Gent-Wevelgem Elite Men - Live Coverage

As the riders roll through the neutral start, let's recap what today's course looks like. The organisers have kept much of the route under wraps to prevent too many people standing on the roadside but we do know the major parts of this year's route. There are 11 hellingen packed between the 135k marker and the 198k point, which is 34km to go. In the middle of all of that, there are three plugstreets for the riders to contend with.
Mathieu van der Poel, one of the other big favourites, was the last rider to line up at the start line. He missed the podium ceremony this morning. He'll want to make up for his error in the sprint at Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday.
Wout van Aert is one of the major favourites for today's race. He has not raced since the World Championships last month.
"It was good to be back home. I rested a bit and tried to recharge the batteries. I trained well in the past 10 days. Recon went well but riding on the cobbles remains difficult. I'll only know in the race how I come out of the post-Tour and worlds.
"The Moeren is the first critical point. I don't care if I'll be in a small or big group when heading to the finish. The classics riders approach these races with another schedule than other years. This is sometimes a build-up race for some but now it's a real target for everyone.
This start is bizarre, not to be on a podium to wave to the fans. Then again it's good the race can get underway."
The race will be setting out from Ieper in the next half an hour. If you want to remind yourself what happened last year, then take a look at our report.
Alexander Kristoff is the defending champion and will be among the contenders to take the title today. He will face some still competition, though.
"It is at a different part if year but the race suits me. The same riders are here. I had a good Tour, just like the team. Usually I don't feel great after the Tour but now there was a big goal. The big favourites to me are Mathieu and Wout."
It is a subdued start at the Menin Gate this morning but our reporter Brecht Decaluwe is on the ground. He spoke to Sep Vanmarcke about today's race.
"It is a different season but same weather. Not a lot of wind but always some in the Moeren.
"It's fantastic location but there shouldn't have been music. Apart from that it's a perfect fit for this particular race. The lack of fans along the course will make it different. Sometimes you thrive on the atmosphere, sometimes it makes you blow up your engine. I didn't do many races so I don't know where I'll be today."
Wanty has been able to supply a substitute for Bakelandts but Team Sunweb is racing one rider down. They are not the only team to be short a rider or two with Groupama-FDJ, Movistar and Cofidis all not fielding their full complement of riders.
There were a few last-minute changes to the start list yesterday afternoon after Wanty-Group Gobert rider Jan Bakelandts tested positive for coronavirus. He and Tiesj Benoot were on a Belgian TV show together after competing at Brabantse Pijl. It means that Benoot has also had to pull out for safety reasons, though he has not yet been tested for coronavirus. Read more about that here.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the men's Gent-Wevelgem race. The cobbled classics season has been curtailed by coronavirus, so the pressure will be on the riders to deliver the goods in the few races that remain.
