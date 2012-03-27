Image 1 of 4 Racers trying to negotiate the new technical singletrack at Fontana (Image credit: US Cup) Image 2 of 4 The start of the elite men's race in Fontana (Image credit: US Cup) Image 3 of 4 Elite men's winner Brendon Davids (Image credit: US Cup) Image 4 of 4 Elite men's podium: Jason Siegel, Drew Edsall, Brendon Davids, Peter Glassford, Miguel Valadez (Image credit: US Cup)

Round 3 of the Rock N Road West Cup series rolled into the Fontana City National in California this past weekend with a brand new course waiting to challenge the 700+ cross country racers that descended upon Southridge Park.

The new cross country layout cut out the old "National Climb" seen in the last two years in US Pro XCT racing and added much more technical singletrack climb to get to the top of Granite Mountain. The SRC crew also added a new descent that had been incorporated into their super D events, throwing rock drops, ledges and switchbacks into the mix. All in all the new course was met with rave reviews from the riders.

With threats of torrential rain forecasted all week, the men's and women's pro field went off under dark, ominous skies at the 1:15 pm start. Except for a 10-minute dumping on lap two of the four-lap affair, riders most skirted the rain that held off 'til later in the afternoon.

In the men's pro cross country race, 19-year-old Brendon Davids of the Sho-Air/Specialized team rebounded from a dismal race at Bonelli Park two weeks ago to take a solid win over Kenda/ Felt rider Drew Edsall, Trek/Canada's Peter Glassford and 30 other pro men that lined up to do battle.





Post-race, Davids was happy with his performance. "I'm glad to get my first pro win in the US under my belt, especially after a poor performance at Bonelli. My Specialized 29 Hardtail just ate up the course today and allowed me to grab the victory. Hats off to Drew and Peter for riding a superb race," said Davids.

In the women's pro class, Jamie Busch of the Calmar Bicycles ran away to an almost five-minute victory over second place finisher Deidre York (The Cear Movement), while 19-year-old Quebec rider Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau rounded out the top three on her Rocky Mountain Factory bike.

Next up is the Rock N Road West Cup Series round 4 on April 1 at new venue Sycamore Canyon Park in Riverside, California.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized) 1:44:40 2 Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) 0:01:24 3 Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) 0:02:04 4 Miguel Valadez (Ellsworth) 0:02:05 5 Jason Siegle (Sdg/Felt/Pb.Irt) 0:02:54 6 John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:04:11 7 Sean Donovan (Khs/Cytomax) 0:04:23 8 Ely Woody (Chains Required Bike) 0:05:07 9 Charles Jenkins (Khs 650 Crew) 0:06:40 10 Samuel Morrison 0:07:49 11 Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles) 0:07:50 12 Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike) 0:09:10 13 Hal Helbock (Cytomax/Khs) 0:09:11 14 Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow) 0:09:20 15 Eric Bierman (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:10:31 16 Travis Glysson (Az Devo) 0:11:39 17 Alex Wild (Trailhead Cyclery) 0:11:40 18 Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes) 0:13:09 19 Danny Munoz (Socal Endurance) 0:13:10 20 Matthew Connors (Bicycle Ranch) 0:13:22 21 Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles) 0:15:08 DNF Miguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes) DNF Sebastian Cadieux-Duval (Espresso Sports) DNF Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes) DNF Cody Canning

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Busch (Calmar Bicycles) 1:35:28 2 Deidre York (The Cear Movement) 0:04:40 3 Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory) 0:06:40 4 Heather Ranoa (So Cal Endurance) 0:13:21 5 Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda) 0:20:18

Cat. 1 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Erbentraut 1:25:35 2 Cal Skilsky 0:05:06 3 Nick Thomas 0:11:24

Cat. 1 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Landen Beckner 1:24:13 2 Christian Husband 0:02:16 3 Kyle Bloesser 0:03:12

Cat. 1 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Benson 1:56:09 2 Kyle Ireton 0:01:02 3 Gabriel Marocco 0:04:32 4 Matthew Johnson 0:27:54 DNF Ryan Odle

Cat. 1 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Petrov 1:55:54 2 Eric Colton 0:04:48 3 Jon Collins 0:06:25 4 Nick Ostrovsky 0:09:20 5 Jose Alfredo Pacheco 0:17:00 6 Barret Fishner 0:18:36 DNF Stephane Roch DNF Chester Gillmore DNF Ray Snoke DNF Mark Samarin

Cat. 1 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gareth Feldstein 1:56:50 2 Brandon Gritters 0:00:51 3 Jon Smith 0:01:08 4 Elliot Reinecke 0:01:18 5 Ted Willard 0:02:17 6 Jason Rusnak 0:03:12 7 Kevin Mehrens 0:03:32 8 Adam Poytress 0:05:29 9 Griffith Vertican 0:07:03 10 John Dang 0:11:57 11 Landon Libby 0:12:06 12 Jose Laureanoramos 0:15:03 13 Robert Shaw 0:16:11 14 Trey Jarno 0:42:56 DNF Ryan Fedorow DNF Stephen Marshall

Cat. 1 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Kady 1:50:45 2 Eric Bostrom 0:01:28 3 Justin Mann 0:03:04 4 Marco Arocha 0:04:56 5 Matt Smith 0:07:22 6 Ryan Cox 0:08:24 7 Stuart Gonzalez 0:10:29 8 David Sheek 0:11:07 9 Josh Cady 0:12:31 10 James Metcalfe 0:13:36 11 Humberto Castro 0:16:02 12 Robert Snyder 0:25:01 DNF Derek Oldfield

Cat. 1 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Booth 1:56:46 2 David Stainton 0:08:11 3 Freddie Espinoza 0:10:32 4 Len Geiger 0:11:19 5 Moises Molina 0:17:47 6 Michael Farkas 0:23:44 7 Keith Newsome 0:26:00 DNF Tom Andrews DNF Phil Kelly DNF Roger Moore DNF Rene Pulido

Cat. 1 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Teno 1:58:44 2 Mike Hileman 0:00:04 3 Tim Zandbergen 0:01:05 4 Will Sullivan 0:02:53 5 Greg Turner 0:04:13 6 Robert Kmetz 0:05:01 7 Jeff Sanford 0:06:00 8 Paul Dalton 0:06:49 9 Ian Barense 0:10:04 10 Clinton Campbell 0:10:16 11 Brian Dickey 0:10:34 12 Bob Nisbet 0:12:43 13 Steve Boyd 0:14:37 14 Sean Smith 0:20:37 DNF Frode Andre Evensen DNF Eric Le Det DNF Roy Knickman

Cat. 1 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Omara 1:23:44 2 John Biron 0:06:52 3 Ron Takeda 0:08:16 4 Francisco Vidal 0:12:30 5 Robert Rodgers 0:14:20 6 Steve Silva 0:16:26 7 Tom Gabehart 0:27:24 8 Rick Lane 0:36:15 DNF Bobby Langin Sr

Cat. 1 Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Swank 1:31:59 2 Mike Bell 0:10:37 3 Randy Liechty 0:21:47

Cat. 1 Men 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Miller 1:04:07 2 Fred Uttke 0:07:20 3 Philippe Minniti 0:17:58 DNF Mark Blakeslee DNF Eric Storm

Cat. 1 Men 65-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Ford 1:08:11 2 David Ortega 0:07:03 3 Roger Sexton 0:39:35

Cat. 2 Men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Bell 1:02:03 2 Cole Avery 0:01:47 3 Nathan Jackson 0:04:05 4 Nathan Hickey 0:07:22 DNF Bo Knickman DNF Sean Mcelroy

Cat. 2 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dilyn Sheber 1:02:46 2 Clayton Stone 0:05:20

Cat. 2 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Wilkey 1:02:03 2 Brent Burcham 0:02:28 3 Cody Jutovsky 0:04:56 4 Addison Hinrichs 0:10:50

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Steyer 1:33:44 2 Sean Putnam 0:01:21 3 Nicolas Avellaneda 0:02:36 4 Chris Root 0:05:51 5 Mason Turvey 0:12:10 6 Steven Leatham 0:17:17 7 Dallin Davidson 0:21:59 8 Nick Berkeley 0:22:03 DNF Jacob Danchuk DNF Pavel Prilutskikh

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Amundson 1:33:55 2 Aaron Abravaya 0:01:45 3 Lucas Korcek 0:02:23 4 Jeffrey Stern 0:05:18 5 Ruben Alvarado 0:07:27 6 Kenny Ormonde 0:16:58 DNF Marc Packey DNF Brodie Stringer

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Adams 1:33:05 2 Brian Slames 0:00:00 3 Brandon Hagy 0:00:00 4 Ryan Eltiste 0:03:07 5 Matt Armstrong 0:03:11 6 Bryant Mena 0:05:03 7 Daniel Digiacomo 0:06:06 8 Corey Luce 0:06:44 9 Matthew Hunt 0:07:13 10 Sean Robman 0:13:12 11 Diego Mendonca 0:23:48 12 Paul Trinkkeller 0:25:43 DNF David Baldonado DNF Robert Fitzroy

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Layton 1:33:14 2 Ryan Luce 0:02:02 3 Daniel Eitman 0:03:53 4 Bryan Brusick 0:05:07 5 Alan Kadlec 0:05:47 6 Dan Acosta 0:06:24 7 John Moisan 0:08:42 8 Richard La China 0:14:07 9 Bryan Bolt 0:17:12 10 Genaro Meza 0:19:40 11 Michael Kavanaugh 0:25:13 12 Trolis Niebla 0:27:44 13 Kevin Summers 0:29:01 DNF Josh Matthew DNF Aaron Dalrymple DNF Nir Tal DNF Rick Andrews

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Nagelin 1:37:38 2 Ociel Perez 0:02:36 3 Chad Smart 0:03:20 4 Kevin Jackson 0:03:23 5 Terry Gaylord 0:05:38 6 Max Flaxman 0:06:05 7 Michael Mongiello 0:06:53 8 Tim Vangilder 0:11:43 9 Ruy Lopez 0:13:07 10 Max Ahartz 0:14:24 11 Andrew Loeffler 0:14:28 12 Christopher Bautista 0:16:32 13 Frank Rounds 0:31:17 DNF Rob Winslow

Cat. 2 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Nye 1:32:22 2 Mark Avery 0:01:31 3 David Grant 0:02:30 4 Mark Milam 0:06:13 5 Ty Swartz 0:06:20 6 Wade Arnold 0:06:28 7 Mike Freude 0:09:46 8 James Fuller 0:10:05 9 David Turner 0:11:18 10 Rob Stubbs 0:11:44 11 Bob Leaming 0:12:02 12 Eric Wilkey 0:15:18 13 Gregory Burcham 0:16:41 14 Gavin Burke 0:18:33 15 Ian Jones 0:21:38 16 Jim Pappe 0:22:13 17 John Chen 0:30:06 18 Robert Blue 0:30:43 19 Michael Yartzoff 0:37:07 DNF Peter Smuts

Cat. 2 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Andersen 1:38:32 2 Dan Turner 0:00:18 3 Vincent Sabotin 0:04:22 4 David Culbertson 0:04:32 5 Darin Cartwright 0:05:00 6 Eric Webster 0:07:17 7 Angel Calleja 0:10:17 8 Mark Luke 0:16:16 9 Robert Draper 0:29:13 DNF Dennis White

Cat. 2 Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ted Williams 1:40:33 2 Tracy Hrach 0:04:22 3 Tommy Lathrop 0:07:09 4 Gary Stewart 0:12:03 5 Rich Fersch 0:12:05 6 Steve Colford 0:17:07 7 Gary Scheidler 0:29:09

Cat. 2 Men 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Randy Beckner 1:07:18 2 Jeanick Oster 0:08:19 3 Ed Mundy 0:25:24 4 Horacio Ramirez 0:31:12

Cat. 2 Men Clydesdale 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hart 1:09:48 2 Humberto Zamudio 0:04:36 3 Noel Tabor 0:05:29 4 David Le Ance 0:20:14 5 Gary Locken 0:23:15 DNF Mark Olsen

