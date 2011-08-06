Trending

Image 1 of 3

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the final stage while runner-up Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates overall victory.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 3

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) beat Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the intermediate sprint, but the Australian would be relegated after the stage finished.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 3

The final podium at the Tour of Poland (l-r): Daniel Martin, Peter Sagan, Marco Marcato

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) saw a second consecutive overall victory at the Tour of Poland snatched from his grasp on the finish line in Kraków after Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished second in the sprint behind winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) and so won overall by six seconds.

Martin’s teammate Heinrich Haussler took the three second time bonus intermediate sprint from Sagan late in the stage but Sagan knew that a place in the top three at the end of the stage would give him overall victory (Note--Haussler was later relegated for his actions in the intermediate sprint which gave Sagan the three-second bonus). The Slovak road champion followed Kittel in the stage finale and cleverly took second, celebrating at the same time as the German rider. Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) finished third in the sprint.

It was Kittel’s fourth sprint win of the race and confirmed him as one of the riding sprint stars in the peloton. He faces a much bigger test at the rapidly approaching Vuelta a Espana but seems to have the power, speed and confidence to take on his bigger-name rivals starting from August 20 in Benidorm.

“When I came to this race, I’d hoped to win one stage. Four is a fantastic result,” Kittel said.

“It's also a good thing I finished a stage as hard as yesterday. It was a real nightmare! Fortunately Albert Timmer helped him. The Tour of Poland was a hard race. But again I've got to say a big thank you to everyone in the team.

"The sprint was very fast today although you could see everyone was tired. Sagan really wanted the final victory, his team led the peloton, and it was very good for us. I just have to keep my position.”

Martin finished in the peloton and could only watch as Sagan celebrated overall victory by pulling a wheelie as he rode back to the podium to be crowd overall winner. Italy’s Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) finished third overall at seven seconds.

"It's definitely the best success in my career. It will stick in my memory forever, because today I could have won or lost by three seconds,” Sagan said.

“After the intermediate sprint I was frustrated because I didn’t take the maximum bonus time (Sagan did not yet know Haussler had been relegated--ed.). In my head I could have resigned myself to defeat but instead I focused on the final sprint. My team did a strong work for me again and it helped a lot."

Dan Martin was pragmatic about defeat.

"The route this year didn't really suit me and I came for a stage win. The yellow jersey was a surprise and to wear it, a bonus,” he said.

“Today the tactic was to cross my fingers and hope three people would beat Sagan in the sprints. I did the best I could and I was even involved in the bonus sprint! Heinrich [Haussler] and the team did great work, too."

Feisty finale

After the rain and long transfer of the previous day, the riders were happy to see the sun shine in Kraków for the final circuit stage. A ten-rider break animated the racing for much of the stage but the peloton was all back together on the circuits of Kraków. The intermediate sprint was placed after the fourth lap, with just 27km to go, and everyone knew it would play a huge part in deciding the race.

Although no slouch in a sprint, Martin knew he had no chance against Sagan and let Haussler take him on. It was a clever plan and the tough Aussie out-manoeuvred Sagan by squeezing him against the barriers going through a final corner before the line. The two touched elbows and then argued and waved their arms at each other. For his actions, Haussler would be relegated after the conclusion of the stage, but the riders continued racing thinking the results had stood, with Haussler earning a three-second bonus and Sagan two seconds. Sagan believed he was still one second shy of Martin's overall time and thus thought he had to finish in the top three at the stage finish to take the 10, 6 or 4 second time bonuses to move past Martin.

The final laps were all about the build-up to the final sprint. Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack) and Polish national champion Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat – Polkowice) got away after a crash split the peloton briefly but they acted as the hare for the sprinters’ team to chase in the final half hour of racing. Marczynski comes from close to Kraków and desperately tried to win with a solo move but he was swept up with a kilometre to go and then Liquigas-Cannondale took over as they piloted Sagan to victory.

Skil-Shimano provided a lead-out for Kittel but Sagan was tucked carefully on his wheel and followed him towards the line, knowing that it was a perfect ride to overall victory.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:50:00
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
17Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
27Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
28John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
29Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
30Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
33Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
36Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
44Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
47Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
49Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
57Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
59Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
63Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
64Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
65Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
66Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
68Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
70Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
71Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
78Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
79Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
80Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
84Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:42
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
86William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:45
87Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
89Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
90Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:58
91Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:28
94Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:16
95Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
98Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
104Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
105Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
106Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
107Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
108Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
109Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
110Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
111Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
113Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
114Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
115Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
116Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
117Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
118Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
120José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
121Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:04:59
124Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
125Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:06:13
127Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:06:53
128Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:01
129Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
130Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
131Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
132John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
133Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFKanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
DNFVasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
DNFBranislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team

Points
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale19
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard15
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team14
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling13
9Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek10
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
13Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack7
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
17Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
19Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 1 - Rynek Starego Miasta, 97.6km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8:30:00
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Saxo Bank Sungard
5Katusha Team
6Leopard Trek
7Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Sky Procycling
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10HTC-Highroad
11Skil - Shimano
12Pro Team Astana
13Movistar Team
14Team RadioShack
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Quickstep Cycling Team
18De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
19CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Poland
21BMC Racing Team0:00:58
22Lampre - ISD0:07:04

Final general classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale26:40:00
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:25
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:32
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:33
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:35
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:42
16Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:59
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:08
20Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:32
21Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:40
22Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
23Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:48
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:14
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
27Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:27
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:02:31
30Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:34
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
32Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
33Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:44
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:50
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:55
36Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:02:57
37Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:02:58
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:09
39Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:53
40Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:57
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:56
42José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:30
43Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:04
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:15
45Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:07:28
46Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:09:22
47Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:51
48Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:11:38
50Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:04
51Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:28
52Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:16
53Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:13:49
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:55
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:12
56Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:26
57Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:48
58Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:16:25
59Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:16:48
60Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:04
61Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:35
62Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:18:00
63Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:27
64Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:39
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:22
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:33
67Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:55
68Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:20
69Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:20:28
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:03
71Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:10
72Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:23
73Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:21:44
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:56
75Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:06
76John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:22:34
77Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:37
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:43
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:22:52
80Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:08
81Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:35
82Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:23:51
83Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:00
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:26:02
85Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:18
86Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:27:18
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:01
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:07
89Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:26
90Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:08
91Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:43
92Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:30:45
93Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:31:18
94Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:32:37
95Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:09
96Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:45
97Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:33:51
98Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:28
99Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:35:02
100Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:35:17
101Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:35:18
102Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:35:49
103Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:05
104Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:26
105Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland0:37:48
106Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:07
107Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:40:02
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:04
109Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:40:08
110Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:14
111Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:40:49
112Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:12
113Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:57
114Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:43:03
115Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:43:30
116Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:53
117Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:45:00
118Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:03
119Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:47:30
120Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:23
121Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:48:32
122Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:48:53
123Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:50:32
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:51:25
125Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:00
126Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:56:42
127William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:56:48
128Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:57:16
129Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:59:18
130Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek1:02:23
131Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:08:36
132Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:16:54
133Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland1:20:55
134John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team1:25:10

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale99pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team89
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano80
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team77
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo75
6Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek43
8John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad41
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling40
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team40
11Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad40
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo39
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team39
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team37
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale34
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team30
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack23
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team23
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD22
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
23Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
24Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice19
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek19
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling19
27Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
28Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling17
30Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland16
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
32Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15
33Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
34Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland13
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team12
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
37Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
38Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano8
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
41Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
42Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
43Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
44Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
46Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack1

Mountains classification
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team85pts
2Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia47
3Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team45
4Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice36
5Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice33
6Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice28
7Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek27
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
9Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
10Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia19
11Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard17
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD16
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard15
14Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano12
15Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling11
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
18Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana8
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard7
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale7
24Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling6
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
26Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
28Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana4
29Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
30Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
31Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack3
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
34Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3
36Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
38Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland2
39Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek2
40Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
42Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
44Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint classification
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland13pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia10
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
4Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team6
5Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
6Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
7Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
10Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team3
11Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
12Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
13Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
18Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1
19Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1
20Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80:01:23
2Sky Procycling0:00:12
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:34
5Leopard Trek0:04:44
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:43
7Team RadioShack0:08:05
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:11
9Pro Team Astana0:10:28
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:46
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:55
12Katusha Team0:13:09
13Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:22
14Movistar Team0:14:35
15Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:58
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:01
17Lampre - ISD0:22:59
18Poland0:31:10
19Skil - Shimano0:31:35
20BMC Racing Team0:36:03
21HTC-Highroad0:44:19
22De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:47:32

