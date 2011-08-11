Trending

Image 1 of 8

The peloton make their way up the home straight during the stage three criterium in the Geelong suburb of Grovedale.

The peloton make their way up the home straight during the stage three criterium in the Geelong suburb of Grovedale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 8

Search2Retain's Nathan Elliott is on the improve and will be looking to elevate himself on the GC before the Tour is over.

Search2Retain's Nathan Elliott is on the improve and will be looking to elevate himself on the GC before the Tour is over.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 8

Search2Retain lead the peloton around a corner on the back of the 2.1km curcuit.

Search2Retain lead the peloton around a corner on the back of the 2.1km curcuit.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 8

Casey Munro is riding for the Vic Roads team here but has a spot on the England based Rapha Condor team who will ride in this year's Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

Image 4 of 8

Casey Munro is riding for the Vic Roads team here but has a spot on the England based Rapha Condor team who will ride in this year's Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 8

V Australia lead the charge with a lap to go hoping to sling their sprinter, Ben Kersten (fifth wheel), into the finish and onto the podium.

Image 5 of 8

V Australia lead the charge with a lap to go hoping to sling their sprinter, Ben Kersten (fifth wheel), into the finish and onto the podium.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 8

Steele Von Hoff wins the third stage much to the delight of his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate and new Tour leader Patrick Shaw behind.

Image 6 of 8

Steele Von Hoff wins the third stage much to the delight of his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate and new Tour leader Patrick Shaw behind.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 8

'Man of' Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) will certainly be attracting the attention of European teams after another stage win in the Aussie National Road Series.

Image 7 of 8

'Man of' Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) will certainly be attracting the attention of European teams after another stage win in the Aussie National Road Series.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 8

The stage three podium (l-r): Patrick Shaw (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Ben Kersten (3rd,V Australia).

Image 8 of 8

The stage three podium (l-r): Patrick Shaw (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Ben Kersten (3rd,V Australia).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

The consistent Patrick Shaw claimed a slender lead in the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong today after a spirited second placing to Genesys team-mate Steele Von Hoff in the 63km Grovedale criterium.

The brilliant Von Hoff got the money, but Shaw captured the chocolates and moved into outright favoritism to win his second straight Scody Cup.

Both riders were on equal overall time of 2:53:30 after yesterday's chaotic, rain-marred opening two stages, with Von Hoff awarded the yellow leader's jersey because he won the 79.6km trek from Lara to the You Yangs. Von Hoff, winner of five stages at the recent Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland, relished the clear, dry conditions of the Grovedale speed test, conducted over 30 laps of a 2.1km circuit in front of hundreds of school children.

The powerful Genesys team and the V Australia contingent, back racing the Scody Cup circuit after several months in America, threw down the gauntlet to each other over the final six laps, but the best the V boys could manage was third place to Ben Kersten.

The Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist wasn't happy with alleged interference he claimed he received before the last turn into the home straight and lodged a protest through team boss Henk Vogels. Chief commissaire Matthew Wright dismissed the complaint because of lack of evidence. Kersten also finished third to team-mate Scott Law and Von Hoff in yesterday's first stage criterium at North Shore.

Shaw collected nine bonus seconds from the Grovedale intermediate sprints and another eight for his second placing.

Von Hoff rode conservatively throughout the criterium and did not figure in the City of Greater Geelong sprint championship. Shaw wound up with a 7secs margin over Von Hoff in general classification, with another Genesys teammate Nathan Haas in third place, 15secs in arrears.

Shaw was pleased to be in yellow and gave every indication he plans to hold on to it when the five-day tour concludes with the Victorian open criterium championship in the Eastern Gardens at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

"Any jersey is a good jersey but this jersey is the best one," he said.

The tour continues tomorrow with the Victorian open time trial championship at Gnawarre-Ceres.

The GMHBA's Women's Tour also starts tomorrow with a 28.2km time trial over the same Barrabool Road course, starting at 10am. The 407km tour is backed by Tourism Victoria and the City of Greater Geelong. It is also a feature event on Cycling Australia's 2011 national road series.

