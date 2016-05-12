Trending

Giro d'Italia: Wellens wins on summit finish to Roccaraso

Dumoulin extends overall lead with late attack

Image 1 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 75

Hugo Houle of AG2R-La Mondiale

Hugo Houle of AG2R-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 75

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 75

Marcel Kittel saved his legs today

Marcel Kittel saved his legs today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 75

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) animated the break today

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) animated the break today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 75

Esteban Chaves moved into the top-ten after stage 6

Esteban Chaves moved into the top-ten after stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 75

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 75

Not your average cycling fan

Not your average cycling fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 75

Alejandro Valverde sprints for the line and tenth place

Alejandro Valverde sprints for the line and tenth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 75

Rafa Majka and Rigoberto Uran sprint for the line

Rafa Majka and Rigoberto Uran sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 75

Birthday boy Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)

Birthday boy Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 75

Vincenzo Nibali recovers after the stage finish

Vincenzo Nibali recovers after the stage finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 75

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 75

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 75

Jakob Fuglsang and Ilnur Zakarin gain a few seconds on Dumoulin

Jakob Fuglsang and Ilnur Zakarin gain a few seconds on Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 75

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
Image 33 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
Image 34 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
Image 35 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
Image 36 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 37 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 38 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 39 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates on the podium

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates on the podium
Image 40 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) en route to a Giro d'Italia stage win

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) en route to a Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) looks back to check his gap

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) looks back to check his gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes his winning move

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes his winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leaves his breakaway companions behind

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leaves his breakaway companions behind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 75

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo)

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 75

Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Southeast)

Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 75

Spain's cyclist Alejandro Valverde of Movistar team gestures before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia

Spain's cyclist Alejandro Valverde of Movistar team gestures before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 54 of 75

Three chasers Wellens, Ligthart and Didier

Three chasers Wellens, Ligthart and Didier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 75

The colourful peloton starting stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

The colourful peloton starting stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 75

Giant-Alpecin control the race for leader Tom Dumoulin

Giant-Alpecin control the race for leader Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 75

The peloton riding past a field of red flowers, stage 6 Giro d'Italia

The peloton riding past a field of red flowers, stage 6 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 75

The day's breakaway led by Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

The day's breakaway led by Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 75

Cannondale Pro Cycling teammates during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Cannondale Pro Cycling teammates during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 75

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes a downhill corner

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes a downhill corner
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 75

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) descending during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) descending during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 75

Two Lotto Soudal riders made the day's breakaway

Two Lotto Soudal riders made the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 63 of 75

The initial two breakaway riders: Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Trestina-Southeast)

The initial two breakaway riders: Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Trestina-Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) sits in the field during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) sits in the field during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 65 of 75

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 66 of 75

Vincenzo Nibali of Astana team signs autographs before the start before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali of Astana team signs autographs before the start before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 67 of 75

Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin of team Giant - Alpecin looks on as he bears the leader's pink jersey before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia

Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin of team Giant - Alpecin looks on as he bears the leader's pink jersey before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 68 of 75

Luxembourger cyclist Bob Jungels of team Etixx - Quick Step looks on as he bears the best young rider's white jersey before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia

Luxembourger cyclist Bob Jungels of team Etixx - Quick Step looks on as he bears the best young rider's white jersey before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 69 of 75

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa of team Sky warms up before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa of team Sky warms up before the start of the 6th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 70 of 75

Italian scenery as they peloton races stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Italian scenery as they peloton races stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 71 of 75

The initial three-man breakaway: Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Trestina-Southeast), Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

The initial three-man breakaway: Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Trestina-Southeast), Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
Image 72 of 75

Giant-Alpecin lead the main field during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Giant-Alpecin lead the main field during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 73 of 75

The main field is all together early on is stage 6

The main field is all together early on is stage 6
Image 74 of 75

The peloton race toward the first summit finish of the Giro d'Italia at Roccaraso

The peloton race toward the first summit finish of the Giro d'Italia at Roccaraso
Image 75 of 75

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway during stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) claimed the first Grand Tour stage of his career on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, a day when the race's first summit finish drew the overall favourites into direct battle and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) belied his own insistence that he's not interested in the general classification.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia stage 6: Finish line quotes

Giro d'Italia: Wellens gets advice from Dumoulin on when to attack

Giro d'Italia: How the GC contenders lie after first mountaintop finish

Majka misses key moment in first summit finish - Giro d'Italia Shorts

Wellens took advantage of a moment of calm after a brief storm in the bunch to get himself up to the breakaway halfway through the 157km journey from Ponte to Roccaraso, where such names as Fausto Coppi, Bernard Hinault, and Moreno Argentin have celebrated in the past. 

