Trending

Boonen sprints to victory

Bennati, Farrar round out top three in final dash

Image 1 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step), flanked by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek).

Tom Boonen (Quick Step), flanked by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 105

The late escape was comprised of Ian Stannard (Sky), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Liquigas-Cannondale's Maciej Bodnar and Peter Sagan.

The late escape was comprised of Ian Stannard (Sky), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Liquigas-Cannondale's Maciej Bodnar and Peter Sagan.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 105

Jeremy Hunt (Sky) regroups after a crash.

Jeremy Hunt (Sky) regroups after a crash.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 105

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets a new rear wheel.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets a new rear wheel.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 105

Boonen is back

Boonen is back
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 105

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas - Cannondale) rides in the break.

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas - Cannondale) rides in the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 105

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) powers the peloton.

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) powers the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 105

Ian Stannard (Sky) at the front of the late break.

Ian Stannard (Sky) at the front of the late break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 105

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo) and Gert Steegmans (Quick Step).

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo) and Gert Steegmans (Quick Step).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 105

2001 Gent-Wevelgem champion George Hincapie (BMC)

2001 Gent-Wevelgem champion George Hincapie (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 105

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) climbs the Kemmelberg.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) climbs the Kemmelberg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 105

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the Kemmelberg.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the Kemmelberg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 105

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton rolls along the seaside.

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton rolls along the seaside.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 105

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 105

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) with a fan before the start of Gent-Wevelgem.

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) with a fan before the start of Gent-Wevelgem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 105

Christian Knees (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Christian Knees (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 105

The peloton tackles a climb in Gent-Wevelgem.

The peloton tackles a climb in Gent-Wevelgem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 105

It's tough to move up on the narrow Flemish roads.

It's tough to move up on the narrow Flemish roads.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 105

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton gets encouragement from some roadside spectators.

The Gent-Wevelgem peloton gets encouragement from some roadside spectators.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 105

French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) drives the break.

French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) drives the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 105

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 105

Nick Nuyens at the Saxo Bank Sungard team car with sports director Tristan Hoffman.

Nick Nuyens at the Saxo Bank Sungard team car with sports director Tristan Hoffman.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 105

Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad)

Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 105

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 105

Alessandro Ballan chats with BMC sports director Fabio Baldato before the start.

Alessandro Ballan chats with BMC sports director Fabio Baldato before the start.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 105

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was aggressive throughout

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was aggressive throughout
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 27 of 105

Roy Curvers (Skil Shimano)

Roy Curvers (Skil Shimano)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 28 of 105

Matthew Hayman (Sky Pro Cycling)

Matthew Hayman (Sky Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 29 of 105

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad)

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 30 of 105

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto) used to be teammates

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto) used to be teammates
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 31 of 105

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas) would go on to make it into a break

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas) would go on to make it into a break
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 32 of 105

Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Highroad)

Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 33 of 105

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Pro Cycling)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 34 of 105

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Pro Cycling)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 35 of 105

Jeremy Hunt (Sky Pro Cycling)

Jeremy Hunt (Sky Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 36 of 105

Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)

Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 37 of 105

George Hincapie (BMC Racing)

George Hincapie (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 38 of 105

Daniel Oss (Liquigas)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 39 of 105

Bernhard Eisel (HTC Highroad)

Bernhard Eisel (HTC Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 40 of 105

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 41 of 105

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 42 of 105

A disappointed Yoann Offredo (FDJ) crosses the line after his crash.

A disappointed Yoann Offredo (FDJ) crosses the line after his crash.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 105

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) crashed along with Leonadro Duque (Cofidis).

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) crashed along with Leonadro Duque (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 105

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) sits on the tarmac in Wevelgem.

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) sits on the tarmac in Wevelgem.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 105

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) was unfortunate to crash across the line.

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) was unfortunate to crash across the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) celebrates unaware of the crash behind.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) celebrates unaware of the crash behind.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) times his lunge to perfection.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) times his lunge to perfection.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins Gent-Wevelgem.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins Gent-Wevelgem.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) beat Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo).

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) beat Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 105

The sprint royale kicks off in Wevelgem.

