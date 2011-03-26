Trending

Smirnov and Rybakova win in Cyprus

Russians dominate race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Smirnov (Rus)1:36:27
2Maxim Gogolev (Rus)0:00:34
3Pavel Priadein (Rus)0:00:35
4Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:01:22
5Anton Gogolev (Rus)0:04:12
6Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus)0:04:27
7Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:05:14
8Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
9Timofei Ivanov (Rus)0:06:02
10Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus)0:07:25
11Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:10:18
12Alexey Leontyev (Rus)0:10:54
13Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
14Denis Khobotov (Rus)
15Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat)
16Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
17Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)
18Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)
19Angelos Kyriacou (Cyp)
DNFMarcel Reiser (Ger)
DNFGiorgos Fattas (Cyp)
DNSKyriakos Sketos (Cyp)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oksana Rybakova (Rus)1:30:44
2Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:00:31
3Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)0:06:33
4Elena Gogoleva (Rus)0:07:40
5Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
6Demetra Antoniou (Cyp)
7Jelena Petrova (Lat)
DNFNasia Konstantinou (Cyp)
DNFNadezda Kachuschkina (Rus)