Full results

Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:22:39
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
4Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
6Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
7Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
8Scott Law (V Australia)
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
10Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
11Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
12Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
13James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
14Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
15Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
16James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
17Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
19Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
20Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
21Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
22Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
23Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
25Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
26Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
27Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
28Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
29Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
30Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
31Samuel Davis (Plan B)
32Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
33Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
34Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
35Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
36Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
37Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
38Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
39Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
40Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
41Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
42Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
43Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
44Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
45Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
46Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
47Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
48Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
49James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
50Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
51Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
52Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
53Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
54Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
55Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
56Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
57Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
58Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
59Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
60Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
61Casey Munro (Vicroads)
62Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
63Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
64Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
65Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
66Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
67William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
68Andrew Martin (Plan B)
69Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
70Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
71Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
72Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
73Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
74Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:01:12
75Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:02:45
76Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
77Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
78Christopher Winn (V Australia)
79Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
80Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
81George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
82David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
83Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:05:30
84Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
85Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)0:08:15
86Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
87Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
88Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
89John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
90Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
91James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
92David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
93Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
94Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
95Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
96Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
97Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
98Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
99Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
100James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
101Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
102Duncan Houston (V Australia)
103Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
104Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)0:11:00
105Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
106Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
107Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
108Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
109Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
110Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
111Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
112Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
DNFLiam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSDarcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
DNSGabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)

Sprint Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Hayden Brooks (V Australia)1

Sprint Lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Hayden Brooks (V Australia)1

Sprint Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)1

Sprint Lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint Lap 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint Lap 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)3pts
2Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)2
3Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)1

Sprint Lap 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2
3Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)1

Sprint Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)3pts
2Michael England (Budget Forklifts)2
3Hayden Brooks (V Australia)1

Sprint Lap 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint Lap 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Hayden Brooks (V Australia)1

Sprint Lap 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)2
3Samuel Davis (Plan B)1

Aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2pts

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4:15:52
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:15
4Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:00:34
5Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)0:00:35
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:43
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:44
8Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
9James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
10Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:46
13Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
14Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:00:49
15Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)0:00:52
16Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:54
17Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
18Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)0:00:56
19Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
20Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
21Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:57
22Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
23Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)0:00:58
24Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
25Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
26Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
27Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
28Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
29Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
30Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)0:01:00
31Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:03
32Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:01:06
33Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
34Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:09
35Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:11
36Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
37Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)0:01:14
38James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)0:01:15
39Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
40Scott Law (V Australia)0:01:16
41Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
42William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:17
43Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:19
44Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)0:01:20
45Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
46Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:01:21
47Casey Munro (Vicroads)0:01:27
48Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:34
49Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
50Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)0:01:36
51James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:01:38
52Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:01:43
53Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)0:01:44
54Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)0:01:48
55Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)0:01:49
56Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:51
57Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
58Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:02:08
59Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:02:09
60Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:02:47
61Blake Hose (John West Cycling)0:03:35
62Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)0:03:48
63Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)0:04:28
64Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:34
65David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:04:49
66Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:04:53
67Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)0:05:24
68Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:05:41
69Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)0:06:02
70Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)0:06:06
71Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:06:20
72Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:07:26
73Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:07:30
74Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:07:34
75Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)0:07:52
76Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)0:09:21
77Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)0:09:56
78Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)0:10:25
79Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:10:52
80Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:11:06
81Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:11:51
82Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)0:11:57
83Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
84Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:12:10
85Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)0:12:26
86David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)0:12:46
87Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:12:53
88James Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:13:30
89Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:14:22
90George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:15:19
91Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:15:21
92Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:15:30
93Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:16:14
94Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)0:16:35
95Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)0:20:18
96Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)0:21:09
97Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)0:24:29
98John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)0:25:08
99Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:26:14
100Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:27:53
101Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:28:33
102Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:29:09
103Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)0:30:02
104Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)0:30:42
105Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)0:31:16
106Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)0:31:18
107Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
108Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)0:31:50
109Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)0:32:47
110James Oram (Pure Black Racing)0:33:24
111Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)0:33:27
112Duncan Houston (V Australia)0:40:03

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)34pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)30
3Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)15
4Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
5Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)11
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
8Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)5
9Michael England (Budget Forklifts)4
10Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)4
11Hayden Brooks (V Australia)4
12Scott Law (V Australia)3
13Nicholas Walker (V Australia)3
14Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)3
15James Oram (Pure Black Racing)3
16Cameron Bayly (V Australia)3
17Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)2
18Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)2
19Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)1
20Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
21Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)1
22Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)1
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium Championship after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)19pts
2Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)16
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
4Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
5Scott Law (V Australia)13
6Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)6
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
8Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)5
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)4
10Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)4
11Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)4
12James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)3
13Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)1
14Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)1

Hill classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)3
5Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2
6Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
7Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)4pts
2Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers12:49:43
2Pure Black Racing0:00:11
3Jayco 2XU0:00:26
4Budget Forklifts0:00:27
5Team SASI Cycling0:00:46
6BIKEBUG.COM0:00:47
7search2retain0:00:55
8V Australia0:00:56
9Suzuki/Trek0:00:58
10Plan B0:01:13
11Lawson Homes Cycling0:01:53
12Tineli Racing0:02:57
13Team Downunder TDU0:04:36
14Quinlan Cranes0:04:55
15Team Jayco - AIS0:08:56
16The Carrington Hotel0:13:49
17Jayco VIS/Apollo0:18:34
18John West Cycling0:26:36
19VicRoads0:26:57
20Independent Crane Hire0:45:12

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)108pts
2Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)66
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)57
4Rico Rogers (Vicroads)53
5Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)47
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)46
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)45
8Bradley Lindfield43
9Nicholas Schulz39
10Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)39

