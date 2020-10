D'hoore wins Gent-Wevelgem Women

Image 1 of 24 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins Gent-Wevelgem 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 24 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins Gent-Wevelgem 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 24 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins Gent-Wevelgem 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 24 WEVELGEM BELGIUM OCTOBER 11 Start Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of The United Kingdom Audrey CordonRagot of France Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands Ruth Winder of The United States Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team Trek Segafredo Menin Gate Ypres City Team Presentation during the 9th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2020 Women Elite a 1414km race from Ieper to Wevelgem GentWevelgem FlandersClassic on October 11 2020 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 24 WEVELGEM BELGIUM Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) has won the women's edition of Gent-Wevelgem. A strong group of 11 riders formed on the Kemmelberg with 35km to go and just held off the chasing peloton on the road to Wevelgem.

After several attacks on the run-in were reeled in, Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) launched the sprint but was passed by D'hoore shortly before the finish. Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) rounded out the podium.

