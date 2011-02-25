Trending

Sagan strikes again in Oristano

Liquigas rider beats the sprinters to take third win

Image 1 of 36

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulls on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

Yeah! Sagan wins again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech) and Arkimedes Arguelyes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

He is Ted King

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

Vincenzo Nibali (LIquigas-Cannondale) was again on domestique duty for Sagan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Time for lunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Liquigas-Cannondale keep the chase on track

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

The early spring sun cast long shadows during the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

There are few flat roads in Sardinia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

The spectacular Sardinian countryside

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 36

Acqua & Sapone lead the chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 36

The peloton crosses a rusty railway line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 36

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 36

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 36

The sun was out for another hilly stage in Sardinia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 36

Sagan wins by a bike length

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Sagan gets the cheers from the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

Sagan starts his sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

Sagan hits the line first

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

Sagan is congratulated by a teammate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his third stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

A local Sardinian women waves an Italian flag

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 36

They're off! the local mayor waves off the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

The early break of the day: Arkimedes Arguelyes (Team Katusha) and Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 36

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 36

The local mayor looks happy as the riders roll out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 36

The Giro di Sardegna peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs an autograph

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), the hulk of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Liquigas-Cannondale sign on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

The stage four podium, with Peter Sagan on thre top step again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took his third stage win at the Giro di Sardegna in Oristano on Friday, showing he can beat the best sprinters as easily as he can out power the climbers on an uphill finish.

Sagan beat Damiano Cunego on Thursday in Lanusei thanks to a powerful surge up to the finish. In Oristano he used his speed to win by a bike length ahead of Manuel Belletti (Colnago–CSF Inox) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli). Ben Swift, riding for the Great Britain track team was fourth, ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).

Thanks to his third stage victory, Sagan extended his overall race lead on Cunego to 14 seconds with just Saturday’s fifth 174km stage from Oristano to Gesturi remaining. Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) is third at 16 seconds and his teammate Emanuele Sella is fourth at 28 seconds.

“The best thing about this win is that I gained time on my direct rivals,” Sagan said.

“If my teammates hadn’t looked after me, it would have been difficult to find the space in the sprint. There was a lot of confusion and everyone wanted to be on the best wheel, that of my teammate Gaurnieri, who was following Oss. Petacchi moved in and then he went left and I went on the right I gave it everything so not to be beaten and so I won”.

Sagan is worried about Saturday’s stage finish.

“Tomorrow’s stage is dangerous, the finish is suited to attacks by the climbers. When you’ve only got a narrow lead you can never relax. I’ve got the advantage of strong team to guide me and help me: without their work I would have got the results I have.”

Long breakaway

The 174.2km stage took the race to the south-west of Sardinia and the sun was out as the riders tackled the mainly empty roads, with only the odd sheep to be wary of during the stage.

The early break began after just eight kilometres, with Arkimedes Arguelyes (Team Katusha) and Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech) quickly opening a seven-minute lead. The peloton let them go, covering the hillier early part of the race at an average of 34km/h. The two shared the sprints and climbing points during long day in the saddle, with McCarty proudly taking the green climber’s jersey in Oristano.

Liquigas-Cannondale lead the chase of the breakaways, with Acqua & Sapone also joining in, convinced their new sprinter Danilo Napolitano would have a chance in the sprint. The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team also joined the chase and the breakaway’s lead quickly melted away. It was just a minute with 25km to go and the two were eventually swept up and the peloton was all together with 10km to go.

The sprinters teams took charge at this point but it was Liquigas-Cannondale who again took charge at the right moment with three kilometres remaining. Great Britain used their team pursuiting skills to take over and set up Swift but Sagan got the better of them to win again.

Sagan pulled on the leader’s red, white and black jersey yet again and now faces just the final stage from Oristano to Gesturi on Saturday. A section of dirt road near the finish could play a key part in deciding the winner but Sagan seems to have the skills to win on any terrain.

Full results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:47:07
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:01
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
11Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
16Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
19Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
20Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
21Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
22Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
24Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
28Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:01
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
34Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
35Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
36Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
41Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
42Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
45Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
50Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
51Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
52Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
55Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
56Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
57Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
59Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
62Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
63Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
64Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
65Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
66Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
69Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
70Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
71Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:20
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
74Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
77Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
78Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
79Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
80Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
81Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
82Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
83Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
89Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:26
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:46
91Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:51
92Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:07
93Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:13
94Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:07
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:01
96Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
97Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
98Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:00
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSChris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Seui
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 2 - Laconi Municipio
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Gairo Taquisara
1Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3
3David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102

Mountain 2 - Valico Monte Arcueri
1Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C108pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5
3David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104

Teams
1Androni Giocattoli54:12:39
2Lampre - ISD0:00:05
3Team Radioshak0:01:37
4Bmc Racing Team0:02:10
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:13
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:37
7Katusha Team0:03:49
8Miche - Guerciotti0:04:15
9Acqua & Sapone0:04:50
10Pro Team Astana0:05:09
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:55
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:47
13Great Britain National Team0:32:39
14Ora Hotels Carrera1:24:56

General classification after stage 4
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale18:03:33
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:17
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:29
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:33
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:43
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:44
10Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
11Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:58
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
13Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:01
14Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:10
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
16Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:17
17Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:23
18Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:25
19Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:28
20Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:37
21Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:38
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:07
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:02:08
24Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:13
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:19
26Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:02:32
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:50
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
29Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:03:29
30Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:03:33
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:09
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:04:36
33Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:53
35Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:11
36Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:05:12
37Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:47
38Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:13
39Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:14
40Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:24
41Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:38
42Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:29
43Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:07:36
44Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:41
45Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:56
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:06
47Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:08
48Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:09
49Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:08:28
50Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:44
51Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:08:47
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:24
53Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:25
54Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:38
55Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:09:44
56Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:25
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:12:17
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:32
59Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:12:44
60Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:38
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:14:06
62Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:21
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:26
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:57
65Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:01
66Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:03
67Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:41
68Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:36
69Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:17:40
70Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:20
71Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:19:35
72Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:20:14
73David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:21:02
74Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:11
75Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:23:47
76Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:26
77Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:24:43
78Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:14
79Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:20
80Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:33
81Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:56
82Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:56
83Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:28:06
84Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:28:33
85Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:29:09
86Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:58
87Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:30:11
88Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:38
89Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:30:51
90Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:56
91Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:21
92Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:31:31
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:08
94Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:32:58
95Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:33:00
96Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:35:03
97Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:36:56
98Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:37:16

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale35pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack8
6Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
8Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
13Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team5
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
16Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli3
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team3
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
23Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera1

Sprints classification
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team28pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1011
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team6
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
6Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C106
7Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera6
8David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
9Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
10Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti2
11Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
15Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountains classification
1David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014pts
2Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1013
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team13
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
8Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
9Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
10Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera5
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
12Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
14Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack1
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
16Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli54:12:39
2Lampre - ISD0:00:05
3Team Radioshak0:01:37
4Bmc Racing Team0:02:10
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:13
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:37
7Katusha Team0:03:49
8Miche - Guerciotti0:04:15
9Acqua & Sapone0:04:50
10Pro Team Astana0:05:09
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:55
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:47
13Great Britain National Team0:32:39
14Ora Hotels Carrera1:24:56

 

