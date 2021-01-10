Trending

Amandine Fouquenet takes French cyclo-cross crown for elite women

Perrine Clauzel second, Marion Norbert Riberolle third

Elite Women: Pontchâteau

DUBENDORF, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 02: during the 71st Cyclocross World Championships DÃ¼bendorf 2020, Women U23 / @UCI_CX / #Dubendorf2020 / on February 02, 2020 in Dubendorf, Switzerland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image of Amandine Fouquenet from 2020 UCI Cyclo-cross Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) 0:40:24
2Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Crossteam 0:00:04
3Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team 0:00:20
4Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Crossteam 0:00:21
5Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) Team S1Neo - Graal - Bjorka 0:01:12
6Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc 0:01:29
7Anaïs Morichon (Fra) 0:01:36
8Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc 0:02:07
9Anais Grimault (Fra) 0:02:21
10Severine Eraud (Fra) 0:02:38
11Solenne Billouin (Fra) 0:02:45
12Lyse Girault (Fra) 0:02:56
13Viviane Rognant (Fra) 0:03:04
14Laura Porhel (Fra) 0:03:11
15Amelie Laquebe (Fra) 0:03:24
16Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Team S1Neo - Graal - Bjorka 0:03:51
17Gwennig Le Dantec (Fra) 0:04:07
18Coralie Houdin (Fra) 0:04:21
19Cyriane Muller (Fra) 0:04:30
20Camille Devigne (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team 0:04:54
21Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra) 0:05:16
22Jennifer Mark (Fra) 0:06:33
23Audrey Weingarten (Fra) Aaa Sörius 0:08:38
24Lea Bonnafous (Fra) 0:08:51
LAPMarie Zeimeth (Fra) -1

