Cunego ends winless streak in Sardinia
Italian beats Serpa and Sella for first win since 2009
After enduring a frustrating, winless season last year, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) opened his account for the 2011 campaign with a fine victory on stage two of the Giro di Sardegna. The former Giro d’Italia winner had too much for Androni Giocattoli duo José Serpa and Emanuele Serpa in the uphill sprint to the line in Nuoro.
It was the Cunego’s first victory since he took a stage of the Vuelta a España in September 2009, and his relief was palpable as he crossed the line. He timed his finishing effort to perfection, careening out of the final corner ahead of Serpa and opening a healthy margin before crossing the line.
“It was really a beautiful day,” said Cunego, who also took over the race lead from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). “I’m not underestimating my adversaries or the route, but we’ll look to defend this jersey.”
Cunego’s Lampre-ISD stablemate Michele Scarponi worked hard in a tough finale and he explained that the finish was ideally suited to his colleague. “We agreed that if we came to the finish in a small group we’d work for Damiano, and that’s how it panned out,” he said.
The early action came courtesy of a lengthy break featuring Mikhail Ignatiev (Team Katusha), David Boily (Team Spidertech), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli), Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini–Neri Sottoli) and Alessandro Malaguti (Ora Hotels–Carrera). They gained a maximum lead of seven minutes, but the group began to fragment as the 197km over rugged terrain began to take its toll.
De Marchi was the last survivor out front, but with Liquigas-Cannondale forcing the pace in the service of overall leader Peter Sagan, he was all too aware that his was a beaten docket.
When was captured inside the final 5km, a number of riders tried their luck off the front. Ireland's Philip Deignan (RadioShack) joined forces with Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) in a bid to outfox the peloton, but they were pegged back. A dangerous move then went clear containing Serpa and Sella, as well as Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), but the pace was still high as the bunch hit the climb of Monte Ortobene.
Coming under the red kite, a five-man group including race leader Sagan and the dangerous Cunego managed to bridge to the leaders. On the drag to the line, Capecchi opened the sprint for Sagan but it was Cunego and not the Slovak who blasted past him 200 metres from home to find that elusive win.
In the general classification, the Italian moves ahead of Sagan, who had no answer in the finale and finished fourth. While the leader’s jersey sits on the Cunego’s shoulders for now, the liberating effect of breaking his winless streak will be of much further-reaching importance in the context of his season.
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5:21:26
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:02
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:08
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:14
|11
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:27
|13
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|16
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:46
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|23
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|25
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|26
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|27
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|28
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|34
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:00:58
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:31
|37
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|40
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|41
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|43
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|44
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:13
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:32
|46
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:41
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:53
|48
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:56
|49
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:41
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|53
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|54
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|59
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|60
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:06:10
|62
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|63
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|64
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:50
|65
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:46
|66
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:49
|68
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:05
|69
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:49
|71
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:01
|72
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|74
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|76
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|77
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:03
|78
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:41
|79
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:51
|80
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|81
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:15:07
|82
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|83
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:16:08
|84
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:32
|85
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:44
|86
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|89
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|91
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|93
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|94
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|95
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|96
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|97
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|98
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|99
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|101
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|102
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|103
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|105
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:16:50
|106
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:18:07
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:58
|108
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|109
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|110
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|111
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|DNF
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|3
|3
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|2
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|3
|3
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8:56:41
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:04
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:08
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:18
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:23
|10
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:37
|13
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:39
|16
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:40
|17
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|19
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:55
|20
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:56
|21
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|23
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:01
|24
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:11
|27
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|28
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|29
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|32
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:01:23
|33
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:41
|34
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:46
|36
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|37
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:56
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:58
|41
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:23
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:34
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:57
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:59
|46
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:06
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:21
|48
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:03:51
|49
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|50
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:06
|51
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|53
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:08
|54
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:04:53
|55
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:11
|56
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:28
|57
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:54
|58
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:07:06
|59
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:07:22
|60
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:55
|61
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:59
|62
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:11
|63
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:24
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:27
|65
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:32
|66
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:56
|67
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:37
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|69
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:18
|70
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:57
|71
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:04
|72
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:13
|73
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:35
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:01
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:16
|76
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:17
|77
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:55
|78
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:40
|79
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:14:42
|80
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:35
|81
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:53
|82
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:59
|83
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:17:09
|84
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:17:20
|85
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:17:56
|86
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:51
|88
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:53
|89
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:56
|90
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:18:58
|91
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:22
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:23
|93
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:19:38
|94
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|95
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:43
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|98
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|99
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:20:18
|101
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:20:50
|102
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:21:16
|103
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:21:57
|104
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:23:21
|105
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:24:52
|106
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:25:13
|107
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:25:14
|108
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:25:21
|109
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:27:29
|110
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|111
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:29:16
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|4
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|9
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|11
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|13
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|6
|5
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|6
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|7
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|2
|8
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|pts
|2
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|4
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|6
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|5
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|8
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|10
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|11
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|26:51:02
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:06
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:05
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:01:26
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:36
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:47
|9
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:02:23
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:28
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:04
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:44
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:20:57
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:56:18
