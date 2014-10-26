Image 1 of 38 James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) on the start line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 38 The women's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 38 Sunny GIlbert (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 38 Nicole Duke leads early on (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 38 Nicole Duke late on during the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 38 Nicole Duke (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 38 Miller over the barriers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 38 Courtney McFadden leads Duke up a climb (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 38 Gilbert was ecstatic with second place (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 38 Gilbert goes over the barriers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 38 The ride up was challenging for all (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 38 Robert Manion on the line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 38 Releigh Celement riding the stairs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 38 The start of the men's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 38 The men's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 38 McDonald on a steep pitch (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 38 Brian Matter Chasing Driscoll (Image credit: Matt James) Image 18 of 38 Cody Kaiser riders while others run (Image credit: Matt James) Image 19 of 38 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 20 of 38 Zaveta leads with one lap to go (Image credit: Matt James) Image 21 of 38 Jake Wells (Stan's Notubes Elite CX) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 22 of 38 James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) wins Gateway Cross Cup Day 1 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 23 of 38 James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) gets the winning gap (Image credit: Matt James) Image 24 of 38 James Driscoll and Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 25 of 38 Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 26 of 38 Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized) takes the early race lead (Image credit: Matt James) Image 27 of 38 Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized) finished 20th on the day (Image credit: Matt James) Image 28 of 38 Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 29 of 38 Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar) finished third on the podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 30 of 38 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) finished the race in second place (Image credit: Matt James) Image 31 of 38 Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 32 of 38 Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 33 of 38 Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 34 of 38 Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing) wins Gateway Cross Cup Day 1 (Image credit: Matt James) Image 35 of 38 Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 36 of 38 Courtenay Mcfadden (GE Capital/American Classic) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 37 of 38 Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 38 of 38 Jake Wells (Stan's Notubes Elite CX) (Image credit: Matt James)

Competitors at the 2014 Gateway Cross Cup in St. Louis, Missouri saw an entirely new course from years past and unseasonably warm temperatures that sought to test the rider’s limits and provide dynamic racing to both the men’s and women’s fields.

The men’s field leapt off the line at blistering speeds and took to the hilly, undulating course with a fury meant to break the race to pieces as quickly as possible. The opening laps saw a driving pace at the front due to the efforts of Cody Kaiser, Troy Wells, Zach McDonald and the Raleigh Clement duo of Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll.The relentless pace forced many riders off the back as a group of fifteen pried themselves loose in the early stages of the race.

With the fast dry conditions, Wells sensed the need for an attack and surged to the front in the fourth lap, whittling the lead group down to five with McDonald, the Raleigh riders and Brian Matter hanging on. A couple of laps later, Driscoll and Berden set a pace that pulled them clear of the break and it looked like they would ride together for a Raleigh Clement one-two.

Berden ultimately lost the front and was caught by Matter while Driscoll built a commanding lead. Berden held on for second with a late surge, as Matter took third. McDonald appeared to wilt in the heat and dropped down the lead group, eventually finishing 11th.

Zaveta secures solo victory

As explosive as the men’s race was, the women’s race was as much a war of attrition as the top of the field fought the gruelling course and searing heat.

Courtney McFadden and Nicole Duke both drove the pace early on and split the field into groups from the start. A lead group of five formed with last year’s winner Amanda Miller, Duke, McFadden, Erica Zaveta and Samantha Schneider of IS-Corp all in the mix.

Dangling just behind, Caroline Mani of Raleigh Clement tried to keep the leaders in sight while local rider Sunny Gilbert of Michelob Ultra Big Shark hung gamely between.

As the lead group fragmented and faded, the steady diesel approach of Gilbert and Mani paid off as both made contact with the front group and put themselves into podium position. Gilbert took the lead for half a lap before being overtaken by Zaveta who soloed in for the win ahead of Gilbert and Mani.

The Gateway Cross Cup continues tomorrow with day two at Queeny Park in St. Louis. If day one was any indication, the field will have as much competition from the course and the unseasonable heat as from their competitors.



Elite men's results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement 1:01:51 2 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement 0:00:15 3 Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar 0:00:29 4 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX 0:01:07 5 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:01:26 6 Tristan Uhl 787 Racing(USA) 0:01:31 7 Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet CX 0:01:45 8 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX 9 Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team 0:01:56 10 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar 0:02:30 11 Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX 0:03:04 12 Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic 0:03:10 13 Adam York (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing 0:03:25 14 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team 0:03:38 15 Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Fsa CX 0:03:46 16 Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX 0:03:58 17 Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio 0:04:24 18 Ian Mcphearson (USA) The Pro's Closet CX 0:04:37 19 Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company 0:04:38 20 Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized 0:05:23 21 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:05:33 22 Spencer Downing (USA) Hoke Racing Llc 0:05:36 23 Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling 0:05:38 24 Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts 0:05:58 25 Gabriel Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 0:05:59 26 Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman 0:07:23 27 Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing 28 Zachary Carlson (USA) Rbm/Matrix 29 Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 30 Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team 31 Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles 32 Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six 33 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Iscorp Cycling Team 34 Mark Norton (USA) Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin 35 Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! 36 David Reyes (USA) Heritage Race Club 37 Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front Racing 38 Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 39 Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rocklobster 40 Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop 41 Andrew Giniat (USA) On The Route 42 Brett Heuring (USA) Dogfish Racing/Team Noah 43 Michael Saunders (USA) Dogfish 44 Nathan Brown (USA) Cycleton 45 Matthew Kelley (USA) Quantum Mesa Cycles 46 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set Coaching/Specialized 47 Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing 48 Jim Wood (USA) Alki/Rubicon Racing 49 Travis Werts (USA) DNF Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team DNF Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing DNF Isaac Neff (USA) DNF Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony DNF Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony DNF Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway P/B Blackhand Coffee Co DNS Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross

Elite women's results