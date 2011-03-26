Trending

Cancellara cruises to victory in late solo breakaway

Leopard Trek team leader shows he is on form for the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 52

Tomas Vaitkus (Pro Team Astana)

Tomas Vaitkus (Pro Team Astana)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 52

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 52

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 52

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo) on the move

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo) on the move
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 52

Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) gets support from the team car.

Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) gets support from the team car.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 52

Hands up if you think Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) is the favourite for the Tour of Flanders

Hands up if you think Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) is the favourite for the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 52

Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) and Eric Baumann (Team Netapp) have some trouble by the roadside.

Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) and Eric Baumann (Team Netapp) have some trouble by the roadside.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 52

Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) leads teammate Fabian Cancellara

Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) leads teammate Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 52

Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) signals a wheel change is needed.

Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) signals a wheel change is needed.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 52

Quick Step leads the charge

Quick Step leads the charge
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 52

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 52

The peloton on the cobbles

The peloton on the cobbles
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 52

Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)

Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 52

Koen de Kort (Skil Shimano)

Koen de Kort (Skil Shimano)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 52

Watch out for flying bidons!

Watch out for flying bidons!
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 52

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin Cervelo) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin Cervelo) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 52

Nico Eeckhout in the lead group

Nico Eeckhout in the lead group
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 52

Fabian Cancellara leads the peloton

Fabian Cancellara leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 52

Fabian Cancellara after a flat tyre.

Fabian Cancellara after a flat tyre.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) celebrates his win

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) proved unbeatable again.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) proved unbeatable again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) gets a bike change after a puncture

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) gets a bike change after a puncture
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) is pushed back into the race after a bike change

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) is pushed back into the race after a bike change
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

Sep Vanmarcke (Team Garmin - Cervelo) and Jurgen Roelandts (Team Omega Pharma - Lotto - Canyon) head to the finish

Sep Vanmarcke (Team Garmin - Cervelo) and Jurgen Roelandts (Team Omega Pharma - Lotto - Canyon) head to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 52

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 52

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo)

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 29 of 52

Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Katusha)

Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 30 of 52

Almost at the top

Almost at the top
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 31 of 52

Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun)

Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 32 of 52

Dennis van Winden (Rabobank)

Dennis van Winden (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 33 of 52

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha)

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 34 of 52

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Basnk-SunGard) suffers at the back of the bunch

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Basnk-SunGard) suffers at the back of the bunch
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 52

Belgian national champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil)

Belgian national champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 52

Lars Boom (Rabobank) gives it a go

Lars Boom (Rabobank) gives it a go
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 52

Cancellara crossed from group to group before his lone attack

Cancellara crossed from group to group before his lone attack
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 52

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervelo) has a go

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervelo) has a go
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 52

The chasers quickly knew they had no chance of catching Cancellara

The chasers quickly knew they had no chance of catching Cancellara
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 52

With race radio banned, Cancellara uses his hand to call for his team car

With race radio banned, Cancellara uses his hand to call for his team car
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 52

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) makes his move

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) makes his move
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 52

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervelo) watches the sprint replay after finishing fourth

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervelo) watches the sprint replay after finishing fourth
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 43 of 52

Cancellara at speed

Cancellara at speed
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 44 of 52

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 45 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) gets a bike change after a puncture

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) gets a bike change after a puncture
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) is pushed back into the race after a bike change

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard - Trek) is pushed back into the race after a bike change
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 50 of 52

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) takes the sprint for second place

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) takes the sprint for second place
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 51 of 52

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) celebrates his victory

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 52 of 52

The E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke podium: Jurgen Roelandts (2nd), Fabian Cancellara (1st) and Vladimir Gusev (3rd)

The E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke podium: Jurgen Roelandts (2nd), Fabian Cancellara (1st) and Vladimir Gusev (3rd)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Leopard) took a repeat win in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke with an impressive comeback and a powerful lone attack after a series of punctures almost cost him the race.

The Swiss rider bounced back from several tyres and a bike change before blowing the peloton apart on the Oude Kwaremont climb. He then surged away and crossed to the front of the race and then quickly left the lead group behind in the crosswinds before the final climb.

Cancellara’s prowess stunned his rivals as much as his speed and power. They cracked mentally and physically and he went on to finish almost a minute clear. Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma – Lotto) beat Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) for second place but it was little consolation after being beaten so clearly by Cancellara.

“I'm really surprised about the way I won. It impressed me even more than last year,” Cancellara said. “I was really far back on the Taaienberg but I just continued with my plan to make the selection on the Kwaremont; I just went on instinct.”

