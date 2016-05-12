Giro d'Italia: Wellens wins on summit finish to Roccaraso
Dumoulin extends overall lead with late attack
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) claimed the first Grand Tour stage of his career on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, a day when the race's first summit finish drew the overall favourites into direct battle and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) belied his own insistence that he's not interested in the general classification.
Wellens took advantage of a moment of calm after a brief storm in the bunch to get himself up to the breakaway halfway through the 157km journey from Ponte to Roccaraso, where such names as Fausto Coppi, Bernard Hinault, and Moreno Argentin have celebrated in the past.
The Belgian made his move on the early slopes of the 17km final climb, countering an attack from Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) – who was also part of the bridge to the break – before tucking his arms over his handelbars as if the long second-category ascent were a time trial.
"I wanted to go from the beginning but I didn't succeed. Then they [the break] didn't go very fast, and we could come back with Pim Ligthart, who had the idea to jump to the front," said Wellens, who also revealed race leader Dumoulin had encouraged him to attack, content to let the break contest stage honours.
"Tom said 'Tim, it's a moment to jump – we won't ride'. Then we bridged, we rode very well and I was the strongest on the final climb, so I'm very happy. I had a lot of pressure, because I said before the Giro that my objective was to win a stage, and I'm happy I did it."
The 24-year-old was over a minute clear by the time he crossed the line and lifted his bike above his head, by which point shots were being fired among the overall contenders. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) came home second and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) third, but it was Dumoulin, a couple of seconds behind in fourth, who could be most pleased with his day's work.
The Dutchman has always insisted he's only here for the time trials, but that didn't tally with the aggression shown as he countered an attack from Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), before opening up a sizeable gap to extend his overall lead by several seconds over most of the race favourites. Only Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Zakarin could react to the move, and they soon caught early attackers Jakob Fulgsang (Astana) and Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data) before going for the line.
Fuglsang collected six bonus seconds and moved up to second on GC, but it was scant consolation for a disappointing day for the Astana team and its leader. The light blue jerseys had set a fearsome pace on the climb, and Fuglsang's early attack forced the other teams onto the front foot before Nibali's follow-up 3km from the finish. The 2013 champion, however, lacked conviction and, as he eased up in anticipation of being caught, Dumoulin sprung his surprise.
Nibali couldn't react, nor could he stay with the likes of Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) as the fragmented main group sprinted for the line several seconds behind that front group. Mikel Landa (Team Sky), who seemed to struggle on stage 4, finished with Nibali and so too lost a small chunk of time.
In the end, Nibali and Landa lost 23 seconds to Dumoulin, who now leads the race by 26 seconds from Fuglsang, with Zakarin third a couple of seconds back. Though he dropped from second to fourth, Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) put in another impressive display to keep himself in the white jersey and in contention overall.
Giro d'Italia stage 6: Finish line quotes
Giro d'Italia stage 6 highlights – Video
Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Highlights Video
How it happened
The riders emerged from their team buses this morning to heavy rain in Ponte, and full wet weather gear was the choice for the majority.
Despite the miserable conditions, there was no shortage of candidates putting themselves forward to spend the day out front in the break, and it was a frantic start to the day before an escape was allowed to settle. When it did, it contained three riders – Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Trestina-Southeast) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) – and their lead quickly rocketed as the peloton eased up.
Kolobnev, the 38-year-old former Katusha rider took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint as the road started to pitch uphill, in anticipation of the first major test of the day – the second-category Bocca di Selva climb.
The lead maxed out at seven minutes on the climb, and Bisolti led them over it, with his teammate and mountains classification leader Damiano Cunego picking up the remaining KOM points from the bunch to all-but ensure he'd stay in blue tomorrow.
Dumoulin's Giant-Alpecin teammates controlled the pace in the bunch on the climb and, though there was no real action on the way up, the race sprang into life on the technical descent, where the rain was falling. The gap to the breakaway absolutely plummeted, down to just over one minute, while gaps appeared in the bunch, with Ryder Hesjedal briefly caught behind.
Things started to calm down once back on the flat but the break broke up, with Kolobnev drifting back to the bunch to leave Zhupa and Bisolti – who was briefly dropped – to plough on alone. Three riders then took advantage of the calm in the bunch to skip away in pursuit of the leaders. They were Lotto Soudal's Pim Ligthart and Tim Wellens, along with Laurent Didier (Trek Segafredo), and after 10km they made the catch, by which time the lead stood at five minutes.
