Saladini wins French 4X title
Cardon in second ahead of Casanova in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Romain Saladini
|2
|Simon Cardon
|3
|Remy Casanova
|4
|Ludovic Gadois
|5
|Matthieu Faury
|6
|Romain Goulesque
|7
|Valentin Juillard
|8
|Mickael Deldycke
|9
|Benoit Bresset
|10
|Clément Doby
|11
|Anthony Roumeas
|12
|Jean Philippe Garcia
|13
|Fabien Sellier
|14
|Ivan Oziol
|15
|Thomas Denizot
|16
|Adrien Loron
|17
|Vincent Rasera
|18
|Romain Maillot
|19
|Thomas Zanone
|20
|Teddy Farroba
|21
|Jonathan Farroba
|22
|Julien Schnaebele
|23
|Olivier Afflatet
|24
|Quentin Derbier
|25
|Hugues Postic
|26
|Romain Lescure
|27
|Guillaume Winninger
|28
|Maxime Guidon
|29
|Jules Grimaldi
|30
|Ghislain Ricci
|31
|Bastien Balmet
|32
|Raphaël Pomies
