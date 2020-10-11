Giro d'Italia stage 9 – Live coverage

Refresh

Yesterday Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) took an emotional victory from the breakaway. You can read the stage report here and our news story about the Briton and his uncertain future here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After several days for the sprint and breakaway, the attention turns back to the GC contenders today with the second summit finish of the race. Over 4,000 metres of vertical gain await the peloton as they head through Abruzzo from San Salvo to the ski resort at Roccaraso.

It's an early one today – the stage is set to start in 20 minutes.