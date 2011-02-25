Sagan strikes again in Oristano
Liquigas rider beats the sprinters to take third win
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took his third stage win at the Giro di Sardegna in Oristano on Friday, showing he can beat the best sprinters as easily as he can out power the climbers on an uphill finish.
Sagan beat Damiano Cunego on Thursday in Lanusei thanks to a powerful surge up to the finish. In Oristano he used his speed to win by a bike length ahead of Manuel Belletti (Colnago–CSF Inox) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli). Ben Swift, riding for the Great Britain track team was fourth, ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).
Thanks to his third stage victory, Sagan extended his overall race lead on Cunego to 14 seconds with just Saturday’s fifth 174km stage from Oristano to Gesturi remaining. Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) is third at 16 seconds and his teammate Emanuele Sella is fourth at 28 seconds.
“The best thing about this win is that I gained time on my direct rivals,” Sagan said.
“If my teammates hadn’t looked after me, it would have been difficult to find the space in the sprint. There was a lot of confusion and everyone wanted to be on the best wheel, that of my teammate Gaurnieri, who was following Oss. Petacchi moved in and then he went left and I went on the right I gave it everything so not to be beaten and so I won”.
Sagan is worried about Saturday’s stage finish.
“Tomorrow’s stage is dangerous, the finish is suited to attacks by the climbers. When you’ve only got a narrow lead you can never relax. I’ve got the advantage of strong team to guide me and help me: without their work I would have got the results I have.”
Long breakaway
The 174.2km stage took the race to the south-west of Sardinia and the sun was out as the riders tackled the mainly empty roads, with only the odd sheep to be wary of during the stage.
The early break began after just eight kilometres, with Arkimedes Arguelyes (Team Katusha) and Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech) quickly opening a seven-minute lead. The peloton let them go, covering the hillier early part of the race at an average of 34km/h. The two shared the sprints and climbing points during long day in the saddle, with McCarty proudly taking the green climber’s jersey in Oristano.
Liquigas-Cannondale lead the chase of the breakaways, with Acqua & Sapone also joining in, convinced their new sprinter Danilo Napolitano would have a chance in the sprint. The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team also joined the chase and the breakaway’s lead quickly melted away. It was just a minute with 25km to go and the two were eventually swept up and the peloton was all together with 10km to go.
The sprinters teams took charge at this point but it was Liquigas-Cannondale who again took charge at the right moment with three kilometres remaining. Great Britain used their team pursuiting skills to take over and set up Swift but Sagan got the better of them to win again.
Sagan pulled on the leader’s red, white and black jersey yet again and now faces just the final stage from Oristano to Gesturi on Saturday. A section of dirt road near the finish could play a key part in deciding the winner but Sagan seems to have the skills to win on any terrain.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:47:07
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:01
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|11
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|16
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|21
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|22
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:01
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|36
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|38
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|42
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|45
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|51
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|52
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|55
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|57
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|60
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|64
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|65
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|66
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|68
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|69
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|71
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|72
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:20
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|74
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|78
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|79
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|80
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|81
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|89
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:26
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:46
|91
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:51
|92
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:07
|93
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:13
|94
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:07
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:01
|96
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|97
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:00
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|1
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|3
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|54:12:39
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Radioshak
|0:01:37
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:13
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:37
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:03:49
|8
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:04:15
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:50
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:05:09
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:55
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:47
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:32:39
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|1:24:56
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18:03:33
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:17
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:29
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:33
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:44
|10
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|11
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:58
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:01
|14
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:10
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|16
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:17
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:23
|18
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:25
|19
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:28
|20
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:37
|21
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:38
|22
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:07
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:08
|24
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:13
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:19
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:02:32
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:50
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|29
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:03:29
|30
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:03:33
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:09
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:04:36
|33
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:53
|35
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:11
|36
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:05:12
|37
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:47
|38
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:13
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:14
|40
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:24
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:38
|42
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:29
|43
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:36
|44
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:41
|45
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:56
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:06
|47
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:08
|48
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:09
|49
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:28
|50
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:44
|51
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:47
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:24
|53
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:25
|54
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:38
|55
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:44
|56
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:11:25
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:17
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:32
|59
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:12:44
|60
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:38
|61
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:14:06
|62
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:21
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:26
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:57
|65
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:01
|66
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:03
|67
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:41
|68
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:36
|69
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:40
|70
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:20
|71
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:35
|72
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:20:14
|73
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:02
|74
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:11
|75
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:23:47
|76
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:26
|77
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:24:43
|78
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:14
|79
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:20
|80
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:33
|81
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:56
|82
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:56
|83
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:28:06
|84
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:28:33
|85
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:29:09
|86
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:58
|87
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:30:11
|88
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:38
|89
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:30:51
|90
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:56
|91
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:21
|92
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:31:31
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:08
|94
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:32:58
|95
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:00
|96
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:35:03
|97
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:36:56
|98
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:37:16
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|8
|6
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|8
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|16
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|23
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|6
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|7
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|6
|8
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|9
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|10
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|2
|11
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|14
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|15
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|5
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|8
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|9
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|10
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|5
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|12
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|13
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|16
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|54:12:39
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Radioshak
|0:01:37
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:13
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:37
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:03:49
|8
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:04:15
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:50
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:05:09
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:55
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:47
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:32:39
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|1:24:56
