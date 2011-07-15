Trending

Saladini wins French 4X title

Cardon in second ahead of Casanova in third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romain Saladini
2Simon Cardon
3Remy Casanova
4Ludovic Gadois
5Matthieu Faury
6Romain Goulesque
7Valentin Juillard
8Mickael Deldycke
9Benoit Bresset
10Clément Doby
11Anthony Roumeas
12Jean Philippe Garcia
13Fabien Sellier
14Ivan Oziol
15Thomas Denizot
16Adrien Loron
17Vincent Rasera
18Romain Maillot
19Thomas Zanone
20Teddy Farroba
21Jonathan Farroba
22Julien Schnaebele
23Olivier Afflatet
24Quentin Derbier
25Hugues Postic
26Romain Lescure
27Guillaume Winninger
28Maxime Guidon
29Jules Grimaldi
30Ghislain Ricci
31Bastien Balmet
32Raphaël Pomies

Latest on Cyclingnews