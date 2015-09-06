Trending

Menzies and Buchanan win Gateway Cup day 3

4-day race series concludes with Benton Park Classic

Image 1 of 36

A frantic chase

A frantic chase
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 36

The domestic teams were out in fore

The domestic teams were out in fore
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 36

The winning break goes on the final lap

The winning break goes on the final lap
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 36

UHC were also at the front controlling the men's race

UHC were also at the front controlling the men's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 36

UHC leading into turn 4

UHC leading into turn 4
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 36

UHC leads round a corner

UHC leads round a corner
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 36

UHC present and correct at the font

UHC present and correct at the font
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 36

Attentive at the front of the race

Attentive at the front of the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 36

USA crits jerseys

USA crits jerseys
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 36

USA Crits overall leaders on the start line

USA Crits overall leaders on the start line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 36

Overall men's podium

Overall men's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 36

Overall women's podium

Overall women's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 36

Overall men's team podium

Overall men's team podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 36

Overall women's team podium

Overall women's team podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 36

Best young male rider podium

Best young male rider podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 36

Best young rider podium

Best young rider podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 36

The women on the start list

The women on the start list
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 18 of 36

The break late in the race

The break late in the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 19 of 36

Pepper Palace working to bring back the break

Pepper Palace working to bring back the break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 20 of 36

Alto velo try to repair the damage

Alto velo try to repair the damage
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 21 of 36

Bard Huff working hard

Bard Huff working hard
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 22 of 36

Brad Huff tries to close the gap

Brad Huff tries to close the gap
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 23 of 36

Buchanan in the winning break

Buchanan in the winning break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 24 of 36

Buchanan wins the women's race

Buchanan wins the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 25 of 36

Devin Clark tries to bridge

Devin Clark tries to bridge
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 26 of 36

Holloway tucked in behind UCH

Holloway tucked in behind UCH
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 27 of 36

Holloway tries to bring back the break

Holloway tries to bring back the break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 28 of 36

Huff making a move

Huff making a move
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 29 of 36

A young fan gets into the action

A young fan gets into the action
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 30 of 36

Riders get aero

Riders get aero
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 31 of 36

The men ready to race

The men ready to race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 32 of 36

The men's peloton on corner 3

The men's peloton on corner 3
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 33 of 36

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 34 of 36

Karl Menzies claims the win

Karl Menzies claims the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 35 of 36

Optum take up the chase in the women's race

Optum take up the chase in the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 36 of 36

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)

The third round of the 2015 Gateway Cup took place on the iconic Giro della Montagna course for the longest running race of the series. In both the men and women’s race, United Health Care took the lessons from the previous races and grabbed the win in their respective fields.

Throughout the opening half of the women’s race, UHC controlled the pace on the front of the group, discouraging attacks and monitoring the pace through the opening stages of the race. Roughly halfway through the sixty-minute event, UHC gave up the front, in an apparent attempt to see which teams would take the initiative. As each successive attack gained some space off the front, UHC marked the wheels until Rushlee Buchanan found herself clear with Emma Grant of Colavita and Joanne Kiesanowski of Tibco. A solid lead of twenty plus seconds looked like a sure thing until the final two laps when the gap shrank dramatically and it looked as if the field would come together for a sprint. Heading into the finishing straight, the break clung to a handful of seconds and it was enough to hold off the pack and allow Buchanan to finally take a convincing win for United Health Care after two days of disappointment.

The men’s race looked to take advantage of the challenging course with the hope of pulling a winning move clear of the sprint focused field. Throughout the first half of the race, nothing gained any traction, and anything that had even a few seconds of leeway had UHC stuck to it making sure they showed control. With twenty minutes remaining, a group of seven pried out an advantage with almost every major team represented. Notably absent, however, were the Optum team of Brad Huff and the Alto Velo/Seasucker team of Daniel Holloway. As the race wound down, both Huff and Holloway took the initiative upon themselves to lead the chase and bring the break to within striking distance. With five to go, the breakaway broke apart and three riders remained, Karl Menzies of UHC, Ryan Aitcheson of Astellas, and Ruben Companioni of Stradali Cycle. In a near repeat of the women’s finish, the break just held off the field with Menzies taking the win, and with it the overall lead from the Holloway.

As the finale of the USA Crits series, the Giro dell Montagna locked up the overall win of Daniel Holloway for the men and Tiffany Pezzulo for the women.