No early breakaway in a fast E3

Perhaps due to the lack of race radio, there were endless attacks but none stuck during the first part of the race and so there was no traditional early break. At the start of the hills, after more than 100km, a group of eight riders had a small gap on the peloton but the race would soon change.

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek), Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo), Jurgen Van De Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sebastien Hinault (AG2R), Aleksander Kushynski (Katusha), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Sungard), William Bonnet (FDJ) and Benjamin King (Team Type 1) were in the move. After the second climb of the day, Garmin-Cervélo and Leopard-Trek stopped chasing and so allowed the breakaway group to extend their lead up to almost three minutes. But with sixty kilometres to go the handbrake in the peloton was taken off and Garmin-Cervélo put the hammer down while Cancellara was struggling in the back with a flat tyre and a chain problem on the Stationsberg.

After the Taaienberg climb, Haussler continued the team's strategy work with an attack and he powered away with Gustav-Erik Larsson (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Steve Chainel (FDJ) and Vincent Jerome (Europcar).

The chasers got to within one minute of the leaders on the Kruisberg, while the peloton was half a minute further back. Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Svein Tuft (Spidertech) and later Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) and former E3-winner Sergey Ivanov (Katusha), profited from a cease-fire in the peloton to hit the steep cobbled Paterberg climb on the front. On the Paterberg Vanmarcke dropped O'Grady and the rest of the lead group without really wanting to.

“I was riding an easy pace but suddenly I found myself alone in the lead,” Vanmarcke told Cyclingnews.

A few moments later world champion Hushovd upped the pace on the Paterberg, creating some gaps in the peloton. While steaming towards the important Oude Kwaremont climb Vanmarcke gained half a minute on the first chasers with the peloton led by Cancellara, Hushovd, Hoste, Posthuma, Iglinsky, Boom and Langeveld following a further minute behind.

Halfway up the tough climb, Cancellara unleashed his anger. The rest of the peloton blew apart and let Spartacus go. After completing the climb Cancellara picked up several riders on his way to the front of the race. With thirty kilometres to go the situation was as follows: Vanmarcke was leading by half a minute, ahead of Haussler, O'Grady, Terpstra, Jerome, Larsson, Hinault and Roelandts. Cancellara and ten others followed at almost a minute down on Vanmarcke, with the Swiss rider only receiving help from Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).

On the Knokteberg climb, O'Grady realized – without needing a race radio – that he would be of better help for his teammate by dropping back from the first chase group to help Cancellara close the gap.

Meanwhile up front Terpstra accelerated and caught Vanmarcke thus keeping the Cancellara group at a distance. After the Knokteberg Terpstra, Haussler, Jerome, Roelandts and Vanmarcke still had about twenty seconds on the Cancellara group but O'Grady closed the gap on the cobbles of the Varent with 19km to go.

While heading towards the final climb of the day, Tankink attacked coming off the cobbles but a counter-attack from Cancellara proved lethal. When trying to follow him, Tankink was hit by cramp all over his body and had to ease up.

“I anticipated Cancellara's attack but while climbing the Tiegemberg I had cramp so I slowed down. Then Cancellara came and the cramps immediately returned,” Tankink said.

A comeback effort from Haussler faded too and after the Tiegemberg Cancellara quickly opened a gap of half a minute on the chase group. It was impressive work stuff and the Swiss rider extended his lead all the way to Harelbeke. He eventually won by a minute and had time to celebrate alone as he crossed the finish line.

Vanmarcke seemed set to win the sprint for second place but he was passed by Roelandts and Gusev at the line. Tankink finished fifth.

“I should have finished at least third but I couldn't pedal anymore in the final metres due to cramp; I'm disappointed,” Vanmarcke said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek4:34:49
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
3Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:01
7Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:06
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
10Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
11Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
12Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
13Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:02:26
16Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:04:24
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
22Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
23Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
29Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
36Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
38Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
40Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
49Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
50Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
52Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
53Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Jurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:29
58Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
61Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
64David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
66Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
69Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
70Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
72Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
74Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
75Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
76Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
79David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
80Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
81David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
82Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
84Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
87Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
89Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
90Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
96Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
98Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
101Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
102Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
103Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
104Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
105Debusschere Jens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSWilliam Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFSebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFYuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFVitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFDmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFBalint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFAllan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
DNFAndriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
DNFMirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFLuke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFDariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFKamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFOlivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
DNFFrédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFEric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
DNFJesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFMartin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFSimon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
DNFJoe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
DNFAlex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
DNFBenjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1
DNFAlexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
DNFStijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFGregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFThomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly

 

