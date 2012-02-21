Buys wins in Giba Gorge
Speedy tops women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|1:51:32
|2
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:00:17
|3
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:00:29
|4
|Andrew Warr (RSA)
|0:03:39
|5
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:05:37
|6
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|0:06:52
|7
|Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)
|0:07:45
|8
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|0:09:20
|9
|Arno Du Toit (RSA)
|0:10:39
|10
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|0:11:50
|11
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|0:14:33
|12
|Gert Heyns (RSA)
|0:17:39
|13
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
|0:21:03
|14
|Stuart Marais (RSA)
|15
|Callan Deacon (RSA)
|16
|Jedson Tooms (RSA)
|17
|Justin Porteous (RSA)
|18
|Martinus Esmeyer (RSA)
|19
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|20
|Tyron Bird (RSA)
|21
|Phetetso Monese LES
|22
|Lee Penderis (RSA)
|23
|Connor Young (RSA)
|24
|Richard Blose (RSA)
|25
|Dylan Evans (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|1:51:44
|2
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:00:57
|3
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:04:42
|4
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|0:07:38
|5
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|0:09:18
|6
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|0:12:06
|7
|Nedene Cahill (RSA)
|0:15:18
|8
|Julia Colvin (RSA)
|0:16:56
|9
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|10
|Melanie Palframan (RSA)
|11
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|12
|Lauren Hoyer (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Dorkin (RSA)
|1:20:22
|2
|Patrick Belton (RSA)
|0:03:38
|3
|Paul Rodenbach (RSA)
|0:05:06
|4
|Evan Van Der Spuy (RSA)
|0:05:45
|5
|Gareth Andrews (RSA)
|0:08:49
|6
|Jaco Pelser (RSA)
|0:10:13
|7
|Max Sullivan (RSA)
|0:12:45
|8
|Werner Van Heerden (RSA)
|0:16:11
|9
|Keaton Korevaar (RSA)
|0:18:15
|10
|Calvin Van Wieringen (RSA)
|0:19:07
|11
|Lichaba West LES
|0:21:02
|12
|Cameron Wareing (RSA)
|0:34:17
|13
|Ross Van Der Merwe (RSA)
|14
|Travis Deacon (RSA)
|15
|Duren Moodley (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayley Smith (RSA)
|1:18:16
|2
|Nicole Erasmus (RSA)
|0:04:03
