Nys shakes off Stybar to win Grote Prijs Sven Nys
Belgian takes overall lead in series as Pauwels falters
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the GP Sven Nys in his hometown Baal for the tenth time in his career, beating world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) in an exciting duel. After six rounds Nys becomes the new overall leader of the GvA Trophy, pushing back Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) into second place.
“This feels great because it wasn't a pleasure to ride out there in the cold. I had to push it to the limit to win today and that wasn't easy.
"Technically Stybar is so skillful and I had to throw all my cards on the table to get past him. Today I won thanks to my strength and experience. I'm happy, also for the people who came out to support me today,” Nys said on Sporza TV.
The conditions in Baal were tough, with icy water covering most of the 2,750 metre-long course. During the first lap Lars Boom (Rabobank) powered forward but the Dutch champion abandoned after falling on a fast descent while leading the race.
Stybar and Pauwels took over while Nys was riding outside the top 10. Nys surged forward to the front of the race during the second lap and grabbed the three bonus points ahead of Stybar (2) and Pauwels (1).
“If there wouldn't have been three points at stake I would've taken more time to move up. These are busy racing days and I'm beginning to feel that,” Nys said.
The duo of Nys and Stybar worked together to hold off the return from Albert, who needed more time than Nys to move up and come back.
“Then I started to make mistakes. I wasn't having the legs to start a duel with Nys anyway. It was no use to persist,” Albert said.
“There were other races where I suffered more from the cold so today was quite alright,” Albert said.
Despite several accelerations Nys and Stybar raced together into the last lap in which the Czech was able to hold the lead when storming up the climb. “I wanted to make sure I was leading on the climb but Stybar didn't allow it,” Nys said.
Stybar stormed back down the climb and seemed to have the best position to start the sprint. Suddenly Nys moved passed Stybar before tackling a 180 degree corner. “I was riding in a bad track. I was shocked to see Nys pass me. That's probably why I made a small mistake in the corner too,” Stybar said.
Nys was delighted with his tenth victory in Baal while Stybar seemed to be pleased with his performance too. Albert rounded out the podium at more than a minute from Nys.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:57:01
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:21
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:33
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|6
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:58
|7
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:15
|10
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|11
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|12
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|0:02:43
|13
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:52
|14
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:03:03
|15
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:33
|16
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:50
|17
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|0:04:02
|18
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|19
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|20
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|21
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa)
|22
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|0:05:50
|23
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:06:13
|24
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:06:30
|25
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|26
|Jan Verstraete (Bel)
|0:06:42
|27
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|0:06:59
|28
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|29
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:07:18
|30 (-1 lap)
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|31 (-2 laps)
|Irasola Garcia (Spa)
|32
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|33
|Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized
|34 (-3 laps)
|Kristof Zegers (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:07:46
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|130
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|121
|3
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|113
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|99
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|97
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|93
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|71
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|61
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|59
|10
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|54
|11
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|49
|12
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|42
|13
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|42
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|32
|15
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|31
|16
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|28
|17
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|24
|18
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|21
|19
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|20
|20
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|21
|Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze)
|16
|22
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|16
|23
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|15
|24
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|14
|25
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|13
|26
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|12
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned)
|10
|28
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|9
|29
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|8
|30
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|8
|31
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|7
|32
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|6
|33
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|4
|34
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|2
|36
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|2
|37
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|2
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|2
