Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his run of good form early in the 2012 season as the Italian sprinter won the opening stage of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria today in Italy.

Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi) claimed second in the bunch sprint, while Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) rounded out the top three.

With his stage victory, the Italian's third win of the season thus far, Viviani also earned the leader's jersey.

"Today I felt better than any day since the start of the season and when you have a super team at your side, the result can only be victory," said Viviani. "The racing in January is paying off and thanks to the training on the track, which kept me out of the cold and the snow, I'm enjoying a status that allows me to race to win.

"I feel so much confidence in myself and I was able to show that in my race today. Forty kilometres from the finish we took the risk of making the race very tough when in fact they had only to keep in check and ride easy to the finish. My teammates turned up the pace to avoid surprise attacks. In the end I just opened the throttle to win and repay their efforts."

The opening, 170.2km stage started quickly and the first successful attack occurred after 20km of racing as Victor Hugo Pena (Colombia-Coldeportes), Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Aristide Ratti (Team Idea) went clear.

The trio's lead reached 2:05, but the escapees were absorbed after 72km due to the chase efforts of the Utensilnord Named squad.

Approximately 10km after the first break was neutralised, another escape formed containing Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli), Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Rafael Andriato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord Named) and Andrea Palini (Team Idea).

After 100km of racing the quintet's lead had extended to two minutes but the Liquigas-Cannondale and Colnago-CSF Inox teams at the head of the peloton kept the break's lead in check.

With 30km remaining it was once again gruppo compatto in the peloton, and despite escape attempts in the finale trying to catch the sprinters' teams off guard, the stage was set for the peloton's fast men to showcase their early season speed in Chiaravalle Centrale.

The Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria concludes on Sunday with a 191.6km stage from Lamezia Terme to Reggio Calabria.

Full Results 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:45:50 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-ISD 6 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 7 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 10 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 11 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 12 Aleksander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 14 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 18 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 19 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 20 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 21 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 26 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 28 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 33 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 34 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 37 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 38 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 39 Javier Moreno (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 41 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD 42 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 43 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 45 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 47 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 48 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-ISD 50 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 51 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD 52 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD 54 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 56 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD 57 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 58 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 60 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 61 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 65 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:19 66 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:00:26 68 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:00:45 69 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:01:13 70 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:01:15 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 72 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:28 73 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 74 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 75 David John McLean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:08 76 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:11 77 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:39 78 Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 79 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 81 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 83 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 84 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 85 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 88 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo 89 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 90 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 91 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 92 Keniki Sakakibara (Jpn) Team Nippo 93 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo 94 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 95 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 97 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 98 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 100 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 101 Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Hungarian National Team 0:08:08 102 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 103 Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team 104 Marton Solymosi (Hun) Hungarian National Team 105 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team 106 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 107 Istvan Molnar (Hun) Hungarian National Team 108 Miklos Durucz (Hun) Hungarian National Team 109 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 110 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 111 Mate Radonics (Hun) Hungarian National Team 112 Mariano Gianlorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 113 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 114 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo 115 Juraj Sagan SKV Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 117 Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 118 Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 119 Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 120 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Sprint 1 - Bovalino Marina 1 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 6 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 3 Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 2

Sprint 2 - Siderno 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 pts 2 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 4 3 Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 2

Sprint 3 - Santa Caterina 1 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 pts 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 4 3 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2

Mountain 1 - Chiaravalle Centrale (Cat. 3) 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 3 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4

Teams 1 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11:17:30 2 Team Idea 3 Utensilnord Named 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Team Nippo 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Colombia - Coldeportes 8 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 Acqua & Sapone 10 Lampre - ISD 11 Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:08 13 Hungarian National Team 0:24:24

General classification after stage 1 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:45:40 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:04 3 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:06 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:00:10 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-ISD 6 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 7 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 10 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 11 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 12 Aleksander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 14 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 18 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 19 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 20 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 21 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 26 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 28 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 33 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 34 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 37 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 38 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 39 Javier Moreno (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 41 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD 42 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 43 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 45 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 47 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 48 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-ISD 50 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 51 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD 52 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD 54 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 56 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD 57 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 58 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 60 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 61 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 65 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:29 66 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:00:36 68 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:00:55 69 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:01:23 70 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD 0:01:25 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:27 72 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:38 73 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 74 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 75 David John McLean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:18 76 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:21 77 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:49 78 Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 79 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 81 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 83 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 84 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 85 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 88 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo 89 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 90 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 91 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 92 Keniki Sakakibara (Jpn) Team Nippo 93 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo 94 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 95 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 97 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 98 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 100 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 101 Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Hungarian National Team 0:08:18 102 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 103 Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team 104 Marton Solymosi (Hun) Hungarian National Team 105 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team 106 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 107 Istvan Molnar (Hun) Hungarian National Team 108 Miklos Durucz (Hun) Hungarian National Team 109 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 110 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 111 Mate Radonics (Hun) Hungarian National Team 112 Mariano Gianlorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 113 Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo 114 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo 115 Juraj Sagan SKV Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 117 Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 118 Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 119 Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 120 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Sprint classification 1 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 10 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 3 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 4 Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea 4 6 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2

Mountains classification 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 3 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4