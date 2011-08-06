Trending

Taborre wins Tuscan semi-classic

Stortoni takes second ahead of Rebellin

Taborre celebrates his first ever win

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) attacked alone and was chased down in the final two kilometres of the Gran Premio di Camaiore but still had the speed to beat Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Davide Rebellin (Miche) in the sprint finish and so secure his first ever victory as a professional.

The trio finished 15 seconds ahead of a group of chasers lead home by Nikita Novikov (Itera Katusha) and Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) after a high-speed edition of the Tuscan semi-classic.

The one-day race often sees the local-based riders battle it out for victory and so inspire some aggressive racing. This year Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) also took part as he returned to serious action after the Tour de France and a week of criterium in northern Europe. Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) was also in action after as he began the second half of the season and attempts to secure a place in the Italian team for the world road race championships in Copenhagen.

Both finished in the main pack of riders that was eight seconds behind and emotional Taborre.

“My first thoughts go to my sister Chiara who died two years ago in a road accident at just 18,” Taborre said movingly.

“It was a hard race right from the start but everything was decided on the last climb where I had the legs to go on the attack take a small group clear. Me and Rebellin reached the top first and then Stortoni joined us. I tried to get away on the descent because the chasers were coming up from behind but it didn’t work but I still had something left for the sprint.

“Sometimes you’ve got to have the courage to try something, it’s not always about your legs, you need luck too. I came out of the Brixia Tour on form and my fourth place at the Trofeo Matteotti proved it. I really believed I could win today.”

Full Results
1Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4:46:45
2Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
4Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:15
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
8Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
10Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
14Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
15Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
16Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
17Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
18Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
20Dmitry Ignatyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
21Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:34
22Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
27Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
29Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
30Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
34Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Matic Strgar (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
38Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
39Devid Tintori (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
40Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
41Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
43Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
44Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:01:50
45Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
46Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
47Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
49Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
50Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
51Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
52Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
53Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
54Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
55Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
56Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
57Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:50
60Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
61Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
62Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
64Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:04:50
65Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
66Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
67Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
68Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
69Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
70Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