The Belgian made his move on the early slopes of the 17km final climb, countering an attack from Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) – who was also part of the bridge to the break – before tucking his arms over his handelbars as if the long second-category ascent were a time trial.

"I wanted to go from the beginning but I didn't succeed. Then they [the break] didn't go very fast, and we could come back with Pim Ligthart, who had the idea to jump to the front," said Wellens, who also revealed race leader Dumoulin had encouraged him to attack, content to let the break contest stage honours.

"Tom said 'Tim, it's a moment to jump – we won't ride'. Then we bridged, we rode very well and I was the strongest on the final climb, so I'm very happy. I had a lot of pressure, because I said before the Giro that my objective was to win a stage, and I'm happy I did it."

The 24-year-old was over a minute clear by the time he crossed the line and lifted his bike above his head, by which point shots were being fired among the overall contenders. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) came home second and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) third, but it was Dumoulin, a couple of seconds behind in fourth, who could be most pleased with his day's work.

The Dutchman has always insisted he's only here for the time trials, but that didn't tally with the aggression shown as he countered an attack from Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), before opening up a sizeable gap to extend his overall lead by several seconds over most of the race favourites. Only Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Zakarin could react to the move, and they soon caught early attackers Jakob Fulgsang (Astana) and Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data) before going for the line. 

Fuglsang collected six bonus seconds and moved up to second on GC, but it was scant consolation for a disappointing day for the Astana team and its leader. The light blue jerseys had set a fearsome pace on the climb, and Fuglsang's early attack forced the other teams onto the front foot before Nibali's follow-up 3km from the finish. The 2013 champion, however, lacked conviction and, as he eased up in anticipation of being caught, Dumoulin sprung his surprise.

Nibali couldn't react, nor could he stay with the likes of Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) as the fragmented main group sprinted for the line several seconds behind that front group. Mikel Landa (Team Sky), who seemed to struggle on stage 4, finished with Nibali and so too lost a small chunk of time. 

In the end, Nibali and Landa lost 23 seconds to Dumoulin, who now leads the race by 26 seconds from Fuglsang, with Zakarin third a couple of seconds back. Though he dropped from second to fourth, Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) put in another impressive display to keep himself in the white jersey and in contention overall.

More on this story:
Giro d'Italia stage 6: Finish line quotes
Giro d'Italia stage 6 highlights – Video

Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Highlights Video

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

How it happened

The riders emerged from their team buses this morning to heavy rain in Ponte, and full wet weather gear was the choice for the majority.

Despite the miserable conditions, there was no shortage of candidates putting themselves forward to spend the day out front in the break, and it was a frantic start to the day before an escape was allowed to settle. When it did, it contained three riders – Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Trestina-Southeast) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) – and their lead quickly rocketed as the peloton eased up.

Kolobnev, the 38-year-old former Katusha rider took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint as the road started to pitch uphill, in anticipation of the first major test of the day – the second-category Bocca di Selva climb.

The lead maxed out at seven minutes on the climb, and Bisolti led them over it, with his teammate and mountains classification leader Damiano Cunego picking up the remaining KOM points from the bunch to all-but ensure he'd stay in blue tomorrow.

Dumoulin's Giant-Alpecin teammates controlled the pace in the bunch on the climb and, though there was no real action on the way up, the race sprang into life on the technical descent, where the rain was falling. The gap to the breakaway absolutely plummeted, down to just over one minute, while gaps appeared in the bunch, with Ryder Hesjedal briefly caught behind.

Things started to calm down once back on the flat but the break broke up, with Kolobnev drifting back to the bunch to leave Zhupa and Bisolti – who was briefly dropped – to plough on alone. Three riders then took advantage of the calm in the bunch to skip away in pursuit of the leaders. They were Lotto Soudal's Pim Ligthart and Tim Wellens, along with Laurent Didier (Trek Segafredo), and after 10km they made the catch, by which time the lead stood at five minutes.

The teams in the bunch then faced a decision – chase down the break ahead of the final climb, or allow them to contest the stage honours? Lampre-Merida looked keen on chasing and hit the front en masse in a clear indication that Diego Ulissi fancied a second stage win, but they didn't stay there for long and, with none of the breakaway riders a threat on GC, Giant were more than happy not to chase.

