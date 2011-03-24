Trending

Cancellara favourite in E3 as Boonen heads to Gent-Wevelgem

Controversy surrounds build-up to Saturday's race

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) is building towards April.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The E3-prijs Vlaanderen has dominated the headlines in Belgium for the last few weeks, whipping up storm as riders draw swords ahead of Flanders and Roubaix, teams threaten strikes and campaign posters lead to apologies.