The teams in the bunch then faced a decision – chase down the break ahead of the final climb, or allow them to contest the stage honours? Lampre-Merida looked keen on chasing and hit the front en masse in a clear indication that Diego Ulissi fancied a second stage win, but they didn't stay there for long and, with none of the breakaway riders a threat on GC, Giant were more than happy not to chase.
The leading quintet could start to get excited, but Orica-GreenEdge started to apply some pressure, and Lampre then came back, meaning that the leaders reached Castel di Sangro, the start point of the final climb, with a lead of 6:30 – things hanging in the balance.
The final climb
Just over a kilometre in, Ligthart, who had towed Wellens for many kilometres pulled off – his work done. The first attack soon came from Didier and, having left it to the others to reel him in, the canny Wellens made his move. He soon opened up a considerable lead as he tucked his arms over his handlebars, riding as if it were a time trial, Didier fading into the distance.
Back in the bunch, it was Astana who resurrected memories of last year's race by setting a fearsome pace which saw many, including Cunego, shelled out of the back. They played their first tactical card through Jakob Fuglsang, who, at just 35 seconds off the race lead, attacked and forced Giant-Alpecin into action. Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data) was next to skip away and he soon joined up with Fuglsang, the pair with 30-40 seconds for a number of kilometres.
Movistar then took it up, with GC men positioning themselves and just biding their time as they looked at each other to see who'd make the first real move, while the remnants of the break were finally swallowed up.
Wellens' lead was diminishing with every pedal stroke but he had given himself a big enough buffer to make it clear that victory was his going into the final few kilometres.
As expected, the first big move came from Nibali with around 3.5km to go. The Italian, however, was soon brought back by Team Sky and, as he eased slightly, Dumoulin took full advantage to spring a surprise with a big attack.
Pozzovivo was first to react and soon there was a trio with Zakarin. They soon caught Fuglsang and Siutsou and, with a clear margin over the main group behind, thoughts turned to the bonus seconds. Fuglsang grabbed the six seconds for second place, while Zakarin bagged the remaining four, with Dumoulin coming across just a couple of seconds down but with his overall lead bolstered.
Chaves was five seconds back, Uran and Majka nine seconds, Valverde and Kruiswijk 12 seconds, and Jungels 17, just ahead of Nibali and Landa. Small gaps, maybe, but a significant scrap in terms of the overall complexion, with the man who says he's only here for the time trials dealing the biggest blow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:40:05
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|5
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:39
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:41
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:43
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|21
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|25
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:12
|29
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:16
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|34
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:28
|35
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:52
|38
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|41
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:30
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:36
|43
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:51
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|48
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:03
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:12
|54
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|57
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:43
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:47
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:24
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:44
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:49
|64
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|65
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:39
|67
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|68
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:45
|69
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:06:53
|70
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|71
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:39
|72
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:26
|74
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:12:33
|75
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:44
|77
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:58
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|86
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:05
|88
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|90
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|91
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|96
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|97
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:27
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:30
|101
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|102
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|107
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|108
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|109
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|111
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|123
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|125
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|126
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|133
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|135
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|139
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|143
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|145
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|147
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|148
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|151
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|153
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|155
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|156
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|158
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|160
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|161
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|163
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|166
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|168
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|169
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|170
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|171
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|172
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|173
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|174
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|175
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|176
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|177
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|180
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:25
|181
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|182
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:27
|183
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|184
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|185
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|186
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:20:47
|187
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|188
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|189
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|190
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|191
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|192
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|193
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:25:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|6
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|8
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|6
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|5
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|3
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|3
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|129
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|3
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|47
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|10
|7
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|8
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|9
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|10
|10
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:05:00
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:49
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:05
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:56
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:02:08
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|10
|Tinkoff Team
|0:02:38
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:47
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:57
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:54
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:07
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:36
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:54
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:13
|18
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:21:34
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:37
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:02
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:33:45
|22
|FDJ
|0:47:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24:22:15
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:35
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:56
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:14
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:21
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:38
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:47
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|25
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:12
|26
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:18
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:49
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|31
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|32
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:37
|33
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:49
|34
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:57
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:39
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:40
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:00
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:01
|41
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:02
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:02
|43
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:17
|44
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:06:49
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:51
|46
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:54
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:23
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:59
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:03
|50
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:10:53
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:06
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:22
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:38
|54
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:18
|55
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:38
|56
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:54
|57
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:09
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:10
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:49
|60
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:57
|61
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:22
|62
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:25
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:31
|64
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|65
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:47
|66
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:54
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:15
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:11
|69
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:24
|70
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:39
|71
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:41
|72
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:43
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:05
|74
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:08
|75
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:09
|76
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:49
|77
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:50
|78
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:53
|79
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:19:00
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:17
|81
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:29
|82
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:19:40
|83
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:43
|84
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:59
|85
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:10
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:14
|87
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:20:17
|88
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:22
|89
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:20:28
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:41
|91
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:56
|92
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:32
|93
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:52
|94
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:50
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:51
|96
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:58
|97
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:13
