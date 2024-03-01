Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024 route

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 12th Gent-Wevelgem

Swipe to scroll horizontally Route details Start Menin Gate, Ypres 13:15 CET Finish Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem 17:48 CET Distance 171.2 km Row 2 - Cell 2

The 2024 edition of the Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race uses the same course as in previous years, starting under the Menin Gate in remembrance of soldiers killed on the Flanders Fields during World War I.

The race is slightly longer with an extra 3.1km of official roll-out from Ypres. The first climb comes after 106.8km on a large loop that includes four ascents: the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg and the first trip over the Kemmelberg from the slightly easier Belvedére side come between kilometre 98 and 111.

Another lap of the circuit sends the women's peloton again over the Scherpenberg and Baneberg, with the final steeper ascent of the Kemmelberg from Ossuaire with 34.3km to go.

An unclassified climb midway between the Kemmelberg and the finish is another opportunity for the puncheurs to break away and steal the victory from the sprinters.

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024 Climbs