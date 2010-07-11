Lafargue far too quick in 1km TT
Clair snatches 500m TT title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|0:01:03.125
|2
|Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
|0:01:05.176
|3
|Florian Vernay (Fra)
|0:01:06.173
|4
|Cédric Clair (Fra)
|0:01:06.295
|5
|Vincent Lasalle (Fra)
|0:01:06.727
|6
|Ugo Zannetti (Fra)
|0:01:07.076
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|0:00:34.219
|2
|Clara Sanchez (Fra)
|0:00:35.222
|3
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|0:00:35.820
|4
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|0:00:36.198
|5
|Magali Baudacci (Fra)
|0:00:36.406
|6
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|0:00:36.912
|7
|Laurene Dendauw (Fra)
|0:00:39.991
|8
|Anaïs Valiavanos (Fra)
|0:00:45.953
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|0:01:05.314
|2
|Benjamin Edelin (Fra)
|0:01:07.073
|3
|Rony Coyere (Fra)
|0:01:07.412
|4
|Kevin Guillot (Fra)
|0:01:07.758
|5
|Thomas Cacheleux (Fra)
|0:01:08.030
|6
|Thibault Monvoisin (Fra)
|0:01:08.431
|7
|Alexis Carlin (Fra)
|0:01:08.709
|8
|Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
|0:01:09.316
|9
|Sebastien Marques (Fra)
|0:01:09.662
|10
|Thomas Marianelli (Fra)
|0:01:10.485
|11
|Rémy Gras (Fra)
|0:01:11.010
|12
|Jérémie Conord (Fra)
|0:01:11.151
|13
|Anthony Jacques (Fra)
|0:01:12.577
|14
|Henri Dangleterre (Fra)
|0:01:12.587
|15
|Clement Poirier (Fra)
|0:01:12.650
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|2
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)
|3
|Kevin Lesellier (Fra)
|4
|Marc Sarreau (Fra)
|5
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
|7
|Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
|8
|Nicolas Janvier (Fra)
|9
|Jeff Bentz (Fra)
|10
|Rémi Blanchet (Fra)
|11
|Laurent Demeilliers (Fra)
|12
|Thomas Marianelli (Fra)
|13
|Yoän Verardo (Fra)
|14
|Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
|15
|Thomas Roux (Fra)
|16
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
|17
|Valentin Gouel (Fra)
|18
|Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)
|19
|Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
|20
|Julien Preau (Fra)
|21
|Sébastien Court (Fra)
|22
|Maxime Caru (Fra)
|23
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)
|24
|Cyril Maitre (Fra)
|25
|Louis Brugerolles (Fra)
|26
|Geoffrey Sudre (Fra)
|27
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
|28
|Rémy Galy (Fra)
|29
|Clément Carisey (Fra)
|30
|Armand Geneix (Fra)
|31
|David Marquant (Fra)
|32
|Wilson Parriaud (Fra)
|33
|Damien Boisvilliers (Fra)
|34
|Joé Sudre (Fra)
|35
|Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)
|36
|Wilfrid Neror (Fra)
|37
|Philémon Marcel Millet (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Michelini (Fra)
|0:00:37.576
|2
|Kristy Cyprien (Fra)
|0:00:38.053
|3
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|0:00:38.316
|4
|Catherine Tworzydlo (Fra)
|0:00:38.525
|5
|Laudine Genee (Fra)
|0:00:38.675
|6
|Eloïse Bec (Fra)
|0:00:39.022
|7
|Lucie Pader (Fra)
|0:00:39.029
|8
|Valentine Morin (Fra)
|0:00:39.841
