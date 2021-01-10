Venturini clinches fourth French cyclo-cross title

Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën Team) clinched his fourth French national cyclo-cross title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old provided a first victory shot for the new AG2R Citroën Team jersey as he prevailed after a close battle with Joshua Dubau (Team Peltrax CSD).

Venturini, who previously won the title in 2017, 2019, and 2020, made his move ahead of the final lap and won by 12 seconds.

David Menut (Cross Team Legendre) won the sprint for bronze ahead of Valentin Guillaud (Laval Cyclisme 53).