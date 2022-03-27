Elisa Balsamo wins Gent-Wevelgem Women in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 21 Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) emerges from bunch sprint for win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Elisa Balsamo sprinted to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Breakaway duo of Anne Van Rooijen of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg and Gulnaz Khatuntseva of Team Roland Cogeas Edelweiss (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 At front of peloton is Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) rides in front of Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 21 Scenery along 159km route for Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)) Image 8 of 21 Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) takes off the arm warmers (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Alice Barnes of Team Canyon SRAM (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Marianna Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads peloton early in 159km contest (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Charlotte Kool (left) and Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM compete in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 The peloton passes through the Menin Gate for 159km one-day race from Ypres to Wevelgem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Peloton begins under the Menin Gate, led by Marianne Vos of Jumbo Visma Team, Elisa Balsamo of Trek - Segafredo, Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx, Gaia Masetti of Ag Insurance - Nxtg Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Team SD Worx at team presentation prior to the 11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Le Col - Wahoo at team presentation to start the day (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 17 of 21 Trek-Segafredo at the team presentation before race start (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 18 of 21 Racing across Flanders in spring for the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Elisa Balsamo of Trek - Segafredo in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 Grace Brown of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope attacks in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 There were multiple attacks in the final 10k, this one by Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) has continued her winning streak, sprinting to victory in the women's Gent-Wevelgem.

After a last breakaway attempt by Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was reeled in just before the flamme rouge, the Italian world champion was the fastest in the sprint, coming off the wheel of Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) to beat Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT) to the line.

“It was a very hard race, and there were a lot of attacks. We decided to go for the sprint after the last Kemmelberg, and my team did a great job closing everything down. Ellen, Elisa, and Shirin were so, so strong, I really want to thank them and the whole team,” said Balsamo.



After three victories within a week, Balsamo has to be one of the favourites for next weekend’s Tour of Flanders, but she was noncommittal, enjoying the current success.



“Gent-Wevelgem is my favourite race; it is a dream come true. I am really, really happy. Now I have a week to rest, then I will think about Flanders,” she finished.

