Demi Vollering wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne
Longo Borghini and Nosková round out podium on San Luca
Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sixth edition of the Giro dell'Emilia Donne, beating Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Nikola Nosková (Bigla Pro Cycling) to the line on the San Luca climb in Bologna.
The victory is the second of 22-year-old Vollering's first pro season, after winning the prologue at the Festival Elsy Jacobs back in May.
After a race which was flat for the most part, the final climb proved the decisive point of the day. A crash in the peloton just before they hit the San Luca took a number of riders out of contention, but Vollering was among those to avoid the carnage and contest the finale.
The final climb was a head-to-head slow-motion battle with the big contenders coming to the fore over a kilometre away from the finish. As the steep slopes tore the peloton apart, Vollering ended up leading a small group into the final 500 metres.
Longo Borghini attacked 200 metres out, with only Vollering able to stick to her wheel. She proved stronger on the final run for the line, coming around the Italian to take the win. Nosková finished third on her own, while Leleivyte sprinted to fourth from a small group.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:26:35
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla
|0:00:06
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:00:13
|5
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:00:15
|8
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
|0:00:16
|9
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Spain
|0:00:17
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:20
|11
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women'S Team
|0:00:24
|12
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Wcc Team
|13
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway
|14
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|15
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:31
|16
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|17
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|18
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:39
|19
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:45
|21
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|22
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla
|0:00:47
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:48
|24
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|0:00:54
|25
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women'S Team
|0:00:59
|26
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:00
|27
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|28
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team
|0:01:04
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:06
|30
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:01:09
|31
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:01:14
|32
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:16
|33
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla
|0:01:20
|34
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|35
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|36
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|37
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:24
|38
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Italy
|39
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:01:26
|40
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|41
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:29
|42
|Urška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:01:32
|43
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:38
|44
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:01:40
|45
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|46
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Bepink
|47
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|48
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:43
|49
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Spain
|0:01:55
|50
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women'S Team
|0:01:58
|52
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:00
|53
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:02
|54
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita)
|0:02:07
|55
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|56
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita)
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|59
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Wcc Team
|0:02:11
|60
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|61
|Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) Wcc Team
|0:02:19
|62
|Arianna Sessi (Ita)
|0:02:24
|63
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:25
|64
|Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|66
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
|67
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Spain
|68
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Fernanda Yapura (Arg) Wcc Team
|0:02:28
|70
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
|71
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Bigla
|0:02:31
|72
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|0:02:33
|73
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
|0:02:40
|74
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami Tsa
|75
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:02:46
|76
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|77
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|78
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:51
|79
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:02:53
|80
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|81
|Caris Cosentino (Ita)
|82
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|83
|Letizia Galvani (Ita)
|84
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|85
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|86
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|87
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:02
|88
|Federica Severi (Ita)
|0:03:08
|89
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
|90
|Teniel Campbell TTO Wcc Team
|0:03:17
|91
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|92
|Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub) Astana Women'S Team
|93
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:03:21
|94
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|95
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
|96
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|98
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:03:31
|99
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:33
|100
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink
|101
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
|0:03:35
|102
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Bepink
|0:03:37
|103
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|104
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
|105
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:03:39
|106
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|107
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Norway
|108
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:44
|109
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:52
|111
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Spain
|112
|Iris Monticolo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:06
|113
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:04:10
|114
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:13
|115
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:04:16
|116
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women'S Team
|117
|Beatrice Pozzobon (Ita)
|118
|Gemma Sernissi (Ita) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|119
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|120
|Virginie Perizzolo Pointet (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|121
|Roberta Caferri (Ita)
|122
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:04:27
|123
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
|0:04:33
|124
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|125
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|126
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|127
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|128
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|129
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla
|130
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|131
|Emanuela Zanetti (Ita)
|0:04:46
|132
|Veronica Zaninelli (Ita)
|0:04:59
|133
|Matilde Foggi (Ita)
|0:05:10
|134
|Giulia Luciani (Ita)
|0:05:27
|135
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|0:05:39
|136
|Elena Lucchinelli (Ita)
|0:05:40
|137
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:50
|138
|Sofia Cilenti (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
|0:05:54
|139
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:15
|DNF
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri - Fanini
|DNF
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|DNF
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
|DNF
|Urska Bravec (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Beatrice Rossi (Ita)
|DNF
|Alice Fortuni (Ita)
|DNF
|Giulia Rolleri (Ita)
