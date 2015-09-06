Image 1 of 36 A frantic chase (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 36 The domestic teams were out in fore (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 36 The winning break goes on the final lap (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 36 UHC were also at the front controlling the men's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 36 UHC leading into turn 4 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 36 UHC leads round a corner (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 36 UHC present and correct at the font (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 36 Attentive at the front of the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 36 USA crits jerseys (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 36 USA Crits overall leaders on the start line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 36 Overall men's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 36 Overall women's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 36 Overall men's team podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 36 Overall women's team podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 36 Best young male rider podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 36 Best young rider podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 36 The women on the start list (Image credit: Matt James) Image 18 of 36 The break late in the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 19 of 36 Pepper Palace working to bring back the break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 20 of 36 Alto velo try to repair the damage (Image credit: Matt James) Image 21 of 36 Bard Huff working hard (Image credit: Matt James) Image 22 of 36 Brad Huff tries to close the gap (Image credit: Matt James) Image 23 of 36 Buchanan in the winning break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 24 of 36 Buchanan wins the women's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 25 of 36 Devin Clark tries to bridge (Image credit: Matt James) Image 26 of 36 Holloway tucked in behind UCH (Image credit: Matt James) Image 27 of 36 Holloway tries to bring back the break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 28 of 36 Huff making a move (Image credit: Matt James) Image 29 of 36 A young fan gets into the action (Image credit: Matt James) Image 30 of 36 Riders get aero (Image credit: Matt James) Image 31 of 36 The men ready to race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 32 of 36 The men's peloton on corner 3 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 33 of 36 The men's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 34 of 36 Karl Menzies claims the win (Image credit: Matt James) Image 35 of 36 Optum take up the chase in the women's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 36 of 36 The women's podium (Image credit: Matt James)

The third round of the 2015 Gateway Cup took place on the iconic Giro della Montagna course for the longest running race of the series. In both the men and women’s race, United Health Care took the lessons from the previous races and grabbed the win in their respective fields.

Throughout the opening half of the women’s race, UHC controlled the pace on the front of the group, discouraging attacks and monitoring the pace through the opening stages of the race. Roughly halfway through the sixty-minute event, UHC gave up the front, in an apparent attempt to see which teams would take the initiative. As each successive attack gained some space off the front, UHC marked the wheels until Rushlee Buchanan found herself clear with Emma Grant of Colavita and Joanne Kiesanowski of Tibco. A solid lead of twenty plus seconds looked like a sure thing until the final two laps when the gap shrank dramatically and it looked as if the field would come together for a sprint. Heading into the finishing straight, the break clung to a handful of seconds and it was enough to hold off the pack and allow Buchanan to finally take a convincing win for United Health Care after two days of disappointment.

The men’s race looked to take advantage of the challenging course with the hope of pulling a winning move clear of the sprint focused field. Throughout the first half of the race, nothing gained any traction, and anything that had even a few seconds of leeway had UHC stuck to it making sure they showed control. With twenty minutes remaining, a group of seven pried out an advantage with almost every major team represented. Notably absent, however, were the Optum team of Brad Huff and the Alto Velo/Seasucker team of Daniel Holloway. As the race wound down, both Huff and Holloway took the initiative upon themselves to lead the chase and bring the break to within striking distance. With five to go, the breakaway broke apart and three riders remained, Karl Menzies of UHC, Ryan Aitcheson of Astellas, and Ruben Companioni of Stradali Cycle. In a near repeat of the women’s finish, the break just held off the field with Menzies taking the win, and with it the overall lead from the Holloway.

As the finale of the USA Crits series, the Giro dell Montagna locked up the overall win of Daniel Holloway for the men and Tiffany Pezzulo for the women.

Heading into the final day of the Gateway Cup, Karl Menzies and Rushlee Buchanan of United Health Care hold the overall series lead with the most challenging and technical course of the weekend ahead of them at the Benton Park Classic.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 1:09:00 2 Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 0:00:01 3 Ryan Aitcheson 4 Martin Reinert (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 0:00:05 5 Carlos Alzate Escobar 6 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 7 Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing) 8 Norlandy Tavera (CRCA Foundation) 9 Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation) 10 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 11 Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling) 0:00:06 13 Nolan Tankersley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 14 Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 15 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 16 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 17 Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 18 Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) 19 Ryan Good (MatsonMoney) 20 Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor) 21 Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong) 0:00:07 22 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Costa Rica) 23 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 24 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek) 25 Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes) 26 Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Elite) 27 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 28 Cristian Torres (CRCA Foundation) 29 Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong) 0:00:08 30 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan) 31 Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling) 32 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 33 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:09 34 Alberto Covarrubias 35 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 36 Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 0:00:10 37 Terrence Keenan (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 0:00:12 38 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk) 39 Jordan Ross (Harvest Racing p/b Midwest Cycl) 0:00:13 40 Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek) 41 Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 42 Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 43 Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA Foundation) 0:00:14 44 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 45 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:00:15 46 Colton Barrett (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 47 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:00:16 48 Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:17 49 Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo) 50 Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 51 Jack Mccann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:00:18 52 John (Jack) Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources) 0:00:20 53 Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing) 54 Matthew Zimmer (EC Devo) 0:00:21 55 Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 56 Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan) 57 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 58 Connor Brown (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 0:00:22 59 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:24 60 Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo) 61 Daniel Tokarczyk (University of Cincinnati) 0:00:28 62 Alex Kellum (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses) 0:00:29 63 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:33 64 Charles Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 65 Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo) 0:00:36 66 Andrew Crater (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 0:00:39 67 Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 68 Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 69 Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str) 0:00:41 70 Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah) 0:00:42 71 Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 0:00:47 72 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:49 73 Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 74 Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah) 0:00:50 75 Jesse Siemen (Summit Pro Racing) 0:01:00 76 Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:01:06 77 Marco Aledia (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing) 0:01:10 78 Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 0:01:15 79 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 0:01:36 80 Jacob Gerhardt (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:01:37 81 Ian Umstead (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:01:44 82 Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling) 0:01:45 83 Brandon Feehery 0:01:57 84 John Holden (Champion System - Stans) 0:01:58 85 Zachary Carlson (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:02:06 86 Peter Olejniczak (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 0:02:20 87 Bill Mulligan (SBR Quantum Racing) 0:03:15 88 Matthew Kelley (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan) 0:03:36 89 David Guttenplan (SBR Quantum Racing) 0:04:19 90 Shane Feehery (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 91 Patrick Casey (Team Novo Nordisk) 92 Mehdi Benhamouda (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice) 93 Zack Lavergne (CT Cycling Advancement Program) 94 Derek Cote (MatsonMoney) 0:04:27 95 Zachary Lewis (The Cyclery Racing Team) 96 Anthony Dust (Dogfish/Team Noah) 97 James Vandeven (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 98 John Becker (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 99 Sven Gartner (Team Dayton Bicycling) 100 Andy Prickett (Team Novo Nordisk Elite) 101 Lonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk) 102 Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk) 103 Zvonimir Jelinic (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses) DNF Zack Kratche (Olathe Subaru Cycling) DNF Michael Allison (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) DNF Michael Weiss (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing) DNF Chad Hartley (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) DNF Adam Ventling (Hosmer Chiropractic-RPM Mortgage) DNF Kent Ross (Health Warrior p/b RK&O) DNF Donovan Clarke (Mercy Kuat) DNF Michael Bruzina