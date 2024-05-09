Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 7 time trial start times

The first of two individual time trials at the 2024 Giro d'Italia will take place on stage 7 on Friday. The first rider, Julius van den Berg (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), will head down the starting ramp at 13:10 CET local time in Folingo.

The 40.6km individual time trial is held along a primarily flat route that begins in Foligno with a gentle rise to the finish in Perugia. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
OrderRider (Country) TeamTime (CEDT)
1Julius van den Berg (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl13:10:00
2Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13:11:00
3Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:12:00
4Josef Cerny (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep13:13:00
5Clement Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:14:00
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech13:15:00
7Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale13:16:00
8David Dekker (Ned) Arkéa-B&B Hotels13:17:00
9Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels13:18:00
10Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates13:19:00
11Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl13:20:00
12Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-FDJ13:21:00
13Juan Sebastia Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates13:22:00
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco AlUla13:23:00
15Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané13:24:00
16Tim van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike13:25:00
17Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels13:26:00
18Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious13:27:00
19Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis13:28:00
20Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Jayco AlUla13:29:00
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike13:30:00
22Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar13:31:00
23Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek13:32:00
24Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep13:33:00
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar13:34:00
26Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike13:35:00
27Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal-Quickstep13:36:00
28Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling13:37:00
29Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep13:38:00
30Lund Tobias Andresen (Den) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl13:39:00
31Louis Barre (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels13:40:00
32Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers13:41:00
33Stanisla Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis13:42:00
34Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-Kometa13:43:00
35Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-Kometa13:44:00
36Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling13:45:00
37Van Sintmaartensdij (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty13:46:00
38Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers13:47:00
39Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar13:48:00
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek13:49:00
41Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané13:50:00
42Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe13:51:00
43Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché-Wanty13:52:00
44Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling13:53:00
45Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek13:54:00
46Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling13:55:00
47Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike13:56:00
48Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech13:57:00
49Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:58:00
50Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek13:59:00
51Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek14:00:00
52Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:01:00
53Francisco Munoz (Spa) Polti-Kometa14:02:00
54Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:03:00
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep14:04:00
56Caleb Ewan (Aus) Jayco AlUla14:05:00
57Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:06:00
58Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané14:07:00
59Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:08:00
60Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14:09:00
61Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis14:10:00
62Max Kanter (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan14:11:00
63Harrison Wood (GBr) Cofidis14:12:00
64Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates14:13:00
65Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek14:14:00
66Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ14:15:00
67Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers14:16:00
68Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ14:17:00
69Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:18:00
70Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels14:19:00
71Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:20:00
72Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl14:21:00
73Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty14:22:00
74Martin Marcellusi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané14:23:00
75Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates14:24:00
76Albert Torres (Spa) Movistar14:25:00
77Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14:26:00
78Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech14:27:00
79Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla14:28:00
80Stefan de Bod (Rsa) EF Education-EasyPost14:29:00
81Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty14:30:00
82Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis14:31:00
83Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling14:32:00
84Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious14:33:00
85Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan14:34:00
86Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels14:35:00
87Am Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek14:36:00
88Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers14:37:00
89Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious14:38:00
90Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Polti-Kometa14:39:00
91Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-Kometa14:40:00
92Dries de Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty14:41:00
93Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ14:42:00
94Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan14:43:00
95Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis14:44:00
96Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:45:00
97Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale14:46:00
98Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious14:47:00
99Pelayo Sanchez (Spa) Movistar14:48:00
100Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech14:49:00
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling14:50:00
102William Barta (USA) Movistar14:51:00
103Alessandro de Marchi (Ita) Jayco AlUla14:52:00
104Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Astana Qazaqstan14:53:00
105Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike14:54:00
106Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates14:55:00
107Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling14:56:00
108Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané14:57:00
109Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan14:58:00
110Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-Kometa14:59:00
111Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:00:00
112Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:01:00
113Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl15:02:00
114Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale15:03:00
115Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-Kometa15:04:00
116Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious15:05:00
117Maximilia Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:06:00
118Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike15:07:00
119Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis15:08:00
120Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost15:09:00
121Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers15:10:00
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious15:11:00
123Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech15:12:00
124Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost15:13:00
125Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané15:14:00
126Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale15:15:00
127Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost15:16:00
128Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl15:17:00
129Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates15:18:00
130Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan15:19:00
131Valenti Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale15:20:00
132Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar15:21:00
133Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis15:22:00
134Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:23:00
135Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost15:24:00
136Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep15:25:00
137Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:26:00
138Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15:27:00
139Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty15:28:00
140Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers15:29:00
141Luca Covili (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané15:30:00
142Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti-Kometa15:31:00
143Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:32:00
144Aurelie Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale15:33:00
145Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious15:34:00
146Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost15:35:00
147Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané15:36:00
148Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl15:37:00
149Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers15:38:00
150Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco AlUla15:39:00
151Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla15:42:00
152Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep15:45:00
153Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale15:48:00
154Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling15:51:00
155Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale15:54:00
156Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education-EasyPost15:57:00
157Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan16:00:00
158Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep16:03:00
159Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Lidl-Trek16:06:00
160Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan16:09:00
161Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar16:12:00
162Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike16:15:00
163Daniel Martinez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe16:18:00
164Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers16:21:00
165Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates16:24:00

