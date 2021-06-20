Brennauer doubles up with German women's road title victory

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) won her second national title in as many days in Stuttgart on Sunday, beating Liane Lippert (Team DSM) to take victory in the road race.

The win is Brennauer's fourth national road title, in addition to her four time time titles.

Ricarda Bauernfeind (RSG Ansbach) took third place in the 107-kilometre race, nine seconds behind the two leaders, while Brennauer's teammate Kathrin Hammes took fourth place.

Brennauer and Lippert had broken away at the front of the race on the final climb of the day, jumping away from an elite group of seven which formed on lap 10 of 14. The reduced peloton was led home by Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) in eighth place, 4:17 down.