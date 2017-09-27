Image 1 of 43 José Manuel Díaz (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) checking the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) putting on the pressure (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) enjoying his podium time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) post-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Seventh for Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) making his move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Gio Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Dan Craven (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Egan Bernal in the young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Gio Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Dan Craven grabs lunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Guillaume Martin celebrates his victory at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Guillaume Martin with the leader's jersey to keep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Guillaume Martin is the winner of the 2017 Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 The stage 2 podium of Visconti, Martin, and Cattaneo (L-R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 Guillaume Martin on the podium at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Steve Cummings on one of the downhill sections (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Race leader Steve Cummings in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali tucked in behind his Bahrain-Merida teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 The peloton making its way through the Tuscan countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Enrico Gasparotto on the move with Francesco Gavazzi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Giovanni Visconti puts in an acceleration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Guillaume Martin on his way to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Tuscany provides a picturesque location for racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Egan Bernal started the day second overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 The Tuscan landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Steve Cummings was wearing the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Mark Cavendish working for Cummings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 The breakaway forge on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Mark Cavendish doing his fair share of work on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 The breakaway on the rolling roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Steve Cummings towards the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 Cummings' Dimension Data teammates control the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 The breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 The breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 Guillaume Martin on his way to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) continued his fine run of recent form by claiming overall victory at the Giro della Toscana after soling to victory on the hilltop finish at Volterra at the end of stage 2.

Martin punched his way clear of his fellow escapees with a little over a kilometre to go on the stiff cobbled climb to the finish, and he quickly established a winning advantage. The Frenchman crested the summit in the heart of Volterra with a lead of 10 seconds over Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), while Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) took third.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) crossed the line in 7th place on the stage as part of the main peloton, just ahead of Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli). The Dimension Data team of stage 1 winner Steve Cummings rode prominently in a bid to defend the Briton's overall lead, but Martin's stage win was enough to move him to the top of the general classification.

The 24-year-old Martin finished 23rd in a solid Tour de France debut in July, and has enjoyed considerable success in the weeks since his maiden Grand Tour. The Frenchman has now clocked up five victories since mid-August, following his stage win at the Tour du Limousin and a stage win and final overall victory at the Tour du Gevaudan last week.

In Tuscany on Wednesday, Martin was part of the decisive break that formed on the final lap of the finishing circuit around Volterra, tracking the move of Michele Gazzara (Sangemini - Mg. K Vis) and Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo) in the company of Cattaneo, Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida), Matteo Bono (UAE-Team Emirates) and Matteo Busato (Wilier).

In the frantic closing kilometres, others, including Visconti and Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Oscaro) succeeded in bridging across to the Martin group, which had in turn caught Federico Zurlo (UAE-Team Emirates), a survivor of the day's early break.

When Visconti launched a fierce attack with a little over three kilometres to go, only Martin, Delaplace and Cattano could follow, and they approach the base of the final climb towards Volterra with a lead of 40 seconds over the main peloton, which featured Nibali, Bernal and Cummings.

Once the road gradient began to pitch up in earnest, it was soon apparent that Martin was the strongest of the escapees, and he forged clear outside the final kilometre. He managed his advantage well thereafter to claim stage victory.

A disappointed Visconti led the chasers home, 10 seconds behind Martin. Cattaneo beat Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Delaplace to third, while Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) came home just ahead of Nibali, Bernal and the other overall favourites.

The stage had been animated by an early escape featuring Martin's Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammate Danilo Napolitano, as well as Fabricio Ferrari, Josu Zaballa (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Federico Zurlo (UAE-Team Emirates) Matthias Krizek (Tirol Cycling), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier). They spent over 100 kilometres at the front and gained a maximum advantage of almost five minutes before Dimension Data and Bahrain-Merida began to peg them back ahead of the finale.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4:03:10 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:10 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:13 4 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:15 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:18 6 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:26 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:28 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 12 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 15 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:36 16 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 21 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 23 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 24 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 26 Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord 0:00:45 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 28 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 30 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 31 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:52 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 33 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:58 37 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:05 38 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:11 39 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:18 41 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:19 42 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 43 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:32 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 45 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:33 46 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 47 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:02:37 48 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:40 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:50 50 Federico Canuti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord 0:03:37 51 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:03:46 52 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:51 53 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:05:14 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:06:20 55 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:50 56 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:09:38 57 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 58 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:16 59 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 60 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 64 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 68 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 69 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 73 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 74 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 75 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 76 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 77 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 78 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 79 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina DNF Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Dan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest DNF Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro DNF Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro DNF Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro DNF Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Angelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord DNF Angelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord DNF Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis DNF Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis DNS Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo