Amandine Fouquenet takes French cyclo-cross crown for elite women
By Cyclingnews
Perrine Clauzel second, Marion Norbert Riberolle third
Elite Women: Pontchâteau
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra)
|0:40:24
|2
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Crossteam
|0:00:04
|3
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Crossteam
|0:00:21
|5
|Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) Team S1Neo - Graal - Bjorka
|0:01:12
|6
|Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
|0:01:29
|7
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|0:01:36
|8
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
|0:02:07
|9
|Anais Grimault (Fra)
|0:02:21
|10
|Severine Eraud (Fra)
|0:02:38
|11
|Solenne Billouin (Fra)
|0:02:45
|12
|Lyse Girault (Fra)
|0:02:56
|13
|Viviane Rognant (Fra)
|0:03:04
|14
|Laura Porhel (Fra)
|0:03:11
|15
|Amelie Laquebe (Fra)
|0:03:24
|16
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Team S1Neo - Graal - Bjorka
|0:03:51
|17
|Gwennig Le Dantec (Fra)
|0:04:07
|18
|Coralie Houdin (Fra)
|0:04:21
|19
|Cyriane Muller (Fra)
|0:04:30
|20
|Camille Devigne (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team
|0:04:54
|21
|Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra)
|0:05:16
|22
|Jennifer Mark (Fra)
|0:06:33
|23
|Audrey Weingarten (Fra) Aaa Sörius
|0:08:38
|24
|Lea Bonnafous (Fra)
|0:08:51
|LAP
|Marie Zeimeth (Fra)
|-1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Amandine Fouquenet takes French cyclo-cross crown for elite womenPerrine Clauzel second, Marion Norbert Riberolle third
-
Sanne Cant claims 12th straight Belgian cyclo-cross titleKopecky and Franck round out the podium
-
Tom Dumoulin set to take on Tour of FlandersCobbles added to Dutchman's programme at expense of Ardennes
-
Ventoso calls time on 17-year career38-year-old Spaniard waited until new year but found himself short of options
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.