Results

Elite men - 1km time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra)0:01:03.125
2Thomas Bonafos (Fra)0:01:05.176
3Florian Vernay (Fra)0:01:06.173
4Cédric Clair (Fra)0:01:06.295
5Vincent Lasalle (Fra)0:01:06.727
6Ugo Zannetti (Fra)0:01:07.076

Elite women - 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandie Clair (Fra)0:00:34.219
2Clara Sanchez (Fra)0:00:35.222
3Virginie Cueff (Fra)0:00:35.820
4Olivia Montauban (Fra)0:00:36.198
5Magali Baudacci (Fra)0:00:36.406
6Laurie Berthon (Fra)0:00:36.912
7Laurene Dendauw (Fra)0:00:39.991
8Anaïs Valiavanos (Fra)0:00:45.953

Junior men - 1km time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Palma (Fra)0:01:05.314
2Benjamin Edelin (Fra)0:01:07.073
3Rony Coyere (Fra)0:01:07.412
4Kevin Guillot (Fra)0:01:07.758
5Thomas Cacheleux (Fra)0:01:08.030
6Thibault Monvoisin (Fra)0:01:08.431
7Alexis Carlin (Fra)0:01:08.709
8Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)0:01:09.316
9Sebastien Marques (Fra)0:01:09.662
10Thomas Marianelli (Fra)0:01:10.485
11Rémy Gras (Fra)0:01:11.010
12Jérémie Conord (Fra)0:01:11.151
13Anthony Jacques (Fra)0:01:12.577
14Henri Dangleterre (Fra)0:01:12.587
15Clement Poirier (Fra)0:01:12.650

Junior men - 3km individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bryan Coquard (Fra)
2Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)
3Kevin Lesellier (Fra)
4Marc Sarreau (Fra)
5Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
7Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
8Nicolas Janvier (Fra)
9Jeff Bentz (Fra)
10Rémi Blanchet (Fra)
11Laurent Demeilliers (Fra)
12Thomas Marianelli (Fra)
13Yoän Verardo (Fra)
14Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
15Thomas Roux (Fra)
16Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
17Valentin Gouel (Fra)
18Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)
19Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
20Julien Preau (Fra)
21Sébastien Court (Fra)
22Maxime Caru (Fra)
23Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)
24Cyril Maitre (Fra)
25Louis Brugerolles (Fra)
26Geoffrey Sudre (Fra)
27Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
28Rémy Galy (Fra)
29Clément Carisey (Fra)
30Armand Geneix (Fra)
31David Marquant (Fra)
32Wilson Parriaud (Fra)
33Damien Boisvilliers (Fra)
34Joé Sudre (Fra)
35Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)
36Wilfrid Neror (Fra)
37Philémon Marcel Millet (Fra)

Junior women - 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Michelini (Fra)0:00:37.576
2Kristy Cyprien (Fra)0:00:38.053
3Eugénie Duval (Fra)0:00:38.316
4Catherine Tworzydlo (Fra)0:00:38.525
5Laudine Genee (Fra)0:00:38.675
6Eloïse Bec (Fra)0:00:39.022
7Lucie Pader (Fra)0:00:39.029
8Valentine Morin (Fra)0:00:39.841

