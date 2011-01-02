Image 1 of 21 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) shoulders his bike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) runs the barriers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Belgian champion Sven Nys in action in Tervuren. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Niels Albert en route to victory in Tervuren. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Niels Albert salutes after winning the Fidea Cyclo-cross in Tervuren (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) crosses the finish line in 3rd place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), 2nd; Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), 1st; Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea), 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) celebrates his victory in Tervuren. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 The elite men get underway in Tervuren (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Niels Albert covered in mud (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 Sven Nys moves up through the field in Tervuren (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Diether Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus) rides to 10th place in Tervuren (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) led the race early on. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 21 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) said it wasn't his day in Tervuren - too many mistakes led to a 7th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) floats through the muck in Tervuren on his way to the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 21 Niels Albert had a strong race in Tervuren, taking the win over Sven Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 21 Niels Albert showed he is on fine form ahead of the Belgian national championships (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 21 Sven Nys salutes the crowd after taking second place (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 21 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) waves to the crowd after claiming the final podium placing. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the podium in Tervuren (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 21 The podium in Tervuren: Sven Nys, Niels Albert and Tom Meeusen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Niels Albert showed he is on form for next week's Belgian national cyclo-cross championships by winning the fourth and final round of the Fidea Cyclocross Classics in Tervuren, Belgium on Sunday.

After a slow start on the demanding muddy course, the 24-year-old Belgian bridged up to early leader Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) halfway through the race and then quickly left him behind. Belgian champion Nys tried to put the pressure on the leader but a small crash on the greasy course ended his chances of a comeback and Albert grabbed his fifth victory of the season.

“This one is unexpected. With my eye on the championships I wanted to take it easy but my legs started feeling good and I decided to go full gas anyway,” Albert told Belgian television channel VT4.

Nys was disappointed to crash and lose any chance of getting across to Albert, now his biggest rival for the Belgian national champion's jersey.

“During the first few laps I was struggling but then the engine suddenly started running," he explained. "I was hampered by crashes in front of my nose but once I had an open field in front of me I believed in my chances. My chances ended when I crashed. I would've loved to bridge up to him but I couldn't gain ground on him."

Telenet-Fidea's Tom Meeusen rounded out the podium. The young Belgian showed off his technical skills by hopping over the barriers. After the race Meeusen was shivering from the cold but was satisfied with third.

“Riding in shorts was a mistake with the icy water in the forest," he admitted. "I tried to support the attack from Peeters by doing some blocking work. Eventually I noticed Sven and Niels were better and I focused on third place."

Peeters' strong race was rewarded with a fourth place at the finish line. “I had a good start and quickly got a gap. I went full gas. Once I noticed they came back at me, I tried to recover in order to keep up. It wasn't possible. I made some mistakes and I quickly lost some positions,” Peeters said.

After leading the chase of Peeters, world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) faded back during the second half of the race. Last year's winner in Tervuren eventually finished in seventh place, well behind Albert.

“I didn't have a great start but eventually I led the chase with Niels. Then I made too many mistakes and started getting cold. I lost my focus too,” Stybar said on VT4.

The USA's Jonathan Page managed the hole shot but on the long sloping running section he quickly lost ground. During the first laps he rode together with Nys and Albert but he failed to join the Belgians on the way up to the front of the race. Page eventually finished 12th.

Full Results