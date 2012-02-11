Trending

Viviani victorious on Reggio Calabria's opening stage

Italian sprinter notches third win of season

Image 1 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 1

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

Savio's Androni team at the start

Savio's Androni team at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

The jerseys after stage 1 of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria-Challenge

The jerseys after stage 1 of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria-Challenge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

The podium with Colli, Viviani and Favilli

The podium with Colli, Viviani and Favilli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas - Cannondale) leads the mountains classification

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas - Cannondale) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Savio and Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli)

Savio and Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD)

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli)

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

Daniele Colli (Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) at the finish

Daniele Colli (Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes)

Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Aristide Ratti (Team Idea)

Aristide Ratti (Team Idea)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was simply in a different class

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was simply in a different class
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

Stage winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Stage winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

The stage 1 podium with Colli, Viviani and Favilli

The stage 1 podium with Colli, Viviani and Favilli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off on the podium

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the leader's jersey

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Stage 1 podium (l-r): Daniele Colli, Elia Viviani and Elia Favilli

Stage 1 podium (l-r): Daniele Colli, Elia Viviani and Elia Favilli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was simply in a different class

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was simply in a different class
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was simply in a different class

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was simply in a different class
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) made his 2012 debut

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) made his 2012 debut
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Lampre-ISD riders are introduced prior to stage 1

Lampre-ISD riders are introduced prior to stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Liquigas at the start

Liquigas at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Fabio Bordonali

Fabio Bordonali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Gabriele Bosisio is back and racing

Gabriele Bosisio is back and racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

Sacha Modolo

Sacha Modolo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Christian Delle Stelle

Christian Delle Stelle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

The Colnago team at the start

The Colnago team at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes his win

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his run of good form early in the 2012 season as the Italian sprinter won the opening stage of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria today in Italy.

Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi) claimed second in the bunch sprint, while Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) rounded out the top three.

With his stage victory, the Italian's third win of the season thus far, Viviani also earned the leader's jersey.

"Today I felt better than any day since the start of the season and when you have a super team at your side, the result can only be victory," said Viviani. "The racing in January is paying off and thanks to the training on the track, which kept me out of the cold and the snow, I'm enjoying a status that allows me to race to win.

"I feel so much confidence in myself and I was able to show that in my race today. Forty kilometres from the finish we took the risk of making the race very tough when in fact they had only to keep in check and ride easy to the finish. My teammates turned up the pace to avoid surprise attacks. In the end I just opened the throttle to win and repay their efforts."

The opening, 170.2km stage started quickly and the first successful attack occurred after 20km of racing as Victor Hugo Pena (Colombia-Coldeportes), Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Aristide Ratti (Team Idea) went clear.

The trio's lead reached 2:05, but the escapees were absorbed after 72km due to the chase efforts of the Utensilnord Named squad.

Approximately 10km after the first break was neutralised, another escape formed containing Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli), Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Rafael Andriato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Gianluca Maggiore (Utensilnord Named) and Andrea Palini (Team Idea).

After 100km of racing the quintet's lead had extended to two minutes but the Liquigas-Cannondale and Colnago-CSF Inox teams at the head of the peloton kept the break's lead in check.

With 30km remaining it was once again gruppo compatto in the peloton, and despite escape attempts in the finale trying to catch the sprinters' teams off guard, the stage was set for the peloton's fast men to showcase their early season speed in Chiaravalle Centrale.

The Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria concludes on Sunday with a 191.6km stage from Lamezia Terme to Reggio Calabria.

Full Results
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:45:50
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-ISD
6Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
7Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
10Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
11Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
12Aleksander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
14Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
15Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
18Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
19Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
20Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
21Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
26Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
28Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
33Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
34Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
37Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
38Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
39Javier Moreno (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
41Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
42Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
45Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
47Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
48Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-ISD
50Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
51Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD
54Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
56Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
57Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
58Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
60Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
61Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
62Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
65Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:19
66Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:00:26
68Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:00:45
69Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:01:13
70Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:01:15
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
72Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:28
73Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
74Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75David John McLean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:08
76Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:11
77Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:39
78Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
79Davide Riccibitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
81Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
83Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
84Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
88Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo
89Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
90Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
91Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Keniki Sakakibara (Jpn) Team Nippo
93Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
94Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
95Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
97Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
98Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
100Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
101Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:08:08
102Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
103Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
104Marton Solymosi (Hun) Hungarian National Team
105Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
106Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
107Istvan Molnar (Hun) Hungarian National Team
108Miklos Durucz (Hun) Hungarian National Team
109Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
110Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
111Mate Radonics (Hun) Hungarian National Team
112Mariano Gianlorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
113Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
114Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
115Juraj Sagan SKV Liquigas-Cannondale
116Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
117Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
118Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
119Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
120Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Sprint 1 - Bovalino Marina
1Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea6pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
3Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes2

Sprint 2 - Siderno
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6pts
2Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea4
3Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes2

Sprint 3 - Santa Caterina
1Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named6pts
2Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea4
3Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2

Mountain 1 - Chiaravalle Centrale (Cat. 3)
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
3Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4

Teams
1Team Type 1 - Sanofi11:17:30
2Team Idea
3Utensilnord Named
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Team Nippo
6Androni Giocattoli
7Colombia - Coldeportes
8Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Acqua & Sapone
10Lampre - ISD
11Colnago - CSF Inox
12Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:08
13Hungarian National Team0:24:24

General classification after stage 1
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:45:40
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:04
3Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:06
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:00:10
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-ISD
6Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
7Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
10Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
11Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
12Aleksander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
14Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
15Alexander Zhdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
18Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
19Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
20Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
21Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
26Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
28Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Matteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
33Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
34Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
37Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
38Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
39Javier Moreno (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
41Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
42Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
45Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
47Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
48Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-ISD
50Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
51Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD
54Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
56Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre-ISD
57Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
58Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
60Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
61Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
62Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
65Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:29
66Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Davide Vigano' (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:00:36
68Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:00:55
69Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:01:23
70Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD0:01:25
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
72Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:38
73Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
74Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75David John McLean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:18
76Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:21
77Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:49
78Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
79Davide Riccibitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
81Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
83Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
84Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
88Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo
89Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
90Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
91Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Keniki Sakakibara (Jpn) Team Nippo
93Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
94Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
95Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
97Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
98Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
100Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
101Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:08:18
102Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
103Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
104Marton Solymosi (Hun) Hungarian National Team
105Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
106Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
107Istvan Molnar (Hun) Hungarian National Team
108Miklos Durucz (Hun) Hungarian National Team
109Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
110Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
111Mate Radonics (Hun) Hungarian National Team
112Mariano Gianlorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
113Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
114Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
115Juraj Sagan SKV Liquigas-Cannondale
116Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
117Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
118Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
119Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
120Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Sprint classification
1Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea10pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
3Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
4Victor Hugo Pena (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea4
6Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2

Mountains classification
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
3Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4

Teams classification
1Team Type 1 - Sanofi11:17:30
2Team Idea
3Utensilnord Named
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Team Nippo
6Androni Giocattoli
7Colombia - Coldeportes
8Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Acqua & Sapone
10Lampre - ISD
11Colnago - CSF Inox
12Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:08
13Hungarian National Team0:24:24

Latest on Cyclingnews