Mads Pedersen wins Gent-Wevelgem
Former world champion tops Senechal, Trentin
Mads Pedersen claimed the biggest Classics success of his career when he outsprinted Florian Sénéchal, Matteo Trentin and Alberto Bettiol to win Gent-Wevelgem, the quartet finishing just ahead of a group that contained pre-race favourites Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
