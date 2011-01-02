Trending

Albert holds off Nys in Tervuren

Two set to clash in next week's Belgian championships

Image 1 of 21

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) shoulders his bike.

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) shoulders his bike.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) runs the barriers.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) runs the barriers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Belgian champion Sven Nys in action in Tervuren.

Belgian champion Sven Nys in action in Tervuren.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Niels Albert en route to victory in Tervuren.

Niels Albert en route to victory in Tervuren.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Niels Albert salutes after winning the Fidea Cyclo-cross in Tervuren

Niels Albert salutes after winning the Fidea Cyclo-cross in Tervuren
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 21

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) crosses the finish line in 3rd place.

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) crosses the finish line in 3rd place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), 2nd; Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), 1st; Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea), 3rd

Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), 2nd; Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), 1st; Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea), 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) celebrates his victory in Tervuren.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) celebrates his victory in Tervuren.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

The elite men get underway in Tervuren

The elite men get underway in Tervuren
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

Niels Albert covered in mud

Niels Albert covered in mud
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

Sven Nys moves up through the field in Tervuren

Sven Nys moves up through the field in Tervuren
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Diether Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus) rides to 10th place in Tervuren

Diether Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus) rides to 10th place in Tervuren
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) led the race early on.

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) led the race early on.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 21

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) said it wasn't his day in Tervuren - too many mistakes led to a 7th place finish.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) said it wasn't his day in Tervuren - too many mistakes led to a 7th place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) floats through the muck in Tervuren on his way to the win.

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) floats through the muck in Tervuren on his way to the win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 21

Niels Albert had a strong race in Tervuren, taking the win over Sven Nys.

Niels Albert had a strong race in Tervuren, taking the win over Sven Nys.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 21

Niels Albert showed he is on fine form ahead of the Belgian national championships

Niels Albert showed he is on fine form ahead of the Belgian national championships
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 21

Sven Nys salutes the crowd after taking second place

Sven Nys salutes the crowd after taking second place
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 21

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) waves to the crowd after claiming the final podium placing.

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) waves to the crowd after claiming the final podium placing.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the podium in Tervuren

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the podium in Tervuren
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 21

The podium in Tervuren: Sven Nys, Niels Albert and Tom Meeusen

The podium in Tervuren: Sven Nys, Niels Albert and Tom Meeusen
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Niels Albert showed he is on form for next week's Belgian national cyclo-cross championships by winning the fourth and final round of the Fidea Cyclocross Classics in Tervuren, Belgium on Sunday.

After a slow start on the demanding muddy course, the 24-year-old Belgian bridged up to early leader Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) halfway through the race and then quickly left him behind. Belgian champion Nys tried to put the pressure on the leader but a small crash on the greasy course ended his chances of a comeback and Albert grabbed his fifth victory of the season.

“This one is unexpected. With my eye on the championships I wanted to take it easy but my legs started feeling good and I decided to go full gas anyway,” Albert told Belgian television channel VT4.

Nys was disappointed to crash and lose any chance of getting across to Albert, now his biggest rival for the Belgian national champion's jersey.

“During the first few laps I was struggling but then the engine suddenly started running," he explained. "I was hampered by crashes in front of my nose but once I had an open field in front of me I believed in my chances. My chances ended when I crashed. I would've loved to bridge up to him but I couldn't gain ground on him."

Telenet-Fidea's Tom Meeusen rounded out the podium. The young Belgian showed off his technical skills by hopping over the barriers. After the race Meeusen was shivering from the cold but was satisfied with third.

“Riding in shorts was a mistake with the icy water in the forest," he admitted. "I tried to support the attack from Peeters by doing some blocking work. Eventually I noticed Sven and Niels were better and I focused on third place."

Peeters' strong race was rewarded with a fourth place at the finish line. “I had a good start and quickly got a gap. I went full gas. Once I noticed they came back at me, I tried to recover in order to keep up. It wasn't possible. I made some mistakes and I quickly lost some positions,” Peeters said.

After leading the chase of Peeters, world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) faded back during the second half of the race. Last year's winner in Tervuren eventually finished in seventh place, well behind Albert.

“I didn't have a great start but eventually I led the chase with Niels. Then I made too many mistakes and started getting cold. I lost my focus too,” Stybar said on VT4.

The USA's Jonathan Page managed the hole shot but on the long sloping running section he quickly lost ground. During the first laps he rode together with Nys and Albert but he failed to join the Belgians on the way up to the front of the race. Page eventually finished 12th.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:59:10
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:21
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:55
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:24
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:26
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:31
7Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:43
8Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
9Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:46
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:28
11Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:29
12Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:03:14
13Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:19
14Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:25
15Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:04:41
16Marek Cichosz (Pol)0:04:46
17Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)0:04:50
18Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:05:19
19Marek Konwa (Pol)0:05:22
20Mike Thielemans (Bel)0:05:42
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)0:05:53
22Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)0:06:06
23Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:06:12
24Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:06:16
25Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:06:28
26Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans0:06:44
27 (-1 lap)Kevin Cant (Bel)
28 (-2 laps)Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
29Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
30Tom De Kort (Bel)
31Matteo Trentin (Ita)
32Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
33Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
34Daniel Ruiz (Spa)
35Geert Wellens (Bel) Champion System LBS Team
36 (-3 laps)Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
37Xabier Garcia (Spa)
38Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
39Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized
40Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
41Dries Pauwels (Bel)
42Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
43 (-4 laps)Sven Van Eyndt (Bel)
44Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
45 (-5 laps)Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
46Hikura Kosaka (Jpn)

