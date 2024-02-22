Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners
Champions from from 2012-2023
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|Year
|Rider Name (Country)
|2023
|Marlen Reusser (Swi)
|2022
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|2021
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2020
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
|2019
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2018
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
|2017
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|2016
|Chantal Black (Ned)
|2015
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
|2014
|Lauren Hall (USA)
|2013
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2012
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr)
-