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:23:18
|99
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:50
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:05
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:24:39
|102
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:40
|103
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:45
|104
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:56
|105
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:57
|106
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:13
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:15
|108
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:19
|109
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:37
|110
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:40
|111
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:25:45
|112
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:57
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:05
|114
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:10
|115
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:26:18
|116
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:32
|117
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:37
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:41
|119
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:46
|120
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:26:51
|121
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:14
|122
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:27:30
|123
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:44
|124
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:02
|125
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:38
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:50
|127
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:28:57
|128
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:14
|130
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:18
|131
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:04
|132
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:30:30
|133
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:42
|134
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:43
|135
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:00
|136
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:01
|137
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:09
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:26
|139
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:34
|141
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:41
|142
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:51
|143
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:58
|144
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:32:12
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:42
|146
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:54
|147
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:59
|148
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:12
|149
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:33:35
|150
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:43
|151
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:34:00
|152
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:01
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:34:03
|154
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:24
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:34:52
|156
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:56
|157
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:06
|158
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:28
|159
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:45
|160
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:35:47
|162
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:51
|163
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:53
|164
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:16
|165
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:25
|166
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:34
|167
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:13
|168
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:38:59
|169
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:31
|170
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:40:44
|171
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:41:07
|172
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:24
|173
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:42:39
|174
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:40
|175
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:02
|176
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:03
|177
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:17
|178
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:28
|179
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:43:34
|180
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:23
|181
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:44:50
|182
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:51
|183
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:45:17
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:13
|185
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:38
|186
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:56
|187
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:05
|188
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:06
|189
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:32
|190
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:51:34
|191
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:55:52
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:00:02
|193
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:02:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24:22:50
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:14
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:26
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:27
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:24
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:10:18
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:03
|10
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:03
|12
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:19
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:47
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:49
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:33
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:54
|17
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:21
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:17
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:15
|20
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:38
|21
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:05
|22
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:10
|23
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:21
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|25
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:24:38
|26
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:44
|27
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:25:10
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:35
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:39
|30
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:26:55
|31
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:28:22
|32
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:39
|33
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:07
|34
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:25
|35
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:34
|36
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:49
|37
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:21
|38
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:18
|39
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:41
|40
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:38:24
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:40:32
|42
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:27
|43
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:42
|44
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:53
|45
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:44:42
|46
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:03
|47
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:46:31
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:50:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|88
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|69
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|58
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|8
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|35
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|19
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|22
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|24
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|17
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|32
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|33
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|34
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|37
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|38
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|39
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|40
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|41
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|43
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|44
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|46
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|48
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|49
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|50
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|51
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|54
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|55
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|56
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|57
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|58
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|59
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|61
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|62
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|64
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|65
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|66
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|67
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|69
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|70
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|71
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|73
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|74
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|75
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|76
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|10
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|11
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|13
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|17
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|12
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|14
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|15
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|19
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|27
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|10
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|12
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|14
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|15
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|19
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|26
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|27
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|28
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|30
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|34
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|38
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|39
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|40
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|44
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|45
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|48
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|49
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|50
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|368
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|348
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|188
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|186
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|179
|8
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|138
|10
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|138
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|12
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|129
|13
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|127
|14
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|16
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|17
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|47
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|21
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|10
|23
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|10
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|25
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|30
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|33
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|73:08:53
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:14
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:23
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:04:34
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:42
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:04:57
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:16
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:08:36
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:03
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:06
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:49
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:59
|17
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:30:28
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:46
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:15
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:43:43
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:43
|22
|FDJ
|1:03:07
