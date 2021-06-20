Brennauer doubles up with German women's road title victory
By Cyclingnews
33-year-old beats Lippert in two-up sprint finish in Stuttgart
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) won her second national title in as many days in Stuttgart on Sunday, beating Liane Lippert (Team DSM) to take victory in the road race.
The win is Brennauer's fourth national road title, in addition to her four time time titles.
Ricarda Bauernfeind (RSG Ansbach) took third place in the 107-kilometre race, nine seconds behind the two leaders, while Brennauer's teammate Kathrin Hammes took fourth place.
Brennauer and Lippert had broken away at the front of the race on the final climb of the day, jumping away from an elite group of seven which formed on lap 10 of 14. The reduced peloton was led home by Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) in eighth place, 4:17 down.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
|2:57:31
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) RSG Ansbach
|0:00:09
|4
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
|5
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|7
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
|8
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:17
|9
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Tibco-Silico Valley Bank
|10
|Corinna Lechner (Ger)
