Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria past winners
Champions from 1922 to 2011
|2011
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2010
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2009
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) CSF Group - Navigare
|2008
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) LPR Brakes
|2005
|Guillermo Ruben Bongiorno (Arg) Ceramica Panaria
|2004
|Andris Nauduzs (Lat) Domina Vacanze
|2003
|Aitor Gonzalez Jimenez (Spa) Fassa Bortolo
|1998
|(2) Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1996
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1993
|(2) Andrea Ferrigato (Ita)
|1992
|Davide Cassani (Ita)
|1991
|Andrea Ferrigato (Ita)
|1990
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1989
|Adriano Baffi (Ita)
|1988
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1987
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1986
|Guido Bontempi (Ita)
|1985
|Silvano Ricco (Ita)
|1984
|Alfredo Chinetti (Ita)
|1983
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1982
|Ricardo Magrini (Ita)
|1981
|Alfio Vandi (Ita)
|1980
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1978
|Knut Knudsen (Nor)
|1977
|Costante Conti (Ita)
|1976
|Enrico Paolini (Ita)
|1975
|Giuseppe Perletto (Ita)
|1974
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1973
|Wladimiro Panizza (Ita)
|1972
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1971
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1970
|Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|1969
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1968
|(3) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1967
|(2) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1966
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1965
|Adriano Durante (Ita)
|1964
|Diego Ronchini (Ita)
|1963
|Ercole Baldini (Ita)
|1962
|Luigi Sarti (Ita)
|1961
|Dino Bruni (Ita)
|1960
|Guido Carlesi (Ita)
|1959
|Waldemaro Bartolozzi (Ita)
|1958
|Angelo Conterno (Ita)
|1957
|Gastone Nencini (Ita)
|1956
|(2) Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
|1955
|Rino Benedetti (Ita)
|1954
|Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
|1953
|(2) Luciano Maggini (Ita)
|1952
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1951
|Luciano Maggini (Ita)
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1949
|Sergio Pagliazzi (Ita)
|1945
|Giovanni Corrieri (Ita)
|1931
|Learco Guerra (Ita)
|1930
|Luidi Marchisio (Ita)
|1929
|(2) Felice Gremo (Ita)
|1928
|Felice Gremo (Ita)
|1926
|(2) Nello Ciaccheri (Ita)
|1923
|Nello Ciaccheri (Ita)
|1922
|Angelo De Francesco (Ita)
|1920
|Mario Giorgianni (Ita)
