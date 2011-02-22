Sagan powers to victory in Porto Cervo
Slovak talent tops Ballan and Oss in Sardinia
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gave further notice of his burgeoning talent with a dominant victory on stage one of the Giro di Sardegna. In an uphill sprint to the line, the young Slovak simply had too much for former world champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and teammate Daniel Oss, and he won by a healthy margin.
The powerful finishing sprint that saw Sagan surge clear in the closing metres was one of the hallmarks of the five quality wins that he took in his debut season in 2010, but the 21-year-old admitted that he is still discovering his capabilities.
“I still don’t really know what kind of rider I am or what I can do,” Sagan said after the finish. “I know that I’m young, I haven’t raced much and I haven’t won much. Don’t compare me to Philippe Gilbert: he’s a champion.”
Sagan was expertly piloted to victory by his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates in the finale. Vincenzo Nibali, making his seasonal debut, was prominent on the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres before handing over the baton to Eros Capecchi and finally to Daniel Oss. Indeed, it was Oss who led out the sprint through the final bend and he explained that the men in lime green had benefited from some prior knowledge of the course.
“We’d already been on these roads during the team training camp [in December],” he said. “Then during the race we went past the finish line, albeit in the opposite direction, but that allowed us to understand the importance of the last bend.”
Alessandro Ballan simply had no answer to Sagan’s startling acceleration once Oss had pulled over, and he realised early on that he was racing for second place on the drag to the line.
“Sagan took the last corner stronger than me, but he probably would have won anyway,” Ballan admitted.
A deceptively tough day
The stage was animated by a long breakaway featuring Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha) and Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b c10). The duo escaped after 7km and built up a maximum lead of 7:40. Arguelyes went clear alone on the climb of the San Pantaleo, but with Lampre-ISD and BMC chasing hard behind, his move was never likely to last to the finish line.
Meanwhile, Miche’s Gianluca Randazzo launched an ambitious attempt to bridge up to the leaders but in spite of his best efforts, the Sicilian found himself mired in no-man’s land. On deceptively tough terrain, he was the first of the escapees to be gobbled up, while Routley was the next to give best to a peloton that now had the strong Liquigas-Cannondale squad upping the ante.
Arguelyes managed to hold out until 9km from the finish, and once he was caught a number of riders tried their luck on the run-in to Porto Cervo. Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) were among the aggressors in the closing stages, but with BMC and, in particular, Liquigas-Cannondale stringing out the bunch in single file, their efforts were doomed to failure.
In the sprint to the line, it was Oss who led into the final bend and then swung over to allow Sagan punch home the victory, and he gratefully galloped clear to add another impressive win to his palmares. While Ballan pipped Oss to be the best of the rest behind, Sagan even had time to sit up and savour his win as he crossed the line, and his ambitions will surely be high, both this week and in the months ahead.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:35:25
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|12
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|14
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|21
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:05
|27
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|28
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|36
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|42
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|47
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|51
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|53
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|56
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:46
|59
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|60
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|61
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|63
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|66
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|67
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:24
|68
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:38
|69
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|70
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:42
|71
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:57
|72
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:01
|73
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:56
|74
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:02
|75
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:03
|76
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:02
|77
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:03
|78
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:04
|79
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:05
|80
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|81
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:12
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:44
|83
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|85
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:42
|86
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|87
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|89
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|92
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:49
|93
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|98
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:29
|101
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:03:31
|102
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:47
|103
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:04:22
|104
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:27
|105
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:07:58
|106
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|107
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:08:21
|108
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|109
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:19
|110
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:08:21
|111
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:08:20
|112
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:13:59
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|5
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|3
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10:46:15
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Team RadioShack
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:05
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Miche - Guerciotti
|8
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:25
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:30
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:01:07
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:07:15
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:35:15
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:10
|5
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|12
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|14
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|21
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|26
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:15
|29
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:25
|38
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|49
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|53
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|57
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|60
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:56
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|62
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|63
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|65
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|67
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|68
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|69
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:34
|70
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:48
|71
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:51
|72
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:52
|73
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:06
|74
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|75
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:11
|76
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:12
|77
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:13
|79
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:14
|81
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:15
|82
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:16
|83
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:22
|84
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:52
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:54
|86
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|88
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|91
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|92
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:59
|93
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|98
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:39
|101
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:03:41
|102
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:57
|103
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:04:32
|104
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:37
|105
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:08:08
|106
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|107
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:29
|108
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:08:30
|109
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:08:31
|110
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|111
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|112
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:14:09
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|5
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|3
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|4
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|2
|5
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|4
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10:46:15
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Team RadioShack
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:05
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Miche - Guerciotti
|8
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:25
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:30
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:01:07
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:07:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy