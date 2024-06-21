Mieke Kröger wins third elite women's German national time trial title
Antonia Niedermaier takes second with Lisa Klein third in Bad Dürrheim
Mieke Kröger won her third German national time trial title in Bad Dürrheim, besting top young talent Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon SRAM) after the 21-year-old led at the first checkpoint.
Kröger, 30, retired from road racing after the 2023 season but has maintained a focus on her best discipline of time trialling and racing on the track, with the Paris Olympics as her key goal of the season.
Without a trade team, Kröger raced in a black skinsuit and non-team issue Scott bike for her 30.6-kilometre effort, completing the course in a time of 40:49 to beat Niedermaier by 17 seconds at the finish.
Niedermaier set the fastest time, one second faster than Kröger at the first checkpoint after 12.6km of her effort. But fell away as the hillier sections of the course came thick and fast, losing 10 seconds by the second time check at 22.8km and a further six seconds to Kröger at the line.
Lisa Klein (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium with a strong effort, setting a time 41 seconds off the pace of the experienced Kröger.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mieke Kröger wins third elite women's German national time trial titleAntonia Niedermaier takes second with Lisa Klein third in Bad Dürrheim
-
‘The race radio's all in Spanish' - France's Rémi Cavagna hits language barrier after move to MovistarFormer double National Time Trial Champion remains hopeful of Tour de France start
-
David de la Cruz rolls back the years to claim Spanish Men’s National Time Trial titleVeteran Spaniard fastest on hilly course near Madrid
-
The jerseys of the 2024 Tour de FranceDetails of the four iconic leader's jerseys and the minor prizes at the race