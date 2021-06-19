Tony Martin wins German men's time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Tenth national TT title for Jumbo-Visma rider
Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) won the time trial title at the German Road National Championships for a record tenth time on Saturday afternoon.
The 36-year-old eased to victory with a time of 36:25, 55 seconds up on the next-quickest rider. He beat Miguel Heidemann (Leopard Pro Cycling) into second place. Max Walscheid (Qhubeka Assos) finished third at 1:10, while Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) was fourth at 1:24.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:25
|2
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|3
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:10
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:24
|5
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:01:38
|6
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:39
|7
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar
|0:02:14
|8
|Benedikt Helbig (Ger)
|0:02:50
|9
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:02:51
|10
|Erik Kohler (Ger)
|0:03:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tony Martin wins German men's time trial titleTenth national TT title for Jumbo-Visma rider
-
L39ION of Los Angeles’ dominance ends in crash at US Pro Championships men's criteriumTeam leaves empty handed after crash disrupts peloton late on Friday's race
-
Jacopo Mosca in hospital after crashing in time trial at Italian Road ChampionshipsItalian suffers collapsed lung, collarbone and rib fractures, confirm Trek-Segafredo
-
Gaudu and Démare lead Groupama-FDJ at the Tour de FranceGC man and sprinter head up doubled-pronged attack for French squad
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.