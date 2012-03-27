Trending

Image 1 of 4

Racers trying to negotiate the new technical singletrack at Fontana

Racers trying to negotiate the new technical singletrack at Fontana
(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 2 of 4

The start of the elite men's race in Fontana

The start of the elite men's race in Fontana
(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 3 of 4

Elite men's winner Brendon Davids

Elite men's winner Brendon Davids
(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 4 of 4

Elite men's podium: Jason Siegel, Drew Edsall, Brendon Davids, Peter Glassford, Miguel Valadez

Elite men's podium: Jason Siegel, Drew Edsall, Brendon Davids, Peter Glassford, Miguel Valadez
(Image credit: US Cup)

Round 3 of the Rock N Road West Cup series rolled into the Fontana City National in California this past weekend with a brand new course waiting to challenge the 700+ cross country racers that descended upon Southridge Park.

The new cross country layout cut out the old "National Climb" seen in the last two years in US Pro XCT racing and added much more technical singletrack climb to get to the top of Granite Mountain. The SRC crew also added a new descent that had been incorporated into their super D events, throwing rock drops, ledges and switchbacks into the mix. All in all the new course was met with rave reviews from the riders.

With threats of torrential rain forecasted all week, the men's and women's pro field went off under dark, ominous skies at the 1:15 pm start. Except for a 10-minute dumping on lap two of the four-lap affair, riders most skirted the rain that held off 'til later in the afternoon.

In the men's pro cross country race, 19-year-old Brendon Davids of the Sho-Air/Specialized team rebounded from a dismal race at Bonelli Park two weeks ago to take a solid win over Kenda/ Felt rider Drew Edsall, Trek/Canada's Peter Glassford and 30 other pro men that lined up to do battle.

Post-race, Davids was happy with his performance. "I'm glad to get my first pro win in the US under my belt, especially after a poor performance at Bonelli. My Specialized 29 Hardtail just ate up the course today and allowed me to grab the victory. Hats off to Drew and Peter for riding a superb race," said Davids.

In the women's pro class, Jamie Busch of the Calmar Bicycles ran away to an almost five-minute victory over second place finisher Deidre York (The Cear Movement), while 19-year-old Quebec rider Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau rounded out the top three on her Rocky Mountain Factory bike.

Next up is the Rock N Road West Cup Series round 4 on April 1 at new venue Sycamore Canyon Park in Riverside, California.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized)1:44:40
2Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt)0:01:24
3Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)0:02:04
4Miguel Valadez (Ellsworth)0:02:05
5Jason Siegle (Sdg/Felt/Pb.Irt)0:02:54
6John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)0:04:11
7Sean Donovan (Khs/Cytomax)0:04:23
8Ely Woody (Chains Required Bike)0:05:07
9Charles Jenkins (Khs 650 Crew)0:06:40
10Samuel Morrison0:07:49
11Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)0:07:50
12Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)0:09:10
13Hal Helbock (Cytomax/Khs)0:09:11
14Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow)0:09:20
15Eric Bierman (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:10:31
16Travis Glysson (Az Devo)0:11:39
17Alex Wild (Trailhead Cyclery)0:11:40
18Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes)0:13:09
19Danny Munoz (Socal Endurance)0:13:10
20Matthew Connors (Bicycle Ranch)0:13:22
21Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles)0:15:08
DNFMiguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes)
DNFSebastian Cadieux-Duval (Espresso Sports)
DNFDerek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
DNFCody Canning

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Busch (Calmar Bicycles)1:35:28
2Deidre York (The Cear Movement)0:04:40
3Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory)0:06:40
4Heather Ranoa (So Cal Endurance)0:13:21
5Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda)0:20:18

Cat. 1 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Erbentraut1:25:35
2Cal Skilsky0:05:06
3Nick Thomas0:11:24

Cat. 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landen Beckner1:24:13
2Christian Husband0:02:16
3Kyle Bloesser0:03:12

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Benson1:56:09
2Kyle Ireton0:01:02
3Gabriel Marocco0:04:32
4Matthew Johnson0:27:54
DNFRyan Odle

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Petrov1:55:54
2Eric Colton0:04:48
3Jon Collins0:06:25
4Nick Ostrovsky0:09:20
5Jose Alfredo Pacheco0:17:00
6Barret Fishner0:18:36
DNFStephane Roch
DNFChester Gillmore
DNFRay Snoke
DNFMark Samarin

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gareth Feldstein1:56:50
2Brandon Gritters0:00:51
3Jon Smith0:01:08
4Elliot Reinecke0:01:18
5Ted Willard0:02:17
6Jason Rusnak0:03:12
7Kevin Mehrens0:03:32
8Adam Poytress0:05:29
9Griffith Vertican0:07:03
10John Dang0:11:57
11Landon Libby0:12:06
12Jose Laureanoramos0:15:03
13Robert Shaw0:16:11
14Trey Jarno0:42:56
DNFRyan Fedorow
DNFStephen Marshall

