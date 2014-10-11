Trending

Rebellin captures Giro dell'Emilia victory

Italian veteran beats Madrazo and Pellizotti

Image 1 of 17

Italy's Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) wins Giro dell'Emilia

Italy's Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) wins Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) on the attack

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 17

Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural)

Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

The 2014 Giro dell'Emilia podium

The 2014 Giro dell'Emilia podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) wins the Giro dell'Emilia

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) wins the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) wins the Giro dell'Emilia

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) wins the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) wins the Giro dell'Emilia

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) wins the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

The peloton raced up the San Luca climb five times during Giro dell' Emilia

The peloton raced up the San Luca climb five times during Giro dell' Emilia
(Image credit: Giro dell'Emilia)
Image 14 of 17

Giro dell'Emilia podium

Giro dell'Emilia podium
(Image credit: Giro dell'Emilia)
Image 15 of 17

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) jumps clear of a lead group on the last climb

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) jumps clear of a lead group on the last climb
(Image credit: Giro dell'Emilia)
Image 16 of 17

The peloton races up the San Luca climb

The peloton races up the San Luca climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) at Giro dell'Emilia

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) at Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rolled back the years to win the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday, beating Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) into second and third, respectively.

The 43-year-old veteran, a winner of the race in 2006, came out on top in the uphill finish to win arguably the biggest win of his career since his comeback from a doping suspension.

The race began with a flurry of attacks and after five kilometres, a group of 23 had forged clear of the peloton. Too large and with little cohesion, they were reeled in after an hour of racing.

It wasn’t until a group containing Zilioli (Androni-Venezuela), Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo) and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka) did the peloton ease up, allowing a counter attack of 27 to also move clear. There were too many dangerous names in the second group, with Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Rebellin, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Moser present.

After two hours of racing, the peloton had brought the counter attack to heel, allowing for Zilioli, Firsanov and Janse Van Rensburg to press on and extend their advantage to five minutes after 110 kilometres of racing.

The trio’s peaked at eight minutes on the first ascent of the Santa Lucia before the peloton final awoke from the autumnal malaise and set about reducing the deficit. Slowly they chipped away, taking thirty seconds by the time the race entered the final 50 kilometres as Firsanov pushed clear of his tiring companions.

At the head of the peloton, Lampre and Cannondale controlled the pace duties. On the second ascent of the Santa Lucia, David Villella (Cannondale), Madrazo, Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani - CSF), Pellizotti, Rebellin and Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) distanced the rest of the field by thirty seconds.

After the top of the second ascent, Zilioli had 47 seconds on his two previous breakaway companions with Rebellin’s group at 2:30. Firsanov was quickly absorbed by the peloton, with Janse Van Rensburg soon to follow.

Inside the final 10 kilometres and with just one final ascent of the climb to come, Zilioli still held a slender advantage over the chasers with Pellizotti, Bongiorno, Zardini, Rebellin and Mandrazo at the head of affairs.

Zilioli had all of 25 seconds as he raced under the five kilometres to go banner. Mandrazo was the first rider to attack from the select chase group with Bongiorno and Rebellin keen to counter. Rebellin, the freshest of the lot, was able to push on and passed Mandrazo, even managing to hold off a late surge from Pellizotti.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice4:56:56
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:00:11
3Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:15
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:00:27
5Francesco Man Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:00:32
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:36
7Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:45
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
9Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:01:47
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:01:54
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:01:55
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:02:08
15François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:20
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:02:27
17Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka0:02:32
18Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:02:49
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:20
20Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:04:23
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:42
23Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustama (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:04:43
24Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea0:05:32
25Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:05:49
26Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:05:50
27Jacques Janse Van Rens (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka0:07:10
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:31
29Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:08:43
30Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
31Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:08:47
32Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:09:06
33Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand0:09:09
34Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea0:09:11
35Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudel (Col) Colombia0:09:12
36Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier0:09:51
37Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:09:52
39Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNSMaciej Paterski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFDamiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFLuca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
DNFMatej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
DNFDavide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFMarcin Mrozek (Pol) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFAntonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFStefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFAntonio Piedra Perez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFDavide Vigano' (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFRobinson Eduar Chalapud Gome (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFOFabio Andres Duarte Areval (Col) Colombia
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
DNFDuber Armando Quintero Artun (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFSergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFIvan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) Mtn - Qhubeka
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Mtn - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Mtn - Qhubeka
DNFTsgabu Gebrem Grmay (Eth) Mtn - Qhubeka
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRicardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
DNFMatteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
DNFFabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
DNFFilippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFNicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFAlfonso Fiorenza (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFLuca Taschin (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFLoris Paoli (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFAntonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAndrea Zanardini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFRaffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFCesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFAlessio Lanzano (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFGianni Franco D'intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFNicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFAlessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFGianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFGianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFSimone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFMarco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
DNFLuca Chirico (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
DNFAndrei Nechita (Rou) Mg Kvis - Wilier
DNFRicardo Tomas Creel (Usa) Mg Kvis - Wilier

