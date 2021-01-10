Venturini clinches fourth French cyclo-cross title
By Cyclingnews
First win for AG2R Citroën Team after close battle with Joshua Dubau
Elite Men: Pontchâteau
Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën Team) clinched his fourth French national cyclo-cross title on Sunday.
The 27-year-old provided a first victory shot for the new AG2R Citroën Team jersey as he prevailed after a close battle with Joshua Dubau (Team Peltrax CSD).
Venturini, who previously won the title in 2017, 2019, and 2020, made his move ahead of the final lap and won by 12 seconds.
David Menut (Cross Team Legendre) won the sprint for bronze ahead of Valentin Guillaud (Laval Cyclisme 53).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Team)
|Result
|1
|Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën Team)
|01:03:29
|2
|Joshua Dubau (Team Peltrax CSD)
|0:00:12
|3
|David Menut (Cross Team Legendre)
|0:00:36
|4
|Valentin Guillaud (Laval Cyclisme 53)
|5
|Matthieu Boulo (Pays de Dinan)
|0:01:13
|6
|Yan Gras (AAA Sorius)
|0:01:43
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie)
|0:01:57
|8
|Kevin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic)
|0:02:10
|9
|Anthony Chamerat Dumont
|0:02:21
|10
|Arthur Tropardy
|11
|Mathieu Morichon
|0:02:33
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team)
|0:02:38
|13
|Valentin Humbert
|0:02:44
|14
|Lucas Dubau
|0:02:57
|15
|Mickaël Crispin (Cross Team Legendre)
|0:03:12
|16
|Steve Chainel (Cross Team Legendre)
|0:03:35
|17
|Quentin Navarro
|0:03:51
|18
|Lucas Deloison
|0:04:03
|19
|Thibault Daniel
|0:04:13
|20
|Clément Russo
|0:04:37
|21
|Victor Thomas
|0:05:15
|22
|Maxime Gagnaire
|0:05:44
|23
|Nicolas David
|0:06:19
|24
|Tony Periou
|-2 laps
|25
|Celestin Guillon
|-3 laps
|26
|Nicolas Toulouse
|27
|Louis Mitaine
|28
|Alexey Fouquet
|29
|Mathieu Taburet
|30
|Guillaume Guilbaud
|31
|Audric Pasquet
|-4 laps
|32
|Freddie Guilloux
|33
|Steven Delprat
|-5 laps
|34
|Cyril Bazin
|-6 laps
|DNS
|Lucas Brondani
