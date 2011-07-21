Trending

Koretzky wins junior cross country title

Clauzel victorious among junior women

Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Koretzky1:14:47
2Maxime Urruty0:00:08
3Titouan Carod0:01:11

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrine Clauzel1:19:34
2Margot Moschetti0:00:51
3Cecile Delaire0:05:03