The sprint royale kicks off in Wevelgem.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 105

Ian Stannard's (Sky) solo bid as seen on the big screen in Wevelgem.

Ian Stannard's (Sky) solo bid as seen on the big screen in Wevelgem.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 105

Pat McQuaid was on hand in Wevelgem.

Pat McQuaid was on hand in Wevelgem.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 105

Ian Stannard (Sky) took a solo flyer in the closing kilometres.

Ian Stannard (Sky) took a solo flyer in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 54 of 105

Maciej Bodnar formed part of the dangerous break on the run in to Wevelgem

Maciej Bodnar formed part of the dangerous break on the run in to Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 105

Boonen salutes the home crowd

Boonen salutes the home crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 105

Mark Cavendish is forced to chase after a puncture

Mark Cavendish is forced to chase after a puncture
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 105

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 105

Mark Cavendish is forced to untangle his bike

Mark Cavendish is forced to untangle his bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 105

Cavendish had an unlucky day

Cavendish had an unlucky day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 105

Duque (Cofidis) and Offredo (FDJ) crashed at the finish

Duque (Cofidis) and Offredo (FDJ) crashed at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 105

Andre Greipel survived the climbs but could only manage fourth

Andre Greipel survived the climbs but could only manage fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 105

Sagan and Bodnar power the four-man break along

Sagan and Bodnar power the four-man break along
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 105

Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) tried to break clear

Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) tried to break clear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 105

Thor Hushovf (Garmin-Cervelo) was caught behind a crash in the finale

Thor Hushovf (Garmin-Cervelo) was caught behind a crash in the finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) secures his biggest win of the season

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) secures his biggest win of the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 105

Leonardo Duque offers support and encouragement to Yoann Offredo after a high speed crash during the final sprint

Leonardo Duque offers support and encouragement to Yoann Offredo after a high speed crash during the final sprint
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 68 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the cobbled Kemmelberg climb

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the cobbled Kemmelberg climb
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 69 of 105

Thomas Voeckler was very aggresive all day. Here he is on the Kemmelberg.

Thomas Voeckler was very aggresive all day. Here he is on the Kemmelberg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 70 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the podium with the obligatory champagne.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the podium with the obligatory champagne.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 71 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads toward the podium

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads toward the podium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 72 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was thrilled to take the win.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was thrilled to take the win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 73 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) starts to lift his arms to celebrate

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) starts to lift his arms to celebrate
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 74 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) leads the dash to the finish.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) leads the dash to the finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 75 of 105

Belgian Kevin Van Impe at the front of the peloton

Belgian Kevin Van Impe at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 76 of 105

Philippe Gilbert takes a turn at the front, followed by Kevin Van Impe

Philippe Gilbert takes a turn at the front, followed by Kevin Van Impe
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 77 of 105

A smiling Tom Boonen (Quick Step) after the finish.

A smiling Tom Boonen (Quick Step) after the finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 78 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) high fives after his victory.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) high fives after his victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 79 of 105

Philippe Gilbert and Gert Steegmans drive the pace.

Philippe Gilbert and Gert Steegmans drive the pace.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 80 of 105

Sylvain Chavanel spent some time off the front.

Sylvain Chavanel spent some time off the front.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 81 of 105

French champion Thomas Voeckler on the Kemmelberg cobbles.

French champion Thomas Voeckler on the Kemmelberg cobbles.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 82 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) topped the Gent-Wevelgem podium.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) topped the Gent-Wevelgem podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 83 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets some support from his team

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets some support from his team
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 84 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets a bottle handoff from his team car.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets a bottle handoff from his team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 85 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) concentrates on winning

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) concentrates on winning
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 86 of 105

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets a push from his teammate

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets a push from his teammate
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 87 of 105

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was caught up in an untimely crash after which he had to chase.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was caught up in an untimely crash after which he had to chase.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 88 of 105

Boonen answered his critics with a thrilling sprint win

Boonen answered his critics with a thrilling sprint win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) sprays the crowd with Champaign

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) sprays the crowd with Champaign
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 105

