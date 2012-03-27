Lopes speeds to super D win in Fontana
Petterson victorious in women's contest
Super D: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Lopes (Ibes)
|0:09:11
|2
|Waylon Smith (Hyper)
|0:00:08
|3
|Jon Buckell (Odi/Trek Satellite)
|0:00:11
|4
|Ryan Egusquiza (Cycle World)
|0:00:29
|5
|Miguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:00:32
|6
|Tom Obrien (Slo To The Bone)
|0:00:34
|7
|Joe Lawwill (Shimano)
|0:00:34
|8
|Ryan Gardner (Kona/Odi/Maxxis)
|0:00:36
|9
|Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industried)
|0:00:51
|10
|Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)
|0:01:35
|11
|Casey Coffman (Felt Bicycles)
|0:01:41
|12
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:02:02
|13
|John Clark (X-Fusion/Hayes Bicycle)
|0:02:43
|14
|Matt Condrashoff (Ht Novatech/Oakland)
|0:02:48
|15
|Ian Odom
|0:03:03
|16
|Craig Harvey (Incycle)
|0:03:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanna Petterson (Nema/Maxiss)
|0:11:38
|2
|Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Bikes)
|0:00:15
|3
|Christina Probert-Turner (The Team-Socalcross)
|0:00:30
|4
|Carolynn Romaine (Bicycleworldtv.com)
|0:00:54
|5
|Olivia Harkness
|0:01:42
|6
|Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda)
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dennis Yuroshek
|0:10:21
|2
|Daniel Brisbon (Slo To The Bone)
|0:00:22
|3
|Scott Ender
|0:00:22
|4
|Matthew Cork
|0:00:27
|5
|Corey Pond (Mtnbikeriders.com)
|0:00:47
|6
|Kevin Anderson (Incycle)
|0:00:50
|7
|Max Frank
|0:00:52
|8
|Andrew Curchessi (San Clemente Cyclery)
|0:00:59
|9
|Kyle Ireton (Acqua Al 2 / SDBC)
|0:01:10
|10
|Bobby Boka (Block Bikes)
|0:01:31
|11
|Mike Yartzoff (Incycle)
|0:01:35
|12
|Derek Donaldson (La Habra Cyclery)
|0:02:26
|13
|Nicolas Patricio (Tribe)
|0:03:49
|14
|Garrett Ong
|0:04:07
|15
|Justin Gore (Cycleworld Bicylces)
|0:04:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ron Huber
|0:11:38
|2
|Andrew Kempe (Shimano Pro Peral)
|0:00:00
|3
|Brian Sanchez (Pivot/Usmc)
|0:00:29
|4
|Adam Croft
|0:00:36
|5
|David Langran
|0:01:02
|6
|Ryan White (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:08
|7
|Priit Umbsaar (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:16
|8
|Shane Scrimager
|0:01:29
|DNF
|Bob Vigil (Block Bikes)
|DNF
|Omar Estrada (Acqua Al 2/Sdbc)
|DNF
|Jerry Gonzalez
|DNF
|Matthew Barela
|DNF
|Jose Partida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Burcar (Fullerton Bikes)
|0:10:28
|2
|Russ Le Barron (Southridge)
|0:00:20
|3
|Andrew Mcsorley (Oakley)
|0:00:37
|4
|Joe Simpson (Incycle)
|0:00:48
|5
|Mario Correa (Socal Endurance)
|0:01:17
|6
|Jason Simpson (Incycle)
|0:01:21
|7
|Vale Aivazian
|0:02:00
|8
|Darren Casden (Acqua Al 2 / SDBC)
|0:02:03
|9
|Jason Ranoa (So Cal Endurance)
|0:02:11
|10
|Michael Darnley
|0:02:22
|11
|Brett Peart
|0:03:04
|12
|Michael Yartzoff
|0:06:19
|13
|Mike West
|0:06:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Brown (Open Air Bicycles)
|0:12:08
|2
|Walter Malzahn
|0:03:45
|DNF
|Rich Fersch
|DNF
|Jeff Turk (Choiceappraisals.com)
|DNF
|Larry Russell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bill Valleroy (So Cal Endurance)
|0:13:01
|2
|Mark Blakeslee (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:02:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Brunner
|0:15:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heidi Volpe
|0:13:41
|2
|Nancy Harris
|0:01:21
