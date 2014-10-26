Gateway Cross Cup: Driscoll wins on day 1
Zaveta wins women's race
Gateway Cross Cup Day 1: -
Competitors at the 2014 Gateway Cross Cup in St. Louis, Missouri saw an entirely new course from years past and unseasonably warm temperatures that sought to test the rider’s limits and provide dynamic racing to both the men’s and women’s fields.
The men’s field leapt off the line at blistering speeds and took to the hilly, undulating course with a fury meant to break the race to pieces as quickly as possible. The opening laps saw a driving pace at the front due to the efforts of Cody Kaiser, Troy Wells, Zach McDonald and the Raleigh Clement duo of Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll.The relentless pace forced many riders off the back as a group of fifteen pried themselves loose in the early stages of the race.
With the fast dry conditions, Wells sensed the need for an attack and surged to the front in the fourth lap, whittling the lead group down to five with McDonald, the Raleigh riders and Brian Matter hanging on. A couple of laps later, Driscoll and Berden set a pace that pulled them clear of the break and it looked like they would ride together for a Raleigh Clement one-two.
Berden ultimately lost the front and was caught by Matter while Driscoll built a commanding lead. Berden held on for second with a late surge, as Matter took third. McDonald appeared to wilt in the heat and dropped down the lead group, eventually finishing 11th.
Zaveta secures solo victory
As explosive as the men’s race was, the women’s race was as much a war of attrition as the top of the field fought the gruelling course and searing heat.
Courtney McFadden and Nicole Duke both drove the pace early on and split the field into groups from the start. A lead group of five formed with last year’s winner Amanda Miller, Duke, McFadden, Erica Zaveta and Samantha Schneider of IS-Corp all in the mix.
Dangling just behind, Caroline Mani of Raleigh Clement tried to keep the leaders in sight while local rider Sunny Gilbert of Michelob Ultra Big Shark hung gamely between.
As the lead group fragmented and faded, the steady diesel approach of Gilbert and Mani paid off as both made contact with the front group and put themselves into podium position. Gilbert took the lead for half a lap before being overtaken by Zaveta who soloed in for the win ahead of Gilbert and Mani.
The Gateway Cross Cup continues tomorrow with day two at Queeny Park in St. Louis. If day one was any indication, the field will have as much competition from the course and the unseasonable heat as from their competitors.
Elite men's results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|1:01:51
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:15
|3
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar
|0:00:29
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX
|0:01:07
|5
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:26
|6
|Tristan Uhl 787 Racing(USA)
|0:01:31
|7
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:01:45
|8
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|9
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:01:56
|10
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:30
|11
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX
|0:03:04
|12
|Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic
|0:03:10
|13
|Adam York (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:03:25
|14
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:03:38
|15
|Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Fsa CX
|0:03:46
|16
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:03:58
|17
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio
|0:04:24
|18
|Ian Mcphearson (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:04:37
|19
|Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company
|0:04:38
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized
|0:05:23
|21
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:33
|22
|Spencer Downing (USA) Hoke Racing Llc
|0:05:36
|23
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
|0:05:38
|24
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts
|0:05:58
|25
|Gabriel Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:05:59
|26
|Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman
|0:07:23
|27
|Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
|28
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Rbm/Matrix
|29
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|30
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|31
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|32
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|33
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Iscorp Cycling Team
|34
|Mark Norton (USA) Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|35
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out!
|36
|David Reyes (USA) Heritage Race Club
|37
|Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front Racing
|38
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|39
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rocklobster
|40
|Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop
|41
|Andrew Giniat (USA) On The Route
|42
|Brett Heuring (USA) Dogfish Racing/Team Noah
|43
|Michael Saunders (USA) Dogfish
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cycleton
|45
|Matthew Kelley (USA) Quantum Mesa Cycles
|46
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set Coaching/Specialized
|47
|Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
|48
|Jim Wood (USA) Alki/Rubicon Racing
|49
|Travis Werts (USA)
|DNF
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|DNF
|Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|DNF
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNF
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway P/B Blackhand Coffee Co
|DNS
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
Elite women's results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing
|1:46:20
|2
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:00:21
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:02
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:01:20
|5
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin Bikes/Spy
|0:01:50
|6
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:02:12
|7
|Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:02:53
|8
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX P/B Trek
|0:03:16
|9
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp
|0:04:00
|10
|Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee
|0:04:12
|11
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Sdg-Bellwether P.B. Krema Peanut Butter
|0:04:22
|12
|Jennifer Nichols (USA) Birmingham Velo/Infinity Racing
|0:04:27
|13
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Atc Racing
|14
|Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:05:16
|15
|Nicole Brandt (USA) La Grange
|0:05:27
|16
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:06:26
|17
|Rachel Dobrozsi (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:06:34
|18
|Sarah Szefi (USA) Psimet Racing
|0:07:08
|19
|Katie Isermann (USA) Psimet Racing
|0:07:28
|20
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:07:38
|21
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:07:54
|22
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:08:19
|DNF
|Elizabeth So (USA)
|DNF
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
|DNS
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) Psimet Racing
