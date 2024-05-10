Still too soon for final decision on snowbound Stelvio’s inclusion on stage 16 of Giro d’Italia

By
published

Head of local avalanche commission issues warning, but RCS Sport waiting until closer to May 21 to make call

LAGHI DI CANCANO ITALY OCTOBER 22 Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling Team Matteo Sobrero of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling Team Passo dello Stelvio Stilfserjoch 2758m Snow Fans Public during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 18 a 207km stage from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano Parco Nazionale dello Stelvio 1945m girodiitalia Giro on October 22 2020 in Laghi di Cancano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Snow-lined Stelvio pass from the fall edition of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

No decision has yet been taken on the possible omission of the Passo dello Stelvio from the route of stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia, despite reports to that effect in the Italian press on Friday morning.

The upper reaches of the 2,758-metre pass remain banked with snow, but Cyclingnews understands that RCS Sport and local authorities will wait until closer to the stage on May 21 before making a final call on the Stelvio’s inclusion.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.