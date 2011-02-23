Image 1 of 26 Damiano Cunego's relief was palpable. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium with Androni Giocattoli's Jose Serpa and Emanuele Sella. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took the spoils. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) returns to the podium after a lengthy gap. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was delighted with the victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) after the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was relieved to get a win after a long wait. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rides on the front for Damiano Cunego. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was in confident mood before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins stage two of the Giro di Sardegna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) won with a trademark uphill sprint effort. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Back in business. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is aiming for the Ardennes in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) comes out of the last bend ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes flight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins in Nuoro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 The riders wait for the start in Porto Rotondo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) in Porto Rotondo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 The peloton leaves Porto Rotondo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Daniel Oss and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) ready for action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is out to impress in Sardinia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 The peloton rolls out for stage two of the Giro di Sardegna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 The peloton checks out the local colour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) already looks in good form. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Michele Scarponi joined Lampre-ISD this winter. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After enduring a frustrating, winless season last year, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) opened his account for the 2011 campaign with a fine victory on stage two of the Giro di Sardegna. The former Giro d’Italia winner had too much for Androni Giocattoli duo José Serpa and Emanuele Serpa in the uphill sprint to the line in Nuoro.

It was the Cunego’s first victory since he took a stage of the Vuelta a España in September 2009, and his relief was palpable as he crossed the line. He timed his finishing effort to perfection, careening out of the final corner ahead of Serpa and opening a healthy margin before crossing the line.

“It was really a beautiful day,” said Cunego, who also took over the race lead from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). “I’m not underestimating my adversaries or the route, but we’ll look to defend this jersey.”

Cunego’s Lampre-ISD stablemate Michele Scarponi worked hard in a tough finale and he explained that the finish was ideally suited to his colleague. “We agreed that if we came to the finish in a small group we’d work for Damiano, and that’s how it panned out,” he said.

The early action came courtesy of a lengthy break featuring Mikhail Ignatiev (Team Katusha), David Boily (Team Spidertech), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli), Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini–Neri Sottoli) and Alessandro Malaguti (Ora Hotels–Carrera). They gained a maximum lead of seven minutes, but the group began to fragment as the 197km over rugged terrain began to take its toll.

De Marchi was the last survivor out front, but with Liquigas-Cannondale forcing the pace in the service of overall leader Peter Sagan, he was all too aware that his was a beaten docket.

When was captured inside the final 5km, a number of riders tried their luck off the front. Ireland's Philip Deignan (RadioShack) joined forces with Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) in a bid to outfox the peloton, but they were pegged back. A dangerous move then went clear containing Serpa and Sella, as well as Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), but the pace was still high as the bunch hit the climb of Monte Ortobene.

Coming under the red kite, a five-man group including race leader Sagan and the dangerous Cunego managed to bridge to the leaders. On the drag to the line, Capecchi opened the sprint for Sagan but it was Cunego and not the Slovak who blasted past him 200 metres from home to find that elusive win.

In the general classification, the Italian moves ahead of Sagan, who had no answer in the finale and finished fourth. While the leader’s jersey sits on the Cunego’s shoulders for now, the liberating effect of breaking his winless streak will be of much further-reaching importance in the context of his season.

Full Results 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5:21:26 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:02 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:08 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 10 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:14 11 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:27 13 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 16 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:46 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 23 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 25 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 26 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 27 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 28 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 33 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 34 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:00:58 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:31 37 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 40 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 41 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 42 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 43 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 44 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:13 45 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:32 46 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:41 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:53 48 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:56 49 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 51 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:41 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 53 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 54 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 56 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 57 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 59 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:06:10 62 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 63 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 64 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:50 65 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:46 66 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:49 68 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:05 69 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:49 71 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:01 72 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 73 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 74 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 75 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 76 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 77 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:03 78 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:41 79 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:51 80 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 81 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:15:07 82 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 83 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:16:08 84 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:32 85 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:44 86 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 89 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 92 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 93 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 94 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 95 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 97 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 98 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 101 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 102 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 103 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 105 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:16:50 106 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:18:07 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:58 108 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 109 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera 110 Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 111 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera DNF Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team

Points 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 1 - Berchidda - Municipio, 62.2km 1 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bitti - Via Deffenu, 158.2km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 3 3 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 1 - Pattada (Cat. 3) 109.8km 1 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 pts 2 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 2 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 2 - Nule (Cat. 2) 136.2km 1 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 3 3 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2

Mountain 3 - Monte Ortobene (Cat. 1) 197.5km 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4

General classification after stage 2 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8:56:41 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:04 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:08 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:18 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:23 10 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 11 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:37 13 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:39 16 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:40 17 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 19 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:55 20 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:56 21 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 23 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:01 24 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 25 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 26 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:11 27 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 28 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 29 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:01:23 33 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:41 34 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:46 36 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 37 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:56 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:58 41 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 42 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:23 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:34 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:57 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:59 46 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:06 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:21 48 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:51 49 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 50 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:06 51 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 52 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 53 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:08 54 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:53 55 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:11 56 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:28 57 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:05:54 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:07:06 59 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:07:22 60 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:55 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:59 62 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:11 63 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:08:24 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:08:27 65 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:32 66 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:56 67 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:09:37 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 69 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:18 70 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:57 71 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:04 72 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:13 73 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:35 74 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:01 75 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:16 76 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:17 77 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:55 78 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:40 79 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:14:42 80 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:35 81 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:53 82 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:16:59 83 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:17:09 84 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:17:20 85 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:17:56 86 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:51 88 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:53 89 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:56 90 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:18:58 91 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:22 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:23 93 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:19:38 94 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team 95 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:43 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 98 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 99 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:20:18 101 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:20:50 102 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:21:16 103 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:21:57 104 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:23:21 105 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:52 106 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:25:13 107 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:25:14 108 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:25:21 109 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:27:29 110 Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 111 Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:29:16

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 4 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 9 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 11 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 3 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 13 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint classification 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 18 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 11 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 6 5 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 6 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 7 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 2 8 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountains classification 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 3 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 4 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 5 5 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 6 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 5 7 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 8 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 9 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 1 10 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 11 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1