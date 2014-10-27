Trending

Matter wins second day of Gateway Cross Cup

Gilbert wins women's race

Image 1 of 38

Amanda Carey

Amanda Carey
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 38

Laurel Ruthbun on the sairs

Laurel Ruthbun on the sairs
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 38

Travis Livermore rides the stairs ahead of Ben Berden

Travis Livermore rides the stairs ahead of Ben Berden
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 38

Caroline Mani chases Gilbert late in the race

Caroline Mani chases Gilbert late in the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 38

Caroline Mani leading Duke

Caroline Mani leading Duke
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 38

Caroline Mani stays close

Caroline Mani stays close
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 38

Matter crests a climb on course

Matter crests a climb on course
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 38

Courtney McFadden was aggressive early on in the race

Courtney McFadden was aggressive early on in the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 38

Courtney McFadden paying for her early aggression

Courtney McFadden paying for her early aggression
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 38

Nicole Duke comes past at speed

Nicole Duke comes past at speed
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 38

Nicole Duke leads the field

Nicole Duke leads the field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 38

Nicole Duke on the startline

Nicole Duke on the startline
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 38

Sunny Gilbert on the startline

Sunny Gilbert on the startline
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 38

Sunny Gilbert wins day 2 of the Gateway Cross Cup

Sunny Gilbert wins day 2 of the Gateway Cross Cup
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 38

Suny Gilbert makes her way up the stairs

Suny Gilbert makes her way up the stairs
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 38

Wells attacking on the stairs

Wells attacking on the stairs
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 38

Wells forcing the pace

Wells forcing the pace
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 18 of 38

The women's podium from day 2

The women's podium from day 2
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 19 of 38

Kaiser hanging tough

Kaiser hanging tough
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 20 of 38

Gilbert in the lead

Gilbert in the lead
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 21 of 38

Amanda Carey on one of the climbs

Amanda Carey on one of the climbs
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 22 of 38

Amanda Carey on a steep pitch

Amanda Carey on a steep pitch
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 23 of 38

Amanda Miller on a steep pitch

Amanda Miller on a steep pitch
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 24 of 38

Amanda Miller on the line

Amanda Miller on the line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 25 of 38

Amanda Miller rides the stairs ahead of the Sam Schneider

Amanda Miller rides the stairs ahead of the Sam Schneider
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 26 of 38

Ben Berden crests a climb

Ben Berden crests a climb
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 27 of 38

Brian Matter rode a smart race

Brian Matter rode a smart race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 28 of 38

Brian Matter takes the win

Brian Matter takes the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 29 of 38

Caroline Mani after she slipped to second during the race

Caroline Mani after she slipped to second during the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 30 of 38

Caroline Mani on the front

Caroline Mani on the front
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 31 of 38

Caroline Mani on the startline

Caroline Mani on the startline
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 32 of 38

Courtney McFadden on the line

Courtney McFadden on the line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 33 of 38

Driscoll crests a climb

Driscoll crests a climb
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 34 of 38

Driscoll stays close to the front

Driscoll stays close to the front
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 35 of 38

Erica Zaveta hanging on

Erica Zaveta hanging on
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 36 of 38

Erica Zaveta on the startline

Erica Zaveta on the startline
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 37 of 38

Erica Zaveta on the stairs

Erica Zaveta on the stairs
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 38 of 38

Zach McDonald

Zach McDonald
(Image credit: Matt James)

Day two of the 2014 Gateway Cross Cup brought a revamped course and a renewed aggression from both of the opening day's runners up in the men and women's races.

The women's race opened with a storming attack from GE Capitol's Courtney McFadden, looking to make amends for the disappointment of Saturday's race. Her fearsome pace off the line split the field to pieces, with only the favorites from day one clustered up five seconds behind her. After two laps, she was caught by the chase led by Michelob Ultra/Big Shark's Sunny Gilbert who towed Nicole Duke and Caroline Mani behind her. Notable in her absence in the group was Saturday's winner, Erica Zaveta, perhaps feeling the efforts of the previous day.

Halfway through the race, with McFadden caught, there was a momentary cease-fire before Gilbert launched clear with three laps to go. Initially, her lead was tenuous as her pursuers looked to each other to make chase. McFadden took the reigns but faded in the end as she was passed by the steady efforts of Caroline Mani who pushed McFadden into third on the day. Nicole Duke secured fourth while Zaveta clawed her way back to the top five.

