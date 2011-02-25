Image 1 of 36 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Yeah! Sagan wins again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech) and Arkimedes Arguelyes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 He is Ted King (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Vincenzo Nibali (LIquigas-Cannondale) was again on domestique duty for Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 Time for lunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Liquigas-Cannondale keep the chase on track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 The early spring sun cast long shadows during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 There are few flat roads in Sardinia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 The spectacular Sardinian countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 Acqua & Sapone lead the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 36 The peloton crosses a rusty railway line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 36 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 36 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 36 The sun was out for another hilly stage in Sardinia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 36 Sagan wins by a bike length (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 36 Sagan gets the cheers from the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 36 Sagan starts his sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Sagan hits the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Sagan is congratulated by a teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his third stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 A local Sardinian women waves an Italian flag (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 They're off! the local mayor waves off the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 The early break of the day: Arkimedes Arguelyes (Team Katusha) and Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 36 The local mayor looks happy as the riders roll out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 The Giro di Sardegna peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs an autograph (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), the hulk of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Liquigas-Cannondale sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 The stage four podium, with Peter Sagan on thre top step again (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took his third stage win at the Giro di Sardegna in Oristano on Friday, showing he can beat the best sprinters as easily as he can out power the climbers on an uphill finish.

Sagan beat Damiano Cunego on Thursday in Lanusei thanks to a powerful surge up to the finish. In Oristano he used his speed to win by a bike length ahead of Manuel Belletti (Colnago–CSF Inox) and Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli). Ben Swift, riding for the Great Britain track team was fourth, ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).

Thanks to his third stage victory, Sagan extended his overall race lead on Cunego to 14 seconds with just Saturday’s fifth 174km stage from Oristano to Gesturi remaining. Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) is third at 16 seconds and his teammate Emanuele Sella is fourth at 28 seconds.

“The best thing about this win is that I gained time on my direct rivals,” Sagan said.

“If my teammates hadn’t looked after me, it would have been difficult to find the space in the sprint. There was a lot of confusion and everyone wanted to be on the best wheel, that of my teammate Gaurnieri, who was following Oss. Petacchi moved in and then he went left and I went on the right I gave it everything so not to be beaten and so I won”.

Sagan is worried about Saturday’s stage finish.

“Tomorrow’s stage is dangerous, the finish is suited to attacks by the climbers. When you’ve only got a narrow lead you can never relax. I’ve got the advantage of strong team to guide me and help me: without their work I would have got the results I have.”

Long breakaway

The 174.2km stage took the race to the south-west of Sardinia and the sun was out as the riders tackled the mainly empty roads, with only the odd sheep to be wary of during the stage.

The early break began after just eight kilometres, with Arkimedes Arguelyes (Team Katusha) and Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech) quickly opening a seven-minute lead. The peloton let them go, covering the hillier early part of the race at an average of 34km/h. The two shared the sprints and climbing points during long day in the saddle, with McCarty proudly taking the green climber’s jersey in Oristano.

Liquigas-Cannondale lead the chase of the breakaways, with Acqua & Sapone also joining in, convinced their new sprinter Danilo Napolitano would have a chance in the sprint. The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team also joined the chase and the breakaway’s lead quickly melted away. It was just a minute with 25km to go and the two were eventually swept up and the peloton was all together with 10km to go.

The sprinters teams took charge at this point but it was Liquigas-Cannondale who again took charge at the right moment with three kilometres remaining. Great Britain used their team pursuiting skills to take over and set up Swift but Sagan got the better of them to win again.

Sagan pulled on the leader’s red, white and black jersey yet again and now faces just the final stage from Oristano to Gesturi on Saturday. A section of dirt road near the finish could play a key part in deciding the winner but Sagan seems to have the skills to win on any terrain.

Full results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:47:07 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:01 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 11 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 16 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 19 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 21 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 22 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:01 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 34 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 35 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 36 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 38 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 42 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 43 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 45 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 50 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 51 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 52 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 55 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 56 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 57 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 62 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 63 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 64 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 65 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 66 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 68 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 69 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 70 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 71 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:20 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 74 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 78 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 79 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 80 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 81 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 82 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 83 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 89 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:26 90 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:46 91 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:51 92 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:07 93 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:13 94 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:07 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 96 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 97 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:00 DNF Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Seui 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 2 - Laconi Municipio 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Gairo Taquisara 1 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2

Mountain 2 - Valico Monte Arcueri 1 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 3 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4

Teams 1 Androni Giocattoli 54:12:39 2 Lampre - ISD 0:00:05 3 Team Radioshak 0:01:37 4 Bmc Racing Team 0:02:10 5 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:13 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:37 7 Katusha Team 0:03:49 8 Miche - Guerciotti 0:04:15 9 Acqua & Sapone 0:04:50 10 Pro Team Astana 0:05:09 11 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:55 12 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:47 13 Great Britain National Team 0:32:39 14 Ora Hotels Carrera 1:24:56

General classification after stage 4 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 18:03:33 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:17 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:29 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:33 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:43 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:44 10 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 11 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:58 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 13 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:01 14 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:10 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 16 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:17 17 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:23 18 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:25 19 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:28 20 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:37 21 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:38 22 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:07 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:02:08 24 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:13 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:19 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:02:32 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:50 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 29 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:03:29 30 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:03:33 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:09 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:04:36 33 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 34 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:53 35 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:11 36 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:05:12 37 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:47 38 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:13 39 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:14 40 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:24 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:38 42 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:29 43 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:07:36 44 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:41 45 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:56 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:06 47 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:08 48 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:08:09 49 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:28 50 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:44 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:08:47 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:24 53 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:25 54 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:38 55 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:09:44 56 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:11:25 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:12:17 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:32 59 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:12:44 60 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:38 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:14:06 62 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:21 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:26 64 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:57 65 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:01 66 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:03 67 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:41 68 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:36 69 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:17:40 70 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:20 71 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:35 72 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:20:14 73 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:21:02 74 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:11 75 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:23:47 76 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:26 77 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:24:43 78 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:14 79 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:20 80 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:33 81 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:56 82 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:56 83 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:28:06 84 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:28:33 85 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:29:09 86 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:58 87 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:30:11 88 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:38 89 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:30:51 90 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:56 91 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:21 92 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:31:31 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:08 94 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:32:58 95 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:00 96 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:35:03 97 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:36:56 98 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:37:16

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 8 6 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 8 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 16 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 23 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 1

Sprints classification 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 28 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 11 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 6 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 6 7 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 6 8 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 9 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 10 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 2 11 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 15 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountains classification 1 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 13 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 5 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 8 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 9 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 10 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 5 11 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 12 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 13 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 14 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 1 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 16 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1