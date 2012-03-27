South African Davids earns first pro win on US soil
Busch wins women's race
Cross country: -
Round 3 of the Rock N Road West Cup series rolled into the Fontana City National in California this past weekend with a brand new course waiting to challenge the 700+ cross country racers that descended upon Southridge Park.
The new cross country layout cut out the old "National Climb" seen in the last two years in US Pro XCT racing and added much more technical singletrack climb to get to the top of Granite Mountain. The SRC crew also added a new descent that had been incorporated into their super D events, throwing rock drops, ledges and switchbacks into the mix. All in all the new course was met with rave reviews from the riders.
With threats of torrential rain forecasted all week, the men's and women's pro field went off under dark, ominous skies at the 1:15 pm start. Except for a 10-minute dumping on lap two of the four-lap affair, riders most skirted the rain that held off 'til later in the afternoon.
In the men's pro cross country race, 19-year-old Brendon Davids of the Sho-Air/Specialized team rebounded from a dismal race at Bonelli Park two weeks ago to take a solid win over Kenda/ Felt rider Drew Edsall, Trek/Canada's Peter Glassford and 30 other pro men that lined up to do battle.
Post-race, Davids was happy with his performance. "I'm glad to get my first pro win in the US under my belt, especially after a poor performance at Bonelli. My Specialized 29 Hardtail just ate up the course today and allowed me to grab the victory. Hats off to Drew and Peter for riding a superb race," said Davids.
In the women's pro class, Jamie Busch of the Calmar Bicycles ran away to an almost five-minute victory over second place finisher Deidre York (The Cear Movement), while 19-year-old Quebec rider Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau rounded out the top three on her Rocky Mountain Factory bike.
Next up is the Rock N Road West Cup Series round 4 on April 1 at new venue Sycamore Canyon Park in Riverside, California.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|1:44:40
|2
|Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt)
|0:01:24
|3
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|0:02:04
|4
|Miguel Valadez (Ellsworth)
|0:02:05
|5
|Jason Siegle (Sdg/Felt/Pb.Irt)
|0:02:54
|6
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:04:11
|7
|Sean Donovan (Khs/Cytomax)
|0:04:23
|8
|Ely Woody (Chains Required Bike)
|0:05:07
|9
|Charles Jenkins (Khs 650 Crew)
|0:06:40
|10
|Samuel Morrison
|0:07:49
|11
|Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)
|0:07:50
|12
|Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)
|0:09:10
|13
|Hal Helbock (Cytomax/Khs)
|0:09:11
|14
|Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow)
|0:09:20
|15
|Eric Bierman (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:10:31
|16
|Travis Glysson (Az Devo)
|0:11:39
|17
|Alex Wild (Trailhead Cyclery)
|0:11:40
|18
|Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes)
|0:13:09
|19
|Danny Munoz (Socal Endurance)
|0:13:10
|20
|Matthew Connors (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:13:22
|21
|Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles)
|0:15:08
|DNF
|Miguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes)
|DNF
|Sebastian Cadieux-Duval (Espresso Sports)
|DNF
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|DNF
|Cody Canning
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Busch (Calmar Bicycles)
|1:35:28
|2
|Deidre York (The Cear Movement)
|0:04:40
|3
|Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory)
|0:06:40
|4
|Heather Ranoa (So Cal Endurance)
|0:13:21
|5
|Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda)
|0:20:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Erbentraut
|1:25:35
|2
|Cal Skilsky
|0:05:06
|3
|Nick Thomas
|0:11:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landen Beckner
|1:24:13
|2
|Christian Husband
|0:02:16
|3
|Kyle Bloesser
|0:03:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Benson
|1:56:09
|2
|Kyle Ireton
|0:01:02
|3
|Gabriel Marocco
|0:04:32
|4
|Matthew Johnson
|0:27:54
|DNF
|Ryan Odle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Petrov
|1:55:54
|2
|Eric Colton
|0:04:48
|3
|Jon Collins
|0:06:25
|4
|Nick Ostrovsky
|0:09:20
|5
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco
|0:17:00
|6
|Barret Fishner
|0:18:36
|DNF
|Stephane Roch
|DNF
|Chester Gillmore
|DNF
|Ray Snoke
|DNF
|Mark Samarin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gareth Feldstein
|1:56:50
|2
|Brandon Gritters
|0:00:51
|3
|Jon Smith
|0:01:08
|4
|Elliot Reinecke
|0:01:18
|5
|Ted Willard
|0:02:17
|6
|Jason Rusnak
|0:03:12
|7
|Kevin Mehrens
|0:03:32
|8
|Adam Poytress
|0:05:29
|9
|Griffith Vertican
|0:07:03
|10
|John Dang
|0:11:57
|11
|Landon Libby
|0:12:06
|12
|Jose Laureanoramos
|0:15:03
|13
|Robert Shaw
|0:16:11
|14
|Trey Jarno
|0:42:56
|DNF
|Ryan Fedorow
|DNF
|Stephen Marshall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Kady
|1:50:45
|2
|Eric Bostrom
|0:01:28
|3
|Justin Mann
|0:03:04
|4
|Marco Arocha
|0:04:56
|5
|Matt Smith
|0:07:22
|6
|Ryan Cox
|0:08:24
|7
|Stuart Gonzalez
|0:10:29
|8
|David Sheek
|0:11:07
|9
|Josh Cady
|0:12:31
|10
|James Metcalfe
|0:13:36
|11
|Humberto Castro
|0:16:02
|12
|Robert Snyder
|0:25:01
|DNF
|Derek Oldfield
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Booth
|1:56:46
|2
|David Stainton
|0:08:11
|3
|Freddie Espinoza
|0:10:32
|4
|Len Geiger
|0:11:19
|5
|Moises Molina
|0:17:47
|6
|Michael Farkas
|0:23:44
|7
|Keith Newsome
|0:26:00
|DNF
|Tom Andrews
|DNF
|Phil Kelly
|DNF
|Roger Moore
|DNF
|Rene Pulido
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Teno
|1:58:44
|2
|Mike Hileman
|0:00:04
|3
|Tim Zandbergen
|0:01:05
|4
|Will Sullivan
|0:02:53
|5
|Greg Turner
|0:04:13
|6
|Robert Kmetz
|0:05:01
|7
|Jeff Sanford
|0:06:00
|8
|Paul Dalton
|0:06:49
|9
|Ian Barense
|0:10:04
|10
|Clinton Campbell
|0:10:16
|11
|Brian Dickey
|0:10:34
|12
|Bob Nisbet
|0:12:43
|13
|Steve Boyd
|0:14:37
|14
|Sean Smith
|0:20:37
|DNF
|Frode Andre Evensen
|DNF
|Eric Le Det
|DNF
|Roy Knickman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Omara
|1:23:44
|2
|John Biron
|0:06:52
|3
|Ron Takeda
|0:08:16
|4
|Francisco Vidal
|0:12:30
|5
|Robert Rodgers
|0:14:20
|6
|Steve Silva
|0:16:26
|7
|Tom Gabehart
|0:27:24
|8
|Rick Lane
|0:36:15
|DNF
|Bobby Langin Sr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Swank
|1:31:59
|2
|Mike Bell
|0:10:37
|3
|Randy Liechty
|0:21:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Miller
|1:04:07
|2
|Fred Uttke
|0:07:20
|3
|Philippe Minniti
|0:17:58
|DNF
|Mark Blakeslee
|DNF
|Eric Storm
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stan Ford
|1:08:11
|2
|David Ortega
|0:07:03
|3
|Roger Sexton
|0:39:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Bell
|1:02:03
|2
|Cole Avery
|0:01:47
|3
|Nathan Jackson
|0:04:05
|4
|Nathan Hickey
|0:07:22
|DNF
|Bo Knickman
|DNF
|Sean Mcelroy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dilyn Sheber
|1:02:46
|2
|Clayton Stone
|0:05:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Wilkey
|1:02:03
|2
|Brent Burcham
|0:02:28
|3
|Cody Jutovsky
|0:04:56
|4
|Addison Hinrichs
|0:10:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Steyer
|1:33:44
|2
|Sean Putnam
|0:01:21
|3
|Nicolas Avellaneda
|0:02:36
|4
|Chris Root
|0:05:51
|5
|Mason Turvey
|0:12:10
|6
|Steven Leatham
|0:17:17
|7
|Dallin Davidson
|0:21:59
|8
|Nick Berkeley
|0:22:03
|DNF
|Jacob Danchuk
|DNF
|Pavel Prilutskikh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Amundson
|1:33:55
|2
|Aaron Abravaya
|0:01:45
|3
|Lucas Korcek
|0:02:23
|4
|Jeffrey Stern
|0:05:18
|5
|Ruben Alvarado
|0:07:27
|6
|Kenny Ormonde
|0:16:58
|DNF
|Marc Packey
|DNF
|Brodie Stringer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Adams
|1:33:05
|2
|Brian Slames
|0:00:00
|3
|Brandon Hagy
|0:00:00
|4
|Ryan Eltiste
|0:03:07
|5
|Matt Armstrong
|0:03:11
|6
|Bryant Mena
|0:05:03
|7
|Daniel Digiacomo
|0:06:06
|8
|Corey Luce
|0:06:44
|9
|Matthew Hunt
|0:07:13
|10
|Sean Robman
|0:13:12
|11
|Diego Mendonca
|0:23:48
|12
|Paul Trinkkeller
|0:25:43
|DNF
|David Baldonado
|DNF
|Robert Fitzroy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Layton
|1:33:14
|2
|Ryan Luce
|0:02:02
|3
|Daniel Eitman
|0:03:53
|4
|Bryan Brusick
|0:05:07
|5
|Alan Kadlec
|0:05:47
|6
|Dan Acosta
|0:06:24
|7
|John Moisan
|0:08:42
|8
|Richard La China
|0:14:07
|9
|Bryan Bolt
|0:17:12
|10
|Genaro Meza
|0:19:40
|11
|Michael Kavanaugh
|0:25:13
|12
|Trolis Niebla
|0:27:44
|13
|Kevin Summers
|0:29:01
|DNF
|Josh Matthew
|DNF
|Aaron Dalrymple
|DNF
|Nir Tal
|DNF
|Rick Andrews
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Nagelin
|1:37:38
|2
|Ociel Perez
|0:02:36
|3
|Chad Smart
|0:03:20
|4
|Kevin Jackson
|0:03:23
|5
|Terry Gaylord
|0:05:38
|6
|Max Flaxman
|0:06:05
|7
|Michael Mongiello
|0:06:53
|8
|Tim Vangilder
|0:11:43
|9
|Ruy Lopez
|0:13:07
|10
|Max Ahartz
|0:14:24
|11
|Andrew Loeffler
|0:14:28
|12
|Christopher Bautista
|0:16:32
|13
|Frank Rounds
|0:31:17
|DNF
|Rob Winslow
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Nye
|1:32:22
|2
|Mark Avery
|0:01:31
|3
|David Grant
|0:02:30
|4
|Mark Milam
|0:06:13
|5
|Ty Swartz
|0:06:20
|6
|Wade Arnold
|0:06:28
|7
|Mike Freude
|0:09:46
|8
|James Fuller
|0:10:05
|9
|David Turner
|0:11:18
|10
|Rob Stubbs
|0:11:44
|11
|Bob Leaming
|0:12:02
|12
|Eric Wilkey
|0:15:18
|13
|Gregory Burcham
|0:16:41
|14
|Gavin Burke
|0:18:33
|15
|Ian Jones
|0:21:38
|16
|Jim Pappe
|0:22:13
|17
|John Chen
|0:30:06
|18
|Robert Blue
|0:30:43
|19
|Michael Yartzoff
|0:37:07
|DNF
|Peter Smuts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dave Andersen
|1:38:32
|2
|Dan Turner
|0:00:18
|3
|Vincent Sabotin
|0:04:22
|4
|David Culbertson
|0:04:32
|5
|Darin Cartwright
|0:05:00
|6
|Eric Webster
|0:07:17
|7
|Angel Calleja
|0:10:17
|8
|Mark Luke
|0:16:16
|9
|Robert Draper
|0:29:13
|DNF
|Dennis White
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ted Williams
|1:40:33
|2
|Tracy Hrach
|0:04:22
|3
|Tommy Lathrop
|0:07:09
|4
|Gary Stewart
|0:12:03
|5
|Rich Fersch
|0:12:05
|6
|Steve Colford
|0:17:07
|7
|Gary Scheidler
|0:29:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Randy Beckner
|1:07:18
|2
|Jeanick Oster
|0:08:19
|3
|Ed Mundy
|0:25:24
|4
|Horacio Ramirez
|0:31:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Hart
|1:09:48
|2
|Humberto Zamudio
|0:04:36
|3
|Noel Tabor
|0:05:29
|4
|David Le Ance
|0:20:14
|5
|Gary Locken
|0:23:15
|DNF
|Mark Olsen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tommy Foudy
|0:35:32
|2
|Oliver Stubbs
|0:00:43
|3
|Forrest Russell
|0:05:29
|4
|Angelo Dimario
|0:06:36
|DNF
|Ernesto Chavez
|DNF
|Sam Eckvahl
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Collins
|1:15:15
|2
|Parker Fletchall
|0:19:41
|DNF
|Brent Freude
