Mads Pedersen wins Gent-Wevelgem

Former world champion tops Senechal, Trentin

Image 1 of 27

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 27

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 27

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win

Image 4 of 27

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling) in the breakaway

WEVELGEM BELGIUM OCTOBER 11 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 82nd GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2020 Men Elite a 2325km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GentWevelgem FlandersClassic on October 11 2020 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 27

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) and Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) during the race

Image 6 of 27

The start of the race at the Menin Gate in Ypres

The riders roll out at the Menin Gate in Ypres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 27

The peloton during the early stages of the race

The peloton during the early stages of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 27

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in action

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 27

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Toms Skujins during the race

Former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 27

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), 2019 champion

2019 champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) in the break of the day

The break of the day, which included Bahrain McLaren's Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 27

Ineos Grenadiers leading the peloton

Ineos Grenadiers leading thee peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 27

CCC Team putting in work during the day

CCC Team putting in work during the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 27

Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the break

Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 27

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on the front of the peloton

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 27

The peloton pass a World War I cemetery near Ypres

The peloton pass a World War I cemetery near Ypres (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

Ineos and Mathieu van der Poel battle up the Kemmelberg

Ineos and Mathieu van der Poel battle up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 27

Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Kemmelberg

Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 27

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) on the Kemmelberg

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 27

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling) on the Kemmelberg

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 27

Vanmarcke and Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers)

Vanmarcke and Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 27

Van der Poel and Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) at the head of the race

Van der Poel and Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) at the head of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 27

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen leads a move

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Kasper Asgreen leads a move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 27

The peloton take on the plugstreets

The peloton take on the plugstreets (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 27

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) powering up the Kemmelberg

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) powering up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 27

Trentin on the plugstreets

Trentin on the plugstreets (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 27

Pedersen rides the dirt

Pedersen rides the dirt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mads Pedersen claimed the biggest Classics success of his career when he outsprinted Florian Sénéchal, Matteo Trentin and Alberto Bettiol to win Gent-Wevelgem, the quartet finishing just ahead of a group that contained pre-race favourites Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
5Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

