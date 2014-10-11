Rebellin captures Giro dell'Emilia victory
Italian veteran beats Madrazo and Pellizotti
Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rolled back the years to win the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday, beating Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) into second and third, respectively.
The 43-year-old veteran, a winner of the race in 2006, came out on top in the uphill finish to win arguably the biggest win of his career since his comeback from a doping suspension.
The race began with a flurry of attacks and after five kilometres, a group of 23 had forged clear of the peloton. Too large and with little cohesion, they were reeled in after an hour of racing.
It wasn’t until a group containing Zilioli (Androni-Venezuela), Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo) and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka) did the peloton ease up, allowing a counter attack of 27 to also move clear. There were too many dangerous names in the second group, with Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Rebellin, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Moser present.
After two hours of racing, the peloton had brought the counter attack to heel, allowing for Zilioli, Firsanov and Janse Van Rensburg to press on and extend their advantage to five minutes after 110 kilometres of racing.
The trio’s peaked at eight minutes on the first ascent of the Santa Lucia before the peloton final awoke from the autumnal malaise and set about reducing the deficit. Slowly they chipped away, taking thirty seconds by the time the race entered the final 50 kilometres as Firsanov pushed clear of his tiring companions.
At the head of the peloton, Lampre and Cannondale controlled the pace duties. On the second ascent of the Santa Lucia, David Villella (Cannondale), Madrazo, Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani - CSF), Pellizotti, Rebellin and Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) distanced the rest of the field by thirty seconds.
After the top of the second ascent, Zilioli had 47 seconds on his two previous breakaway companions with Rebellin’s group at 2:30. Firsanov was quickly absorbed by the peloton, with Janse Van Rensburg soon to follow.
Inside the final 10 kilometres and with just one final ascent of the climb to come, Zilioli still held a slender advantage over the chasers with Pellizotti, Bongiorno, Zardini, Rebellin and Mandrazo at the head of affairs.
Zilioli had all of 25 seconds as he raced under the five kilometres to go banner. Mandrazo was the first rider to attack from the select chase group with Bongiorno and Rebellin keen to counter. Rebellin, the freshest of the lot, was able to push on and passed Mandrazo, even managing to hold off a late surge from Pellizotti.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4:56:56
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:00:11
|3
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:15
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:00:27
|5
|Francesco Man Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:00:32
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|7
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:45
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|9
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:47
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:54
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:55
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:08
|15
|François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:02:27
|17
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|0:02:32
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:02:49
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:20
|20
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:04:23
|22
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|23
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustama (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:04:43
|24
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:05:32
|25
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:05:49
|26
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:05:50
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rens (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|0:07:10
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:31
|29
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:08:43
|30
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|31
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:08:47
|32
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:09:06
|33
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|0:09:09
|34
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
|0:09:11
|35
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudel (Col) Colombia
|0:09:12
|36
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|0:09:51
|37
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:09:52
|39
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNS
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|DNF
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Robinson Eduar Chalapud Gome (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|OFabio Andres Duarte Areval (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Duber Armando Quintero Artun (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) Mtn - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Mtn - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebrem Grmay (Eth) Mtn - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Fabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Luca Taschin (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Loris Paoli (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Alessio Lanzano (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Gianni Franco D'intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Alessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|DNF
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|DNF
|Andrei Nechita (Rou) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|DNF
|Ricardo Tomas Creel (Usa) Mg Kvis - Wilier
