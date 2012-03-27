Trending

Lopes speeds to super D win in Fontana

Petterson victorious in women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Lopes (Ibes)0:09:11
2Waylon Smith (Hyper)0:00:08
3Jon Buckell (Odi/Trek Satellite)0:00:11
4Ryan Egusquiza (Cycle World)0:00:29
5Miguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes)0:00:32
6Tom Obrien (Slo To The Bone)0:00:34
7Joe Lawwill (Shimano)0:00:34
8Ryan Gardner (Kona/Odi/Maxxis)0:00:36
9Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industried)0:00:51
10Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)0:01:35
11Casey Coffman (Felt Bicycles)0:01:41
12Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:02:02
13John Clark (X-Fusion/Hayes Bicycle)0:02:43
14Matt Condrashoff (Ht Novatech/Oakland)0:02:48
15Ian Odom0:03:03
16Craig Harvey (Incycle)0:03:32

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanna Petterson (Nema/Maxiss)0:11:38
2Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Bikes)0:00:15
3Christina Probert-Turner (The Team-Socalcross)0:00:30
4Carolynn Romaine (Bicycleworldtv.com)0:00:54
5Olivia Harkness0:01:42
6Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda)0:02:02

Men open 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Yuroshek0:10:21
2Daniel Brisbon (Slo To The Bone)0:00:22
3Scott Ender0:00:22
4Matthew Cork0:00:27
5Corey Pond (Mtnbikeriders.com)0:00:47
6Kevin Anderson (Incycle)0:00:50
7Max Frank0:00:52
8Andrew Curchessi (San Clemente Cyclery)0:00:59
9Kyle Ireton (Acqua Al 2 / SDBC)0:01:10
10Bobby Boka (Block Bikes)0:01:31
11Mike Yartzoff (Incycle)0:01:35
12Derek Donaldson (La Habra Cyclery)0:02:26
13Nicolas Patricio (Tribe)0:03:49
14Garrett Ong0:04:07
15Justin Gore (Cycleworld Bicylces)0:04:15

Men open 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ron Huber0:11:38
2Andrew Kempe (Shimano Pro Peral)0:00:00
3Brian Sanchez (Pivot/Usmc)0:00:29
4Adam Croft0:00:36
5David Langran0:01:02
6Ryan White (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:08
7Priit Umbsaar (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:16
8Shane Scrimager0:01:29
DNFBob Vigil (Block Bikes)
DNFOmar Estrada (Acqua Al 2/Sdbc)
DNFJerry Gonzalez
DNFMatthew Barela
DNFJose Partida

Men open 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Burcar (Fullerton Bikes)0:10:28
2Russ Le Barron (Southridge)0:00:20
3Andrew Mcsorley (Oakley)0:00:37
4Joe Simpson (Incycle)0:00:48
5Mario Correa (Socal Endurance)0:01:17
6Jason Simpson (Incycle)0:01:21
7Vale Aivazian0:02:00
8Darren Casden (Acqua Al 2 / SDBC)0:02:03
9Jason Ranoa (So Cal Endurance)0:02:11
10Michael Darnley0:02:22
11Brett Peart0:03:04
12Michael Yartzoff0:06:19
13Mike West0:06:32

Men open 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Brown (Open Air Bicycles)0:12:08
2Walter Malzahn0:03:45
DNFRich Fersch
DNFJeff Turk (Choiceappraisals.com)
DNFLarry Russell

Men open 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Valleroy (So Cal Endurance)0:13:01
2Mark Blakeslee (Bear Valley Bikes)0:02:54

Women open 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Brunner0:15:32

Women open 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Volpe0:13:41
2Nancy Harris0:01:21