Tom Boonen on the top step of the podium

Tom Boonen on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 105

The Gent-Wevelgem podium: Farrar, Boonen and Bennati

The Gent-Wevelgem podium: Farrar, Boonen and Bennati
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 105

Tom Boonen on the top step of the podium

Tom Boonen on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 105

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 105

Bennati congratulates Tom Boonen on his win

Bennati congratulates Tom Boonen on his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 105

Coming into the sprint Boonen was one of the favourites to win

Coming into the sprint Boonen was one of the favourites to win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 105

The sprint finish

The sprint finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 105

Boonen flanked by Farrar and Bennati

Boonen flanked by Farrar and Bennati
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 105

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was third

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was third
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 105

Tyler Farrar on the podium

Tyler Farrar on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 105

Riders crash at the finish

Riders crash at the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 105

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins Gent-Wevelgem

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 102 of 105

Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win

Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 105

Tom Boonen beat Bennati and Farrar

Tom Boonen beat Bennati and Farrar
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 104 of 105

The sprint finish was a close affair

The sprint finish was a close affair
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 105 of 105

Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek took second

Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek took second
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) silenced his critics on Sunday at Gent-Wevelgem by winning the sprint ahead of Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Tyler Farrar (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and show that he is on form just a week before the Tour of Flanders.

Related Articles

Quick Step and Omega Pharma-Lotto cover up worry over lack of results

Cancellara favourite in E3 as Boonen heads to Gent-Wevelgem

Cancellara cruises to victory in late solo breakaway

Video: Cavendish ruled out of Gent-Wevelgem sprint after crash

Boonen surprised by Gent-Wevelgem victory

Sagan shines in Gent-Wevelgem finale

Gent-Wevelgem is known as the sprinters’ classic but in recent years the breakaways had held off the chasers to steal victory. This year was close, with attacks holding out until sight of the line but despite mechanical problems early in the race, Boonen showed he is still fast in a sprint.

“This race used to be a big goal for me each season but then year after year I focused more and more on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. But I’m proud to have won it because it wasn’t an easy day for me.” Boonen explained.

“It seemed that everything was going wrong before it went right. I had a mechanical problem at the foot of the first climb and that forced me to wait a long time to get service. It was definitely more than a minute.”

“It’s true that I’d have preferred to ride the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke but my team wanted me to ride here. I under stand the reasons and know that the team’s interests are more important than mine. Thanks to this success our team has scored some important ranking points.”

“Fabian won on Saturday and is in great shape but I’ve won today and my form is getting better and better after being illness slowed me before Milan-San Remo. I’m ready for the Tour of Flanders.”

The early action

The skies were overcast and the air chilly in Deinze before the start of the race, but with little wind on the menu, there was no shortage of riders trying to leaving the safety of the peloton. Consequently, the opening section on the flat roads towards the coast was run off at a breakneck pace, with the bunch covering a shade under 52km in the first hour of racing.

The elastic finally snapped soon afterwards, when French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sparked a move and dragged away Bram Schmitz (Veranda's Willems – Accent), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) with him for company. After the break reached its maximum lead of five minutes after 70km, the redoubtable Voeckler took matters in hand to ensure they stayed out there by going to the front and driving the group.

With the race passing into France twice to hit the climb of the Catsberg, Voeckler was certainly not short on motivation, but he soon demonstrated that his escape was by no means a mere exercise in showing off the jersey, and he surged to the head of the group as soon as the road went upwards. That immediately put Schmitz and Timmer in trouble and they were dropped on the second ascent of the Catsberg (154km), as the gap to the peloton slipped down to 2:20.

Behind, there was a moment of panic for Tom Boonen (Quick Step) when he suffered a mechanical problem on the climb and after a long delay he was forced to chase back on in the company of Kevin Van Impe. Like Fabian Cancellara at the previous day’s E3 Prijs, Boonen made it safely back to the peloton but the Belgian used up a lot of valuable energy in his pursuit. Yet it also seemed to be a source of extra motivation.

The next man to suffer misfortune was Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), when he punctured at the foot of the Kemmelberg, just as Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) hit the front of the climb. The Belgian’s brief show of forcing sent ripples through the peloton, and that reshuffling of the pack would ultimately contribute to sparking a short-lived but dangerous move.

