in the early part of stage one.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a comfortable winner in Porto Cervo.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a comfortable winner in Porto Cervo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 62

Miche before the start.

Miche before the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 62

Katusha leading the peloton.

Katusha leading the peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 62

Will Routley (Spidertech) was part of the day's main break.

Will Routley (Spidertech) was part of the day's main break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 62

Gianluca Randazzo (Miche) in action on day one of the Giro di Sardegna.

Gianluca Randazzo (Miche) in action on day one of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 62

The Liquigas-Cannondale team were familiar with the roads around Olbia - they had a training camp here in December.

The Liquigas-Cannondale team were familiar with the roads around Olbia - they had a training camp here in December.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 62

The crowds come out to greet the gruppo on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna.

The crowds come out to greet the gruppo on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 62

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) on the attack.

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 62

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) worked well together.

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) worked well together.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 62

The bunch on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna.

The bunch on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 62

The terrain was trickier than anticipated on the first day of racing in Sardinia.

The terrain was trickier than anticipated on the first day of racing in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 62

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) leads Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) on the San Pantaleo.

Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) leads Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10) on the San Pantaleo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 62

Springtime in Sardinia as the gruppo cranks back into action.

Springtime in Sardinia as the gruppo cranks back into action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gave further notice of his burgeoning talent with a dominant victory on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna. In an uphill sprint to the line, the young Slovak simply had too much for former world champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and teammate Daniel Oss, and he won by a healthy margin.

The powerful finishing sprint that saw Sagan surge clear in the closing metres was one of the hallmarks of the five quality wins that he took in his debut season in 2010, but the 21-year-old admitted that he is still discovering his capabilities.

“I still don’t really know what kind of rider I am or what I can do,” Sagan said after the finish. “I know that I’m young, I haven’t raced much and I haven’t won much. Don’t compare me to Philippe Gilbert: he’s a champion.”

Sagan was expertly piloted to victory by his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates in the finale. Vincenzo Nibali, making his seasonal debut, was prominent on the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres before handing over the baton to Eros Capecchi and finally to Daniel Oss. Indeed, it was Oss who led out the sprint through the final bend and he explained that the men in lime green had benefited from some prior knowledge of the course.

“We’d already been on these roads during the team training camp [in December],” he said. “Then during the race we went past the finish line, albeit in the opposite direction, but that allowed us to understand the importance of the last bend.”

Alessandro Ballan simply had no answer to Sagan’s startling acceleration once Oss had pulled over, and he realised early on that he was racing for second place on the drag to the line.

“Sagan took the last corner stronger than me, but he probably would have won anyway,” Ballan admitted.

A deceptively tough day

The stage was animated by a long breakaway featuring Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10). The duo escaped after 7km and built up a maximum lead of 7:40. Arguelyes went clear alone on the climb of the San Pantaleo, but with Lampre-ISD and BMC chasing hard behind, his move was never likely to last to the finish line.

Meanwhile, Miche’s Gianluca Randazzo launched an ambitious attempt to bridge up to the leaders but in spite of his best efforts, the Sicilian found himself mired in no-man’s land. On deceptively tough terrain, he was the first of the escapees to be gobbled up, while Routley was the next to give best to a peloton that now had the strong Liquigas-Cannondale squad upping the ante.

Arguelyes managed to hold out until 9km from the finish, and once he was caught a number of riders tried their luck on the run-in to Porto Cervo. Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) were among the aggressors in the closing stages, but with BMC and, in particular, Liquigas-Cannondale stringing out the bunch in single file, their efforts were doomed to failure.

In the sprint to the line, it was Oss who led into the final bend and then swung over to allow Sagan punch home the victory, and he gratefully galloped clear to add another impressive win to his palmares. While Ballan pipped Oss to be the best of the rest behind, Sagan even had time to sit up and savour his win as he crossed the line, and his ambitions will surely be high, both this week and in the months ahead.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:35:25
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
5Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
7Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
12Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
14Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
15Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
21Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:05
27Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
28Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
31Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
34Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
35Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:00:15
36Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
38Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
39Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
42Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
44Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
47Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
48Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
49Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
51Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
53Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
56Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:46
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:02
60Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
61Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
62Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
63Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
66Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
67Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:24
68Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:38
69Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
70Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:42
71Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:57
72Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:02:01
73Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:56
74David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:02
75Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:03
76Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:02
77Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:02:03
78Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:04
79Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:05
80Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
81Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:12
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:44
83Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
85Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:42
86Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
87Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
88Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
89Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
91Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
92Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:49
93Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
94Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
98Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
100Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:29
101Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:03:31
102Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:47
103Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:04:22
104Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:27
105Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:07:58
106Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
107Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:08:21
108Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
109Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:19
110Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:08:21
111Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:08:20
112Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:13:59

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10pts
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
5Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli3
7Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 1 - Pantogia, 20.3km
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Sprint 2 - Cannigione, 41.9km
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Sprint 3 - Arzachena, 86.0km
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 4 - Arzachena, 122.2km
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
3Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Cima Micalosu, 48.3km
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Mountain 2 - San Pantaleo, 98.8km
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102
3Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack1

Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale10:46:15
2Lampre - ISD
3Androni Giocattoli
4Team RadioShack
5Acqua & Sapone0:00:05
6BMC Racing Team
7Miche - Guerciotti
8Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Katusha Team0:00:15
10Pro Team Astana0:00:25
11Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:30
12Team Spidertech Powered By C10
13Great Britain National Team0:01:07
14Ora Hotels Carrera0:07:15

General classification after stage 1
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:35:15
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:10
5Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
7Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
12Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
14Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
15Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
21Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
26Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
27Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:15
29Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
30Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
32Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
33Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
36Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
37Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:00:25
38Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
39Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
40Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
41Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
46Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
49Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
50Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
51Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
53Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
54Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
56Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
57Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
58Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
60Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:56
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
62Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
63Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
64Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
65Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
68Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
69Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:34
70Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:48
71Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:51
72Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:52
73Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:06
74Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
75Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:02:11
76David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:12
77Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:13
79Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
80Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:14
81Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:15
82Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:16
83Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:22
84Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:52
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:54
86Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
87Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
88Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
90Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
91Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
92Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:59
93Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
94Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
98Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
100Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:39
101Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:03:41
102Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:57
103Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:04:32
104Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:37
105Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:08
106Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
107Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:29
108Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:08:30
109Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:08:31
110Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
111Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
112Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:14:09

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10pts
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
5Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli3
7Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint classification
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team18pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1011
3Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
4Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti2
5Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountains classification
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5
3Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack1
4Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale10:46:15
2Lampre - ISD
3Androni Giocattoli
4Team RadioShack
5Acqua & Sapone0:00:05
6BMC Racing Team
7Miche - Guerciotti
8Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Katusha Team0:00:15
10Pro Team Astana0:00:25
11Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:30
12Team Spidertech Powered By C10
13Great Britain National Team0:01:07
14Ora Hotels Carrera0:07:15

Latest on Cyclingnews