The leading quintet could start to get excited, but Orica-GreenEdge started to apply some pressure, and Lampre then came back, meaning that the leaders reached Castel di Sangro, the start point of the final climb, with a lead of 6:30 – things hanging in the balance.

The final climb

Just over a kilometre in, Ligthart, who had towed Wellens for many kilometres pulled off – his work done. The first attack soon came from Didier and, having left it to the others to reel him in, the canny Wellens made his move. He soon opened up a considerable lead as he tucked his arms over his handlebars, riding as if it were a time trial, Didier fading into the distance.

Back in the bunch, it was Astana who resurrected memories of last year's race by setting a fearsome pace which saw many, including Cunego, shelled out of the back. They played their first tactical card through Jakob Fuglsang, who, at just 35 seconds off the race lead, attacked and forced Giant-Alpecin into action. Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data) was next to skip away and he soon joined up with Fuglsang, the pair with 30-40 seconds for a number of kilometres.

Movistar then took it up, with GC men positioning themselves and just biding their time as they looked at each other to see who'd make the first real move, while the remnants of the break were finally swallowed up.

Wellens' lead was diminishing with every pedal stroke but he had given himself a big enough buffer to make it clear that victory was his going into the final few kilometres.

As expected, the first big move came from Nibali with around 3.5km to go. The Italian, however, was soon brought back by Team Sky and, as he eased slightly, Dumoulin took full advantage to spring a surprise with a big attack.

Pozzovivo was first to react and soon there was a trio with Zakarin. They soon caught Fuglsang and Siutsou and, with a clear margin over the main group behind, thoughts turned to the bonus seconds. Fuglsang grabbed the six seconds for second place, while Zakarin bagged the remaining four, with Dumoulin coming across just a couple of seconds down but with his overall lead bolstered.

Chaves was five seconds back, Uran and Majka nine seconds, Valverde and Kruiswijk 12 seconds, and Jungels 17, just ahead of Nibali and Landa. Small gaps, maybe, but a significant scrap in terms of the overall complexion, with the man who says he's only here for the time trials dealing the biggest blow.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:40:05
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:22
5Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:01:24
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:29
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:33
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:39
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:41
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:43
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
21Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:51
25Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:00
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:12
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:16
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
33Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:28
35Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:48
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:52
38Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
41Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:30
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:03:36
43Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:37
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:51
45Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
48Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:03
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:10
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
53Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:12
54Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
55Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
57Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:43
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:47
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
60Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:24
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:05:44
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:49
64Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
65Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:39
67Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
68José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:45
69Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:06:53
70Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
71Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:39
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:26
74Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:12:33
75Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:44
77Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:58
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
80Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
85Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
86Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
87Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:05
88Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
89Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
90Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
91Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
96Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
97Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
98Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:17:27
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:30
101Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
102Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
104Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
105André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
106Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
107Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
108Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
109Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
111Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
112Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
114Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
119Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
123Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
125Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
126Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
128Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
129Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
130Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
132Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
133Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
134Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
135Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
136Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
137Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
139Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
140Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
143Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
144Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
145Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
146Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
147Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
148Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
149Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
150Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
151Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
152Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
153Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
155Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
156Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
158Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
160Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
161Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
162Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
163Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
164Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
165Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
166Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
167Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
168Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
169Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
170Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
171Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
172Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
173Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
174Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
175Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
176Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
177Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
178Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
179Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
180Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:25
181Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
182Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:19:27
183Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
184Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
185Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
186Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:20:47
187Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
188Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
189Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
190Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
191Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
192Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
193Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:25:59

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal28pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team18
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha12
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
6Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
8Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data6
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
10Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge4
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 1 - Bocca D.Selva, 54km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15pts
2Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
5Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Roccaraso, 157km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
5Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Cerreto Sannita, 25km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
3Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Castel di Sangro, 138km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
4Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
3Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
5Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast129pts
2Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal63
3Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal47
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida10
7Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
8Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
9Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast10
10Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:05:00
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:47
3Team Sky0:00:49
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:05
5AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
6Movistar Team0:01:22
7Bardiani CSF0:01:56
8Team Katusha0:02:08
9Dimension Data0:02:13
10Tinkoff Team0:02:38
11Orica-GreenEdge0:04:47
12Lampre - Merida0:05:57
13Trek-Segafredo0:06:54
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:07
15Lotto Soudal0:12:36
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:54
17Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:13
18Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:21:34
19BMC Racing Team0:23:37
20Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:02
21IAM Cycling0:33:45
22FDJ0:47:45

