Mieke Kröger wins third elite women's German national time trial title

Antonia Niedermaier takes second with Lisa Klein third in Bad Dürrheim

Mieke Kröger competing at the 2023 ITT World Championships
Mieke Kröger competing at the 2023 ITT World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mieke Kröger won her third German national time trial title in Bad Dürrheim, besting top young talent Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon SRAM) after the 21-year-old led at the first checkpoint.

Kröger, 30, retired from road racing after the 2023 season but has maintained a focus on her best discipline of time trialling and racing on the track, with the Paris Olympics as her key goal of the season. 

