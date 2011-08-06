Image 1 of 4 Taborre celebrates his first ever win (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 4 Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 4 Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) wins the sprint (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) attacked alone and was chased down in the final two kilometres of the Gran Premio di Camaiore but still had the speed to beat Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Davide Rebellin (Miche) in the sprint finish and so secure his first ever victory as a professional.

The trio finished 15 seconds ahead of a group of chasers lead home by Nikita Novikov (Itera Katusha) and Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) after a high-speed edition of the Tuscan semi-classic.

The one-day race often sees the local-based riders battle it out for victory and so inspire some aggressive racing. This year Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) also took part as he returned to serious action after the Tour de France and a week of criterium in northern Europe. Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) was also in action after as he began the second half of the season and attempts to secure a place in the Italian team for the world road race championships in Copenhagen.

Both finished in the main pack of riders that was eight seconds behind and emotional Taborre.

“My first thoughts go to my sister Chiara who died two years ago in a road accident at just 18,” Taborre said movingly.

“It was a hard race right from the start but everything was decided on the last climb where I had the legs to go on the attack take a small group clear. Me and Rebellin reached the top first and then Stortoni joined us. I tried to get away on the descent because the chasers were coming up from behind but it didn’t work but I still had something left for the sprint.

“Sometimes you’ve got to have the courage to try something, it’s not always about your legs, you need luck too. I came out of the Brixia Tour on form and my fourth place at the Trofeo Matteotti proved it. I really believed I could win today.”