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edgar De Leon
|1:19:10
|2
|Micahel Kalenda
|0:01:41
|DNF
|Adam Coleman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Franchi
|1:10:30
|2
|Priit Umbsaar
|0:00:14
|3
|Brent Sewell
|0:00:40
|4
|Joel Lozano
|0:07:07
|5
|Peter Wilson
|0:09:29
|6
|Leonard Parasio
|0:16:41
|7
|Steven Demeglio
|0:30:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Wierzchucki
|1:10:27
|2
|Hoffman Cortes
|0:04:13
|3
|John Obrien
|0:07:49
|4
|Juan Carlos Guarddon
|0:09:32
|5
|Santiago Melchor
|0:24:22
|6
|Mario Espinoza
|0:45:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erick Aldrich
|1:11:23
|2
|Carlos Bautista
|0:01:26
|3
|Bow Lemp
|0:05:53
|4
|Rob Tennant
|0:06:22
|5
|Scott Hardy
|0:06:23
|6
|Julian Rivera
|0:11:09
|7
|Steve Minne
|0:12:23
|8
|Robert Taylor
|0:13:46
|9
|Sal Martinez
|0:15:34
|10
|Renan Talamanets
|0:20:02
|11
|Robert Modica
|0:57:23
|DNF
|Jeff Sims
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Martin
|1:10:09
|2
|Bobby Woods
|0:01:56
|3
|George Cook
|0:04:37
|4
|Bob Emerick
|0:17:06
|5
|Wayne York
|0:17:07
|DNF
|Wendell Rhodes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bill Lascurain
|1:17:23
|2
|John Swanstrom
|0:05:40
|3
|Peter Dickey
|0:06:31
|4
|Mark Thome
|0:25:39
|5
|Chris Harrell
|0:45:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Randy Banales
|1:48:20
|DNF
|Christopher Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Prather
|1:49:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Foudy
|1:25:15
|2
|Rod Christiansen
|0:20:13
|3
|Mike West
|0:31:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liz Miller
|1:55:37
|2
|Amanda Schaper
|0:00:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christina Probert-Turner
|1:48:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carolina Ellin
|1:29:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shilo Vigil
|1:18:55
|2
|Jessica Brunner
|0:02:34
|3
|Angela Meyers
|0:18:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronica Eliasson
|1:20:00
|2
|Wilhelmina Zuckerman
|0:00:13
|3
|Heather Hawke
|0:04:08
|4
|Samantha Adams
|0:09:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Missy Gardner
|1:20:19
|2
|Robin Kaminsky
|0:03:43
|3
|Lana Newsome
|0:05:48
|4
|Jeanne Scheetz
|0:20:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Stacey Cooke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Ford
|0:42:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasi Koshak
|0:45:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michelle Russell
|1:05:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Ackerman
|0:43:57
|2
|Jann Banales
|0:24:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Sanchez
|0:43:54
|2
|Dylan Eaton
|0:00:49
|3
|Brody Mcdonald
|0:00:53
|4
|Dominic Turner
|0:01:18
|5
|Gareth Eaton
|0:08:37
|DNF
|Josiah Vigil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonah Sanchez
|0:38:51
|2
|Christopher Polvoorde
|0:00:01
|3
|Dylan Linde
|0:06:28
|4
|Jackson Dooley
|0:13:44
|5
|Kyle Weatherby
|0:15:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Eckvahl
|0:51:46
|2
|Kenyan Pappe
|0:13:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Sparks
|2:05:34
|2
|Mark Scheetz
|0:17:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Hauck
|1:35:30
|2
|Jeff Resnick
|0:04:09
|3
|Heith Masters
|0:05:31
|4
|Jeff Stanners
|0:10:23
|5
|Jason Chiodo
|0:13:43
|6
|Al Garza
|0:18:11
|7
|Alfredo Cabrera
|0:27:58
|DNF
|Jean-Paul Bour
|DNF
|Michael Cruz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Buz Brockway
|1:31:25
|2
|Terry Dahl
|3
|Brian Kiniry
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy