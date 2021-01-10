Trending

Venturini clinches fourth French cyclo-cross title

By

First win for AG2R Citroën Team after close battle with Joshua Dubau

Venturini
Clément Venturini of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Fédération Française de Cyclisme /@FFCyclisme)

Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën Team) clinched his fourth French national cyclo-cross title on Sunday. 

The 27-year-old provided a first victory shot for the new AG2R Citroën Team jersey as he prevailed after a close battle with Joshua Dubau (Team Peltrax CSD).

Venturini, who previously won the title in 2017, 2019, and 2020, made his move ahead of the final lap and won by 12 seconds. 

David Menut (Cross Team Legendre) won the sprint for bronze ahead of Valentin Guillaud (Laval Cyclisme 53).

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Team)Result
1Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën Team)01:03:29
2Joshua Dubau (Team Peltrax CSD)0:00:12
3David Menut (Cross Team Legendre)0:00:36
4Valentin Guillaud (Laval Cyclisme 53)
5Matthieu Boulo (Pays de Dinan)0:01:13
6Yan Gras (AAA Sorius)0:01:43
7Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie)0:01:57
8Kevin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic)0:02:10
9Anthony Chamerat Dumont0:02:21
10Arthur Tropardy
11Mathieu Morichon0:02:33
12Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team)0:02:38
13Valentin Humbert0:02:44
14Lucas Dubau0:02:57
15Mickaël Crispin (Cross Team Legendre)0:03:12
16Steve Chainel (Cross Team Legendre)0:03:35
17Quentin Navarro0:03:51
18Lucas Deloison0:04:03
19Thibault Daniel 0:04:13
20Clément Russo0:04:37
21Victor Thomas0:05:15
22Maxime Gagnaire0:05:44
23Nicolas David0:06:19
24Tony Periou-2 laps
25Celestin Guillon-3 laps
26Nicolas Toulouse
27Louis Mitaine
28Alexey Fouquet
29Mathieu Taburet
30Guillaume Guilbaud
31Audric Pasquet-4 laps
32Freddie Guilloux
33Steven Delprat-5 laps
34Cyril Bazin-6 laps
DNSLucas Brondani

Latest on Cyclingnews