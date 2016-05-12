Image 1 of 75 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 75 Hugo Houle of AG2R-La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 75 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 75 Marcel Kittel saved his legs today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 75 Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) animated the break today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 75 Esteban Chaves moved into the top-ten after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 75 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 75 Not your average cycling fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 75 Alejandro Valverde sprints for the line and tenth place (Image credit: Tim de Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) claimed the first Grand Tour stage of his career on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, a day when the race's first summit finish drew the overall favourites into direct battle and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) belied his own insistence that he's not interested in the general classification.

Wellens took advantage of a moment of calm after a brief storm in the bunch to get himself up to the breakaway halfway through the 157km journey from Ponte to Roccaraso, where such names as Fausto Coppi, Bernard Hinault, and Moreno Argentin have celebrated in the past.

The Belgian made his move on the early slopes of the 17km final climb, countering an attack from Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) – who was also part of the bridge to the break – before tucking his arms over his handelbars as if the long second-category ascent were a time trial.

"I wanted to go from the beginning but I didn't succeed. Then they [the break] didn't go very fast, and we could come back with Pim Ligthart, who had the idea to jump to the front," said Wellens, who also revealed race leader Dumoulin had encouraged him to attack, content to let the break contest stage honours.

"Tom said 'Tim, it's a moment to jump – we won't ride'. Then we bridged, we rode very well and I was the strongest on the final climb, so I'm very happy. I had a lot of pressure, because I said before the Giro that my objective was to win a stage, and I'm happy I did it."

The 24-year-old was over a minute clear by the time he crossed the line and lifted his bike above his head, by which point shots were being fired among the overall contenders. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) came home second and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) third, but it was Dumoulin, a couple of seconds behind in fourth, who could be most pleased with his day's work.

The Dutchman has always insisted he's only here for the time trials, but that didn't tally with the aggression shown as he countered an attack from Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), before opening up a sizeable gap to extend his overall lead by several seconds over most of the race favourites. Only Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Zakarin could react to the move, and they soon caught early attackers Jakob Fulgsang (Astana) and Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data) before going for the line.

Fuglsang collected six bonus seconds and moved up to second on GC, but it was scant consolation for a disappointing day for the Astana team and its leader. The light blue jerseys had set a fearsome pace on the climb, and Fuglsang's early attack forced the other teams onto the front foot before Nibali's follow-up 3km from the finish. The 2013 champion, however, lacked conviction and, as he eased up in anticipation of being caught, Dumoulin sprung his surprise.

Nibali couldn't react, nor could he stay with the likes of Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) as the fragmented main group sprinted for the line several seconds behind that front group. Mikel Landa (Team Sky), who seemed to struggle on stage 4, finished with Nibali and so too lost a small chunk of time.

In the end, Nibali and Landa lost 23 seconds to Dumoulin, who now leads the race by 26 seconds from Fuglsang, with Zakarin third a couple of seconds back. Though he dropped from second to fourth, Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) put in another impressive display to keep himself in the white jersey and in contention overall.

More on this story:

Giro d'Italia stage 6: Finish line quotes

Giro d'Italia stage 6 highlights – Video

Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Highlights Video

How it happened

The riders emerged from their team buses this morning to heavy rain in Ponte, and full wet weather gear was the choice for the majority.

Despite the miserable conditions, there was no shortage of candidates putting themselves forward to spend the day out front in the break, and it was a frantic start to the day before an escape was allowed to settle. When it did, it contained three riders – Alessandro Bisolti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Trestina-Southeast) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) – and their lead quickly rocketed as the peloton eased up.

Kolobnev, the 38-year-old former Katusha rider took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint as the road started to pitch uphill, in anticipation of the first major test of the day – the second-category Bocca di Selva climb.

The lead maxed out at seven minutes on the climb, and Bisolti led them over it, with his teammate and mountains classification leader Damiano Cunego picking up the remaining KOM points from the bunch to all-but ensure he'd stay in blue tomorrow.

Dumoulin's Giant-Alpecin teammates controlled the pace in the bunch on the climb and, though there was no real action on the way up, the race sprang into life on the technical descent, where the rain was falling. The gap to the breakaway absolutely plummeted, down to just over one minute, while gaps appeared in the bunch, with Ryder Hesjedal briefly caught behind.

Things started to calm down once back on the flat but the break broke up, with Kolobnev drifting back to the bunch to leave Zhupa and Bisolti – who was briefly dropped – to plough on alone. Three riders then took advantage of the calm in the bunch to skip away in pursuit of the leaders. They were Lotto Soudal's Pim Ligthart and Tim Wellens, along with Laurent Didier (Trek Segafredo), and after 10km they made the catch, by which time the lead stood at five minutes.

The teams in the bunch then faced a decision – chase down the break ahead of the final climb, or allow them to contest the stage honours? Lampre-Merida looked keen on chasing and hit the front en masse in a clear indication that Diego Ulissi fancied a second stage win, but they didn't stay there for long and, with none of the breakaway riders a threat on GC, Giant were more than happy not to chase.

The leading quintet could start to get excited, but Orica-GreenEdge started to apply some pressure, and Lampre then came back, meaning that the leaders reached Castel di Sangro, the start point of the final climb, with a lead of 6:30 – things hanging in the balance.

The final climb

Just over a kilometre in, Ligthart, who had towed Wellens for many kilometres pulled off – his work done. The first attack soon came from Didier and, having left it to the others to reel him in, the canny Wellens made his move. He soon opened up a considerable lead as he tucked his arms over his handlebars, riding as if it were a time trial, Didier fading into the distance.

Back in the bunch, it was Astana who resurrected memories of last year's race by setting a fearsome pace which saw many, including Cunego, shelled out of the back. They played their first tactical card through Jakob Fuglsang, who, at just 35 seconds off the race lead, attacked and forced Giant-Alpecin into action. Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data) was next to skip away and he soon joined up with Fuglsang, the pair with 30-40 seconds for a number of kilometres.

Movistar then took it up, with GC men positioning themselves and just biding their time as they looked at each other to see who'd make the first real move, while the remnants of the break were finally swallowed up.

Wellens' lead was diminishing with every pedal stroke but he had given himself a big enough buffer to make it clear that victory was his going into the final few kilometres.

As expected, the first big move came from Nibali with around 3.5km to go. The Italian, however, was soon brought back by Team Sky and, as he eased slightly, Dumoulin took full advantage to spring a surprise with a big attack.

Pozzovivo was first to react and soon there was a trio with Zakarin. They soon caught Fuglsang and Siutsou and, with a clear margin over the main group behind, thoughts turned to the bonus seconds. Fuglsang grabbed the six seconds for second place, while Zakarin bagged the remaining four, with Dumoulin coming across just a couple of seconds down but with his overall lead bolstered.

Chaves was five seconds back, Uran and Majka nine seconds, Valverde and Kruiswijk 12 seconds, and Jungels 17, just ahead of Nibali and Landa. Small gaps, maybe, but a significant scrap in terms of the overall complexion, with the man who says he's only here for the time trials dealing the biggest blow.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:40:05 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:22 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:01:24 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:29 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:33 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:39 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:41 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:43 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:51 25 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:57 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:00 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:12 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:16 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:28 35 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:48 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:52 38 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 41 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:30 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:36 43 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:37 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:51 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 48 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:03 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:10 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:12 54 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 55 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 57 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:43 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:47 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 60 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:24 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:49 64 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 65 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:39 67 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 68 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:45 69 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:06:53 70 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 71 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:10:39 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:26 74 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:12:33 75 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:44 77 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:58 78 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 86 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:05 88 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 89 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 90 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 91 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 96 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 97 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:17:27 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:30 101 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 102 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 103 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 104 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 107 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 108 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 109 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 111 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 112 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 114 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 123 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 125 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 126 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 128 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 129 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 130 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 133 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 135 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 137 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 139 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 140 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 143 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 145 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 146 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 147 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 148 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 151 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 152 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 153 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 155 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 156 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 158 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 160 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 161 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 162 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 163 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 166 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 168 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 169 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 170 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 171 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 172 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 173 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 174 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 175 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 176 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 177 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 178 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 179 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 180 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:25 181 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 182 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:27 183 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 184 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 185 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 186 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:20:47 187 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 188 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 189 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 190 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 191 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 192 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 193 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:25:59

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 6 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 8 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 6 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 10 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 4 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 1 - Bocca D.Selva, 54km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 pts 2 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 5 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Roccaraso, 157km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Cerreto Sannita, 25km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 3 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Castel di Sangro, 138km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 3 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 129 pts 2 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 3 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 47 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 10 7 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 8 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 9 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 10 10 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:05:00 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:47 3 Team Sky 0:00:49 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:05 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 6 Movistar Team 0:01:22 7 Bardiani CSF 0:01:56 8 Team Katusha 0:02:08 9 Dimension Data 0:02:13 10 Tinkoff Team 0:02:38 11 Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:47 12 Lampre - Merida 0:05:57 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:54 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:07 15 Lotto Soudal 0:12:36 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:54 17 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:13 18 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:21:34 19 BMC Racing Team 0:23:37 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:02 21 IAM Cycling 0:33:45 22 FDJ 0:47:45

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24:22:15 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:35 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:38 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:44 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 10 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:00:49 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:51 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:56 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:01:06 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:08 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:11 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 18 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:14 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:15 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:21 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:47 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:51 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 25 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:12 26 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:18 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:42 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:44 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:49 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:13 31 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:16 32 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:37 33 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:49 34 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:57 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:39 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:40 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:00 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:01 41 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:02 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:02 43 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:17 44 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:06:49 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:51 46 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:54 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:59 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:03 50 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:10:53 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:06 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:11:22 53 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:38 54 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:18 55 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:38 56 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:54 57 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:09 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:10 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:49 60 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:57 61 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:22 62 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:25 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:31 64 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 65 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:47 66 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:54 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:16:15 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:11 69 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:17:24 70 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:39 71 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:41 72 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:43 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:05 74 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:08 75 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:09 76 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:49 77 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:50 78 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:53 79 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:19:00 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:17 81 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:19:29 82 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:19:40 83 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:43 84 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:59 85 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:10 86 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:14 87 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:20:17 88 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:20:22 89 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:20:28 90 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:20:41 91 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:56 92 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:32 93 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:52 94 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:50 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:22:51 96 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:58 97 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:13 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:23:18 99 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:50 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:05 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:24:39 102 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:40 103 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:45 104 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:56 105 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:57 106 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:13 107 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:15 108 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:19 109 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:37 110 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:25:40 111 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:25:45 112 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:57 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:26:05 114 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:26:10 115 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:26:18 116 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:32 117 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:37 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:26:41 119 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:26:46 120 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:26:51 121 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:14 122 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:27:30 123 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:27:44 124 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:02 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:38 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:28:50 127 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:28:57 128 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:14 130 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:18 131 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:04 132 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:30:30 133 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:42 134 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:43 135 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:31:00 136 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:01 137 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:09 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:26 139 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:34 141 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:41 142 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:31:51 143 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:58 144 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:32:12 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:42 146 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:54 147 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:59 148 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:12 149 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:33:35 150 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:43 151 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:34:00 152 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:01 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:34:03 154 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:24 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:34:52 156 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:34:56 157 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:35:06 158 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:28 159 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:45 160 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 161 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:35:47 162 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:35:51 163 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:53 164 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:16 165 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:25 166 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:34 167 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:13 168 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:38:59 169 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:31 170 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:40:44 171 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:41:07 172 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:24 173 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:42:39 174 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:42:40 175 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:02 176 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:03 177 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:43:17 178 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:28 179 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:43:34 180 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:23 181 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:44:50 182 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:51 183 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:45:17 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:13 185 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:38 186 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:56 187 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:05 188 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:06 189 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:32 190 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:51:34 191 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:55:52 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:00:02 193 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:02:37

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 24:22:50 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:16 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:43 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:14 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:26 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:27 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:24 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:10:18 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:03 10 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:03 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:19 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:47 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:16:49 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:33 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:18:54 17 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:21 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:17 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:15 20 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:38 21 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:05 22 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:10 23 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:21 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 25 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:24:38 26 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:44 27 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:25:10 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:25:35 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:39 30 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:26:55 31 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:28:22 32 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:39 33 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:07 34 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:30:25 35 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:34 36 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:49 37 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:34:21 38 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:18 39 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:41 40 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:38:24 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:40:32 42 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:27 43 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:42:42 44 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:53 45 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:44:42 46 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:03 47 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:46:31 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:50:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 88 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 69 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 58 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 8 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 44 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 35 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 26 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 19 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 22 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 21 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 24 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 17 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 32 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 33 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 34 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 37 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 38 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 39 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 40 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 11 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 43 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 46 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 48 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 49 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 50 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 51 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 54 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 55 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 57 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 58 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 59 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 61 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 62 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 64 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 65 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 66 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 67 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 69 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 70 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 71 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 73 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 74 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 75 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 76 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 10 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 13 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 17 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 20 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 5 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 6 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 12 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 14 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 15 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 19 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 25 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 10 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 14 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 15 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 19 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 23 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 26 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 28 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 30 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 32 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 34 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 38 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 39 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 40 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 43 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 44 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 45 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 48 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 49 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 50 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 368 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 348 3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 188 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 5 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 186 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 179 8 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 138 10 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 138 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 12 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 129 13 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 127 14 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 16 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 47 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 10 23 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 10 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 25 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 30 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 33 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5