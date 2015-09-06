Menzies and Buchanan win Gateway Cup day 3
4-day race series concludes with Benton Park Classic
The third round of the 2015 Gateway Cup took place on the iconic Giro della Montagna course for the longest running race of the series. In both the men and women’s race, United Health Care took the lessons from the previous races and grabbed the win in their respective fields.
Throughout the opening half of the women’s race, UHC controlled the pace on the front of the group, discouraging attacks and monitoring the pace through the opening stages of the race. Roughly halfway through the sixty-minute event, UHC gave up the front, in an apparent attempt to see which teams would take the initiative. As each successive attack gained some space off the front, UHC marked the wheels until Rushlee Buchanan found herself clear with Emma Grant of Colavita and Joanne Kiesanowski of Tibco. A solid lead of twenty plus seconds looked like a sure thing until the final two laps when the gap shrank dramatically and it looked as if the field would come together for a sprint. Heading into the finishing straight, the break clung to a handful of seconds and it was enough to hold off the pack and allow Buchanan to finally take a convincing win for United Health Care after two days of disappointment.
The men’s race looked to take advantage of the challenging course with the hope of pulling a winning move clear of the sprint focused field. Throughout the first half of the race, nothing gained any traction, and anything that had even a few seconds of leeway had UHC stuck to it making sure they showed control. With twenty minutes remaining, a group of seven pried out an advantage with almost every major team represented. Notably absent, however, were the Optum team of Brad Huff and the Alto Velo/Seasucker team of Daniel Holloway. As the race wound down, both Huff and Holloway took the initiative upon themselves to lead the chase and bring the break to within striking distance. With five to go, the breakaway broke apart and three riders remained, Karl Menzies of UHC, Ryan Aitcheson of Astellas, and Ruben Companioni of Stradali Cycle. In a near repeat of the women’s finish, the break just held off the field with Menzies taking the win, and with it the overall lead from the Holloway.
As the finale of the USA Crits series, the Giro dell Montagna locked up the overall win of Daniel Holloway for the men and Tiffany Pezzulo for the women.
Heading into the final day of the Gateway Cup, Karl Menzies and Rushlee Buchanan of United Health Care hold the overall series lead with the most challenging and technical course of the weekend ahead of them at the Benton Park Classic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:09:00
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|0:00:01
|3
|Ryan Aitcheson
|4
|Martin Reinert (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|0:00:05
|5
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|6
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
|8
|Norlandy Tavera (CRCA Foundation)
|9
|Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation)
|10
|Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|11
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling)
|0:00:06
|13
|Nolan Tankersley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|14
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|15
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|17
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|18
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)
|19
|Ryan Good (MatsonMoney)
|20
|Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor)
|21
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong)
|0:00:07
|22
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Costa Rica)
|23
|Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|24
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
|25
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|26
|Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Elite)
|27
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|28
|Cristian Torres (CRCA Foundation)
|29
|Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong)
|0:00:08
|30
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan)
|31
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|32
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|33
|Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|34
|Alberto Covarrubias
|35
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|36
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:00:10
|37
|Terrence Keenan (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|0:00:12
|38
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk)
|39
|Jordan Ross (Harvest Racing p/b Midwest Cycl)
|0:00:13
|40
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
|41
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|42
|Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|43
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA Foundation)
|0:00:14
|44
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|45
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:15
|46
|Colton Barrett (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|47
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:00:16
|48
|Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|49
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo)
|50
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|51
|Jack Mccann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:00:18
|52
|John (Jack) Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:20
|53
|Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)
|54
|Matthew Zimmer (EC Devo)
|0:00:21
|55
|Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|56
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan)
|57
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|58
|Connor Brown (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|0:00:22
|59
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:24
|60
|Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
|61
|Daniel Tokarczyk (University of Cincinnati)
|0:00:28
|62
|Alex Kellum (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|0:00:29
|63
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:33
|64
|Charles Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|65
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|0:00:36
|66
|Andrew Crater (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|0:00:39
|67
|Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|68
|Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|69
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str)
|0:00:41
|70
|Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|0:00:42
|71
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:00:47
|72
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:49
|73
|Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|74
|Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|0:00:50
|75
|Jesse Siemen (Summit Pro Racing)
|0:01:00
|76
|Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:01:06
|77
|Marco Aledia (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
|0:01:10
|78
|Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:15
|79
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|0:01:36
|80
|Jacob Gerhardt (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:01:37
|81
|Ian Umstead (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:01:44
|82
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
|0:01:45
|83
|Brandon Feehery
|0:01:57
|84
|John Holden (Champion System - Stans)
|0:01:58
|85
|Zachary Carlson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:02:06
|86
|Peter Olejniczak (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:02:20
|87
|Bill Mulligan (SBR Quantum Racing)
|0:03:15
|88
|Matthew Kelley (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan)
|0:03:36
|89
|David Guttenplan (SBR Quantum Racing)
|0:04:19
|90
|Shane Feehery (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|91
|Patrick Casey (Team Novo Nordisk)
|92
|Mehdi Benhamouda (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|93
|Zack Lavergne (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|94
|Derek Cote (MatsonMoney)
|0:04:27
|95
|Zachary Lewis (The Cyclery Racing Team)
|96
|Anthony Dust (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|97
|James Vandeven (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|98
|John Becker (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|99
|Sven Gartner (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|100
|Andy Prickett (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|101
|Lonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk)
|102
|Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk)
|103
|Zvonimir Jelinic (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|DNF
|Zack Kratche (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Allison (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|DNF
|Michael Weiss (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNF
|Adam Ventling (Hosmer Chiropractic-RPM Mortgage)
|DNF
|Kent Ross (Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
|DNF
|Donovan Clarke (Mercy Kuat)
|DNF
|Michael Bruzina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan
|0:53:01
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|3
|Emma Grant
|4
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:02
|5
|Leah Kirchmann
|0:00:03
|6
|Lauretta Hanson
|7
|Linda Villumsen
|8
|Erica Allar
|9
|Katherine Sherwin (River City Market Racing p/b Bi)
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|11
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|12
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|13
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|14
|Chloe Dygert (TWENTY16 Presented by SHO-AIR)
|0:00:04
|15
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|16
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Acquisio ACQ)
|17
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|18
|Josie Talbot
|0:00:05
|19
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|20
|Heather Albert (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:07
|21
|Fiona Meade
|0:00:08
|22
|Holly Breck (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)
|23
|Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
|24
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|25
|Diana Penuela (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|0:00:09
|26
|Lindsay Bayer (BMW p/b The Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:00:11
|27
|Abby Krawczyk (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|28
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4)
|29
|Madison Kriek (FloridaVelo)
|30
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|0:00:12
|31
|Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|0:00:13
|32
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:14
|33
|Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|34
|Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|35
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:17
|36
|Maura Kinsella (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|37
|Laura Brown
|38
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
|39
|Jamie Gilgen
|0:00:22
|40
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|0:00:26
|41
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|42
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:00:38
|43
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:48
|44
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas)
|0:00:55
|45
|Caitlin Laroche (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:01:15
|46
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:03:38
|47
|Ivy Audrain (L.A. Sweat)
|48
|Diedre Ribbens (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|49
|Sarah Szefi (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|50
|Anina Blankenship (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
|51
|Ashley Weaver (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|52
|Catherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|53
|Catherine Walberg
|0:03:42
|54
|Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy