Buys wins in Giba Gorge

Speedy tops women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA)1:51:32
2Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:00:17
3James Reid (RSA)0:00:29
4Andrew Warr (RSA)0:03:39
5Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:05:37
6Luke Roberts (RSA)0:06:52
7Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)0:07:45
8Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:09:20
9Arno Du Toit (RSA)0:10:39
10Travis Walker (RSA)0:11:50
11Matthys Beukes (RSA)0:14:33
12Gert Heyns (RSA)0:17:39
13Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)0:21:03
14Stuart Marais (RSA)
15Callan Deacon (RSA)
16Jedson Tooms (RSA)
17Justin Porteous (RSA)
18Martinus Esmeyer (RSA)
19Paul Beales (GBr)
20Tyron Bird (RSA)
21Phetetso Monese LES
22Lee Penderis (RSA)
23Connor Young (RSA)
24Richard Blose (RSA)
25Dylan Evans (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA)1:51:44
2Candice Neethling (RSA)0:00:57
3Lee Craigie (GBr)0:04:42
4Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)0:07:38
5Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:09:18
6Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)0:12:06
7Nedene Cahill (RSA)0:15:18
8Julia Colvin (RSA)0:16:56
9Simone Vosloo (RSA)
10Melanie Palframan (RSA)
11Angela Egeland (RSA)
12Lauren Hoyer (RSA)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Dorkin (RSA)1:20:22
2Patrick Belton (RSA)0:03:38
3Paul Rodenbach (RSA)0:05:06
4Evan Van Der Spuy (RSA)0:05:45
5Gareth Andrews (RSA)0:08:49
6Jaco Pelser (RSA)0:10:13
7Max Sullivan (RSA)0:12:45
8Werner Van Heerden (RSA)0:16:11
9Keaton Korevaar (RSA)0:18:15
10Calvin Van Wieringen (RSA)0:19:07
11Lichaba West LES0:21:02
12Cameron Wareing (RSA)0:34:17
13Ross Van Der Merwe (RSA)
14Travis Deacon (RSA)
15Duren Moodley (RSA)

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayley Smith (RSA)1:18:16
2Nicole Erasmus (RSA)0:04:03

