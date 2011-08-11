Shaw takes narrow lead from stage winner Von Hoff
Kersten claims interference in final sprint
The consistent Patrick Shaw claimed a slender lead in the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong today after a spirited second placing to Genesys team-mate Steele Von Hoff in the 63km Grovedale criterium.
The brilliant Von Hoff got the money, but Shaw captured the chocolates and moved into outright favoritism to win his second straight Scody Cup.
Both riders were on equal overall time of 2:53:30 after yesterday's chaotic, rain-marred opening two stages, with Von Hoff awarded the yellow leader's jersey because he won the 79.6km trek from Lara to the You Yangs. Von Hoff, winner of five stages at the recent Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland, relished the clear, dry conditions of the Grovedale speed test, conducted over 30 laps of a 2.1km circuit in front of hundreds of school children.
The powerful Genesys team and the V Australia contingent, back racing the Scody Cup circuit after several months in America, threw down the gauntlet to each other over the final six laps, but the best the V boys could manage was third place to Ben Kersten.
The Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist wasn't happy with alleged interference he claimed he received before the last turn into the home straight and lodged a protest through team boss Henk Vogels. Chief commissaire Matthew Wright dismissed the complaint because of lack of evidence. Kersten also finished third to team-mate Scott Law and Von Hoff in yesterday's first stage criterium at North Shore.
Shaw collected nine bonus seconds from the Grovedale intermediate sprints and another eight for his second placing.
Von Hoff rode conservatively throughout the criterium and did not figure in the City of Greater Geelong sprint championship. Shaw wound up with a 7secs margin over Von Hoff in general classification, with another Genesys teammate Nathan Haas in third place, 15secs in arrears.
Shaw was pleased to be in yellow and gave every indication he plans to hold on to it when the five-day tour concludes with the Victorian open criterium championship in the Eastern Gardens at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
"Any jersey is a good jersey but this jersey is the best one," he said.
The tour continues tomorrow with the Victorian open time trial championship at Gnawarre-Ceres.
The GMHBA's Women's Tour also starts tomorrow with a 28.2km time trial over the same Barrabool Road course, starting at 10am. The 407km tour is backed by Tourism Victoria and the City of Greater Geelong. It is also a feature event on Cycling Australia's 2011 national road series.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:22:39
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|4
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|6
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|7
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|8
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|10
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|11
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|12
|Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|13
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|14
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|15
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|16
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|17
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|18
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|19
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|20
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|21
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|22
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|23
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|24
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|25
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|26
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|28
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|29
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|30
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|31
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|32
|Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|33
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
|34
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|35
|Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
|36
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|37
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|38
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|39
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|40
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|41
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|42
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|44
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|45
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|46
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|47
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
|48
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|49
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|50
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|51
|Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
|52
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
|53
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
|54
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|55
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|56
|Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|57
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|58
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|59
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|60
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
|61
|Casey Munro (Vicroads)
|62
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|63
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|64
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|65
|Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
|66
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|67
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|68
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|69
|Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
|70
|Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
|71
|Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
|72
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|73
|Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
|74
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:12
|75
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|0:02:45
|76
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|77
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|78
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|79
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|80
|Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
|81
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|82
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|83
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:05:30
|84
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|85
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:08:15
|86
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|87
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
|88
|Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
|89
|John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
|90
|Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
|91
|James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|92
|David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
|93
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|94
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
|95
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|96
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|97
|Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
|98
|Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
|99
|Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|100
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|101
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|102
|Duncan Houston (V Australia)
|103
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|104
|Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
|0:11:00
|105
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
|106
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|107
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|108
|Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
|109
|Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|110
|Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
|111
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|112
|Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNF
|Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
|DNS
|Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|3
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|2
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|2
|3
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4:15:52
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:07
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:15
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:34
|5
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:00:35
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:43
|7
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:00:44
|8
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|9
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|10
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|11
