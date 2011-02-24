Sagan doubles up in Lanusei
Slovak regains overall lead from Cunego
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) regained the upper hand at the Giro di Sardegna in Lanusei with another fine sprint victory from an elite group of riders. The 21-year-old Slovak had lost the overall lead to Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) the previous day but he again took control of the leader’s jersey in a finale that saw him showcase his precocious talents.
Once again, a select group of strongmen disputed the honours in an uphill sprint, and after being soundly beaten by Cunego on Wednesday, Sagan made no mistake with a powerful surge that was impressive both in its timing and its execution.
For the second consecutive day, José Serpa (Androni Giocatolli) suffered the frustration of a second-place finish, while his teammate Emanuele Sella came home in fourth. Sandwiched between them was Cunego, who had to give best to Sagan’s top-end speed and lost his overall lead.
The day’s early action came courtesy of Alessandro Ballan (BMC). After a distant second place behind the rampant Sagan on day one, the former world champion realised that his chances in a group sprint were limited and he sought to make the race difficult from the outset by attacking 13km in.
He was joined up front by Maxim Iglinski (Astana), Marco Frapporti (Colnago Csf Inox), Alexander Porsev (Katusha Team), Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech Powered by C10) and Antonio Santoro (Androni Giocattoli), and the allies of circumstance combined to good effect to build up a five-minute lead over the peloton at the 100km mark.
With Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale both keen to keep tabs on affairs up front, however, that advantage would soon begin to dwindle. The discrepancies in strength between the six elements of the lead group also began to dampen its solidarity, and 15km from the finish, Ballan and Santoro saw fit to bid their companions adieu and press on ahead.
Soon afterwards, Ballan was alone in front, and while it is still very early in the campaign, it is notable that the former Tour of Flanders winner has been showing sustained flashes of his class in the early season for the first time since the halcyon days of 2008. However, in spite of the thinning out of the chase group behind, he too would be swept up 6km from the line as Liquigas-Cannondale and Lampre-ISD dictated the terms of the finale.
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) added to the spectacle with a rally off the front, but there was an air of inevitability about the climax. In the end, it was simply a question of which of the Italian ProTeams’ finishers would take the honours on the curved climb to the line.
After being burned by the master Cunego on Wednesday, the young Sagan offered an emphatic response in Lanusei as he roared clear of Sella and Cunego on the drag to the line to snare a comfortable victory.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:20:03
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:02
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|13
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:06
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|16
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|21
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:12
|22
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:22
|23
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|24
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:26
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:01:02
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|30
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:06
|32
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:16
|34
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:21
|35
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:28
|36
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:01:59
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|39
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:38
|40
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|41
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:39
|42
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:42
|43
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:43
|44
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:11
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:20
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:22
|48
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:31
|51
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|54
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:49
|57
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:05:03
|58
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:53
|60
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:06:41
|63
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:56
|68
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:15
|69
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|73
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:56
|75
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:54
|76
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|77
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|78
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|82
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|85
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|86
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|87
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|88
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|89
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|90
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|92
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|93
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|94
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|95
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:58
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|97
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNS
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|DNF
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|DNF
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|DNF
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|DNF
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|DNF
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|DNF
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:16:36
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:04
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:06
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:18
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:22
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:33
|10
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|11
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:50
|14
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:59
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|16
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:06
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:12
|18
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:14
|19
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:17
|20
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:26
|21
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:27
|22
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|23
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:33
|24
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:01:57
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:08
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:20
|27
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:02:21
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|29
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:03:18
|30
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:03:22
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:58
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:04:25
|33
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:31
|35
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:42
|36
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:05:01
|37
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:11
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:37
|39
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:02
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:03
|41
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:13
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:27
|43
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:49
|44
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:17
|45
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:25
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:26
|47
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:45
|48
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:57
|49
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:58
|50
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:17
|51
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:33
|52
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:45
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:58
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:13
|55
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:33
|56
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:11:14
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:06
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:21
|59
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:12:33
|60
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:12:58
|61
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:13:55
|62
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:10
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:15
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:21
|65
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:52
|66
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|67
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:19
|68
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:30
|69
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:00
|70
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:57
|71
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:09
|72
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:24
|73
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:20:22
|74
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:58
|75
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:00
|76
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:23:36
|77
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:19
|78
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:24:32
|79
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:57
|80
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:03
|81
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:10
|82
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:22
|83
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:45
|84
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:45
|85
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:27:55
|86
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:28:22
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:28:58
|88
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:47
|89
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:58
|90
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:30:00
|91
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:25
|92
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:30:40
|93
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:45
|94
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:31:20
|95
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:57
|96
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:32:18
|97
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:49
|98
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:34:23
|99
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:36:15
|100
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:36:16
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|8
|6
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|13
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|16
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|6
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|6
|7
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|8
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|2
|10
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|11
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|12
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|13
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|pts
|2
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|6
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|7
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|9
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|5
|10
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|12
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|14
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|15
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|39:51:15
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:06
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:37
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:13
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:38
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:03:49
|8
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:04:15
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:50
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:05:09
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:55
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:22
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:32:39
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|1:24:27
