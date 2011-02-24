Image 1 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) delivered a stunning display of strength to win the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) romps to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was clearly the strongest on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on top of the podium ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is set for a big season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was aggressive. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) carries the hopes of a nation in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) explains his plans for the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 The day's early break attempts to stay clear. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Will Routley (Spidertech) ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Liquigas-Cannondale were again active on the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) moves back into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 There was no beating Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Philip Deignan (RadioShack) crosses the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 The leaders just after crossing the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Marco Frapporti (Colnago Csf Inox) and Alexander Porsev (Katusha) in the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) before stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Lampre-ISD lead the chase. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) have shared many a sprint dual. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) has been a relatively low-key presence in Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) during stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is greeted by some local colour in Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is a man in demand. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Antonio Santoro (Androni Giocattoli) leads Alessandro Ballan (BMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Emanuel Vona (Farnese Vini-Neri) in Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Geraint Thomas is part of the Great Britain team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 Sam Harrison is gaining experience in Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) gets ready for the off. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) unleashes his sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) regained the upper hand at the Giro di Sardegna in Lanusei with another fine sprint victory from an elite group of riders. The 21-year-old Slovak had lost the overall lead to Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) the previous day but he again took control of the leader’s jersey in a finale that saw him showcase his precocious talents.

Once again, a select group of strongmen disputed the honours in an uphill sprint, and after being soundly beaten by Cunego on Wednesday, Sagan made no mistake with a powerful surge that was impressive both in its timing and its execution.

For the second consecutive day, José Serpa (Androni Giocatolli) suffered the frustration of a second-place finish, while his teammate Emanuele Sella came home in fourth. Sandwiched between them was Cunego, who had to give best to Sagan’s top-end speed and lost his overall lead.

The day’s early action came courtesy of Alessandro Ballan (BMC). After a distant second place behind the rampant Sagan on day one, the former world champion realised that his chances in a group sprint were limited and he sought to make the race difficult from the outset by attacking 13km in.

He was joined up front by Maxim Iglinski (Astana), Marco Frapporti (Colnago Csf Inox), Alexander Porsev (Katusha Team), Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech Powered by C10) and Antonio Santoro (Androni Giocattoli), and the allies of circumstance combined to good effect to build up a five-minute lead over the peloton at the 100km mark.

With Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale both keen to keep tabs on affairs up front, however, that advantage would soon begin to dwindle. The discrepancies in strength between the six elements of the lead group also began to dampen its solidarity, and 15km from the finish, Ballan and Santoro saw fit to bid their companions adieu and press on ahead.

Soon afterwards, Ballan was alone in front, and while it is still very early in the campaign, it is notable that the former Tour of Flanders winner has been showing sustained flashes of his class in the early season for the first time since the halcyon days of 2008. However, in spite of the thinning out of the chase group behind, he too would be swept up 6km from the line as Liquigas-Cannondale and Lampre-ISD dictated the terms of the finale.

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) added to the spectacle with a rally off the front, but there was an air of inevitability about the climax. In the end, it was simply a question of which of the Italian ProTeams’ finishers would take the honours on the curved climb to the line.

After being burned by the master Cunego on Wednesday, the young Sagan offered an emphatic response in Lanusei as he roared clear of Sella and Cunego on the drag to the line to snare a comfortable victory.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:20:03 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:02 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 11 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 13 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:06 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 16 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 17 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 21 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:12 22 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:22 23 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 24 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:26 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:01:02 29 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 30 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:06 32 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:16 34 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:21 35 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:28 36 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:01:59 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 39 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:38 40 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 41 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:39 42 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:42 43 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:43 44 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:03:11 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:20 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:22 48 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 50 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:31 51 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 54 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 55 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 56 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:49 57 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:05:03 58 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 59 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:53 60 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 62 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:06:41 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 67 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:56 68 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:15 69 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 72 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 73 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:56 75 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:54 76 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 77 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 78 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 82 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 85 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 86 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 87 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 88 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 89 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 90 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 92 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 93 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 94 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 95 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:58 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 97 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNS Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti DNF Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti DNF Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli DNF Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera DNF Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera DNF Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera DNF Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera DNF Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera

Sprint 1 - Mamoiada Municipio, 35.0km 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 2 - Dorgali-SS 125, 82.7km 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Moutain 1 - Passo Genna Silana (Cat. 1) 104.2km 1 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4

Mountain 2 - Lanusei (Cat. 2) 173km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

General classification after stage 3 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 13:16:36 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:04 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:06 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:18 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:28 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:32 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:33 10 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 11 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 13 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:50 14 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:59 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 16 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:06 17 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:12 18 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:14 19 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:17 20 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:26 21 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:27 22 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 23 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:33 24 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:01:57 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:08 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:20 27 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:02:21 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 29 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:03:18 30 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:03:22 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:58 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:04:25 33 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 34 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:31 35 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:42 36 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:05:01 37 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:11 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:37 39 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:02 40 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:03 41 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:13 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:27 43 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:49 44 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:17 45 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:07:25 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:26 47 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:45 48 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:57 49 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:07:58 50 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:17 51 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:33 52 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:45 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:58 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:13 55 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:09:33 56 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:11:14 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:12:06 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:21 59 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:12:33 60 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:12:58 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:13:55 62 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:10 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:15 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:21 65 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:52 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:19 68 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:30 69 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:17:00 70 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:57 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:09 72 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:24 73 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:20:22 74 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:58 75 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:00 76 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:23:36 77 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:19 78 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:24:32 79 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:57 80 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:03 81 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:10 82 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:22 83 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:45 84 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:45 85 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:27:55 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:28:22 87 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:28:58 88 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:47 89 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:58 90 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:30:00 91 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:25 92 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:30:40 93 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:45 94 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:31:20 95 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:57 96 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:32:18 97 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:32:49 98 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:34:23 99 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:36:15 100 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:36:16

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 8 6 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 3 13 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 16 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint classification 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 18 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 11 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 6 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 6 7 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 8 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 2 10 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 11 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 12 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 13 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountains classification 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 pts 2 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 6 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 7 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 8 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 9 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 5 10 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 12 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 13 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 1 14 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 15 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1