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady1:50:45
2Eric Bostrom0:01:28
3Justin Mann0:03:04
4Marco Arocha0:04:56
5Matt Smith0:07:22
6Ryan Cox0:08:24
7Stuart Gonzalez0:10:29
8David Sheek0:11:07
9Josh Cady0:12:31
10James Metcalfe0:13:36
11Humberto Castro0:16:02
12Robert Snyder0:25:01
DNFDerek Oldfield

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Booth1:56:46
2David Stainton0:08:11
3Freddie Espinoza0:10:32
4Len Geiger0:11:19
5Moises Molina0:17:47
6Michael Farkas0:23:44
7Keith Newsome0:26:00
DNFTom Andrews
DNFPhil Kelly
DNFRoger Moore
DNFRene Pulido

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Teno1:58:44
2Mike Hileman0:00:04
3Tim Zandbergen0:01:05
4Will Sullivan0:02:53
5Greg Turner0:04:13
6Robert Kmetz0:05:01
7Jeff Sanford0:06:00
8Paul Dalton0:06:49
9Ian Barense0:10:04
10Clinton Campbell0:10:16
11Brian Dickey0:10:34
12Bob Nisbet0:12:43
13Steve Boyd0:14:37
14Sean Smith0:20:37
DNFFrode Andre Evensen
DNFEric Le Det
DNFRoy Knickman

Cat. 1 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Omara1:23:44
2John Biron0:06:52
3Ron Takeda0:08:16
4Francisco Vidal0:12:30
5Robert Rodgers0:14:20
6Steve Silva0:16:26
7Tom Gabehart0:27:24
8Rick Lane0:36:15
DNFBobby Langin Sr

Cat. 1 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Swank1:31:59
2Mike Bell0:10:37
3Randy Liechty0:21:47

Cat. 1 Men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Miller1:04:07
2Fred Uttke0:07:20
3Philippe Minniti0:17:58
DNFMark Blakeslee
DNFEric Storm

Cat. 1 Men 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Ford1:08:11
2David Ortega0:07:03
3Roger Sexton0:39:35

Cat. 2 Men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Bell1:02:03
2Cole Avery0:01:47
3Nathan Jackson0:04:05
4Nathan Hickey0:07:22
DNFBo Knickman
DNFSean Mcelroy

Cat. 2 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dilyn Sheber1:02:46
2Clayton Stone0:05:20

Cat. 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Wilkey1:02:03
2Brent Burcham0:02:28
3Cody Jutovsky0:04:56
4Addison Hinrichs0:10:50

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Steyer1:33:44
2Sean Putnam0:01:21
3Nicolas Avellaneda0:02:36
4Chris Root0:05:51
5Mason Turvey0:12:10
6Steven Leatham0:17:17
7Dallin Davidson0:21:59
8Nick Berkeley0:22:03
DNFJacob Danchuk
DNFPavel Prilutskikh

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Amundson1:33:55
2Aaron Abravaya0:01:45
3Lucas Korcek0:02:23
4Jeffrey Stern0:05:18
5Ruben Alvarado0:07:27
6Kenny Ormonde0:16:58
DNFMarc Packey
DNFBrodie Stringer

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Adams1:33:05
2Brian Slames0:00:00
3Brandon Hagy0:00:00
4Ryan Eltiste0:03:07
5Matt Armstrong0:03:11
6Bryant Mena0:05:03
7Daniel Digiacomo0:06:06
8Corey Luce0:06:44
9Matthew Hunt0:07:13
10Sean Robman0:13:12
11Diego Mendonca0:23:48
12Paul Trinkkeller0:25:43
DNFDavid Baldonado
DNFRobert Fitzroy

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Layton1:33:14
2Ryan Luce0:02:02
3Daniel Eitman0:03:53
4Bryan Brusick0:05:07
5Alan Kadlec0:05:47
6Dan Acosta0:06:24
7John Moisan0:08:42
8Richard La China0:14:07
9Bryan Bolt0:17:12
10Genaro Meza0:19:40
11Michael Kavanaugh0:25:13
12Trolis Niebla0:27:44
13Kevin Summers0:29:01
DNFJosh Matthew
DNFAaron Dalrymple
DNFNir Tal
DNFRick Andrews

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Nagelin1:37:38
2Ociel Perez0:02:36
3Chad Smart0:03:20
4Kevin Jackson0:03:23
5Terry Gaylord0:05:38
6Max Flaxman0:06:05
7Michael Mongiello0:06:53
8Tim Vangilder0:11:43
9Ruy Lopez0:13:07
10Max Ahartz0:14:24
11Andrew Loeffler0:14:28
12Christopher Bautista0:16:32
13Frank Rounds0:31:17
DNFRob Winslow

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Nye1:32:22
2Mark Avery0:01:31
3David Grant0:02:30
4Mark Milam0:06:13
5Ty Swartz0:06:20
6Wade Arnold0:06:28
7Mike Freude0:09:46
8James Fuller0:10:05
9David Turner0:11:18
10Rob Stubbs0:11:44
11Bob Leaming0:12:02
12Eric Wilkey0:15:18
13Gregory Burcham0:16:41
14Gavin Burke0:18:33
15Ian Jones0:21:38
16Jim Pappe0:22:13
17John Chen0:30:06
18Robert Blue0:30:43
19Michael Yartzoff0:37:07
DNFPeter Smuts

