Trending

Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria past winners

Champions from 1922 to 2011

Past winners
2011Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
2010Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2009Fortunato Baliani (Ita) CSF Group - Navigare
2008Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) LPR Brakes
2005Guillermo Ruben Bongiorno (Arg) Ceramica Panaria
2004Andris Nauduzs (Lat) Domina Vacanze
2003Aitor Gonzalez Jimenez (Spa) Fassa Bortolo
1998(2) Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1996Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1993(2) Andrea Ferrigato (Ita)
1992Davide Cassani (Ita)
1991Andrea Ferrigato (Ita)
1990Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1989Adriano Baffi (Ita)
1988Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1987Tony Rominger (Swi)
1986Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1985Silvano Ricco (Ita)
1984Alfredo Chinetti (Ita)
1983Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1982Ricardo Magrini (Ita)
1981Alfio Vandi (Ita)
1980Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1979Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1978Knut Knudsen (Nor)
1977Costante Conti (Ita)
1976Enrico Paolini (Ita)
1975Giuseppe Perletto (Ita)
1974Francesco Moser (Ita)
1973Wladimiro Panizza (Ita)
1972Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1971Gianni Motta (Ita)
1970Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1969Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1968(3) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1967(2) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1966Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1965Adriano Durante (Ita)
1964Diego Ronchini (Ita)
1963Ercole Baldini (Ita)
1962Luigi Sarti (Ita)
1961Dino Bruni (Ita)
1960Guido Carlesi (Ita)
1959Waldemaro Bartolozzi (Ita)
1958Angelo Conterno (Ita)
1957Gastone Nencini (Ita)
1956(2) Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
1955Rino Benedetti (Ita)
1954Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
1953(2) Luciano Maggini (Ita)
1952Gino Bartali (Ita)
1951Luciano Maggini (Ita)
1950Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1949Sergio Pagliazzi (Ita)
1945Giovanni Corrieri (Ita)
1931Learco Guerra (Ita)
1930Luidi Marchisio (Ita)
1929(2) Felice Gremo (Ita)
1928Felice Gremo (Ita)
1926(2) Nello Ciaccheri (Ita)
1923Nello Ciaccheri (Ita)
1922Angelo De Francesco (Ita)
1920Mario Giorgianni (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews