Tony Martin wins German men's time trial title

Tenth national TT title for Jumbo-Visma rider

LA PLANCHE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 19 Arrival Tony Martin of Germany and Team Jumbo Visma during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 20 a 362km Individual Time Trial stage from Lure to La Planche Des Belles Filles 1035m ITT TDF2020 LeTour on September 19 2020 in La Planche France Photo by Sebastien Nogier PoolGetty Images
Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) won the time trial title at the German Road National Championships for a record tenth time on Saturday afternoon.

The 36-year-old eased to victory with a time of 36:25, 55 seconds up on the next-quickest rider. He beat Miguel Heidemann (Leopard Pro Cycling) into second place. Max Walscheid (Qhubeka Assos) finished third at 1:10, while Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) was fourth at 1:24.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:36:25
2Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:55
3Max Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka Assos 0:01:10
4Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:24
5Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 0:01:38
6Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:39
7Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar 0:02:14
8Benedikt Helbig (Ger) 0:02:50
9Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Lotto-Kern Haus 0:02:51
10Erik Kohler (Ger) 0:03:01

