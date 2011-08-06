Image 1 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the final stage while runner-up Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates overall victory. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) beat Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the intermediate sprint, but the Australian would be relegated after the stage finished. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 3 The final podium at the Tour of Poland (l-r): Daniel Martin, Peter Sagan, Marco Marcato (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) saw a second consecutive overall victory at the Tour of Poland snatched from his grasp on the finish line in Kraków after Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished second in the sprint behind winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) and so won overall by six seconds.

Martin’s teammate Heinrich Haussler took the three second time bonus intermediate sprint from Sagan late in the stage but Sagan knew that a place in the top three at the end of the stage would give him overall victory (Note--Haussler was later relegated for his actions in the intermediate sprint which gave Sagan the three-second bonus). The Slovak road champion followed Kittel in the stage finale and cleverly took second, celebrating at the same time as the German rider. Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) finished third in the sprint.

It was Kittel’s fourth sprint win of the race and confirmed him as one of the riding sprint stars in the peloton. He faces a much bigger test at the rapidly approaching Vuelta a Espana but seems to have the power, speed and confidence to take on his bigger-name rivals starting from August 20 in Benidorm.

“When I came to this race, I’d hoped to win one stage. Four is a fantastic result,” Kittel said.

“It's also a good thing I finished a stage as hard as yesterday. It was a real nightmare! Fortunately Albert Timmer helped him. The Tour of Poland was a hard race. But again I've got to say a big thank you to everyone in the team.

"The sprint was very fast today although you could see everyone was tired. Sagan really wanted the final victory, his team led the peloton, and it was very good for us. I just have to keep my position.”

Martin finished in the peloton and could only watch as Sagan celebrated overall victory by pulling a wheelie as he rode back to the podium to be crowd overall winner. Italy’s Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) finished third overall at seven seconds.

"It's definitely the best success in my career. It will stick in my memory forever, because today I could have won or lost by three seconds,” Sagan said.

“After the intermediate sprint I was frustrated because I didn’t take the maximum bonus time (Sagan did not yet know Haussler had been relegated--ed.). In my head I could have resigned myself to defeat but instead I focused on the final sprint. My team did a strong work for me again and it helped a lot."

Dan Martin was pragmatic about defeat.

"The route this year didn't really suit me and I came for a stage win. The yellow jersey was a surprise and to wear it, a bonus,” he said.

“Today the tactic was to cross my fingers and hope three people would beat Sagan in the sprints. I did the best I could and I was even involved in the bonus sprint! Heinrich [Haussler] and the team did great work, too."

Feisty finale

After the rain and long transfer of the previous day, the riders were happy to see the sun shine in Kraków for the final circuit stage. A ten-rider break animated the racing for much of the stage but the peloton was all back together on the circuits of Kraków. The intermediate sprint was placed after the fourth lap, with just 27km to go, and everyone knew it would play a huge part in deciding the race.

Although no slouch in a sprint, Martin knew he had no chance against Sagan and let Haussler take him on. It was a clever plan and the tough Aussie out-manoeuvred Sagan by squeezing him against the barriers going through a final corner before the line. The two touched elbows and then argued and waved their arms at each other. For his actions, Haussler would be relegated after the conclusion of the stage, but the riders continued racing thinking the results had stood, with Haussler earning a three-second bonus and Sagan two seconds. Sagan believed he was still one second shy of Martin's overall time and thus thought he had to finish in the top three at the stage finish to take the 10, 6 or 4 second time bonuses to move past Martin.

The final laps were all about the build-up to the final sprint. Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack) and Polish national champion Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat – Polkowice) got away after a crash split the peloton briefly but they acted as the hare for the sprinters’ team to chase in the final half hour of racing. Marczynski comes from close to Kraków and desperately tried to win with a solo move but he was swept up with a kilometre to go and then Liquigas-Cannondale took over as they piloted Sagan to victory.

Skil-Shimano provided a lead-out for Kittel but Sagan was tucked carefully on his wheel and followed him towards the line, knowing that it was a perfect ride to overall victory.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:50:00 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 27 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 29 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 33 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 36 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 45 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 47 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 49 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 56 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 57 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 59 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 63 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 64 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 65 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 66 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 67 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 68 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 70 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 78 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 79 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 80 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17 84 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:42 85 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 86 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:00:45 87 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 89 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 90 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:58 91 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:28 94 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:16 95 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 98 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 104 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 105 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 106 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 107 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 108 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 109 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 110 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 113 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 114 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 115 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 116 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 117 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 118 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 120 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 121 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:04:59 124 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 125 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:06:13 127 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:06:53 128 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:01 129 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 130 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 131 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 133 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad DNF Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team DNF Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team DNF Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team

Points 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 14 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 9 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 13 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 7 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1 - Rynek Starego Miasta, 97.6km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8:30:00 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Saxo Bank Sungard 5 Katusha Team 6 Leopard Trek 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Sky Procycling 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 HTC-Highroad 11 Skil - Shimano 12 Pro Team Astana 13 Movistar Team 14 Team RadioShack 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 18 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Poland 21 BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 22 Lampre - ISD 0:07:04

Final general classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 26:40:00 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:32 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:33 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:35 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:42 16 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:59 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:08 20 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:32 21 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:40 22 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 23 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:48 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:14 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 27 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:27 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:02:31 30 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:34 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:44 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:50 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:55 36 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:02:57 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:02:58 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:09 39 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 40 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:57 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:56 42 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:30 43 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:04 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:15 45 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:07:28 46 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:09:22 47 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:51 48 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:11:38 50 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:04 51 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:28 52 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:16 53 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:13:49 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:55 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:12 56 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:26 57 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:48 58 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:16:25 59 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:16:48 60 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:04 61 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:35 62 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:18:00 63 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:27 64 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:39 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:22 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:33 67 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:55 68 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:20 69 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:20:28 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:03 71 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:10 72 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:23 73 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:21:44 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:56 75 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:06 76 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:22:34 77 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:37 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:43 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:22:52 80 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:08 81 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:35 82 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:23:51 83 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:00 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:26:02 85 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:18 86 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:27:18 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:01 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:07 89 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:26 90 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:08 91 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:43 92 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:30:45 93 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:31:18 94 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:32:37 95 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:09 96 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:45 97 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:33:51 98 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:28 99 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:35:02 100 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:35:17 101 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:35:18 102 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:35:49 103 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:05 104 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:26 105 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 0:37:48 106 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:07 107 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:40:02 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:04 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:40:08 110 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:14 111 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:40:49 112 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:12 113 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:57 114 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:43:03 115 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:43:30 116 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:53 117 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:45:00 118 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:03 119 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:47:30 120 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:23 121 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:48:32 122 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:48:53 123 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:50:32 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:51:25 125 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:00 126 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:56:42 127 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:56:48 128 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:57:16 129 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:59:18 130 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:02:23 131 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:08:36 132 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:16:54 133 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 1:20:55 134 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:25:10

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 80 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 75 6 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 43 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 41 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 40 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 40 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 39 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 23 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 22 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 23 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 24 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 25 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 28 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 30 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 16 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 32 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 33 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 34 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 13 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 12 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 37 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 38 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 41 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 42 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 43 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 44 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 46 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Mountains classification 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 pts 2 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 47 3 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 4 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 36 5 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 6 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 7 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 27 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 9 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 10 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 19 11 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 16 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 14 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 15 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 11 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 18 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 8 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 24 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 26 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 28 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 4 29 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 30 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 31 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 33 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 34 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 36 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 38 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 2 39 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 2 40 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 42 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 44 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint classification 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 13 pts 2 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 10 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 6 5 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 6 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 7 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 9 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 10 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 3 11 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 12 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 13 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 18 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 1 19 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1 20 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1