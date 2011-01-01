Trending

Nys shakes off Stybar to win Grote Prijs Sven Nys

Belgian takes overall lead in series as Pauwels falters

Image 1 of 28

Sven Nys tackles a muddy descent on the way to the win in Baal

Sven Nys tackles a muddy descent on the way to the win in Baal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 28

Lars Boom (Rabobank) was up in the front group before crashing out.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) was up in the front group before crashing out.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 28

Lars Boom crashed hard, did not finish but after a trip to the hospital found he has no broken bones

Lars Boom crashed hard, did not finish but after a trip to the hospital found he has no broken bones
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 28

The battle came down to Sven Nys and Zdenek Stybar

The battle came down to Sven Nys and Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 28

Nys and Stybar head into the final lap

Nys and Stybar head into the final lap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 28

Nys takes the lead on the final lap

Nys takes the lead on the final lap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 28

Stybar fights to get away from Nys

Stybar fights to get away from Nys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 28

Niels Albert looked defeated in third.

Niels Albert looked defeated in third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 28

Nys charges to the lead on the final stretch.

Nys charges to the lead on the final stretch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 28

Stybar waves to the crowd.

Stybar waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 28

Nys celebrates his 10th GP Sven Nys victory

Nys celebrates his 10th GP Sven Nys victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 28

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was ecstatic to finally get a win after weeks of bad luck.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was ecstatic to finally get a win after weeks of bad luck.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 28

The mud in Baal is good for the complexion, says Sven Nys.

The mud in Baal is good for the complexion, says Sven Nys.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 28

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 28

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) strolled in for the final podium spot.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) strolled in for the final podium spot.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 28

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) was third in Baal.

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) was third in Baal.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 28

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) made a small mistake on the final lap, which cost him the win.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) made a small mistake on the final lap, which cost him the win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 28

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins his hometown race in Baal.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins his hometown race in Baal.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 28

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) took the lead for the last lap, but lost the race in one turn.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) took the lead for the last lap, but lost the race in one turn.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 28

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) chases after Stybar.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) chases after Stybar.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 28

Stybar puts pressure on Nys on the final laps.

Stybar puts pressure on Nys on the final laps.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 28

The GP Sven Nys was cold, wet and muddy.

The GP Sven Nys was cold, wet and muddy.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 28

Sven Nys attacks the hill in Baal

Sven Nys attacks the hill in Baal
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 28

Stybar and Nys traded blows

Stybar and Nys traded blows
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 28

Niels Albert leads over the barriers

Niels Albert leads over the barriers
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 28

The start in Baal.

The start in Baal.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 28

Zdenek Stybar, Sven Nys and Niels Albert make up the podium in Baal

Zdenek Stybar, Sven Nys and Niels Albert make up the podium in Baal
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 28

Nys tops the podium in his eponymous race for the 10th time.

Nys tops the podium in his eponymous race for the 10th time.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the GP Sven Nys in his hometown Baal for the tenth time in his career, beating world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) in an exciting duel. After six rounds Nys becomes the new overall leader of the GvA Trophy, pushing back Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) into second place.

“This feels great because it wasn't a pleasure to ride out there in the cold. I had to push it to the limit to win today and that wasn't easy.

"Technically Stybar is so skillful and I had to throw all my cards on the table to get past him. Today I won thanks to my strength and experience. I'm happy, also for the people who came out to support me today,” Nys said on Sporza TV.

The conditions in Baal were tough, with icy water covering most of the 2,750 metre-long course. During the first lap Lars Boom (Rabobank) powered forward but the Dutch champion abandoned after falling on a fast descent while leading the race.

Stybar and Pauwels took over while Nys was riding outside the top 10. Nys surged forward to the front of the race during the second lap and grabbed the three bonus points ahead of Stybar (2) and Pauwels (1).

“If there wouldn't have been three points at stake I would've taken more time to move up. These are busy racing days and I'm beginning to feel that,” Nys said.

The duo of Nys and Stybar worked together to hold off the return from Albert, who needed more time than Nys to move up and come back.

“Then I started to make mistakes. I wasn't having the legs to start a duel with Nys anyway. It was no use to persist,” Albert said.

“There were other races where I suffered more from the cold so today was quite alright,” Albert said.

Despite several accelerations Nys and Stybar raced together into the last lap in which the Czech was able to hold the lead when storming up the climb. “I wanted to make sure I was leading on the climb but Stybar didn't allow it,” Nys said.

Stybar stormed back down the climb and seemed to have the best position to start the sprint. Suddenly Nys moved passed Stybar before tackling a 180 degree corner. “I was riding in a bad track. I was shocked to see Nys pass me. That's probably why I made a small mistake in the corner too,” Stybar said.

Nys was delighted with his tenth victory in Baal while Stybar seemed to be pleased with his performance too. Albert rounded out the podium at more than a minute from Nys.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:57:01
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:10
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:21
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:33
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:46
6Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:01:58
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:02
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:04
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:15
10Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team0:02:32
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:40
12Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS0:02:43
13Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:52
14Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:03:03
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:33
16Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:50
17Davy Commeyne (Bel)0:04:02
18Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:23
19Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:46
20Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:05:09
21Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa)
22Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:05:50
23Stijn Huys (Bel)0:06:13
24Kevin Cant (Bel)0:06:30
25Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:06:38
26Jan Verstraete (Bel)0:06:42
27Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:06:59
28Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:07:05
29Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:07:18
30 (-1 lap)Bart Hofman (Bel)
31 (-2 laps)Irasola Garcia (Spa)
32Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
33Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized
34 (-3 laps)Kristof Zegers (Bel)

Belgacom Snelste Ronde:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:46
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:07:59
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:00

Tussenspurt:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3pts
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team2
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Veldrijden classification after 6 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet130pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team121
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team113
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus99
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team97
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor93
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team71
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team61
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus59
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team54
11Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team49
12Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus42
13Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor42
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus32
15Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team31
16Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS28
17Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team24
18Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike21
19Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team20
20Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team17
21Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze)16
22Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team16
23Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor15
24Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team14
25Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ13
26Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor12
27Lars Boom (Ned)10
28Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team9
29Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles8
30Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team8
31Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 937
32Marco Bianco (Ita)6
33Davy Commeyne (Bel)4
34Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team3
35Romain Villa (Fra)2
36Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing2
37Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team8
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team8
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus2
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team2
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2

Latest on Cyclingnews