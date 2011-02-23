Trending

Cunego ends winless streak in Sardinia

Italian beats Serpa and Sella for first win since 2009

Image 1 of 26

Damiano Cunego's relief was palpable.

Damiano Cunego's relief was palpable.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium with Androni Giocattoli's Jose Serpa and Emanuele Sella.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium with Androni Giocattoli's Jose Serpa and Emanuele Sella.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took the spoils.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took the spoils.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) returns to the podium after a lengthy gap.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) returns to the podium after a lengthy gap.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was delighted with the victory.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was delighted with the victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) moves into the overall lead.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) moves into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) after the finish.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) after the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was relieved to get a win after a long wait.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was relieved to get a win after a long wait.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rides on the front for Damiano Cunego.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rides on the front for Damiano Cunego.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was in confident mood before the start.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was in confident mood before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins stage two of the Giro di Sardegna.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins stage two of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) won with a trademark uphill sprint effort.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) won with a trademark uphill sprint effort.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 26

Back in business. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is aiming for the Ardennes in 2011.

Back in business. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is aiming for the Ardennes in 2011.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) comes out of the last bend ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli).

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) comes out of the last bend ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes flight.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes flight.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 26

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins in Nuoro.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins in Nuoro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 26

The riders wait for the start in Porto Rotondo.

The riders wait for the start in Porto Rotondo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) in Porto Rotondo.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) in Porto Rotondo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

The peloton leaves Porto Rotondo.

The peloton leaves Porto Rotondo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

Daniel Oss and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) ready for action.

Daniel Oss and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) ready for action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is out to impress in Sardinia.

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is out to impress in Sardinia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

The peloton rolls out for stage two of the Giro di Sardegna.

The peloton rolls out for stage two of the Giro di Sardegna.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

The peloton checks out the local colour.

The peloton checks out the local colour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) already looks in good form.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) already looks in good form.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Michele Scarponi joined Lampre-ISD this winter.

Michele Scarponi joined Lampre-ISD this winter.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After enduring a frustrating, winless season last year, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) opened his account for the 2011 campaign with a fine victory on stage two of the Giro di Sardegna. The former Giro d’Italia winner had too much for Androni Giocattoli duo José Serpa and Emanuele Serpa in the uphill sprint to the line in Nuoro.

It was the Cunego’s first victory since he took a stage of the Vuelta a España in September 2009, and his relief was palpable as he crossed the line. He timed his finishing effort to perfection, careening out of the final corner ahead of Serpa and opening a healthy margin before crossing the line.

“It was really a beautiful day,” said Cunego, who also took over the race lead from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). “I’m not underestimating my adversaries or the route, but we’ll look to defend this jersey.”

Cunego’s Lampre-ISD stablemate Michele Scarponi worked hard in a tough finale and he explained that the finish was ideally suited to his colleague. “We agreed that if we came to the finish in a small group we’d work for Damiano, and that’s how it panned out,” he said.

The early action came courtesy of a lengthy break featuring Mikhail Ignatiev (Team Katusha), David Boily (Team Spidertech), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli), Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini–Neri Sottoli) and Alessandro Malaguti (Ora Hotels–Carrera). They gained a maximum lead of seven minutes, but the group began to fragment as the 197km over rugged terrain began to take its toll.

De Marchi was the last survivor out front, but with Liquigas-Cannondale forcing the pace in the service of overall leader Peter Sagan, he was all too aware that his was a beaten docket.

When was captured inside the final 5km, a number of riders tried their luck off the front. Ireland's Philip Deignan (RadioShack) joined forces with Stefano Pirazzi (CSF-Colnago) in a bid to outfox the peloton, but they were pegged back. A dangerous move then went clear containing Serpa and Sella, as well as Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), but the pace was still high as the bunch hit the climb of Monte Ortobene.

Coming under the red kite, a five-man group including race leader Sagan and the dangerous Cunego managed to bridge to the leaders. On the drag to the line, Capecchi opened the sprint for Sagan but it was Cunego and not the Slovak who blasted past him 200 metres from home to find that elusive win.

In the general classification, the Italian moves ahead of Sagan, who had no answer in the finale and finished fourth. While the leader’s jersey sits on the Cunego’s shoulders for now, the liberating effect of breaking his winless streak will be of much further-reaching importance in the context of his season.

Full Results
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD5:21:26
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:02
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:08
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
10Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:14
11Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:00:27
13Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
16Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:46
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
22Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
23Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
25Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
26Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
27Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
28Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
33Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
34Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:00:58
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:31
37Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
39Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
40Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
41Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
42Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
43Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
44Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:13
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:32
46Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:02:41
47Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:53
48Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:56
49Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
50Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
51Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:41
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
53Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
54Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
55Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
57Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
58Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
59Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:06:10
62Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
63Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
64Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:50
65Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:46
66Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:49
68Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:05
69Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:49
71Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:01
72Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
73Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
74Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
76Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
77Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:03
78Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:41
79Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:51
80Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
81Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:15:07
82Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
83Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:16:08
84Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:32
85Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:16:44
86Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
89Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
92Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
93Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
94Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
95David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
96Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
97Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
98Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
101Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
102Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
103Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
104Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
105Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:16:50
106Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:18:07
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:58
108Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
109Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
110Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
111Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
DNFSteven Burke (GBr) Great Britain National Team

Points
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD10pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack4
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 1 - Berchidda - Municipio, 62.2km
1David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Bitti - Via Deffenu, 158.2km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera3
3Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 1 - Pattada (Cat. 3) 109.8km
1David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103pts
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera2
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 2 - Nule (Cat. 2) 136.2km
1David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera3
3Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2

Mountain 3 - Monte Ortobene (Cat. 1) 197.5km
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4

General classification after stage 2
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8:56:41
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:04
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:08
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:18
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:23
10Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:00:37
13Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:39
16Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:40
17Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
19Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:55
20Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:56
21Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
22Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
23Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:01
24Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
25Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
26Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:11
27Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
28Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
29Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
32Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:01:23
33Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:41
34Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:46
36Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
37Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:56
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
39Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:58
41Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
42Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:23
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:34
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:57
45Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:59
46Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:03:06
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:21
48Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:51
49Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
50Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:06
51Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
52Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
53Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:08
54Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:53
55Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:11
56Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:28
57Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:05:54
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:07:06
59Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:07:22
60Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:55
61Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:59
62Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:11
63Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:24
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:08:27
65Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:32
66Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:56
67Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:37
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
69Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:18
70Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:57
71Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:04
72Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:13
73Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:35
74Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:01
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:16
76Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:17
77Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:55
78Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:40
79Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:14:42
80Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:35
81Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:53
82Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:16:59
83Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:17:09
84Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:17:20
85Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:17:56
86Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:51
88David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:18:53
89Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:56
90Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:18:58
91Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:22
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:23
93Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:19:38
94Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
95Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:43
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
98Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
99Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
100Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:20:18
101Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:20:50
102Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:21:16
103Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:21:57
104Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:23:21
105Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:52
106Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:25:13
107Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:25:14
108Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:25:21
109Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:27:29
110Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
111Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:29:16

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
4Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack4
9Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
11Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli3
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint classification
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team18pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1011
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera6
5David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
6Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
7Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti2
8Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountains classification
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8pts
2David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C108
3Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
4Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team5
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
6Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera5
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
8Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
9Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack1
10Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
11Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli26:51:02
2Lampre - ISD0:00:06
3BMC Racing Team0:00:58
4Team RadioShack0:01:05
5Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
6Katusha Team0:01:26
7Pro Team Astana0:01:36
8Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:47
9Miche - Guerciotti0:02:23
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:28
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:04
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:44
13Great Britain National Team0:20:57
14Ora Hotels Carrera0:56:18

