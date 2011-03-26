Cancellara cruises to victory in late solo breakaway
Leopard Trek team leader shows he is on form for the Tour of Flanders
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Leopard) took a repeat win in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke with an impressive comeback and a powerful lone attack after a series of punctures almost cost him the race.
The Swiss rider bounced back from several tyres and a bike change before blowing the peloton apart on the Oude Kwaremont climb. He then surged away and crossed to the front of the race and then quickly left the lead group behind in the crosswinds before the final climb.
Cancellara’s prowess stunned his rivals as much as his speed and power. They cracked mentally and physically and he went on to finish almost a minute clear. Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma – Lotto) beat Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) for second place but it was little consolation after being beaten so clearly by Cancellara.
“I'm really surprised about the way I won. It impressed me even more than last year,” Cancellara said. “I was really far back on the Taaienberg but I just continued with my plan to make the selection on the Kwaremont; I just went on instinct.”
No early breakaway in a fast E3
Perhaps due to the lack of race radio, there were endless attacks but none stuck during the first part of the race and so there was no traditional early break. At the start of the hills, after more than 100km, a group of eight riders had a small gap on the peloton but the race would soon change.
Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek), Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo), Jurgen Van De Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sebastien Hinault (AG2R), Aleksander Kushynski (Katusha), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Sungard), William Bonnet (FDJ) and Benjamin King (Team Type 1) were in the move. After the second climb of the day, Garmin-Cervélo and Leopard-Trek stopped chasing and so allowed the breakaway group to extend their lead up to almost three minutes. But with sixty kilometres to go the handbrake in the peloton was taken off and Garmin-Cervélo put the hammer down while Cancellara was struggling in the back with a flat tyre and a chain problem on the Stationsberg.
After the Taaienberg climb, Haussler continued the team's strategy work with an attack and he powered away with Gustav-Erik Larsson (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Steve Chainel (FDJ) and Vincent Jerome (Europcar).
The chasers got to within one minute of the leaders on the Kruisberg, while the peloton was half a minute further back. Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Svein Tuft (Spidertech) and later Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) and former E3-winner Sergey Ivanov (Katusha), profited from a cease-fire in the peloton to hit the steep cobbled Paterberg climb on the front. On the Paterberg Vanmarcke dropped O'Grady and the rest of the lead group without really wanting to.
“I was riding an easy pace but suddenly I found myself alone in the lead,” Vanmarcke told Cyclingnews.
A few moments later world champion Hushovd upped the pace on the Paterberg, creating some gaps in the peloton. While steaming towards the important Oude Kwaremont climb Vanmarcke gained half a minute on the first chasers with the peloton led by Cancellara, Hushovd, Hoste, Posthuma, Iglinsky, Boom and Langeveld following a further minute behind.
Halfway up the tough climb, Cancellara unleashed his anger. The rest of the peloton blew apart and let Spartacus go. After completing the climb Cancellara picked up several riders on his way to the front of the race. With thirty kilometres to go the situation was as follows: Vanmarcke was leading by half a minute, ahead of Haussler, O'Grady, Terpstra, Jerome, Larsson, Hinault and Roelandts. Cancellara and ten others followed at almost a minute down on Vanmarcke, with the Swiss rider only receiving help from Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).
On the Knokteberg climb, O'Grady realized – without needing a race radio – that he would be of better help for his teammate by dropping back from the first chase group to help Cancellara close the gap.
Meanwhile up front Terpstra accelerated and caught Vanmarcke thus keeping the Cancellara group at a distance. After the Knokteberg Terpstra, Haussler, Jerome, Roelandts and Vanmarcke still had about twenty seconds on the Cancellara group but O'Grady closed the gap on the cobbles of the Varent with 19km to go.
While heading towards the final climb of the day, Tankink attacked coming off the cobbles but a counter-attack from Cancellara proved lethal. When trying to follow him, Tankink was hit by cramp all over his body and had to ease up.
“I anticipated Cancellara's attack but while climbing the Tiegemberg I had cramp so I slowed down. Then Cancellara came and the cramps immediately returned,” Tankink said.
A comeback effort from Haussler faded too and after the Tiegemberg Cancellara quickly opened a gap of half a minute on the chase group. It was impressive work stuff and the Swiss rider extended his lead all the way to Harelbeke. He eventually won by a minute and had time to celebrate alone as he crossed the finish line.
Vanmarcke seemed set to win the sprint for second place but he was passed by Roelandts and Gusev at the line. Tankink finished fifth.
“I should have finished at least third but I couldn't pedal anymore in the final metres due to cramp; I'm disappointed,” Vanmarcke said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|4:34:49
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:00
|3
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:01
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:06
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|10
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:26
|16
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:24
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|23
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|29
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|36
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|40
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|50
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|54
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Jurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|58
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|61
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|66
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|69
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|72
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|74
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|80
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|81
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|82
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|84
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|87
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|90
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|96
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|98
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1
|99
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|101
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|102
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|103
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|104
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|105
|Debusschere Jens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|DNF
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
