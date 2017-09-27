Giro della Toscana: Guillaume Martin wins stage and overall in Volterra
Frenchman beats Visconti and Cattaneo
Stage 2: Lajatico - Volterra
Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) continued his fine run of recent form by claiming overall victory at the Giro della Toscana after soling to victory on the hilltop finish at Volterra at the end of stage 2.
Martin punched his way clear of his fellow escapees with a little over a kilometre to go on the stiff cobbled climb to the finish, and he quickly established a winning advantage. The Frenchman crested the summit in the heart of Volterra with a lead of 10 seconds over Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), while Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) took third.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) crossed the line in 7th place on the stage as part of the main peloton, just ahead of Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli). The Dimension Data team of stage 1 winner Steve Cummings rode prominently in a bid to defend the Briton's overall lead, but Martin's stage win was enough to move him to the top of the general classification.
The 24-year-old Martin finished 23rd in a solid Tour de France debut in July, and has enjoyed considerable success in the weeks since his maiden Grand Tour. The Frenchman has now clocked up five victories since mid-August, following his stage win at the Tour du Limousin and a stage win and final overall victory at the Tour du Gevaudan last week.
In Tuscany on Wednesday, Martin was part of the decisive break that formed on the final lap of the finishing circuit around Volterra, tracking the move of Michele Gazzara (Sangemini - Mg. K Vis) and Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo) in the company of Cattaneo, Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida), Matteo Bono (UAE-Team Emirates) and Matteo Busato (Wilier).
In the frantic closing kilometres, others, including Visconti and Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Oscaro) succeeded in bridging across to the Martin group, which had in turn caught Federico Zurlo (UAE-Team Emirates), a survivor of the day's early break.
When Visconti launched a fierce attack with a little over three kilometres to go, only Martin, Delaplace and Cattano could follow, and they approach the base of the final climb towards Volterra with a lead of 40 seconds over the main peloton, which featured Nibali, Bernal and Cummings.
Once the road gradient began to pitch up in earnest, it was soon apparent that Martin was the strongest of the escapees, and he forged clear outside the final kilometre. He managed his advantage well thereafter to claim stage victory.
A disappointed Visconti led the chasers home, 10 seconds behind Martin. Cattaneo beat Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Delaplace to third, while Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) came home just ahead of Nibali, Bernal and the other overall favourites.
The stage had been animated by an early escape featuring Martin's Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammate Danilo Napolitano, as well as Fabricio Ferrari, Josu Zaballa (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Federico Zurlo (UAE-Team Emirates) Matthias Krizek (Tirol Cycling), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier). They spent over 100 kilometres at the front and gained a maximum advantage of almost five minutes before Dimension Data and Bahrain-Merida began to peg them back ahead of the finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4:03:10
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:13
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:18
|6
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:26
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:28
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|12
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|15
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|16
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|21
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|23
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|24
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|0:00:45
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|28
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|30
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|32
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|33
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:58
|37
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:05
|38
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:11
|39
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:18
|41
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:19
|42
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:32
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|45
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:33
|46
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|47
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:02:37
|48
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:40
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:50
|50
|Federico Canuti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|0:03:37
|51
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:46
|52
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:51
|53
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:05:14
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:06:20
|55
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:50
|56
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:09:38
|57
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:16
|59
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|64
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|68
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|69
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|73
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|75
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|77
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|78
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|79
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Angelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Angelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|DNS
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8:25:01
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:13
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:16
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:18
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:21
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:26
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:28
|10
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|12
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:36
|14
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|15
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|18
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|22
|Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|0:00:45
|23
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:48
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:57
|26
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|27
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|29
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:03
|30
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:05
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:07
|32
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:18
|33
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:19
|34
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:20
|35
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:40
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:50
|37
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:03
|38
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:16
|39
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:24
|40
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|41
|Federico Canuti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|0:03:37
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:40
|43
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:07
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:20
|45
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|46
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:05:25
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:24
|48
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:07:39
|49
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:00
|50
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:09:01
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:09:08
|52
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:38
|53
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:47
|54
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:10:14
|55
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:19
|56
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:11:42
|57
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:12:26
|58
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:04
|59
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:16
|60
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|64
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:25
|65
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:31
|67
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:04
|68
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|70
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|71
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|74
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|76
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|77
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|78
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|80
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy