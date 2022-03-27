Elisa Balsamo wins Gent-Wevelgem Women in bunch sprint

World champion speeds to third victory in a week ahead of Vos and Confalonieri

Image 1 of 21

WEVELGEM, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek - Segafredo celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team, Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team, Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Italy and Ceratizit â€“ WNT Pro Cycling Team, Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx, Marta Bastianelli of Italy and UAE Team Adq and Susanne Andersen of Norway and Uno-X Women Cycling Team during the 11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem / #GWEwomen / #UCIWWT / on March 27, 2022 in Wevelgem, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Italy and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) emerges from bunch sprint for win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo sprinted to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Anne Van Rooijen of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg and Gulnaz Khatuntseva of Russia and Team Roland Cogeas EdelweissIsraelPremier Tech during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway duo of Anne Van Rooijen of Team Parkhotel Valkenburg and Gulnaz Khatuntseva of Team Roland Cogeas Edelweiss (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Clara Honsinger of United States and Clara Honsinger of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

At front of peloton is Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

Gent Wevelgem Women 2022 - 9th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 159 km - 27/03/2022 - Lotte Kopecky (BEL - Team SD Worx) - Marta Bastianelli (ITA - UAE Team ADQ) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) rides in front of Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 7 of 21

WEVELGEM, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: A general view of the peloton competing during the 11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem / #GWEwomen / #UCIWWT / on March 27, 2022 in Wevelgem, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Scenery along 159km route for Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images))
Image 8 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) takes off the arm warmers (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Alice Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing competes during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alice Barnes of Team Canyon SRAM (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM and Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianna Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads peloton early in 159km contest (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx competes during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM compete during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Charlotte Kool (left) and Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM compete in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 The peloton at Menin Gate Menenpoort prior to the during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton passes through the Menin Gate for 159km one-day race from Ypres to Wevelgem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Gaia Masetti of Italy and Ag Insurance Nxtg Team and the peloton at Menin Gate Menenpoort prior to the during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton begins under the Menin Gate, led by Marianne Vos of Jumbo Visma Team, Elisa Balsamo of Trek - Segafredo, Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx, Gaia Masetti of Ag Insurance - Nxtg Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium Elena Cecchini of Italy Marlen Reusser of Switzerland Christine Majerus of Luxembourg Lonneke Uneken of Netherlands Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the team presentation prior to the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Team SD Worx at team presentation prior to the 11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

Gent Wevelgem Women 2022 - 9th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 159 km - 27/03/2022 - Le Col - Wahoo - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Le Col - Wahoo at team presentation to start the day (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 17 of 21

Gent Wevelgem Women 2022 - 9th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 159 km - 27/03/2022 - Trek - Segafredo - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Trek-Segafredo at the team presentation before race start (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 18 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 The peloton passing through flowery landscape during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Racing across Flanders in spring for the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo of Trek - Segafredo in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope attacks in the breakaway during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope attacks in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx attacks in the breakaway during the 11th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 Womens Elite a 159km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWEwomen UCIWWT on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

There were multiple attacks in the final 10k, this one by Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) has continued her winning streak, sprinting to victory in the women's Gent-Wevelgem. 

After a last breakaway attempt by Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was reeled in just before the flamme rouge, the Italian world champion was the fastest in the sprint, coming off the wheel of Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) to beat Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT) to the line.

“It was a very hard race, and there were a lot of attacks. We decided to go for the sprint after the last Kemmelberg, and my team did a great job closing everything down. Ellen, Elisa, and Shirin were so, so strong, I really want to thank them and the whole team,” said Balsamo.

After three victories within a week, Balsamo has to be one of the favourites for next weekend’s Tour of Flanders, but she was noncommittal, enjoying the current success.

“Gent-Wevelgem is my favourite race; it is a dream come true. I am really, really happy. Now I have a week to rest, then I will think about Flanders,” she finished.

More to come!

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:39:15
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
3Maria Giulia Confalonoieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
5Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
7Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
8Tamara Dronova (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
9Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
10Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

