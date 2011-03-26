Smirnov and Rybakova win in Cyprus
Russians dominate race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|1:36:27
|2
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|0:00:34
|3
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|0:00:35
|4
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:01:22
|5
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|0:04:12
|6
|Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus)
|0:04:27
|7
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:05:14
|8
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
|9
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:06:02
|10
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus)
|0:07:25
|11
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|0:10:18
|12
|Alexey Leontyev (Rus)
|0:10:54
|13
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
|14
|Denis Khobotov (Rus)
|15
|Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat)
|16
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|17
|Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)
|18
|Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)
|19
|Angelos Kyriacou (Cyp)
|DNF
|Marcel Reiser (Ger)
|DNF
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)
|DNS
|Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|1:30:44
|2
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:00:31
|3
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|0:06:33
|4
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus)
|0:07:40
|5
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|6
|Demetra Antoniou (Cyp)
|7
|Jelena Petrova (Lat)
|DNF
|Nasia Konstantinou (Cyp)
|DNF
|Nadezda Kachuschkina (Rus)