After the next climb of the Monteberg, George Hincapie (Team BMC), Matt Hayman (Team Sky), Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) and Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack) managed to forge clear of the bunch, and they were soon joined by the in-form Gilbert, Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo), Maxim Iglinsky (Astana), Jelle Wallays (Topsport-Vlaanderen) and Gert Steegmans (Quick Step).

A break featuring Gilbert and Hushovd was never going to be allowed to simply ride away, however, and they were soon reeled back in once Rabobank and Saxo Bank got themselves organised behind, and the pace ratcheted up in the bunch as it approached the decisive second ascent of the Kemmelberg with 41km to go.

Sagan lights up the finale

The cobbled climb is often the key to Gent-Wevelgem and Thomas Voeckler managed to rid himself of his remaining breakaway companions and crest the summit alone. But the peloton was now just 40 seconds behind and closing at pace. In the main group, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) showed his hand on the Kemmelberg with a brief burst that was closely watched by Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky). His effort was enough to force another brief selection over the summit of the climb, with Hushovd, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) among those keeping tabs on the young Slovak.

Once Voeckler was swallowed up after the fast descent of the Kemmelberg, there was a brief regrouping behind but then Sagan jumped again ahead of the final climb of the Monteberg, with 35km to go. This time he was joined by his teammate Maciej Bodnar, Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step). The quartet soon opened a 30 second lead thanks to some smooth collaboration.

Gilbert made an abortive attempt to bridge alone but then the large group behind finally began to organise itself with HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto sharing the load. HTC were riding for Cavendish who had got back after his mechanical. Thomas Voeckler was also lending a hand, but with Sagan and Chavanel driving hard up front, the gap grew to 42 seconds with 26km to go.

Cavendish crashes out of contention

While Sagan and company were continuing their move off the front of the bunch, disaster struck one of the other pre-race favourites, when Cavendish crashed at the rear of the bunch. The Manxman couldn’t hide his frustration at missing out on the chance at a classic win in such banal circumstances, and even though he began to chase alone, he must have known that his race was over.

The crash split the front group and gave the four attackers extra hope of success. However while Cavendish lost any chance of victory, Gilbert became more convinced of his chances as did BMC, who also worked hard to pull the quartet back.

The long straight roads of the finale to Wevelgem allowed the chasers to see the four riders up the road and the race turned into a pursuit match.

The gap fell second by second but the kilometres were also down to single figures and the race could have gone either way. With five kilometres to go the gap was down to single figures and Bodnar sat up after giving his all to help teammate Sagan. The prodigious Slovakian rider would have been favourite for the sprint but the now 30-strong bunch was closing on them.

Stannard knew it was better to risk it all than sit back and be swept up. He jumped away with two kilometres to go and dropped Sagan and Chavanel. As he speeded under the one kilometre to go banner, it looked like he could do it. But then the long straight road to the finish seemed to drain his legs. Suddenly the sprinters were on him and swamped him with just 150 metres to go.

Farrar opened up the sprint but Boonen had a better lead out from Steegmans and timed his acceleration better. He hit the front and held his speed all the way to the line.

He had admitted he no longer loved bunch sprints but he loved winning Gent-Wevelgem. Suddenly his season was back on track. Quick Step would no longer be last in the UCI ranking and Boonen had responded to Fabian Cancellara. Bring on the Tour of Flanders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4:35:00
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
11Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
17Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
20Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
29Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
37Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
38Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
40Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:16
44Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
45Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:23
48Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:42
54Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:15
57Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:17
58Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:18
59Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
63Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
65Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
66Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
67Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
68Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
69Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
71Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
75Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
76Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
79Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
80Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
84Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:28
85Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
87Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
93Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
97Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
99Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
100Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
102Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
103Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
104Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
106Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
110John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
111Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
112Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
113Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
116Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
117Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
118Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
119Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
122Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
126Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
127Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
128Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
129Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
130Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
131Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
133José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
135Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:30
136Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
139Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
140Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
143Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
144Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
146Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
147Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
149Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
150Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
151Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
152Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
153Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
154Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
155Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
157Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
158Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
159Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
DNFAdam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFDominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFStuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFWouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFMaxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
DNFMirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFSébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFVitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFBalint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
DNFBobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFRob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFBram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFOlivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSAliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team

Latest on Cyclingnews