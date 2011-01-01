Image 1 of 28 Sven Nys tackles a muddy descent on the way to the win in Baal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Lars Boom (Rabobank) was up in the front group before crashing out. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Lars Boom crashed hard, did not finish but after a trip to the hospital found he has no broken bones (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 The battle came down to Sven Nys and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Nys and Stybar head into the final lap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Nys takes the lead on the final lap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Stybar fights to get away from Nys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Niels Albert looked defeated in third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Nys charges to the lead on the final stretch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Stybar waves to the crowd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Nys celebrates his 10th GP Sven Nys victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was ecstatic to finally get a win after weeks of bad luck. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 28 The mud in Baal is good for the complexion, says Sven Nys. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) strolled in for the final podium spot. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 28 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) was third in Baal. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 28 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) made a small mistake on the final lap, which cost him the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 28 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins his hometown race in Baal. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 28 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) took the lead for the last lap, but lost the race in one turn. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 28 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) chases after Stybar. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 28 Stybar puts pressure on Nys on the final laps. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 28 The GP Sven Nys was cold, wet and muddy. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 28 Sven Nys attacks the hill in Baal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 28 Stybar and Nys traded blows (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 28 Niels Albert leads over the barriers (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 28 The start in Baal. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 28 Zdenek Stybar, Sven Nys and Niels Albert make up the podium in Baal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 28 Nys tops the podium in his eponymous race for the 10th time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the GP Sven Nys in his hometown Baal for the tenth time in his career, beating world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) in an exciting duel. After six rounds Nys becomes the new overall leader of the GvA Trophy, pushing back Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) into second place.

“This feels great because it wasn't a pleasure to ride out there in the cold. I had to push it to the limit to win today and that wasn't easy.

"Technically Stybar is so skillful and I had to throw all my cards on the table to get past him. Today I won thanks to my strength and experience. I'm happy, also for the people who came out to support me today,” Nys said on Sporza TV.

The conditions in Baal were tough, with icy water covering most of the 2,750 metre-long course. During the first lap Lars Boom (Rabobank) powered forward but the Dutch champion abandoned after falling on a fast descent while leading the race.

Stybar and Pauwels took over while Nys was riding outside the top 10. Nys surged forward to the front of the race during the second lap and grabbed the three bonus points ahead of Stybar (2) and Pauwels (1).

“If there wouldn't have been three points at stake I would've taken more time to move up. These are busy racing days and I'm beginning to feel that,” Nys said.

The duo of Nys and Stybar worked together to hold off the return from Albert, who needed more time than Nys to move up and come back.

“Then I started to make mistakes. I wasn't having the legs to start a duel with Nys anyway. It was no use to persist,” Albert said.

“There were other races where I suffered more from the cold so today was quite alright,” Albert said.

Despite several accelerations Nys and Stybar raced together into the last lap in which the Czech was able to hold the lead when storming up the climb. “I wanted to make sure I was leading on the climb but Stybar didn't allow it,” Nys said.

Stybar stormed back down the climb and seemed to have the best position to start the sprint. Suddenly Nys moved passed Stybar before tackling a 180 degree corner. “I was riding in a bad track. I was shocked to see Nys pass me. That's probably why I made a small mistake in the corner too,” Stybar said.

Nys was delighted with his tenth victory in Baal while Stybar seemed to be pleased with his performance too. Albert rounded out the podium at more than a minute from Nys.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:57:01 2 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:21 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:33 5 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:46 6 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:58 7 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:02 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:04 9 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:15 10 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 0:02:32 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:40 12 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:02:43 13 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:52 14 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:03:03 15 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:03:33 16 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:03:50 17 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 0:04:02 18 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:23 19 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:04:46 20 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:05:09 21 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) 22 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) 0:05:50 23 Stijn Huys (Bel) 0:06:13 24 Kevin Cant (Bel) 0:06:30 25 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:06:38 26 Jan Verstraete (Bel) 0:06:42 27 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace 0:06:59 28 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:07:05 29 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:07:18 30 (-1 lap) Bart Hofman (Bel) 31 (-2 laps) Irasola Garcia (Spa) 32 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 33 Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized 34 (-3 laps) Kristof Zegers (Bel)

Belgacom Snelste Ronde: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:07:46 2 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:07:59 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:00

Tussenspurt: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 pts 2 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 2 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Veldrijden classification after 6 rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 130 pts 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 121 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 113 4 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 99 5 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 97 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 93 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 71 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 61 9 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 59 10 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 54 11 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 49 12 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 42 13 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 42 14 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 32 15 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 31 16 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 28 17 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 24 18 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 21 19 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 20 20 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 17 21 Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) 16 22 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 16 23 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 15 24 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 14 25 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 13 26 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 12 27 Lars Boom (Ned) 10 28 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 9 29 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 8 30 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 8 31 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 7 32 Marco Bianco (Ita) 6 33 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 4 34 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 3 35 Romain Villa (Fra) 2 36 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 2 37 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 1