In the men's race, the field set an explosive pace from the line, much like Saturday's race. Again, Cody Kaiser drove the front with Soundpony's Jacob Lasley to force the opening splits while the top five of the previous day waited in the wings. Once the initial selection was made, Travis Livermon of Mock Orange Racing took to the front, trading pulls with Troy Wells to pare down the field as Brain Matter, Ben Berden and day one winner Jamey Driscoll sat in, marking moves with the race falling apart behind them.

At midpoint, a group of five was clear with Wells on an obvious mission to light up the front at every opportunity. He attacked repeatedly, but was only given a scant five second lead by the break, patrolled primarily by the Raleigh Clement duo.

With three to go, Berden countered Wells after the stairs before Driscoll set off on his own, hoping to replicate his solo win from the day before. As soon as Driscoll jumped, Matter followed and held his wheel into the closing lap. On the final descent and steep climb, Matter made his move and held his advantage to the line with Driscoll coming in second ahead of his teammate Ben Berden, who rounded out the podium. Early aggressors Troy Wells and Travis Livermon took fourth and fifth respectively.

With its new venue and more challenging course, the Gateway Cup's fourth year served up dramatic racing. With a quality field returning each year, the race looks set to become a mainstay on the domestic UCI calendar for many years.

Results

Men's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar1:02:26
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:00:02
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement0:00:37
4Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:02
5Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx0:01:32
6Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:01:46
7Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic0:01:51
8Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing0:01:57
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:02:30
10Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Fsa Cx0:02:48
11Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:02:56
12Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:03:02
13Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized0:03:45
14Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set Coaching/Specialized0:03:56
15Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:04:15
16Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:27
17Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx0:04:28
18Ian McPherson (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx0:04:44
19Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio0:05:00
20Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx Team0:05:35
21David Reyes (USA) Heritage Race Club0:05:57
22Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony0:06:00
23Adam York (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:06:10
24Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling0:06:13
25Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing0:06:29
26Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company0:06:37
27Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles0:06:45
28Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts0:07:01
29Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six0:07:47
30Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out!- 2 laps
31Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Iscorp Cycling Team
32Isaac Neff (USA) 5nines/Motorless Motion Bicycles
33Mark Norton (USA) Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
34Gabriel Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
35Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman- 3 laps
36Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
37Andrew Giniat (USA) On The Route
38Zachary Carlson (USA) Rbm/Matrix
39Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rocklobster
40Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
41Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front Racing
42Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
43Matthew Kelley (USA) Quantum Mesa Cycles
44Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop- 4 laps
45Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas
46Michael Saunders (USA) Dogfish- 5 laps
47Travis Werts (USA)
48Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway Usa P/B Blackhand Coffee- 6 laps
DNFZach McDonald (USA) Kccx
DNFJake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx
DNFRyan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
DNFMitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx
DNSGerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
DNSSpencer Downing (USA) Hoke Racing Llc
DNSNathan Brown (USA) Cycleton
DNSJim Wood (USA) Alki/Rubicon Racing
DNSBrett Heuring (USA) Dogfish Racing/Team Noah

Women's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:47:17
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:00:22
3Courtenay McFadden (USA) Ge Capital/American Classic0:00:37
4Nicole Duke (USA) Marin Bikes/Spy0:00:54
5Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing0:01:46
6Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp0:01:58
7Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:02:19
8Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush0:02:32
9Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:45
10Samantha Runnels (USA) Atc Racing0:02:54
11Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters Cx P/B Trek0:03:12
12Nicole Brandt (USA) La Grange0:03:31
13Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:04:09
14Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether P.B. Krema Peanut0:04:22
15Elizabeth So (USA)0:05:02
16Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Foundry Cycles0:05:36
17Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee0:06:30
18Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab Cx Factory Team0:06:44
19Sarah Szefi (USA) Psimet Racing0:07:45
20Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:08:33
21Rachel Dobrozsi (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:09:08
22Katie Isermann (USA) Psimet Racing- 1 lap
23Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U23- 2 laps
DNFJennifer Nichols (USA) Birmingham Velo/Infinity Racing
DNSLindsay Zucco (USA) Psimet Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews