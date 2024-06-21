Yates, Ayuso, Almeida lead UAE Team Emirates Tour de France support squad for Tadej Pogačar

By
published

No surprises in eight-man selection as Sivakov, Soler, Wellens, Politt complete squad

Adam Yates and Tadej Pogačar at the 2023 Tour de France
Adam Yates and Tadej Pogačar at the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates have announced their Tour de France squad to support Tadej Pogačar as the two-time winner takes aim at the second part of the Giro-Tour double, with no surprise selections among the seven-man team set to back the Slovenian star.

The team will be able to boast the strongest climbing squad at the race when the Tour de France kicks off in Tuscany on June 29, with 2023 podium finisher Adam Yates and another podium candidate Juan Ayuso both part of the line-up.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix