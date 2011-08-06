Sagan secures time bonus, wins overall
Kittel claims fourth stage win in Kraków
Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) saw a second consecutive overall victory at the Tour of Poland snatched from his grasp on the finish line in Kraków after Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished second in the sprint behind winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) and so won overall by six seconds.
Martin’s teammate Heinrich Haussler took the three second time bonus intermediate sprint from Sagan late in the stage but Sagan knew that a place in the top three at the end of the stage would give him overall victory (Note--Haussler was later relegated for his actions in the intermediate sprint which gave Sagan the three-second bonus). The Slovak road champion followed Kittel in the stage finale and cleverly took second, celebrating at the same time as the German rider. Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) finished third in the sprint.
It was Kittel’s fourth sprint win of the race and confirmed him as one of the riding sprint stars in the peloton. He faces a much bigger test at the rapidly approaching Vuelta a Espana but seems to have the power, speed and confidence to take on his bigger-name rivals starting from August 20 in Benidorm.
“When I came to this race, I’d hoped to win one stage. Four is a fantastic result,” Kittel said.
“It's also a good thing I finished a stage as hard as yesterday. It was a real nightmare! Fortunately Albert Timmer helped him. The Tour of Poland was a hard race. But again I've got to say a big thank you to everyone in the team.
"The sprint was very fast today although you could see everyone was tired. Sagan really wanted the final victory, his team led the peloton, and it was very good for us. I just have to keep my position.”
Martin finished in the peloton and could only watch as Sagan celebrated overall victory by pulling a wheelie as he rode back to the podium to be crowd overall winner. Italy’s Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) finished third overall at seven seconds.
"It's definitely the best success in my career. It will stick in my memory forever, because today I could have won or lost by three seconds,” Sagan said.
“After the intermediate sprint I was frustrated because I didn’t take the maximum bonus time (Sagan did not yet know Haussler had been relegated--ed.). In my head I could have resigned myself to defeat but instead I focused on the final sprint. My team did a strong work for me again and it helped a lot."
Dan Martin was pragmatic about defeat.
"The route this year didn't really suit me and I came for a stage win. The yellow jersey was a surprise and to wear it, a bonus,” he said.
“Today the tactic was to cross my fingers and hope three people would beat Sagan in the sprints. I did the best I could and I was even involved in the bonus sprint! Heinrich [Haussler] and the team did great work, too."
Feisty finale
After the rain and long transfer of the previous day, the riders were happy to see the sun shine in Kraków for the final circuit stage. A ten-rider break animated the racing for much of the stage but the peloton was all back together on the circuits of Kraków. The intermediate sprint was placed after the fourth lap, with just 27km to go, and everyone knew it would play a huge part in deciding the race.
Although no slouch in a sprint, Martin knew he had no chance against Sagan and let Haussler take him on. It was a clever plan and the tough Aussie out-manoeuvred Sagan by squeezing him against the barriers going through a final corner before the line. The two touched elbows and then argued and waved their arms at each other. For his actions, Haussler would be relegated after the conclusion of the stage, but the riders continued racing thinking the results had stood, with Haussler earning a three-second bonus and Sagan two seconds. Sagan believed he was still one second shy of Martin's overall time and thus thought he had to finish in the top three at the stage finish to take the 10, 6 or 4 second time bonuses to move past Martin.
The final laps were all about the build-up to the final sprint. Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack) and Polish national champion Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat – Polkowice) got away after a crash split the peloton briefly but they acted as the hare for the sprinters’ team to chase in the final half hour of racing. Marczynski comes from close to Kraków and desperately tried to win with a solo move but he was swept up with a kilometre to go and then Liquigas-Cannondale took over as they piloted Sagan to victory.
Skil-Shimano provided a lead-out for Kittel but Sagan was tucked carefully on his wheel and followed him towards the line, knowing that it was a perfect ride to overall victory.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:50:00
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|27
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|36
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|47
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|49
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|57
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|59
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|64
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|66
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|68
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|70
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|78
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|79
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|80
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|84
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:42
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:45
|87
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|89
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|90
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:58
|91
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:28
|94
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:16
|95
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|98
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|105
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|106
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|107
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|108
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|109
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|110
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|113
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|114
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|117
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|121
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:04:59
|124
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|125
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:13
|127
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:06:53
|128
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:01
|129
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|130
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|131
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|9
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|13
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8:30:00
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Leopard Trek
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Team RadioShack
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Poland
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|0:07:04
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26:40:00
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:32
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:33
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:35
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:42
|16
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:59
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|20
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:32
|21
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:40
|22
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|23
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:14
|25
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|27
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:27
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:02:31
|30
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:34
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:50
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|36
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:02:58
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:09
|39
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|40
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:57
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:56
|42
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:30
|43
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:04
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:15
|45
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:07:28
|46
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:22
|47
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:51
|48
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:21
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:38
|50
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:04
|51
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:28
|52
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:16
|53
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:13:49
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:55
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|56
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:26
|57
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:48
|58
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:16:25
|59
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:16:48
|60
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|61
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:35
|62
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:18:00
|63
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:27
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:39
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:22
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:33
|67
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|68
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:20
|69
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:03
|71
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:10
|72
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:23
|73
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:44
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:56
|75
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:06
|76
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:34
|77
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:37
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:43
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:22:52
|80
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:08
|81
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:35
|82
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:23:51
|83
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:00
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:26:02
|85
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:18
|86
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:18
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:01
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:07
|89
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:26
|90
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:08
|91
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:43
|92
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:45
|93
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:31:18
|94
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:32:37
|95
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:09
|96
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:45
|97
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:33:51
|98
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:28
|99
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:35:02
|100
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:35:17
|101
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:35:18
|102
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:35:49
|103
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:05
|104
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:26
|105
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|0:37:48
|106
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:07
|107
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:40:02
|108
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:04
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:40:08
|110
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:14
|111
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:40:49
|112
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:12
|113
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:57
|114
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:43:03
|115
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:30
|116
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:53
|117
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:00
|118
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:03
|119
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:47:30
|120
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:23
|121
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:32
|122
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:48:53
|123
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:50:32
|124
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:51:25
|125
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:00
|126
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:56:42
|127
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:56:48
|128
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:57:16
|129
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:59:18
|130
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:02:23
|131
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:08:36
|132
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:16:54
|133
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|1:20:55
|134
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:10
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|80
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|75
|6
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|43
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|41
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|10
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|40
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|40
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|39
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|23
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|22
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|23
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|24
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|28
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|30
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|16
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|32
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|33
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|34
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|13
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|37
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|38
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|41
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|42
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|43
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|44
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|47
|3
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|4
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|5
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|6
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|7
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|27
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|9
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|10
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|11
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|16
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|14
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|15
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|11
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|24
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|26
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|4
|29
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|30
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|31
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|34
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|36
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|38
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|2
|39
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|2
|40
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|42
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|44
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|13
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|6
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|7
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|9
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|10
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|3
|11
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|12
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|13
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|20
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80:01:23
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:34
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:04:44
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:08:05
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:11
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:28
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:55
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:13:09
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:22
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:14:35
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:58
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:01
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:22:59
|18
|Poland
|0:31:10
|19
|Skil - Shimano
|0:31:35
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:36:03
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|0:44:19
|22
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:47:32