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:46
|13
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|14
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|0:00:49
|15
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:52
|16
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:54
|17
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|18
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:56
|19
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|20
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|21
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:57
|22
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|23
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:58
|24
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|25
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|26
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|27
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|28
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
|29
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
|30
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|0:01:00
|31
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:03
|32
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|0:01:06
|33
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|34
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|0:01:09
|35
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:11
|36
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|37
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:01:14
|38
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:01:15
|39
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|40
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:01:16
|41
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|42
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:17
|43
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:19
|44
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:01:20
|45
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|46
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|0:01:21
|47
|Casey Munro (Vicroads)
|0:01:27
|48
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:34
|49
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|50
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:01:36
|51
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|0:01:38
|52
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
|0:01:43
|53
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:01:44
|54
|Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
|0:01:48
|55
|Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
|0:01:49
|56
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:51
|57
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|58
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:08
|59
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|0:02:09
|60
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:47
|61
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|0:03:35
|62
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|0:03:48
|63
|Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
|0:04:28
|64
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:34
|65
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:04:49
|66
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|0:04:53
|67
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:05:24
|68
|Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:05:41
|69
|Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:06:02
|70
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|0:06:06
|71
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:06:20
|72
|Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:07:26
|73
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:07:30
|74
|Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:07:34
|75
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|0:07:52
|76
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:09:21
|77
|Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:09:56
|78
|Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
|0:10:25
|79
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|0:10:52
|80
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|0:11:06
|81
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|0:11:51
|82
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:11:57
|83
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
|84
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:12:10
|85
|Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:12:26
|86
|David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:12:46
|87
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:12:53
|88
|James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:13:30
|89
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|0:14:22
|90
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:15:19
|91
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:15:21
|92
|Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:15:30
|93
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|0:16:14
|94
|Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
|0:16:35
|95
|Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:20:18
|96
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|0:21:09
|97
|Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
|0:24:29
|98
|John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
|0:25:08
|99
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:26:14
|100
|Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:27:53
|101
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|0:28:33
|102
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|0:29:09
|103
|Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
|0:30:02
|104
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:30:42
|105
|Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:31:16
|106
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:31:18
|107
|Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
|108
|Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:31:50
|109
|Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:32:47
|110
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|0:33:24
|111
|Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
|0:33:27
|112
|Duncan Houston (V Australia)
|0:40:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|34
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|3
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|15
|4
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|5
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|11
|6
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|8
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|5
|9
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|4
|10
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|4
|11
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|4
|12
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|3
|13
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|3
|14
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|3
|15
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|16
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|3
|17
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|18
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|2
|19
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|1
|20
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|1
|21
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|1
|22
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|1
|23
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|19
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|16
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|4
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|5
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|13
|6
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|6
|7
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|8
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|5
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|4
|10
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|4
|11
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|4
|12
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|13
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|1
|14
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|3
|5
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|6
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|2
|7
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|4
|pts
|2
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12:49:43
|2
|Pure Black Racing
|0:00:11
|3
|Jayco 2XU
|0:00:26
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:27
|5
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:00:46
|6
|BIKEBUG.COM
|0:00:47
|7
|search2retain
|0:00:55
|8
|V Australia
|0:00:56
|9
|Suzuki/Trek
|0:00:58
|10
|Plan B
|0:01:13
|11
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|0:01:53
|12
|Tineli Racing
|0:02:57
|13
|Team Downunder TDU
|0:04:36
|14
|Quinlan Cranes
|0:04:55
|15
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:08:56
|16
|The Carrington Hotel
|0:13:49
|17
|Jayco VIS/Apollo
|0:18:34
|18
|John West Cycling
|0:26:36
|19
|VicRoads
|0:26:57
|20
|Independent Crane Hire
|0:45:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|108
|pts
|2
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|66
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|57
|4
|Rico Rogers (Vicroads)
|53
|5
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|47
|6
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|46
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|45
|8
|Bradley Lindfield
|43
|9
|Nicholas Schulz
|39
|10
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|39
