Demi Vollering wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne

Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sixth edition of the Giro dell'Emilia Donne, beating Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Nikola Nosková (Bigla Pro Cycling) to the line on the San Luca climb in Bologna.

The victory is the second of 22-year-old Vollering's first pro season, after winning the prologue at the Festival Elsy Jacobs back in May.

After a race which was flat for the most part, the final climb proved the decisive point of the day. A crash in the peloton just before they hit the San Luca took a number of riders out of contention, but Vollering was among those to avoid the carnage and contest the finale.

The final climb was a head-to-head slow-motion battle with the big contenders coming to the fore over a kilometre away from the finish. As the steep slopes tore the peloton apart, Vollering ended up leading a small group into the final 500 metres.

Longo Borghini attacked 200 metres out, with only Vollering able to stick to her wheel. She proved stronger on the final run for the line, coming around the Italian to take the win. Nosková finished third on her own, while Leleivyte sprinted to fourth from a small group.

