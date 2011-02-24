Trending

Sagan doubles up in Lanusei

Slovak regains overall lead from Cunego

Image 1 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) delivered a stunning display of strength to win the day.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) delivered a stunning display of strength to win the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) romps to victory.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) romps to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was clearly the strongest on stage 3.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was clearly the strongest on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on top of the podium ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on top of the podium ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is set for a big season.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is set for a big season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was aggressive.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was aggressive.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) carries the hopes of a nation in 2011.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) carries the hopes of a nation in 2011.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) explains his plans for the day.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) explains his plans for the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

The day's early break attempts to stay clear.

The day's early break attempts to stay clear.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

Will Routley (Spidertech) ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Sardinia.

Will Routley (Spidertech) ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Liquigas-Cannondale were again active on the front.

Liquigas-Cannondale were again active on the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) moves back into the overall lead.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) moves back into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

There was no beating Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

There was no beating Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Philip Deignan (RadioShack) crosses the line.

Philip Deignan (RadioShack) crosses the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

The leaders just after crossing the line.

The leaders just after crossing the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Marco Frapporti (Colnago Csf Inox) and Alexander Porsev (Katusha) in the break.

Marco Frapporti (Colnago Csf Inox) and Alexander Porsev (Katusha) in the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) before stage 3.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) before stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

Lampre-ISD lead the chase.

Lampre-ISD lead the chase.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) have shared many a sprint dual.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) have shared many a sprint dual.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) has been a relatively low-key presence in Sardinia.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) has been a relatively low-key presence in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) during stage three.

Race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) during stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is greeted by some local colour in Sardinia.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is greeted by some local colour in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is a man in demand.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is a man in demand.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Antonio Santoro (Androni Giocattoli) leads Alessandro Ballan (BMC).

Antonio Santoro (Androni Giocattoli) leads Alessandro Ballan (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) at the start.

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

Emanuel Vona (Farnese Vini-Neri) in Sardinia.

Emanuel Vona (Farnese Vini-Neri) in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Geraint Thomas is part of the Great Britain team.

Geraint Thomas is part of the Great Britain team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

Sam Harrison is gaining experience in Sardinia.

Sam Harrison is gaining experience in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) gets ready for the off.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) gets ready for the off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) unleashes his sprint.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) unleashes his sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) regained the upper hand at the Giro di Sardegna in Lanusei with another fine sprint victory from an elite group of riders. The 21-year-old Slovak had lost the overall lead to Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) the previous day but he again took control of the leader’s jersey in a finale that saw him showcase his precocious talents.

Once again, a select group of strongmen disputed the honours in an uphill sprint, and after being soundly beaten by Cunego on Wednesday, Sagan made no mistake with a powerful surge that was impressive both in its timing and its execution.

For the second consecutive day, José Serpa (Androni Giocatolli) suffered the frustration of a second-place finish, while his teammate Emanuele Sella came home in fourth. Sandwiched between them was Cunego, who had to give best to Sagan’s top-end speed and lost his overall lead.

The day’s early action came courtesy of Alessandro Ballan (BMC). After a distant second place behind the rampant Sagan on day one, the former world champion realised that his chances in a group sprint were limited and he sought to make the race difficult from the outset by attacking 13km in.

He was joined up front by Maxim Iglinski (Astana), Marco Frapporti (Colnago Csf Inox), Alexander Porsev (Katusha Team), Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech Powered by C10) and Antonio Santoro (Androni Giocattoli), and the allies of circumstance combined to good effect to build up a five-minute lead over the peloton at the 100km mark.

With Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale both keen to keep tabs on affairs up front, however, that advantage would soon begin to dwindle. The discrepancies in strength between the six elements of the lead group also began to dampen its solidarity, and 15km from the finish, Ballan and Santoro saw fit to bid their companions adieu and press on ahead.

