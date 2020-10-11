2020 Giro d'Italia stage 9 highlights - Video

The Giro d'Italia abruptly transitioned from summer to fall on stage 9 in the Apennine mountains, where a breakaway of eight riders battled for victory in a cold and rainy day to Roccaraso.

EF Pro Cycling's Ruben Guerreiro claimed top honours ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) as João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) fended off threats to his maglia rosa on the category 1 ascent to the line.

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) emerged as the biggest threat to the young Portuguese rider's race lead after the Dutchman leapt clear of the favourites group to gain 18 seconds along with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

With that effort, Kelderman leapfrogged Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) into second place overall 30 seconds behind Almeida, with Bilbao now at 39 seconds.

