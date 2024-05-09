Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 7 time trial start times
Julius van den Berg down the starting ramp at 13:10 CET local time to begin proceedings from Folingo
The first of two individual time trials at the 2024 Giro d'Italia will take place on stage 7 on Friday. The first rider, Julius van den Berg (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), will head down the starting ramp at 13:10 CET local time in Folingo.
The 40.6km individual time trial is held along a primarily flat route that begins in Foligno with a gentle rise to the finish in Perugia.
Intermediate checks come at 18.6km and 34km before the flat run-out turns into a shallow ascent to the finish line.
The event offers an opportunity for the time trial specialists, with Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) taking off at 13:41, Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) set to start at 14:24, and all eyes on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at 14:37.
The race for the general classification will be among the later starters, with Luke Plapp (Team Jayco AlUla) set to go at 15:42, Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at 15:42, and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 16:15.
The top three in the overall classification will then head down the ramp, with Daniel Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 16:18, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadies) at 16:21, and maglia rosa Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as the last rider at 16:24.
|Order
|Rider (Country) Team
|Time (CEDT)
|1
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl
|13:10:00
|2
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:11:00
|3
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:12:00
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:13:00
|5
|Clement Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:14:00
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:15:00
|7
|Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|13:16:00
|8
|David Dekker (Ned) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:17:00
|9
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:18:00
|10
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13:19:00
|11
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl
|13:20:00
|12
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
|13:21:00
|13
|Juan Sebastia Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13:22:00
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|13:23:00
|15
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|13:24:00
|16
|Tim van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:25:00
|17
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:26:00
|18
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|13:27:00
|19
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis
|13:28:00
|20
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|13:29:00
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:30:00
|22
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar
|13:31:00
|23
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|13:32:00
|24
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:33:00
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar
|13:34:00
|26
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:35:00
|27
|Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:36:00
|28
|Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling
|13:37:00
|29
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:38:00
|30
|Lund Tobias Andresen (Den) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl
|13:39:00
|31
|Louis Barre (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:40:00
|32
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:41:00
|33
|Stanisla Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|13:42:00
|34
|Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-Kometa
|13:43:00
|35
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-Kometa
|13:44:00
|36
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling
|13:45:00
|37
|Van Sintmaartensdij (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:46:00
|38
|Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:47:00
|39
|Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar
|13:48:00
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|13:49:00
|41
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|13:50:00
|42
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:51:00
|43
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:52:00
|44
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|13:53:00
|45
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|13:54:00
|46
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
|13:55:00
|47
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:56:00
|48
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:57:00
|49
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:58:00
|50
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|13:59:00
|51
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|14:00:00
|52
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:01:00
|53
|Francisco Munoz (Spa) Polti-Kometa
|14:02:00
|54
|Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:03:00
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:04:00
|56
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|14:05:00
|57
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:06:00
|58
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|14:07:00
|59
|Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:08:00
|60
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:09:00
|61
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis
|14:10:00
|62
|Max Kanter (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:11:00
|63
|Harrison Wood (GBr) Cofidis
|14:12:00
|64
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:13:00
|65
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|14:14:00
|66
|Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14:15:00
|67
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:16:00
|68
|Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|14:17:00
|69
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:18:00
|70
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:19:00
|71
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:20:00
|72
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl
|14:21:00
|73
|Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:22:00
|74
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|14:23:00
|75
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14:24:00
|76
|Albert Torres (Spa) Movistar
|14:25:00
|77
|Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14:26:00
|78
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:27:00
|79
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla
|14:28:00
|80
|Stefan de Bod (Rsa) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:29:00
|81
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:30:00
|82
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|14:31:00
|83
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:32:00
|84
|Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|14:33:00
|85
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:34:00
|86
|Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:35:00
|87
|Am Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|14:36:00
|88
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:37:00
|89
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|14:38:00
|90
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Polti-Kometa
|14:39:00
|91
|Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-Kometa
|14:40:00
|92
|Dries de Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:41:00
|93
|Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|14:42:00
|94
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:43:00
|95
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|14:44:00
|96
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:45:00
|97
|Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|14:46:00
|98
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14:47:00
|99
|Pelayo Sanchez (Spa) Movistar
|14:48:00
|100
|Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:49:00
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:50:00
|102
|William Barta (USA) Movistar
|14:51:00
|103
|Alessandro de Marchi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|14:52:00
|104
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:53:00
|105
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:54:00
|106
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates
|14:55:00
|107
|Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:56:00
|108
|Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|14:57:00
|109
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:58:00
|110
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-Kometa
|14:59:00
|111
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:00:00
|112
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:01:00
|113
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl
|15:02:00
|114
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|15:03:00
|115
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-Kometa
|15:04:00
|116
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:05:00
|117
|Maximilia Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:06:00
|118
|Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:07:00
|119
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|15:08:00
|120
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:09:00
|121
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:10:00
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:11:00
|123
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:12:00
|124
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:13:00
|125
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|15:14:00
|126
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|15:15:00
|127
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:16:00
|128
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl
|15:17:00
|129
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|15:18:00
|130
|Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:19:00
|131
|Valenti Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|15:20:00
|132
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar
|15:21:00
|133
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|15:22:00
|134
|Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:23:00
|135
|Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:24:00
|136
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:25:00
|137
|Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:26:00
|138
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:27:00
|139
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:28:00
|140
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:29:00
|141
|Luca Covili (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|15:30:00
|142
|Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti-Kometa
|15:31:00
|143
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:32:00
|144
|Aurelie Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|15:33:00
|145
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:34:00
|146
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:35:00
|147
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané
|15:36:00
|148
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl
|15:37:00
|149
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:38:00
|150
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|15:39:00
|151
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|15:42:00
|152
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:45:00
|153
|Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|15:48:00
|154
|Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
|15:51:00
|155
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
|15:54:00
|156
|Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:57:00
|157
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:00:00
|158
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep
|16:03:00
|159
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|16:06:00
|160
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:09:00
|161
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar
|16:12:00
|162
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:15:00
|163
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:18:00
|164
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:21:00
|165
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16:24:00
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.