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin24:22:15
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:35
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:38
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:44
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
10Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:00:49
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:51
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:56
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:01:06
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:08
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:11
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:14
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:15
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:21
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:47
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:51
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
25David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:12
26Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:18
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:42
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:49
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
31Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:16
32Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:37
33Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:49
34Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:57
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:39
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:40
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:00
40Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:01
41Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:02
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:02
43Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:17
44Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:06:49
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:51
46Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:54
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:23
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:59
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:03
50Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:10:53
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:06
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:11:22
53Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:38
54Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:18
55Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:38
56Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:54
57Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:09
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:10
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:14:49
60Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:57
61Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:22
62Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:25
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:31
64Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
65Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:47
66Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:15:54
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:16:15
68Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:11
69Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:17:24
70Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:39
71Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:41
72Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:43
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:18:05
74Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:08
75Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:09
76Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:49
77Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:50
78Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:53
79Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:19:00
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:17
81Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:19:29
82Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:19:40
83Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:43
84Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:59
85Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:10
86Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:14
87Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:20:17
88Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:20:22
89Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:20:28
90André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:20:41
91Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:56
92Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:32
93Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:52
94Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:50
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:22:51
96Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:58
97Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:13
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:23:18
99Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:50
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:05
101Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:24:39
102Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:40
103Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:45
104Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:56
105Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:57
106Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:25:13
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:15
108Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:19
109Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:37
110Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:25:40
111Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:25:45
112José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:57
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:26:05
114Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:26:10
115Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:26:18
116Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:32
117Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:37
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:26:41
119Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:26:46
120Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:26:51
121Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:14
122Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:27:30
123Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:27:44
124Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:02
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:38
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:28:50
127Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:28:57
128Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:14
130Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:18
131Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:04
132Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:30:30
133Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:42
134Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:43
135Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:31:00
136Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:01
137Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:09
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:26
139Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:31:34
141Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:41
142Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:31:51
143Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:58
144Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:32:12
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:42
146Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:54
147Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:59
148Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:12
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:33:35
150Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:43
151Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:34:00
152Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:01
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:34:03
154Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:24
155Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:34:52
156Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:34:56
157Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:35:06
158Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:28
159Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:45
160Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
161Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:35:47
162Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:35:51
163Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:53
164Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:16
165Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:25
166Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:36:34
167Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:37:13
168Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:38:59
169Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:31
170Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:40:44
171Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:41:07
172Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:24
173Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:42:39
174Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:40
175Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:02
176Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:03
177Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:43:17
178Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:28
179Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:43:34
180Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:23
181Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:44:50
182Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:51
183Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:45:17
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:13
185Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:38
186Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:56
187Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:05
188Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:06
189Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:51:32
190Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:51:34
191Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:55:52
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:00:02
193Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:02:37

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step24:22:50
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:16
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:14
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:26
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:27
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:24
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:10:18
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:03
10Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:03
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:19
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:47
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:16:49
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:33
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:18:54
17Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:21
18Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:17
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:15
20Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:38
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:05
22Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:10
23Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:21
24Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
25Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:24:38
26Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:44
27Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:25:10
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:25:35
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:39
30Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:26:55
31Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:28:22
32Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:39
33Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:07
34Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:30:25
35Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:34
36Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:49
37Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:34:21
38Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:18
39Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:41
40Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:38:24
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:40:32
42Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:27
43Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:42:42
44Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:53
45Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:44:42
46Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:03
47Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:46:31
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:50:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step106pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ88
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal69
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky58
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50
8Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini44
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data35
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida31
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha26
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha26
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
19Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step22
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
22Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge21
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
24Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team18
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast17
27Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14
32Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
33Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
34Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
37Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
38Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
39Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
40Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge11
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
43Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step9
46Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
49Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
50Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha8
51Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data7
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
54Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
55Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
56Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
57Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
58Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
59Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
61Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
62Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
64Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3
65Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
66Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
67Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
69Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
70Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
71Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
73Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
74Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
75Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
76Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini18pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
5Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
10Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
13Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
17Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
20Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini21
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
9Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
12Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
13Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
14Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
15Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
19Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
27Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
10Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
14Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
15Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
19Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
26Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
28Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
30Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
34Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step3
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
38Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
39Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
40Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
44Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
45Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
49Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
50Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini368pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo348
3Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data188
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team186
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team179
8Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida138
10Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team138
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF138
12Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast129
13Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling127
14Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal69
16Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
17Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal47
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida10
23Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast10
24Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
25Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
30David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
33Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team73:08:53
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:14
3Team Sky0:01:23
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:27
5Movistar Team0:02:25
6Team Katusha0:02:36
7Dimension Data0:04:34
8Bardiani CSF0:04:42
9Tinkoff Team0:04:57
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:40
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:16
12Lampre - Merida0:08:36
13Orica-GreenEdge0:09:03
14Trek-Segafredo0:12:06
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:49
16Lotto Soudal0:20:59
17Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:30:28
18BMC Racing Team0:30:46
19Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:15
20IAM Cycling0:43:43
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:43
22FDJ1:03:07

 

Latest on Cyclingnews