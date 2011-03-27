Video: Cavendish ruled out of Gent-Wevelgem sprint after crash

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Coming into the final 30 kilometres of Gent-Wevelgem Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was amongst the favourites for victory if the race ended in a sprint. However a crash on an innocuous stretch of Belgian tarmac, when another rider hit him from behind, destroyed his chances of taking the biggest win of his season so far.

The British sprinter already looked to be out of contention earlier in the day when he punctured before the first ascent of the Kemmelberg. Teammate Danny Pate waited for him and paced Cavendish back to the front group. Despite having to face several more climbs before the finish, Cavendish was in contention as the race sped towards Wevelgem. Then he was taken out of contention again.

In this exclusive video Cavendish talks about his race, and the crash that ruined his chances.

(Warning: this video contains explicit language)