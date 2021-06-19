Trending

Brennauer wins German women's time trial title

By

Ceratizit-WNT veteran takes fourth national title

Time trial - Women: Gäufelden-Öschelbronn

Lisa Brennauer (WNT Rotor)
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) (Image credit: Arne Mill)

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) has won her fourth German national time trial title, beating Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) by 31 seconds to regain the jersey after finishing third in 2019.

Hannah Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM) rounded out the podium in third, finishing 1:01 down on Brennauer's time of 40:33.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT 0:40:33
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:31
3Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:01
4Corinna Lechner (Ger) 0:02:44
5Tanja Erath (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:02
6Franziska Brausse (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT 0:03:13
7Merle Brunnee (Ger) 0:03:51
8Helena Bieber (Ger) 0:03:54
9Adelheid Schutz (Ger) 0:04:04
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea 0:04:33

Latest on Cyclingnews