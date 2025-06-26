Recommended reading

'Hugely disappointing' – David Gaudu joins Benoît Cosnefroy in announcing he will miss Tour de France

'My feelings still aren't good' said GC contender as Groupama-FDJ instead target stage wins and GC with Guillaume Martin

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia: David Gaudu on stage 20
David Gaudu raced the 2025 Giro d'Italia but won't be taking part in the Tour de France next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading French GC contender David Gaudu has confirmed that he will be missing the Tour de France this year due to poor form.

The Groupama-FDJ leader is the second top French name to announce this week he will not be taking part in his home Grand Tour after one-day specialist Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) already said earlier this week he would not be taking part in either the Nationals or the Tour because of an ongoing knee injury.