Soon afterwards, Ballan was alone in front, and while it is still very early in the campaign, it is notable that the former Tour of Flanders winner has been showing sustained flashes of his class in the early season for the first time since the halcyon days of 2008. However, in spite of the thinning out of the chase group behind, he too would be swept up 6km from the line as Liquigas-Cannondale and Lampre-ISD dictated the terms of the finale.

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) added to the spectacle with a rally off the front, but there was an air of inevitability about the climax. In the end, it was simply a question of which of the Italian ProTeams’ finishers would take the honours on the curved climb to the line.

After being burned by the master Cunego on Wednesday, the young Sagan offered an emphatic response in Lanusei as he roared clear of Sella and Cunego on the drag to the line to snare a comfortable victory.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:20:03
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:02
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
11Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
13Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:06
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
16Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
17Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:12
22Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:22
23Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
24Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:26
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:01:02
29Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
30Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:06
32Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:16
34David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:21
35Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:28
36Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:01:59
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
39Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:38
40Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
41Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:39
42Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:42
43Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:43
44Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:03:11
45Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:20
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:22
48Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
50Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:31
51Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
54Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
55Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:49
57Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:05:03
58Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
59Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:53
60Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
62Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:06:41
63Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:56
68Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:15
69Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
70Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
71Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
72Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
73Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:56
75Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:54
76Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
77Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
78Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
82Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
85Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
86Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
87Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
88Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
89Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
90Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
91Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
92Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
93Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
94Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
95Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:58
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
97Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNSRoberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
DNFMartin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFCristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
DNFEdward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFSamuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFRoberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFAdriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
DNFWalter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
DNFEmanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
DNFMauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
DNFKrisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera

Sprint 1 - Mamoiada Municipio, 35.0km
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 2 - Dorgali-SS 125, 82.7km
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Moutain 1 - Passo Genna Silana (Cat. 1) 104.2km
1Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4

Mountain 2 - Lanusei (Cat. 2) 173km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

General classification after stage 3
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale13:16:36
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:04
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:06
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:18
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:22
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:32
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:33
10Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
11Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
13Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:00:50
14Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:59
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
16Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:06
17Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:12
18Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:14
19Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:17
20Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:26
21Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:27
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
23Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:33
24Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:01:57
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:08
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:20
27Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:02:21
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
29Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:03:18
30Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:03:22
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:58
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:04:25
33Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:31
35Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:42
36Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:05:01
37Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:11
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:37
39Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:02
40Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:03
41Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:13
42Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:27
43Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:49
44Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:17
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:07:25
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:26
47Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:45
48Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:57
49Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:58
50Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:08:17
51Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:33
52Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:08:45
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:58
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:13
55Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:09:33
56Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:14
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:12:06
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:21
59Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:12:33
60Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:12:58
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:13:55
62Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:10
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:15
64Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:21
65Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:52
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:19
68Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:30
69Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:17:00
70Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:18:57
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:09
72Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:19:24
73David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:20:22
74Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:58
75Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:00
76Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:23:36
77Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:19
78Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:24:32
79Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:57
80Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:03
81Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:10
82Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:22
83Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:45
84Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:45
85Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:27:55
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:28:22
87Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:28:58
88Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:47
89Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:58
90Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:30:00
91Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:25
92Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:30:40
93Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:45
94Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:31:20
95Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:57
96Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:32:18
97Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:32:49
98Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:34:23
99Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:36:15
100Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:36:16

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack8
6Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli3
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint classification
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team18pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1011
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team6
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
6Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera6
7David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
8Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
9Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti2
10Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1
11Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
12Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountains classification
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD10pts
2Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
3David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C108
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
6Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
7Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5
8Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
9Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera5
10Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
11Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
12Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
13Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack1
14Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
15Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli39:51:15
2Lampre - ISD0:00:06
3Team RadioShack0:01:37
4BMC Racing Team0:02:10
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:13
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:38
7Katusha Team0:03:49
8Miche - Guerciotti0:04:15
9Acqua & Sapone0:04:50
10Pro Team Astana0:05:09
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:55
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:22
13Great Britain National Team0:32:39
14Ora Hotels Carrera1:24:27

Latest on Cyclingnews