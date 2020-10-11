Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 9 – Live coverage
All the action on the mountain stage to Roccaraso
Yesterday Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) took an emotional victory from the breakaway. You can read the stage report here and our news story about the Briton and his uncertain future here.
After several days for the sprint and breakaway, the attention turns back to the GC contenders today with the second summit finish of the race. Over 4,000 metres of vertical gain await the peloton as they head through Abruzzo from San Salvo to the ski resort at Roccaraso.
It's an early one today – the stage is set to start in 20 minutes.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ninth stage of the Giro, which runs 208km from San Salvo to the summit finish at Roccaraso
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 9 – Live coverageAll the action on the mountain stage to Roccaraso
-
Gent-Wevelgem Elite Men - Live CoverageFollow all the action live as the cobbled classics begin
-
Gent-Wevelgem: Wout van Aert begins penultimate race of season with high ambitions'I'll ride both Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders with the ambition of winning'
-
Vanmarcke focused on remaining cobbled Classics after Paris-Roubaix cancellation'I've never lost my morale during this difficult season'
-
Egan Bernal: You learn more from the bad moments than the good onesColombian climber calls time on 2020 season in order to fully recover from back injury
-
Walscheid, Boasson Hagen lead NTT challenge at Gent-Wevelgem'We need to fight to surprise a few people' says sports director and 1995 winner Lars Michaelsen
-
Defending Gent-Wevelgem champion Kirsten Wild out after COVID-19 positiveDutch rider tested positive before joining team in Belgium
-
Ellingworth says Bahrain McLaren negotiations with Cavendish 'continuing'Team manager confident veteran sprinter will continue racing in 2021
-
Roccaraso a crunch Giro d'Italia mountain test for GC favouritesHistoric summit finish for the climbers
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.