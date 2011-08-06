Taborre wins Tuscan semi-classic
Stortoni takes second ahead of Rebellin
Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) attacked alone and was chased down in the final two kilometres of the Gran Premio di Camaiore but still had the speed to beat Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Davide Rebellin (Miche) in the sprint finish and so secure his first ever victory as a professional.
The trio finished 15 seconds ahead of a group of chasers lead home by Nikita Novikov (Itera Katusha) and Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) after a high-speed edition of the Tuscan semi-classic.
The one-day race often sees the local-based riders battle it out for victory and so inspire some aggressive racing. This year Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) also took part as he returned to serious action after the Tour de France and a week of criterium in northern Europe. Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) was also in action after as he began the second half of the season and attempts to secure a place in the Italian team for the world road race championships in Copenhagen.
Both finished in the main pack of riders that was eight seconds behind and emotional Taborre.
“My first thoughts go to my sister Chiara who died two years ago in a road accident at just 18,” Taborre said movingly.
“It was a hard race right from the start but everything was decided on the last climb where I had the legs to go on the attack take a small group clear. Me and Rebellin reached the top first and then Stortoni joined us. I tried to get away on the descent because the chasers were coming up from behind but it didn’t work but I still had something left for the sprint.
“Sometimes you’ve got to have the courage to try something, it’s not always about your legs, you need luck too. I came out of the Brixia Tour on form and my fourth place at the Trofeo Matteotti proved it. I really believed I could win today.”
|1
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4:46:45
|2
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|4
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:15
|5
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|10
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|15
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|16
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|17
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|18
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Dmitry Ignatyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|21
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:34
|22
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|27
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|34
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|38
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|39
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|41
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|44
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:50
|45
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|46
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|47
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|50
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|51
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|52
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|53
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|54
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|55
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|56
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|57
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:50
|60
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|62
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|64
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:04:50
|65
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|66
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|67
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
|68
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|69
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|70
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
