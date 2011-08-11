Image 1 of 8 The peloton make their way up the home straight during the stage three criterium in the Geelong suburb of Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 8 Search2Retain's Nathan Elliott is on the improve and will be looking to elevate himself on the GC before the Tour is over. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 8 Search2Retain lead the peloton around a corner on the back of the 2.1km curcuit. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 8 Casey Munro is riding for the Vic Roads team here but has a spot on the England based Rapha Condor team who will ride in this year's Jayco Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 8 V Australia lead the charge with a lap to go hoping to sling their sprinter, Ben Kersten (fifth wheel), into the finish and onto the podium. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 8 Steele Von Hoff wins the third stage much to the delight of his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate and new Tour leader Patrick Shaw behind. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 8 'Man of' Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) will certainly be attracting the attention of European teams after another stage win in the Aussie National Road Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 8 The stage three podium (l-r): Patrick Shaw (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Ben Kersten (3rd,V Australia). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

The consistent Patrick Shaw claimed a slender lead in the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong today after a spirited second placing to Genesys team-mate Steele Von Hoff in the 63km Grovedale criterium.

The brilliant Von Hoff got the money, but Shaw captured the chocolates and moved into outright favoritism to win his second straight Scody Cup.

Both riders were on equal overall time of 2:53:30 after yesterday's chaotic, rain-marred opening two stages, with Von Hoff awarded the yellow leader's jersey because he won the 79.6km trek from Lara to the You Yangs. Von Hoff, winner of five stages at the recent Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland, relished the clear, dry conditions of the Grovedale speed test, conducted over 30 laps of a 2.1km circuit in front of hundreds of school children.

The powerful Genesys team and the V Australia contingent, back racing the Scody Cup circuit after several months in America, threw down the gauntlet to each other over the final six laps, but the best the V boys could manage was third place to Ben Kersten.

The Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist wasn't happy with alleged interference he claimed he received before the last turn into the home straight and lodged a protest through team boss Henk Vogels. Chief commissaire Matthew Wright dismissed the complaint because of lack of evidence. Kersten also finished third to team-mate Scott Law and Von Hoff in yesterday's first stage criterium at North Shore.

Shaw collected nine bonus seconds from the Grovedale intermediate sprints and another eight for his second placing.

Von Hoff rode conservatively throughout the criterium and did not figure in the City of Greater Geelong sprint championship. Shaw wound up with a 7secs margin over Von Hoff in general classification, with another Genesys teammate Nathan Haas in third place, 15secs in arrears.

Shaw was pleased to be in yellow and gave every indication he plans to hold on to it when the five-day tour concludes with the Victorian open criterium championship in the Eastern Gardens at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

"Any jersey is a good jersey but this jersey is the best one," he said.

The tour continues tomorrow with the Victorian open time trial championship at Gnawarre-Ceres.

The GMHBA's Women's Tour also starts tomorrow with a 28.2km time trial over the same Barrabool Road course, starting at 10am. The 407km tour is backed by Tourism Victoria and the City of Greater Geelong. It is also a feature event on Cycling Australia's 2011 national road series.



Full results

Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:22:39 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 4 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 6 Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU) 7 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 8 Scott Law (V Australia) 9 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 10 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 11 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 12 Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 13 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 14 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 15 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 16 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 17 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 19 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 20 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 21 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 22 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 23 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 25 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 26 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 27 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 28 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 29 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 30 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 31 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 32 Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 33 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com) 34 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 35 Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) 36 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 37 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 38 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 39 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 40 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 41 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 42 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 43 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 44 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 45 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 46 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 47 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 48 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 49 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 50 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 51 Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) 52 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com) 53 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com) 54 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 55 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 56 Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 57 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 58 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 59 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 60 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com) 61 Casey Munro (Vicroads) 62 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 63 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 64 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 65 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 66 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 67 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 68 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 69 Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) 70 Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) 71 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 72 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 73 Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU) 74 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:12 75 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 0:02:45 76 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 77 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 78 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 79 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 80 Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com) 81 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 82 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 83 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:30 84 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 85 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 0:08:15 86 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 87 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) 88 Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) 89 John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) 90 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 91 James Northey (Pure Black Racing) 92 David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) 93 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 94 Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU) 95 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 96 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 97 Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com) 98 Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) 99 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) 100 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 101 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 102 Duncan Houston (V Australia) 103 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 104 Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) 0:11:00 105 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) 106 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 107 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 108 Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) 109 Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 110 Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com) 111 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 112 Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) DNF Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts) DNS Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)

Sprint Lap 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 1

Sprint Lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 1

Sprint Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 1

Sprint Lap 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint Lap 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint Lap 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 3 pts 2 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 1

Sprint Lap 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 1

Sprint Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 3 pts 2 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 1

Sprint Lap 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 3 pts 2 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 2 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint Lap 24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 1

Sprint Lap 26 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 2 3 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1

Aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 2 pts

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4:15:52 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:07 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:15 4 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:34 5 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 0:00:35 6 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:43 7 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:44 8 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 9 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 10 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:46 13 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 14 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:00:49 15 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:52 16 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:54 17 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 18 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:56 19 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 20 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 21 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:57 22 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 23 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:58 24 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 25 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 26 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 27 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 28 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com) 29 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com) 30 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:01:00 31 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:03 32 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 0:01:06 33 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 34 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:09 35 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:11 36 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 37 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com) 0:01:14 38 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 0:01:15 39 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 40 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:01:16 41 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 42 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:17 43 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:19 44 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com) 0:01:20 45 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 46 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:01:21 47 Casey Munro (Vicroads) 0:01:27 48 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:34 49 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 50 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 0:01:36 51 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:38 52 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 0:01:43 53 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 0:01:44 54 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 0:01:48 55 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 0:01:49 56 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:51 57 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 58 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:08 59 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:09 60 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:47 61 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 0:03:35 62 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 0:03:48 63 Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) 0:04:28 64 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:34 65 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:04:49 66 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:04:53 67 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 0:05:24 68 Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:05:41 69 Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) 0:06:02 70 Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU) 0:06:06 71 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:20 72 Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:07:26 73 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 0:07:30 74 Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:07:34 75 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 0:07:52 76 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:09:21 77 Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com) 0:09:56 78 Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) 0:10:25 79 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:10:52 80 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 0:11:06 81 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:11:51 82 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) 0:11:57 83 Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU) 84 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:12:10 85 Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) 0:12:26 86 David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) 0:12:46 87 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:12:53 88 James Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:13:30 89 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:14:22 90 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:15:19 91 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:15:21 92 Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:15:30 93 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 0:16:14 94 Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) 0:16:35 95 Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) 0:20:18 96 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 0:21:09 97 Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com) 0:24:29 98 John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) 0:25:08 99 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:26:14 100 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:27:53 101 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:28:33 102 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:29:09 103 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 0:30:02 104 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 0:30:42 105 Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) 0:31:16 106 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) 0:31:18 107 Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com) 108 Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU) 0:31:50 109 Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) 0:32:47 110 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 0:33:24 111 Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) 0:33:27 112 Duncan Houston (V Australia) 0:40:03

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 34 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 3 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 15 4 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 5 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 11 6 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 8 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 5 9 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 4 11 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 4 12 Scott Law (V Australia) 3 13 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 3 14 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 3 15 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 3 16 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 3 17 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 2 18 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 2 19 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 1 20 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 21 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 1 22 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 1 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Criterium Championship after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 pts 2 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 16 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 4 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 5 Scott Law (V Australia) 13 6 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 6 7 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 8 Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU) 5 9 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 4 10 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 4 11 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 4 12 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 3 13 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 1 14 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 1

Hill classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 3 5 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 6 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 7 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 4 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 12:49:43 2 Pure Black Racing 0:00:11 3 Jayco 2XU 0:00:26 4 Budget Forklifts 0:00:27 5 Team SASI Cycling 0:00:46 6 BIKEBUG.COM 0:00:47 7 search2retain 0:00:55 8 V Australia 0:00:56 9 Suzuki/Trek 0:00:58 10 Plan B 0:01:13 11 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:01:53 12 Tineli Racing 0:02:57 13 Team Downunder TDU 0:04:36 14 Quinlan Cranes 0:04:55 15 Team Jayco - AIS 0:08:56 16 The Carrington Hotel 0:13:49 17 Jayco VIS/Apollo 0:18:34 18 John West Cycling 0:26:36 19 VicRoads 0:26:57 20 Independent Crane Hire 0:45:12