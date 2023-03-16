Gent-Wevelgem Women 2023 route
|Start
|Menin Gate, Ypres
|13:50 CET
|Finish
|Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem
|18:04 CET
|Distance
|162.5 km
|Row 2 - Cell 2
The 2023 edition of the Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour race will get underway in Ypres, Belgium on March 26.
The race passes under the Menin Gate in honour of those who lost their lives in Flanders Fields during World War I.
In 2022, the women tackled De Moeren - a section of the course that is often subject to strong crosswinds, and the steeper Ossuaire side of the Kemmelberg for the first time.
Organiser have kept the route mostly the same as 2022 this year, except a few more kilometres longer on the large lap.
The closing circuits around Wevelgem still include seven short, sharp climbs - the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg and the first trip over the Kemmelberg from the slightly easier Belvedére side come between kilometre 98 and 111.
Another lap of the circuit sends the women's peloton again over the Scherpenberg and Baneberg, with the final steeper ascent of the Kemmelberg from Ossuaire with 34.3km to go.
An unclassified climb midway between the Kemmelberg and the finish is another opportunity for the puncheurs to break away and steal the victory from the sprinters.
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2023 Climbs
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 98.1 (64.4km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 102.9 (59.6km to go)
- Monteberg, kilometre 108.9 (53.6km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère), kilometre 110.7 (51.8km to go)
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 118.2 (44.3km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 122.9 (39.6km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire), kilometre 128.2 (34.3km to go)
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
