Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gave further notice of his burgeoning talent with a dominant victory on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna. In an uphill sprint to the line, the young Slovak simply had too much for former world champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and teammate Daniel Oss, and he won by a healthy margin.

The powerful finishing sprint that saw Sagan surge clear in the closing metres was one of the hallmarks of the five quality wins that he took in his debut season in 2010, but the 21-year-old admitted that he is still discovering his capabilities.

“I still don’t really know what kind of rider I am or what I can do,” Sagan said after the finish. “I know that I’m young, I haven’t raced much and I haven’t won much. Don’t compare me to Philippe Gilbert: he’s a champion.”

Sagan was expertly piloted to victory by his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates in the finale. Vincenzo Nibali, making his seasonal debut, was prominent on the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres before handing over the baton to Eros Capecchi and finally to Daniel Oss. Indeed, it was Oss who led out the sprint through the final bend and he explained that the men in lime green had benefited from some prior knowledge of the course.

“We’d already been on these roads during the team training camp [in December],” he said. “Then during the race we went past the finish line, albeit in the opposite direction, but that allowed us to understand the importance of the last bend.”

Alessandro Ballan simply had no answer to Sagan’s startling acceleration once Oss had pulled over, and he realised early on that he was racing for second place on the drag to the line.

“Sagan took the last corner stronger than me, but he probably would have won anyway,” Ballan admitted.

A deceptively tough day

The stage was animated by a long breakaway featuring Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10). The duo escaped after 7km and built up a maximum lead of 7:40. Arguelyes went clear alone on the climb of the San Pantaleo, but with Lampre-ISD and BMC chasing hard behind, his move was never likely to last to the finish line.

Meanwhile, Miche’s Gianluca Randazzo launched an ambitious attempt to bridge up to the leaders but in spite of his best efforts, the Sicilian found himself mired in no-man’s land. On deceptively tough terrain, he was the first of the escapees to be gobbled up, while Routley was the next to give best to a peloton that now had the strong Liquigas-Cannondale squad upping the ante.

Arguelyes managed to hold out until 9km from the finish, and once he was caught a number of riders tried their luck on the run-in to Porto Cervo. Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) were among the aggressors in the closing stages, but with BMC and, in particular, Liquigas-Cannondale stringing out the bunch in single file, their efforts were doomed to failure.

In the sprint to the line, it was Oss who led into the final bend and then swung over to allow Sagan punch home the victory, and he gratefully galloped clear to add another impressive win to his palmares. While Ballan pipped Oss to be the best of the rest behind, Sagan even had time to sit up and savour his win as he crossed the line, and his ambitions will surely be high, both this week and in the months ahead.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:35:25 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 7 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 12 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 14 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 15 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 21 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:05 27 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 28 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 31 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 34 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 35 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 36 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 39 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 42 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 44 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 47 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 48 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 51 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 53 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:46 59 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:02 60 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 61 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 62 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 63 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 64 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 65 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 66 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 67 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:24 68 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:38 69 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 70 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:01:42 71 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:57 72 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:02:01 73 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:56 74 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:02 75 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:03 76 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:02 77 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:02:03 78 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:04 79 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:05 80 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 81 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:12 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:44 83 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 85 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:42 86 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 87 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team 89 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 92 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:02:49 93 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 98 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:29 101 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:03:31 102 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:47 103 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:04:22 104 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:27 105 Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:07:58 106 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:08:21 108 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera 109 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:19 110 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:08:21 111 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:08:20 112 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:13:59

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 pts 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 5 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 1 - Pantogia, 20.3km 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1

Sprint 2 - Cannigione, 41.9km 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1

Sprint 3 - Arzachena, 86.0km 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 4 - Arzachena, 122.2km 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 3 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Cima Micalosu, 48.3km 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1

Mountain 2 - San Pantaleo, 98.8km 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2 3 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Teams 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 10:46:15 2 Lampre - ISD 3 Androni Giocattoli 4 Team RadioShack 5 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:05 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Miche - Guerciotti 8 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Katusha Team 0:00:15 10 Pro Team Astana 0:00:25 11 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:30 12 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 Great Britain National Team 0:01:07 14 Ora Hotels Carrera 0:07:15

General classification after stage 1 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:35:15 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:10 5 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 7 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 12 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 14 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 15 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 21 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 26 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:15 29 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 30 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 32 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 33 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 36 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 37 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:00:25 38 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 39 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 41 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 46 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 49 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 50 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 53 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 56 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 57 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 60 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:56 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 62 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 63 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 64 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 68 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 69 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:34 70 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:48 71 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:51 72 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:01:52 73 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:06 74 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:07 75 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:02:11 76 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:12 77 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:13 79 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 80 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:14 81 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:15 82 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:16 83 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:22 84 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:52 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:54 86 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 87 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 88 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 90 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team 91 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 92 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:02:59 93 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 98 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:39 101 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:03:41 102 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:57 103 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:04:32 104 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:37 105 Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:08 106 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:29 108 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:08:30 109 Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:08:31 110 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera 111 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 112 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:14:09

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 pts 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 5 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint classification 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 18 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 11 3 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 4 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 2 5 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountains classification 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 3 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 1 4 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1