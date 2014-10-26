Trending

Gateway Cross Cup: Driscoll wins on day 1

Zaveta wins women's race

Image 1 of 38

James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) on the start line

James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) on the start line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 38

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 38

Sunny GIlbert

Sunny GIlbert
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 38

Nicole Duke leads early on

Nicole Duke leads early on
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 38

Nicole Duke late on during the race

Nicole Duke late on during the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 38

Nicole Duke

Nicole Duke
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 38

Miller over the barriers

Miller over the barriers
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 38

Courtney McFadden leads Duke up a climb

Courtney McFadden leads Duke up a climb
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 38

Gilbert was ecstatic with second place

Gilbert was ecstatic with second place
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 38

Gilbert goes over the barriers

Gilbert goes over the barriers
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 38

The ride up was challenging for all

The ride up was challenging for all
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 38

Robert Manion on the line

Robert Manion on the line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 38

Releigh Celement riding the stairs

Releigh Celement riding the stairs
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 38

The start of the men's race

The start of the men's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 38

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 38

McDonald on a steep pitch

McDonald on a steep pitch
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 38

Brian Matter Chasing Driscoll

Brian Matter Chasing Driscoll
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 18 of 38

Cody Kaiser riders while others run

Cody Kaiser riders while others run
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 19 of 38

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo)

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 20 of 38

Zaveta leads with one lap to go

Zaveta leads with one lap to go
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 21 of 38

Jake Wells (Stan's Notubes Elite CX)

Jake Wells (Stan's Notubes Elite CX)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 22 of 38

James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) wins Gateway Cross Cup Day 1

James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) wins Gateway Cross Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 23 of 38

James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) gets the winning gap

James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) gets the winning gap
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 24 of 38

James Driscoll and Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement)

James Driscoll and Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 25 of 38

Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized)

Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 26 of 38

Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized) takes the early race lead

Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized) takes the early race lead
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 27 of 38

Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized) finished 20th on the day

Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized) finished 20th on the day
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 28 of 38

Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement)

Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 29 of 38

Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar) finished third on the podium

Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar) finished third on the podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 30 of 38

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) finished the race in second place

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) finished the race in second place
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 31 of 38

Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)

Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 32 of 38

Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)

Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 33 of 38

Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)

Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 34 of 38

Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing) wins Gateway Cross Cup Day 1

Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing) wins Gateway Cross Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 35 of 38

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy)

Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 36 of 38

Courtenay Mcfadden (GE Capital/American Classic)

Courtenay Mcfadden (GE Capital/American Classic)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 37 of 38

Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)

Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 38 of 38

Jake Wells (Stan's Notubes Elite CX)

Jake Wells (Stan's Notubes Elite CX)
(Image credit: Matt James)

Competitors at the 2014 Gateway Cross Cup in St. Louis, Missouri saw an entirely new course from years past and unseasonably warm temperatures that sought to test the rider’s limits and provide dynamic racing to both the men’s and women’s fields.

The men’s field leapt off the line at blistering speeds and took to the hilly, undulating course with a fury meant to break the race to pieces as quickly as possible. The opening laps saw a driving pace at the front due to the efforts of Cody Kaiser, Troy Wells, Zach McDonald and the Raleigh Clement duo of Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll.The relentless pace forced many riders off the back as a group of fifteen pried themselves loose in the early stages of the race.

With the fast dry conditions, Wells sensed the need for an attack and surged to the front in the fourth lap, whittling the lead group down to five with McDonald, the Raleigh riders and Brian Matter hanging on. A couple of laps later, Driscoll and Berden set a pace that pulled them clear of the break and it looked like they would ride together for a Raleigh Clement one-two.

Berden ultimately lost the front and was caught by Matter while Driscoll built a commanding lead. Berden held on for second with a late surge, as Matter took third. McDonald appeared to wilt in the heat and dropped down the lead group, eventually finishing 11th.

Zaveta secures solo victory

As explosive as the men’s race was, the women’s race was as much a war of attrition as the top of the field fought the gruelling course and searing heat.

Courtney McFadden and Nicole Duke both drove the pace early on and split the field into groups from the start. A lead group of five formed with last year’s winner Amanda Miller, Duke, McFadden, Erica Zaveta and Samantha Schneider of IS-Corp all in the mix.

Dangling just behind, Caroline Mani of Raleigh Clement tried to keep the leaders in sight while local rider Sunny Gilbert of Michelob Ultra Big Shark hung gamely between.

As the lead group fragmented and faded, the steady diesel approach of Gilbert and Mani paid off as both made contact with the front group and put themselves into podium position. Gilbert took the lead for half a lap before being overtaken by Zaveta who soloed in for the win ahead of Gilbert and Mani.

The Gateway Cross Cup continues tomorrow with day two at Queeny Park in St. Louis. If day one was any indication, the field will have as much competition from the course and the unseasonable heat as from their competitors.

Elite men's results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement1:01:51
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement0:00:15
3Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin / Clif Bar0:00:29
4Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX0:01:07
5Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:26
6Tristan Uhl 787 Racing(USA)0:01:31
7Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:01:45
8Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
9Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team0:01:56
10Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:02:30
11Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX0:03:04
12Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic0:03:10
13Adam York (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:03:25
14Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:03:38
15Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Fsa CX0:03:46
16Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:03:58
17Nicholas Lemke (USA) Hifi/Thefeed/Crafthairstudio0:04:24
18Ian Mcphearson (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:04:37
19Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company0:04:38
20Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized0:05:23
21Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:33
22Spencer Downing (USA) Hoke Racing Llc0:05:36
23Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling0:05:38
24Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts0:05:58
25Gabriel Varela (USA) Vertical Earth0:05:59
26Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman0:07:23
27Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
28Zachary Carlson (USA) Rbm/Matrix
29Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
30Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
31Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
32Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
33Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Iscorp Cycling Team
34Mark Norton (USA) Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
35Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out!
36David Reyes (USA) Heritage Race Club
37Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front Racing
38Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
39Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rocklobster
40Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop
41Andrew Giniat (USA) On The Route
42Brett Heuring (USA) Dogfish Racing/Team Noah
43Michael Saunders (USA) Dogfish
44Nathan Brown (USA) Cycleton
45Matthew Kelley (USA) Quantum Mesa Cycles
46Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set Coaching/Specialized
47Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
48Jim Wood (USA) Alki/Rubicon Racing
49Travis Werts (USA)
DNFEric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
DNFJp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
DNFIsaac Neff (USA)
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNFTyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway P/B Blackhand Coffee Co
DNSRyan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross

Elite women's results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing1:46:20
2Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:00:21
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:01:02
4Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:01:20
5Nicole Duke (USA) Marin Bikes/Spy0:01:50
6Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:12
7Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush0:02:53
8Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX P/B Trek0:03:16
9Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp0:04:00
10Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee0:04:12
11Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Sdg-Bellwether P.B. Krema Peanut Butter0:04:22
12Jennifer Nichols (USA) Birmingham Velo/Infinity Racing0:04:27
13Samantha Runnels (USA) Atc Racing
14Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Foundry Cycles0:05:16
15Nicole Brandt (USA) La Grange0:05:27
16Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:06:26
17Rachel Dobrozsi (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:06:34
18Sarah Szefi (USA) Psimet Racing0:07:08
19Katie Isermann (USA) Psimet Racing0:07:28
20Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:07:38
21Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:07:54
22Heidi Wood (USA)0:08:19
DNFElizabeth So (USA)
DNFCourtenay Mcfadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
DNSLindsay Zucco (USA) Psimet Racing

 

Latest on Cyclingnews