Heading into the final day of the Gateway Cup, Karl Menzies and Rushlee Buchanan of United Health Care hold the overall series lead with the most challenging and technical course of the weekend ahead of them at the Benton Park Classic.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)1:09:00
2Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)0:00:01
3Ryan Aitcheson
4Martin Reinert (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)0:00:05
5Carlos Alzate Escobar
6Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
7Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
8Norlandy Tavera (CRCA Foundation)
9Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation)
10Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
11Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
12Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling)0:00:06
13Nolan Tankersley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
14Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
15Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
16Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
17Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
18Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)
19Ryan Good (MatsonMoney)
20Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor)
21Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong)0:00:07
22Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Costa Rica)
23Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
24Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
25Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
26Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Elite)
27Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
28Cristian Torres (CRCA Foundation)
29Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong)0:00:08
30Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan)
31Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
32Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
33Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:09
34Alberto Covarrubias
35Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
36Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:10
37Terrence Keenan (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)0:00:12
38Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk)
39Jordan Ross (Harvest Racing p/b Midwest Cycl)0:00:13
40Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
41Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
42Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
43Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA Foundation)0:00:14
44Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
45Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:15
46Colton Barrett (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
47Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:00:16
48Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:00:17
49Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo)
50Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
51Jack Mccann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:00:18
52John (Jack) Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:20
53Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)
54Matthew Zimmer (EC Devo)0:00:21
55Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
56Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan)
57Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
58Connor Brown (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)0:00:22
59Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:24
60Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
61Daniel Tokarczyk (University of Cincinnati)0:00:28
62Alex Kellum (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)0:00:29
63Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:33
64Charles Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
65Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)0:00:36
66Andrew Crater (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)0:00:39
67Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
68Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
69Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)0:00:41
70Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah)0:00:42
71Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:47
72Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:49
73Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
74Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)0:00:50
75Jesse Siemen (Summit Pro Racing)0:01:00
76Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)0:01:06
77Marco Aledia (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)0:01:10
78Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:15
79Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)0:01:36
80Jacob Gerhardt (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:01:37
81Ian Umstead (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:44
82Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)0:01:45
83Brandon Feehery0:01:57
84John Holden (Champion System - Stans)0:01:58
85Zachary Carlson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:02:06
86Peter Olejniczak (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:02:20
87Bill Mulligan (SBR Quantum Racing)0:03:15
88Matthew Kelley (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan)0:03:36
89David Guttenplan (SBR Quantum Racing)0:04:19
90Shane Feehery (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
91Patrick Casey (Team Novo Nordisk)
92Mehdi Benhamouda (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
93Zack Lavergne (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
94Derek Cote (MatsonMoney)0:04:27
95Zachary Lewis (The Cyclery Racing Team)
96Anthony Dust (Dogfish/Team Noah)
97James Vandeven (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
98John Becker (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
99Sven Gartner (Team Dayton Bicycling)
100Andy Prickett (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
101Lonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk)
102Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk)
103Zvonimir Jelinic (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
DNFZack Kratche (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
DNFMichael Allison (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
DNFMichael Weiss (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
DNFChad Hartley (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFAdam Ventling (Hosmer Chiropractic-RPM Mortgage)
DNFKent Ross (Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
DNFDonovan Clarke (Mercy Kuat)
DNFMichael Bruzina

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan0:53:01
2Joanne Kiesanowski
3Emma Grant
4Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:02
5Leah Kirchmann0:00:03
6Lauretta Hanson
7Linda Villumsen
8Erica Allar
9Katherine Sherwin (River City Market Racing p/b Bi)
10Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
11Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
12Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
13Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
14Chloe Dygert (TWENTY16 Presented by SHO-AIR)0:00:04
15Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
16Marie-Soleil Blais (Acquisio ACQ)
17Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
18Josie Talbot0:00:05
19Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
20Heather Albert (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:07
21Fiona Meade0:00:08
22Holly Breck (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)
23Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
24Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
25Diana Penuela (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)0:00:09
26Lindsay Bayer (BMW p/b The Happy Tooth Dental)0:00:11
27Abby Krawczyk (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
28Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4)
29Madison Kriek (FloridaVelo)
30Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)0:00:12
31Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)0:00:13
32Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:14
33Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
34Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
35Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:17
36Maura Kinsella (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
37Laura Brown
38Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:18
39Jamie Gilgen0:00:22
40Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)0:00:26
41Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
42Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)0:00:38
43Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:48
44Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas)0:00:55
45Caitlin Laroche (Monster Media Elite Women)0:01:15
46Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:03:38
47Ivy Audrain (L.A. Sweat)
48Diedre Ribbens (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
49Sarah Szefi (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
50Anina Blankenship (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
51Ashley Weaver (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
52Catherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
53Catherine Walberg0:03:42
54Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)

 

