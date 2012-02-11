Viviani victorious on Reggio Calabria's opening stage
Italian sprinter notches third win of season
Stage 1: Melito Porto Salvo - Chiaravalle Centrale
Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his run of good form early in the 2012 season as the Italian sprinter won the opening stage of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria today in Italy.
Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi) claimed second in the bunch sprint, while Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) rounded out the top three.
With his stage victory, the Italian's third win of the season thus far, Viviani also earned the leader's jersey.
"Today I felt better than any day since the start of the season and when you have a super team at your side, the result can only be victory," said Viviani. "The racing in January is paying off and thanks to the training on the track, which kept me out of the cold and the snow, I'm enjoying a status that allows me to race to win.
"I feel so much confidence in myself and I was able to show that in my race today. Forty kilometres from the finish we took the risk of making the race very tough when in fact they had only to keep in check and ride easy to the finish. My teammates turned up the pace to avoid surprise attacks. In the end I just opened the throttle to win and repay their efforts."
The opening, 170.2km stage started quickly and the first successful attack occurred after 20km of racing as Victor Hugo Pena (Colombia-Coldeportes), Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Aristide Ratti (Team Idea) went clear.
The trio's lead reached 2:05, but the escapees were absorbed after 72km due to the chase efforts of the Utensilnord Named squad.
Approximately 10km after the first break was neutralised, another escape formed containing Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli), Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Rafael Andriato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord Named) and Andrea Palini (Team Idea).
After 100km of racing the quintet's lead had extended to two minutes but the Liquigas-Cannondale and Colnago-CSF Inox teams at the head of the peloton kept the break's lead in check.
With 30km remaining it was once again gruppo compatto in the peloton, and despite escape attempts in the finale trying to catch the sprinters' teams off guard, the stage was set for the peloton's fast men to showcase their early season speed in Chiaravalle Centrale.
The Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria concludes on Sunday with a 191.6km stage from Lamezia Terme to Reggio Calabria.
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:45:50
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|6
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|7
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|10
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|11
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|12
|Aleksander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|14
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|18
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|19
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|21
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|26
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|28
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|33
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|37
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|38
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|39
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|41
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|42
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|43
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|47
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|48
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|50
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|51
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|56
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|57
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|60
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|61
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|65
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:19
|66
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|67
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:00:26
|68
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:00:45
|69
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:01:13
|70
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:01:15
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|72
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:28
|73
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|74
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|David John McLean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:08
|76
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:11
|77
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:39
|78
|Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|79
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|81
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|82
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|83
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|84
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|88
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo
|89
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|90
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|91
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Keniki Sakakibara (Jpn) Team Nippo
|93
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|94
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|95
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|97
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|98
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|101
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:08:08
|102
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|103
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|104
|Marton Solymosi (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|105
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|106
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|107
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|108
|Miklos Durucz (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|109
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|110
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|111
|Mate Radonics (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|112
|Mariano Gianlorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|113
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|114
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|115
|Juraj Sagan SKV Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|117
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|118
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|119
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|120
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|6
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|3
|Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|2
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|pts
|2
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|4
|3
|Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|2
|1
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|4
|3
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|3
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|1
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11:17:30
|2
|Team Idea
|3
|Utensilnord Named
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Team Nippo
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|8
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:08
|13
|Hungarian National Team
|0:24:24
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:45:40
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:04
|3
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:06
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:00:10
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|6
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|7
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|10
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|11
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|12
|Aleksander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|14
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|18
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|19
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|21
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|26
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|28
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|33
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|37
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|38
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|39
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|41
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|42
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|43
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|47
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|48
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|50
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|51
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|56
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|57
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|60
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|61
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|65
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:29
|66
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|67
|Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:00:36
|68
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:00:55
|69
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:01:23
|70
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|0:01:25
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:27
|72
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:38
|73
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|74
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|David John McLean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:18
|76
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:21
|77
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:49
|78
|Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|79
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|81
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|82
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|83
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|84
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|88
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo
|89
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|90
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|91
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Keniki Sakakibara (Jpn) Team Nippo
|93
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|94
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|95
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|97
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|98
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|101
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:08:18
|102
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|103
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|104
|Marton Solymosi (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|105
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|106
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|107
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|108
|Miklos Durucz (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|109
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|110
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|111
|Mate Radonics (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|112
|Mariano Gianlorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|113
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|114
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|115
|Juraj Sagan SKV Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|117
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|118
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|119
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|120
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|3
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|4
|Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|4
|6
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|3
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|1
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11:17:30
|2
|Team Idea
|3
|Utensilnord Named
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Team Nippo
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|8
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:08
|13
|Hungarian National Team
|0:24:24
