Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 7 time trial start times

The first of two individual time trials at the 2024 Giro d'Italia will take place on stage 7 on Friday. The first rider, Julius van den Berg (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), will head down the starting ramp at 13:10 CET local time in Folingo.

The 40.6km individual time trial is held along a primarily flat route that begins in Foligno with a gentle rise to the finish in Perugia.

Intermediate checks come at 18.6km and 34km before the flat run-out turns into a shallow ascent to the finish line.

The event offers an opportunity for the time trial specialists, with Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) taking off at 13:41, Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) set to start at 14:24, and all eyes on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at 14:37.

The race for the general classification will be among the later starters, with Luke Plapp (Team Jayco AlUla) set to go at 15:42, Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at 15:42, and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) at 16:15.

The top three in the overall classification will then head down the ramp, with Daniel Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 16:18, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadies) at 16:21, and maglia rosa Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as the last rider at 16:24.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Order Rider (Country) Team Time (CEDT) 1 Julius van den Berg (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl 13:10:00 2 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:11:00 3 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:12:00 4 Josef Cerny (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep 13:13:00 5 Clement Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:14:00 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 13:15:00 7 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 13:16:00 8 David Dekker (Ned) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:17:00 9 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:18:00 10 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13:19:00 11 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl 13:20:00 12 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-FDJ 13:21:00 13 Juan Sebastia Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:22:00 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco AlUla 13:23:00 15 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 13:24:00 16 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 13:25:00 17 Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:26:00 18 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 13:27:00 19 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis 13:28:00 20 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Jayco AlUla 13:29:00 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 13:30:00 22 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar 13:31:00 23 Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek 13:32:00 24 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep 13:33:00 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar 13:34:00 26 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 13:35:00 27 Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal-Quickstep 13:36:00 28 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling 13:37:00 29 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep 13:38:00 30 Lund Tobias Andresen (Den) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl 13:39:00 31 Louis Barre (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:40:00 32 Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 13:41:00 33 Stanisla Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 13:42:00 34 Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-Kometa 13:43:00 35 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-Kometa 13:44:00 36 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling 13:45:00 37 Van Sintmaartensdij (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty 13:46:00 38 Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13:47:00 39 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar 13:48:00 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek 13:49:00 41 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 13:50:00 42 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:51:00 43 Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché-Wanty 13:52:00 44 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 13:53:00 45 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 13:54:00 46 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling 13:55:00 47 Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 13:56:00 48 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 13:57:00 49 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:58:00 50 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 13:59:00 51 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 14:00:00 52 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:01:00 53 Francisco Munoz (Spa) Polti-Kometa 14:02:00 54 Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:03:00 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep 14:04:00 56 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Jayco AlUla 14:05:00 57 Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:06:00 58 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 14:07:00 59 Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:08:00 60 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:09:00 61 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 14:10:00 62 Max Kanter (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan 14:11:00 63 Harrison Wood (GBr) Cofidis 14:12:00 64 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14:13:00 65 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 14:14:00 66 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14:15:00 67 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:16:00 68 Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 14:17:00 69 Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:18:00 70 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:19:00 71 Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:20:00 72 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl 14:21:00 73 Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty 14:22:00 74 Martin Marcellusi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 14:23:00 75 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14:24:00 76 Albert Torres (Spa) Movistar 14:25:00 77 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14:26:00 78 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:27:00 79 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla 14:28:00 80 Stefan de Bod (Rsa) EF Education-EasyPost 14:29:00 81 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty 14:30:00 82 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 14:31:00 83 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 14:32:00 84 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 14:33:00 85 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan 14:34:00 86 Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:35:00 87 Am Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 14:36:00 88 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:37:00 89 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 14:38:00 90 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Polti-Kometa 14:39:00 91 Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-Kometa 14:40:00 92 Dries de Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty 14:41:00 93 Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 14:42:00 94 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 14:43:00 95 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 14:44:00 96 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:45:00 97 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 14:46:00 98 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14:47:00 99 Pelayo Sanchez (Spa) Movistar 14:48:00 100 Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 14:49:00 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling 14:50:00 102 William Barta (USA) Movistar 14:51:00 103 Alessandro de Marchi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 14:52:00 104 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Astana Qazaqstan 14:53:00 105 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:54:00 106 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates 14:55:00 107 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 14:56:00 108 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 14:57:00 109 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 14:58:00 110 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-Kometa 14:59:00 111 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:00:00 112 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:01:00 113 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl 15:02:00 114 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 15:03:00 115 Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-Kometa 15:04:00 116 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:05:00 117 Maximilia Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:06:00 118 Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:07:00 119 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 15:08:00 120 Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 15:09:00 121 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 15:10:00 122 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:11:00 123 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 15:12:00 124 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 15:13:00 125 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 15:14:00 126 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 15:15:00 127 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 15:16:00 128 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl 15:17:00 129 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 15:18:00 130 Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 15:19:00 131 Valenti Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 15:20:00 132 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar 15:21:00 133 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 15:22:00 134 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:23:00 135 Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 15:24:00 136 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep 15:25:00 137 Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:26:00 138 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:27:00 139 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty 15:28:00 140 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 15:29:00 141 Luca Covili (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 15:30:00 142 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti-Kometa 15:31:00 143 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:32:00 144 Aurelie Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 15:33:00 145 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:34:00 146 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 15:35:00 147 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizané 15:36:00 148 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl 15:37:00 149 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15:38:00 150 Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco AlUla 15:39:00 151 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla 15:42:00 152 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep 15:45:00 153 Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 15:48:00 154 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:51:00 155 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 15:54:00 156 Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 15:57:00 157 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan 16:00:00 158 Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep 16:03:00 159 Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Lidl-Trek 16:06:00 160 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 16:09:00 161 Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar 16:12:00 162 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 16:15:00 163 Daniel Martinez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:18:00 164 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:21:00 165 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16:24:00