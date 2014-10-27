Image 1 of 38 Amanda Carey (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 38 Laurel Ruthbun on the sairs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 38 Travis Livermore rides the stairs ahead of Ben Berden (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 38 Caroline Mani chases Gilbert late in the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 38 Caroline Mani leading Duke (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 38 Caroline Mani stays close (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 38 Matter crests a climb on course (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 38 Courtney McFadden was aggressive early on in the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 38 Courtney McFadden paying for her early aggression (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 38 Nicole Duke comes past at speed (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 38 Nicole Duke leads the field (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 38 Nicole Duke on the startline (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 38 Sunny Gilbert on the startline (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 38 Sunny Gilbert wins day 2 of the Gateway Cross Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 38 Suny Gilbert makes her way up the stairs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 38 Wells attacking on the stairs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 38 Wells forcing the pace (Image credit: Matt James) Image 18 of 38 The women's podium from day 2 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 19 of 38 Kaiser hanging tough (Image credit: Matt James) Image 20 of 38 Gilbert in the lead (Image credit: Matt James) Image 21 of 38 Amanda Carey on one of the climbs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 22 of 38 Amanda Carey on a steep pitch (Image credit: Matt James) Image 23 of 38 Amanda Miller on a steep pitch (Image credit: Matt James) Image 24 of 38 Amanda Miller on the line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 25 of 38 Amanda Miller rides the stairs ahead of the Sam Schneider (Image credit: Matt James) Image 26 of 38 Ben Berden crests a climb (Image credit: Matt James) Image 27 of 38 Brian Matter rode a smart race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 28 of 38 Brian Matter takes the win (Image credit: Matt James) Image 29 of 38 Caroline Mani after she slipped to second during the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 30 of 38 Caroline Mani on the front (Image credit: Matt James) Image 31 of 38 Caroline Mani on the startline (Image credit: Matt James) Image 32 of 38 Courtney McFadden on the line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 33 of 38 Driscoll crests a climb (Image credit: Matt James) Image 34 of 38 Driscoll stays close to the front (Image credit: Matt James) Image 35 of 38 Erica Zaveta hanging on (Image credit: Matt James) Image 36 of 38 Erica Zaveta on the startline (Image credit: Matt James) Image 37 of 38 Erica Zaveta on the stairs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 38 of 38 Zach McDonald (Image credit: Matt James)

Day two of the 2014 Gateway Cross Cup brought a revamped course and a renewed aggression from both of the opening day's runners up in the men and women's races.

The women's race opened with a storming attack from GE Capitol's Courtney McFadden, looking to make amends for the disappointment of Saturday's race. Her fearsome pace off the line split the field to pieces, with only the favorites from day one clustered up five seconds behind her. After two laps, she was caught by the chase led by Michelob Ultra/Big Shark's Sunny Gilbert who towed Nicole Duke and Caroline Mani behind her. Notable in her absence in the group was Saturday's winner, Erica Zaveta, perhaps feeling the efforts of the previous day.

Halfway through the race, with McFadden caught, there was a momentary cease-fire before Gilbert launched clear with three laps to go. Initially, her lead was tenuous as her pursuers looked to each other to make chase. McFadden took the reigns but faded in the end as she was passed by the steady efforts of Caroline Mani who pushed McFadden into third on the day. Nicole Duke secured fourth while Zaveta clawed her way back to the top five.

In the men's race, the field set an explosive pace from the line, much like Saturday's race. Again, Cody Kaiser drove the front with Soundpony's Jacob Lasley to force the opening splits while the top five of the previous day waited in the wings. Once the initial selection was made, Travis Livermon of Mock Orange Racing took to the front, trading pulls with Troy Wells to pare down the field as Brain Matter, Ben Berden and day one winner Jamey Driscoll sat in, marking moves with the race falling apart behind them.

At midpoint, a group of five was clear with Wells on an obvious mission to light up the front at every opportunity. He attacked repeatedly, but was only given a scant five second lead by the break, patrolled primarily by the Raleigh Clement duo.

With three to go, Berden countered Wells after the stairs before Driscoll set off on his own, hoping to replicate his solo win from the day before. As soon as Driscoll jumped, Matter followed and held his wheel into the closing lap. On the final descent and steep climb, Matter made his move and held his advantage to the line with Driscoll coming in second ahead of his teammate Ben Berden, who rounded out the podium. Early aggressors Troy Wells and Travis Livermon took fourth and fifth respectively.

With its new venue and more challenging course, the Gateway Cup's fourth year served up dramatic racing. With a quality field returning each year, the race looks set to become a mainstay on the domestic UCI calendar for many years.

Results

Men's result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar 1:02:26 2 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement 0:00:02 3 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement 0:00:37 4 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:01:02 5 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx 0:01:32 6 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar 0:01:46 7 Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic 0:01:51 8 Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing 0:01:57 9 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team 0:02:30 10 Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Fsa Cx 0:02:48 11 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 0:02:56 12 Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team 0:03:02 13 Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized 0:03:45 14 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set Coaching/Specialized 0:03:56 15 Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross 0:04:15 16 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:04:27 17 Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx 0:04:28 18 Ian McPherson (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx 0:04:44 19 Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio 0:05:00 20 Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx Team 0:05:35 21 David Reyes (USA) Heritage Race Club 0:05:57 22 Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony 0:06:00 23 Adam York (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing 0:06:10 24 Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling 0:06:13 25 Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 0:06:29 26 Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company 0:06:37 27 Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles 0:06:45 28 Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts 0:07:01 29 Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six 0:07:47 30 Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! - 2 laps 31 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Iscorp Cycling Team 32 Isaac Neff (USA) 5nines/Motorless Motion Bicycles 33 Mark Norton (USA) Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin 34 Gabriel Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 35 Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman - 3 laps 36 Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing 37 Andrew Giniat (USA) On The Route 38 Zachary Carlson (USA) Rbm/Matrix 39 Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rocklobster 40 Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 41 Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front Racing 42 Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing 43 Matthew Kelley (USA) Quantum Mesa Cycles 44 Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop - 4 laps 45 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas 46 Michael Saunders (USA) Dogfish - 5 laps 47 Travis Werts (USA) 48 Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway Usa P/B Blackhand Coffee - 6 laps DNF Zach McDonald (USA) Kccx DNF Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx DNF Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross DNF Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet Cx DNS Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing DNS Spencer Downing (USA) Hoke Racing Llc DNS Nathan Brown (USA) Cycleton DNS Jim Wood (USA) Alki/Rubicon Racing DNS Brett Heuring (USA) Dogfish Racing/Team Noah