Gent-Wevelgem Women 2023 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 2023 Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem) Map of the 2023 Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Route details Start Menin Gate, Ypres 13:50 CET Finish Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem 18:04 CET Distance 162.5 km Row 2 - Cell 2

The 2023 edition of the Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race will get underway in Ypres, Belgium on March 26.

The race passes under the Menin Gate in honour of those who lost their lives in Flanders Fields during World War I.

In 2022, the women tackled De Moeren - a section of the course that is often subject to strong crosswinds, and the steeper Ossuaire side of the Kemmelberg for the first time.

Organiser have kept the route mostly the same as 2022 this year, except a few more kilometres longer on the large lap.

The closing circuits around Wevelgem still include seven short, sharp climbs - the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg and the first trip over the Kemmelberg from the slightly easier Belvedére side come between kilometre 98 and 111.

Another lap of the circuit sends the women's peloton again over the Scherpenberg and Baneberg, with the final steeper ascent of the Kemmelberg from Ossuaire with 34.3km to go.

An unclassified climb midway between the Kemmelberg and the finish is another opportunity for the puncheurs to break away and steal the victory from the sprinters.

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2023 Climbs