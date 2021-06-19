Brennauer wins German women's time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Ceratizit-WNT veteran takes fourth national title
Time trial - Women: Gäufelden-Öschelbronn
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) has won her fourth German national time trial title, beating Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) by 31 seconds to regain the jersey after finishing third in 2019.
Hannah Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM) rounded out the podium in third, finishing 1:01 down on Brennauer's time of 40:33.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
|0:40:33
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:31
|3
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:01
|4
|Corinna Lechner (Ger)
|0:02:44
|5
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:02
|6
|Franziska Brausse (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
|0:03:13
|7
|Merle Brunnee (Ger)
|0:03:51
|8
|Helena Bieber (Ger)
|0:03:54
|9
|Adelheid Schutz (Ger)
|0:04:04
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea
|0:04:33