Cat. 3 Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tommy Foudy 0:35:32 2 Oliver Stubbs 0:00:43 3 Forrest Russell 0:05:29 4 Angelo Dimario 0:06:36 DNF Ernesto Chavez DNF Sam Eckvahl

Cat. 3 Men 19-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Collins 1:15:15 2 Parker Fletchall 0:19:41 DNF Brent Freude

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edgar De Leon 1:19:10 2 Micahel Kalenda 0:01:41 DNF Adam Coleman

Cat. 3 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Franchi 1:10:30 2 Priit Umbsaar 0:00:14 3 Brent Sewell 0:00:40 4 Joel Lozano 0:07:07 5 Peter Wilson 0:09:29 6 Leonard Parasio 0:16:41 7 Steven Demeglio 0:30:14

Cat. 3 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Wierzchucki 1:10:27 2 Hoffman Cortes 0:04:13 3 John Obrien 0:07:49 4 Juan Carlos Guarddon 0:09:32 5 Santiago Melchor 0:24:22 6 Mario Espinoza 0:45:47

Cat. 3 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erick Aldrich 1:11:23 2 Carlos Bautista 0:01:26 3 Bow Lemp 0:05:53 4 Rob Tennant 0:06:22 5 Scott Hardy 0:06:23 6 Julian Rivera 0:11:09 7 Steve Minne 0:12:23 8 Robert Taylor 0:13:46 9 Sal Martinez 0:15:34 10 Renan Talamanets 0:20:02 11 Robert Modica 0:57:23 DNF Jeff Sims

Cat. 3 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Martin 1:10:09 2 Bobby Woods 0:01:56 3 George Cook 0:04:37 4 Bob Emerick 0:17:06 5 Wayne York 0:17:07 DNF Wendell Rhodes

Cat. 3 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Lascurain 1:17:23 2 John Swanstrom 0:05:40 3 Peter Dickey 0:06:31 4 Mark Thome 0:25:39 5 Chris Harrell 0:45:51

Cat. 3 Men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Randy Banales 1:48:20 DNF Christopher Scott

Cat. 3 Men Clydesdale 34 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Prather 1:49:40

Cat. 3 Men Clydesdales 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Foudy 1:25:15 2 Rod Christiansen 0:20:13 3 Mike West 0:31:21

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Miller 1:55:37 2 Amanda Schaper 0:00:08

Cat. 1 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christina Probert-Turner 1:48:28

Cat. 2 Women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolina Ellin 1:29:58

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shilo Vigil 1:18:55 2 Jessica Brunner 0:02:34 3 Angela Meyers 0:18:38

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronica Eliasson 1:20:00 2 Wilhelmina Zuckerman 0:00:13 3 Heather Hawke 0:04:08 4 Samantha Adams 0:09:22

Cat. 2 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Missy Gardner 1:20:19 2 Robin Kaminsky 0:03:43 3 Lana Newsome 0:05:48 4 Jeanne Scheetz 0:20:27

Cat. 2 Women 50-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Stacey Cooke

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Ford 0:42:33

Cat. 3 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasi Koshak 0:45:13

Cat. 3 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michelle Russell 1:05:55

Cat. 3 Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Ackerman 0:43:57 2 Jann Banales 0:24:28

Junior men 10 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Sanchez 0:43:54 2 Dylan Eaton 0:00:49 3 Brody Mcdonald 0:00:53 4 Dominic Turner 0:01:18 5 Gareth Eaton 0:08:37 DNF Josiah Vigil

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonah Sanchez 0:38:51 2 Christopher Polvoorde 0:00:01 3 Dylan Linde 0:06:28 4 Jackson Dooley 0:13:44 5 Kyle Weatherby 0:15:05

Junior women 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Eckvahl 0:51:46 2 Kenyan Pappe 0:13:36

Cat. 1 Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Sparks 2:05:34 2 Mark Scheetz 0:17:11

Cat. 2 Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Hauck 1:35:30 2 Jeff Resnick 0:04:09 3 Heith Masters 0:05:31 4 Jeff Stanners 0:10:23 5 Jason Chiodo 0:13:43 6 Al Garza 0:18:11 7 Alfredo Cabrera 0:27:58 DNF Jean-Paul Bour DNF Michael Cruz