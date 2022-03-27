Elisa Balsamo wins Gent-Wevelgem Women in bunch sprint
By Lukas Knöfler published
World champion speeds to third victory in a week ahead of Vos and Confalonieri
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) has continued her winning streak, sprinting to victory in the women's Gent-Wevelgem.
After a last breakaway attempt by Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was reeled in just before the flamme rouge, the Italian world champion was the fastest in the sprint, coming off the wheel of Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) to beat Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT) to the line.
“It was a very hard race, and there were a lot of attacks. We decided to go for the sprint after the last Kemmelberg, and my team did a great job closing everything down. Ellen, Elisa, and Shirin were so, so strong, I really want to thank them and the whole team,” said Balsamo.
After three victories within a week, Balsamo has to be one of the favourites for next weekend’s Tour of Flanders, but she was noncommittal, enjoying the current success.
“Gent-Wevelgem is my favourite race; it is a dream come true. I am really, really happy. Now I have a week to rest, then I will think about Flanders,” she finished.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:39:15
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonoieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|5
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|7
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|8
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|9
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|10
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Elisa Balsamo wins Gent-Wevelgem Women in bunch sprintWorld champion speeds to third victory in a week ahead of Vos and Confalonieri
-
Van Aert: We raced how we wanted to at Gent-Wevelgem'It seems like he's taking steps every day' Belgian says of winner Girmay
-
Biniam Girmay sprints to a historic Gent-Wevelgem victoryEritrean 21-year-old outsprints Laporte from late four-man breakaway
-
Bagioli takes QuickStep's second breakthrough win of CatalunyaItalian hilly Classics specialist claims first his WorldTour victory at 23