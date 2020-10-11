Trending

Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 9 – Live coverage

By

All the action on the mountain stage to Roccaraso

2020 Giro d'Italia stage 9

The profile of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Giro d'Italia race hub

Start List

Giro d'Italia: Alex Dowsett solos to victory on stage 8

Roccaraso a crunch Giro d'Italia mountain test for GC favourites

Refresh

Yesterday Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) took an emotional victory from the breakaway. You can read the stage report here and our news story about the Briton and his uncertain future here.

VIESTE ITALY OCTOBER 10 Arrival Alex Dowsett of The United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eight a 200km stage from Giovinazzo to ViesteGargano girodiitalia Giro on October 10 2020 in Vieste Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After several days for the sprint and breakaway, the attention turns back to the GC contenders today with the second summit finish of the race. Over 4,000 metres of vertical gain await the peloton as they head through Abruzzo from San Salvo to the ski resort at Roccaraso.

It's an early one today – the stage is set to start in 20 minutes.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ninth stage of the Giro, which runs 208km from San Salvo to the summit finish at Roccaraso

Latest on Cyclingnews