Cat. 2 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Andersen1:38:32
2Dan Turner0:00:18
3Vincent Sabotin0:04:22
4David Culbertson0:04:32
5Darin Cartwright0:05:00
6Eric Webster0:07:17
7Angel Calleja0:10:17
8Mark Luke0:16:16
9Robert Draper0:29:13
DNFDennis White

Cat. 2 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ted Williams1:40:33
2Tracy Hrach0:04:22
3Tommy Lathrop0:07:09
4Gary Stewart0:12:03
5Rich Fersch0:12:05
6Steve Colford0:17:07
7Gary Scheidler0:29:09

Cat. 2 Men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Randy Beckner1:07:18
2Jeanick Oster0:08:19
3Ed Mundy0:25:24
4Horacio Ramirez0:31:12

Cat. 2 Men Clydesdale 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Hart1:09:48
2Humberto Zamudio0:04:36
3Noel Tabor0:05:29
4David Le Ance0:20:14
5Gary Locken0:23:15
DNFMark Olsen

Cat. 3 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tommy Foudy0:35:32
2Oliver Stubbs0:00:43
3Forrest Russell0:05:29
4Angelo Dimario0:06:36
DNFErnesto Chavez
DNFSam Eckvahl

Cat. 3 Men 19-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Collins1:15:15
2Parker Fletchall0:19:41
DNFBrent Freude

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edgar De Leon1:19:10
2Micahel Kalenda0:01:41
DNFAdam Coleman

Cat. 3 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Franchi1:10:30
2Priit Umbsaar0:00:14
3Brent Sewell0:00:40
4Joel Lozano0:07:07
5Peter Wilson0:09:29
6Leonard Parasio0:16:41
7Steven Demeglio0:30:14

Cat. 3 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Wierzchucki1:10:27
2Hoffman Cortes0:04:13
3John Obrien0:07:49
4Juan Carlos Guarddon0:09:32
5Santiago Melchor0:24:22
6Mario Espinoza0:45:47

Cat. 3 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erick Aldrich1:11:23
2Carlos Bautista0:01:26
3Bow Lemp0:05:53
4Rob Tennant0:06:22
5Scott Hardy0:06:23
6Julian Rivera0:11:09
7Steve Minne0:12:23
8Robert Taylor0:13:46
9Sal Martinez0:15:34
10Renan Talamanets0:20:02
11Robert Modica0:57:23
DNFJeff Sims

Cat. 3 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Martin1:10:09
2Bobby Woods0:01:56
3George Cook0:04:37
4Bob Emerick0:17:06
5Wayne York0:17:07
DNFWendell Rhodes

Cat. 3 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Lascurain1:17:23
2John Swanstrom0:05:40
3Peter Dickey0:06:31
4Mark Thome0:25:39
5Chris Harrell0:45:51

Cat. 3 Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Randy Banales1:48:20
DNFChristopher Scott

Cat. 3 Men Clydesdale 34 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Prather1:49:40

Cat. 3 Men Clydesdales 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Foudy1:25:15
2Rod Christiansen0:20:13
3Mike West0:31:21

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liz Miller1:55:37
2Amanda Schaper0:00:08

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christina Probert-Turner1:48:28

Cat. 2 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolina Ellin1:29:58

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shilo Vigil1:18:55
2Jessica Brunner0:02:34
3Angela Meyers0:18:38

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronica Eliasson1:20:00
2Wilhelmina Zuckerman0:00:13
3Heather Hawke0:04:08
4Samantha Adams0:09:22

Cat. 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Missy Gardner1:20:19
2Robin Kaminsky0:03:43
3Lana Newsome0:05:48
4Jeanne Scheetz0:20:27

Cat. 2 Women 50-64
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFStacey Cooke

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Ford0:42:33

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasi Koshak0:45:13

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Russell1:05:55

Cat. 3 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Ackerman0:43:57
2Jann Banales0:24:28

Junior men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Sanchez0:43:54
2Dylan Eaton0:00:49
3Brody Mcdonald0:00:53
4Dominic Turner0:01:18
5Gareth Eaton0:08:37
DNFJosiah Vigil

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonah Sanchez0:38:51
2Christopher Polvoorde0:00:01
3Dylan Linde0:06:28
4Jackson Dooley0:13:44
5Kyle Weatherby0:15:05

Junior women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Eckvahl0:51:46
2Kenyan Pappe0:13:36

Cat. 1 Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Sparks2:05:34
2Mark Scheetz0:17:11

Cat. 2 Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Hauck1:35:30
2Jeff Resnick0:04:09
3Heith Masters0:05:31
4Jeff Stanners0:10:23
5Jason Chiodo0:13:43
6Al Garza0:18:11
7Alfredo Cabrera0:27:58
DNFJean-Paul Bour
DNFMichael Cruz

Cat. 1 Men 70+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Buz Brockway1:31:25
2Terry Dahl
3Brian Kiniry

