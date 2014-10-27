Matter wins second day of Gateway Cross Cup
Gilbert wins women's race
Gateway Cross Cup Day 2: -
Day two of the 2014 Gateway Cross Cup brought a revamped course and a renewed aggression from both of the opening day's runners up in the men and women's races.
The women's race opened with a storming attack from GE Capitol's Courtney McFadden, looking to make amends for the disappointment of Saturday's race. Her fearsome pace off the line split the field to pieces, with only the favorites from day one clustered up five seconds behind her. After two laps, she was caught by the chase led by Michelob Ultra/Big Shark's Sunny Gilbert who towed Nicole Duke and Caroline Mani behind her. Notable in her absence in the group was Saturday's winner, Erica Zaveta, perhaps feeling the efforts of the previous day.
Halfway through the race, with McFadden caught, there was a momentary cease-fire before Gilbert launched clear with three laps to go. Initially, her lead was tenuous as her pursuers looked to each other to make chase. McFadden took the reigns but faded in the end as she was passed by the steady efforts of Caroline Mani who pushed McFadden into third on the day. Nicole Duke secured fourth while Zaveta clawed her way back to the top five.
In the men's race, the field set an explosive pace from the line, much like Saturday's race. Again, Cody Kaiser drove the front with Soundpony's Jacob Lasley to force the opening splits while the top five of the previous day waited in the wings. Once the initial selection was made, Travis Livermon of Mock Orange Racing took to the front, trading pulls with Troy Wells to pare down the field as Brain Matter, Ben Berden and day one winner Jamey Driscoll sat in, marking moves with the race falling apart behind them.
At midpoint, a group of five was clear with Wells on an obvious mission to light up the front at every opportunity. He attacked repeatedly, but was only given a scant five second lead by the break, patrolled primarily by the Raleigh Clement duo.
With three to go, Berden countered Wells after the stairs before Driscoll set off on his own, hoping to replicate his solo win from the day before. As soon as Driscoll jumped, Matter followed and held his wheel into the closing lap. On the final descent and steep climb, Matter made his move and held his advantage to the line with Driscoll coming in second ahead of his teammate Ben Berden, who rounded out the podium. Early aggressors Troy Wells and Travis Livermon took fourth and fifth respectively.
With its new venue and more challenging course, the Gateway Cup's fourth year served up dramatic racing. With a quality field returning each year, the race looks set to become a mainstay on the domestic UCI calendar for many years.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar
|1:02:26
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:02
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:37
|4
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:02
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx
|0:01:32
|6
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:46
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic
|0:01:51
|8
|Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing
|0:01:57
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:02:30
|10
|Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Fsa Cx
|0:02:48
|11
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:02:56
|12
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:03:02
|13
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized
|0:03:45
|14
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set Coaching/Specialized
|0:03:56
|15
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:15
|16
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:27
|17
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx
|0:04:28
|18
|Ian McPherson (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx
|0:04:44
|19
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio
|0:05:00
|20
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx Team
|0:05:35
|21
|David Reyes (USA) Heritage Race Club
|0:05:57
|22
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
|0:06:00
|23
|Adam York (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:06:10
|24
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
|0:06:13
|25
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|0:06:29
|26
|Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company
|0:06:37
|27
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|0:06:45
|28
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts
|0:07:01
|29
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|0:07:47
|30
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out!
|- 2 laps
|31
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Iscorp Cycling Team
|32
|Isaac Neff (USA) 5nines/Motorless Motion Bicycles
|33
|Mark Norton (USA) Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|34
|Gabriel Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
|35
|Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman
|- 3 laps
|36
|Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
|37
|Andrew Giniat (USA) On The Route
|38
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Rbm/Matrix
|39
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rocklobster
|40
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|41
|Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front Racing
|42
|Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|43
|Matthew Kelley (USA) Quantum Mesa Cycles
|44
|Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop
|- 4 laps
|45
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas
|46
|Michael Saunders (USA) Dogfish
|- 5 laps
|47
|Travis Werts (USA)
|48
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway Usa P/B Blackhand Coffee
|- 6 laps
|DNF
|Zach McDonald (USA) Kccx
|DNF
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx
|DNF
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|DNF
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx
|DNS
|Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
|DNS
|Spencer Downing (USA) Hoke Racing Llc
|DNS
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cycleton
|DNS
|Jim Wood (USA) Alki/Rubicon Racing
|DNS
|Brett Heuring (USA) Dogfish Racing/Team Noah
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:47:17
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:22
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Ge Capital/American Classic
|0:00:37
|4
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin Bikes/Spy
|0:00:54
|5
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing
|0:01:46
|6
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp
|0:01:58
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:02:19
|8
|Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:02:32
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:02:45
|10
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Atc Racing
|0:02:54
|11
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters Cx P/B Trek
|0:03:12
|12
|Nicole Brandt (USA) La Grange
|0:03:31
|13
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:04:09
|14
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether P.B. Krema Peanut
|0:04:22
|15
|Elizabeth So (USA)
|0:05:02
|16
|Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:05:36
|17
|Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee
|0:06:30
|18
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab Cx Factory Team
|0:06:44
|19
|Sarah Szefi (USA) Psimet Racing
|0:07:45
|20
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:08:33
|21
|Rachel Dobrozsi (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:09:08
|22
|Katie Isermann (USA) Psimet Racing
|- 1 lap
|23
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|- 2 laps
|DNF
|Jennifer Nichols (USA) Birmingham Velo/Infinity Racing
|DNS
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) Psimet Racing
