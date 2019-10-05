Trending

Demi Vollering wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne

Longo Borghini and Nosková round out podium on San Luca

Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sixth edition of the Giro dell'Emilia Donne, beating Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Nikola Nosková (Bigla Pro Cycling) to the line on the San Luca climb in Bologna.

The victory is the second of 22-year-old Vollering's first pro season, after winning the prologue at the Festival Elsy Jacobs back in May.

After a race which was flat for the most part, the final climb proved the decisive point of the day. A crash in the peloton just before they hit the San Luca took a number of riders out of contention, but Vollering was among those to avoid the carnage and contest the finale.

The final climb was a head-to-head slow-motion battle with the big contenders coming to the fore over a kilometre away from the finish. As the steep slopes tore the peloton apart, Vollering ended up leading a small group into the final 500 metres.

Longo Borghini attacked 200 metres out, with only Vollering able to stick to her wheel. She proved stronger on the final run for the line, coming around the Italian to take the win. Nosková finished third on her own, while Leleivyte sprinted to fourth from a small group.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:26:35
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
3Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla 0:00:06
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano 0:00:13
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:00:15
8Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa 0:00:16
9Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Spain 0:00:17
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:20
11Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women'S Team 0:00:24
12Marlen Reusser (Swi) Wcc Team
13Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway
14Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30
15Stine Borgli (Nor) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:31
16Rossella Ratto (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
17Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32
18Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:39
19Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
20Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:45
21Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46
22Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla 0:00:47
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:48
24Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 0:00:54
25Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women'S Team 0:00:59
26Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:00
27Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
28Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team 0:01:04
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink 0:01:06
30Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana 0:01:09
31Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:01:14
32Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 0:01:16
33Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla 0:01:20
34Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
35Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
37Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:24
38Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Italy
39Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia - Durango 0:01:26
40Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
41Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:29
42Urška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:01:32
43Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:38
44Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:01:40
45Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
46Vania Canvelli (Ita) Bepink
47Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
48Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 0:01:43
49Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Spain 0:01:55
50Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women'S Team 0:01:58
52Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:00
53Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:02
54Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) 0:02:07
55Debora Silvestri (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
56Francesca Pisciali (Ita)
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09
59Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Wcc Team 0:02:11
60Lara Vieceli (Ita) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16
61Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) Wcc Team 0:02:19
62Arianna Sessi (Ita) 0:02:24
63Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:25
64Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
66Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
67Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Spain
68Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Fernanda Yapura (Arg) Wcc Team 0:02:28
70Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
71Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Bigla 0:02:31
72Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria 0:02:33
73Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa 0:02:40
74Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
75Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano 0:02:46
76Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
77Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
78Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:51
79Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:02:53
80Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
81Caris Cosentino (Ita)
82Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
83Letizia Galvani (Ita)
84Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
85Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
86Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
87Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia - Durango 0:03:02
88Federica Severi (Ita) 0:03:08
89Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
90Teniel Campbell TTO Wcc Team 0:03:17
91Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
92Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub) Astana Women'S Team
93Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:03:21
94Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
95Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
96Laura Asencio (Fra) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
97Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
98Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:03:31
99Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:33
100Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink
101Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini 0:03:35
102Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Bepink 0:03:37
103Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
104Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
105Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano 0:03:39
106Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
107Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Norway
108Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana 0:03:44
109Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
110Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:52
111Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Spain
112Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:06
113Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano 0:04:10
114Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:13
115Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 0:04:16
116Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women'S Team
117Beatrice Pozzobon (Ita)
118Gemma Sernissi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
119Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
120Virginie Perizzolo Pointet (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25
121Roberta Caferri (Ita)
122Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:04:27
123Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini 0:04:33
124Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
125Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
126Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
127Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
128Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
129Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla
130Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
131Emanuela Zanetti (Ita) 0:04:46
132Veronica Zaninelli (Ita) 0:04:59
133Matilde Foggi (Ita) 0:05:10
134Giulia Luciani (Ita) 0:05:27
135Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 0:05:39
136Elena Lucchinelli (Ita) 0:05:40
137Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo 0:05:50
138Sofia Cilenti (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini 0:05:54
139Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:15
DNFLeonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
DNFMartina Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
DNFUrska Bravec (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFMargarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Spain
DNFBeatrice Rossi (Ita)
DNFAlice Fortuni (Ita)
DNFGiulia Rolleri (Ita)

