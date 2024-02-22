Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners

Champions from from 2012-2023

Marlen Reusser, Megan Jastrab and Maike van der Duin on the podium of Gent-Wevelgem in 2023
Marlen Reusser, Megan Jastrab and Maike van der Duin on the podium of Gent-Wevelgem in 2023 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
YearRider Name (Country)
2023Marlen Reusser (Swi)
2022Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
2021Marianne Vos (Ned)
2020Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
2019Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2018Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
2017Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
2016Chantal Black (Ned)
2015Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
2014Lauren Hall (USA)
2013Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2012Lizzie Armitstead (GBr)

