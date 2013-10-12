Image 1 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) is ending the season in fine form. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 The Giro dell'Emilia podium: Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and David Villella (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) with his prize (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) winning the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Congratulations for Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) in Modena before the Giro dell'Emilia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Fabio Aru (Astana) signs on for the Giro dell'Emilia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) at the Giro dell'Emilia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) signs on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Oliver Zaugg (Saxo-Tinkoff) was aggressive in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Alessandro Vanotti (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 MTN-Qhubeka report for duty at the Giro dell'Emilia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 Nariyuki Masuda (Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Davide Villella (Cannondale) at the start in Modena. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Androni-Venezuela in front of Modena's Palazzo Ducale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) at the start of the Giro dell'Emilia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) before the Giro dell'Emilia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) continued his fine run of late-season form by winning the Giro dell’Emilia with a confident performance on climb to the finish atop the Colle di San Luca, near Bologna.

Winner of Milano-Torino and the Coppa Sabatini in recent weeks, Ulissi entered the Giro dell’Emilia as pre-race favourite and he was duly in the leading group of twelve when the race hit the foot of the steep climb of San Luca for the fourth and final time.

The highly-touted Cannondale stagiaire David Villella – who will continue with the team on a full-time basis next year – was the first man to try his luck on the final climb, and his sharp acceleration with a little over a kilometre to go splintered the group of leaders.

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) led the chase, and his efforts brought his teammate Francesco Manuel Bongiorno across, along with Ulissi. Zardini continued to force the pace in the leading quartet as they entered the final 700 metres, as he tried to set up Bongiorno for the finish.

Ulissi was merely sizing up the situation and biding his time for the right moment to strike, however, and he was wholly unperturbed when Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) grimly inched their way back up to the leaders with 500 metres to go.

Just as he had done at Superga in the finale of Milano-Torino, and again at Peccioli midweek, Ulissi timed his effort to perfection and bounded clear of the leading group as the road pitched up towards the finish line to claim victory ahead of Sorensen, while Villella held off Pellizotti for fourth.

Rapid start

There was a rapid start to proceedings as soon as the peloton was flagged away from the shadow of Modena’s Palazzo Ducale, and the bunch covered over 50 kilometres in a frantic opening hour of racing where no breakaway gained more than 15 seconds.

The first move to gain any traction came after 68 kilometres, when Nicki Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida) and Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) led a 12-man break off the front of the peloton.

Atop the climb of Badolo, with 75 kilometres remaining, the twelve held a lead of two minutes over the main peloton, which was now being led by Cannondale, and the escapees maintained an advantage of 1:25 by the time they reached the finishing circuit in Bologna.

The first two ascents of the San Luca had the twin effect of splitting both the leading group and the main peloton, and with a little over ten kilometres to go, Antonio Parinello (Androni-Venezuela) held a slender lead over a reduced bunch that was now being led by Lampre-Merida.

After Parinello was brought back, a five-man move featuring Damiano Cunego, Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Oliver Zaugg (Saxo-Tinkoff), Emanuele Sella (Androni-Venezuela) and Matteo Rabottini (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) ghosted clear on the penultimate lap, but they, too, were swept back up on the final lap.

From there, the stage was set for the final ascent of San Luca, and with Michele Scarponi and Ulissi still in the leading group, Lampre-Merida looked to have the upper hand. And even though Scarponi was dropped almost as soon as the road climbed upwards towards the finish, Ulissi had the strength and the nous to negotiate the final climb and claim the win.

