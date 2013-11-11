Trending

Cords wins junior race at GGEW City Cross Cup

Appelt in second ahead of Humbert in third

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ludwig Cords (Ger)0:35:23
2Leo Appelt (Ger)0:00:25
3Valentin Humbert (Fra)0:00:41
4Lander Loockx (Bel)0:01:04
5Paul Lindenau (Ger)0:01:14
6Yari Crollet (Bel)0:01:19
7Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone0:01:33
8Andrej Petrovski (Bul)0:01:58
9Raphael Schroder (Ger)0:02:46
10Rico Seidel (Ger)0:02:54
11Bruno Von Maydell (Ger)0:03:44
12Victor Brück (Ger)0:05:02
13Julius Hoffmann (Ger)0:05:19
14Dominik Kroll (Ger)0:05:34
15Lars Nicolai (Ger)0:07:14
16Julian Rhode (Ger)0:11:23

Latest on Cyclingnews