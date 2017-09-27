Trending

Giro della Toscana: Guillaume Martin wins stage and overall in Volterra

Frenchman beats Visconti and Cattaneo

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) continued his fine run of recent form by claiming overall victory at the Giro della Toscana after soling to victory on the hilltop finish at Volterra at the end of stage 2.

Martin punched his way clear of his fellow escapees with a little over a kilometre to go on the stiff cobbled climb to the finish, and he quickly established a winning advantage. The Frenchman crested the summit in the heart of Volterra with a lead of 10 seconds over Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), while Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) took third.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) crossed the line in 7th place on the stage as part of the main peloton, just ahead of Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli). The Dimension Data team of stage 1 winner Steve Cummings rode prominently in a bid to defend the Briton's overall lead, but Martin's stage win was enough to move him to the top of the general classification.

The 24-year-old Martin finished 23rd in a solid Tour de France debut in July, and has enjoyed considerable success in the weeks since his maiden Grand Tour. The Frenchman has now clocked up five victories since mid-August, following his stage win at the Tour du Limousin and a stage win and final overall victory at the Tour du Gevaudan last week.

In Tuscany on Wednesday, Martin was part of the decisive break that formed on the final lap of the finishing circuit around Volterra, tracking the move of Michele Gazzara (Sangemini - Mg. K Vis) and Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo) in the company of Cattaneo, Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida), Matteo Bono (UAE-Team Emirates) and Matteo Busato (Wilier).

In the frantic closing kilometres, others, including Visconti and Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Oscaro) succeeded in bridging across to the Martin group, which had in turn caught Federico Zurlo (UAE-Team Emirates), a survivor of the day's early break.

When Visconti launched a fierce attack with a little over three kilometres to go, only Martin, Delaplace and Cattano could follow, and they approach the base of the final climb towards Volterra with a lead of 40 seconds over the main peloton, which featured Nibali, Bernal and Cummings.

Once the road gradient began to pitch up in earnest, it was soon apparent that Martin was the strongest of the escapees, and he forged clear outside the final kilometre. He managed his advantage well thereafter to claim stage victory.

A disappointed Visconti led the chasers home, 10 seconds behind Martin. Cattaneo beat Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Delaplace to third, while Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) came home just ahead of Nibali, Bernal and the other overall favourites.

The stage had been animated by an early escape featuring Martin's Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammate Danilo Napolitano, as well as Fabricio Ferrari, Josu Zaballa (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Federico Zurlo (UAE-Team Emirates) Matthias Krizek (Tirol Cycling), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier). They spent over 100 kilometres at the front and gained a maximum advantage of almost five minutes before Dimension Data and Bahrain-Merida began to peg them back ahead of the finale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4:03:10
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:13
4Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:15
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:18
6Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:26
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:28
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
10Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
11Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
12Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
15Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:36
16Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
21Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
23Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
24Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
26Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord0:00:45
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
28Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
30Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
31Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:52
32Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
33Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Israel Cycling Academy
34Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:58
37Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:05
38Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:11
39Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
41Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:19
42Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
43Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:32
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
45Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:33
46Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
47Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:02:37
48Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:40
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:50
50Federico Canuti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord0:03:37
51Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:03:46
52Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:51
53Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:05:14
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:20
55Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:50
56Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:09:38
57Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
58Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:16
59Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
60José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
61Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
64Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
67Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
68Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
69Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
70Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
73Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
74Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
75Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
76Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
77Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
78Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
79Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFRyan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFOscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFMarkus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFAngelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAngelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFSimone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNSAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8:25:01
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:13
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
5Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:16
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:18
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:21
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:26
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:28
10Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
12Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:36
14Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
15Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
18Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
21Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
22Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord0:00:45
23Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:48
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
25Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:57
26Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
27Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Israel Cycling Academy
28Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
29Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:03
30Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:05
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:07
32Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
33Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
34Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:20
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:40
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:50
37Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:03
38Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:03:16
39Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:03:24
40Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
41Federico Canuti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord0:03:37
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:40
43Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:07
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:20
45Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:21
46Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:05:25
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:07:24
48Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:07:39
49Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:00
50Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:09:01
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:09:08
52Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:38
53Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:09:47
54Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:10:14
55Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:19
56Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:11:42
57Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:12:26
58Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:04
59Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:16
60Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
61Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
62Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
64Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:25
65Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:31
67Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:04
68José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
69Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
70Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
71Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
74Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
76Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:44
77Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
78Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
79Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
80Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo

